King’s Speech confirms Starmer’s Brexit ‘reset’ with laws to align with EU rules

New laws set out in the King’s Speech will make it easier for the UK to potentially align with some EU rules, as the monarch confirmed the Labour Government’s bid to “reset the relationship” with European allies.

Sir Keir Starmer has signalled his intent to repair the damage to relations with Europe caused by the Brexit wrangles, forge a new UK-EU security pact and strike a better trade deal than the “botched” agreement signed by Boris Johnson.

The Prime Minister will kickstart efforts to change the way Britain engages with its allies across the continent as he hosts the European Political Community summit at Blenheim Palace on Thursday.

As the King set out the Government’s legislative agenda on Wednesday, he said: “My Government will seek to reset the relationship with European partners and work to improve the United Kingdom’s trade and investment relationship with the European Union.

“My ministers will seek a new security pact to strengthen co-operation on the mutual threats faced by the United Kingdom and the European Union.”

The package of legislation includes the Product Safety and Metrology Bill, which will make it easier for the UK to recognise new EU product regulations to prevent businesses from being laden with extra costs.

This approach marks a major shift from the previous Tory government, which placed a strong emphasis on diverging from the bloc’s rules.

The new Bill will “provide regulatory stability” by “ensuring that the law can be updated to recognise new or updated EU product regulations, including the CE marking, where appropriate, to prevent additional costs for businesses”.

But it also ensures the UK “can end recognition of EU product regulations, where it is in the best interests of UK businesses and consumers”.

It is encouraging that the new Government has underlined its intent to deepen ties with our closest neighbours and allies

Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government last year already committed to retaining the EU’s product safety CE mark, rather than make its own post-Brexit alternative compulsory, following calls by businesses.

The efforts of the Labour administration to prevent firms from facing additional red tape through divergence from EU rules could anger Brexiteers.

But its commitment to improving Britain’s trading and security relationship with the EU was welcomed by the internationalist Best for Britain campaign group.

Chief executive Naomi Smith said: “The increasing threat from Russia to our east, coupled with the growing likelihood of a protectionist and Nato-sceptic US administration to our west, means Britain risks becoming economically and diplomatically adrift.

“After years lost to needless and self-destructive europhobia, it is encouraging that the new Government has underlined its intent to deepen ties with our closest neighbours and allies.”

However, the SNP bemoaned the lack of a plan to rejoin the EU single market or reintroduce freedom of movement.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said: “With no plan to reverse the damage of Brexit or properly invest in green energy, Starmer is restricting the potential for strong growth in the economy, wages and living standards.”

Before the election, Labour ruled out a return to the single market, customs union or free movement.