King’s state visit to France postponed amid widespread retirement age protests
By The Newsroom
The King’s first state visit of his reign has been postponed amid widespread French protests over President Emmanuel Macron’s retirement age reforms.
The French Presidency confirmed the postponement on Friday morning, while Buckingham Palace has yet to comment.
It is understood new dates for the visit will be confirmed shortly.
Tens of thousands of mainly peaceful demonstrators took to the streets of Paris on Thursday – the ninth day of nationwide protests – but violence erupted when French police clashed with black-clad, masked groups who targeted at least two fast food restaurants, a supermarket and a bank.
