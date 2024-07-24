Komodo dragons have iron-coated teeth to help rip and tear prey, say scientists

Komodo dragons have iron-coated, serrated teeth that help them to rip apart their prey, a study has suggested.

Scientists have discovered that the edges of Komodo dragons’ teeth are tipped with the metal.

The findings shed new light about how the animals keep their teeth razor-sharp and may provide clues about how dinosaurs like Tyrannosaurus rex killed and ate their prey.

Komodo dragons are the largest living species of monitor lizard, averaging more than 12 stone (80kg).

Native to Indonesia, they have sharp, curved teeth which they use to eat almost any kind of meat, pulling and tearing at their prey – from smaller reptiles and birds to deer, horses or water buffalo – to rip flesh apart.

Dr Aaron LeBlanc, lecturer in dental biosciences at King’s College London and the study’s lead author, said: “Komodo dragons have curved, serrated teeth to rip and tear their prey just like those of meat-eating dinosaurs.

“We want to use this similarity to learn more about how carnivorous dinosaurs might have eaten and if they used iron in their teeth the same way as the Komodo dragon.”

He added that current technology did not allow scientists to see whether fossilised dinosaur teeth had high levels of iron.

But Dr LeBlanc explained that they did find that larger meat-eating dinosaurs, such as tyrannosaurs, did change the structure of the enamel itself on the cutting edges of their teeth.

“With further analysis of the Komodo teeth, we may be able to find other markers in the iron coating that aren’t changed during fossilisation,” he said.

“With markers like that, we would know with certainty whether dinosaurs also had iron-coated teeth and have a greater understanding of these ferocious predators.”

Although many reptiles have some iron in their teeth, Komodo dragons have concentrated the metal along the cutting edges and tips of their teeth, staining them orange, the researchers found.

Crocodiles and other monitor lizards have so little that the iron is often invisible.

For the study, scientists scoured museums for skulls and teeth of Komodo dragons and studied the teeth of Ganas, the 15-year-old Komodo dragon who had lived at ZSL conservation zoo, London Zoo.

Their analysis revealed that the iron in Komodo dragons’ enamel was concentrated into a thin coating on top of their tooth serrations and tips.

Komodo dragons are sadly endangered, so in addition to strengthening our understanding of how iconic dinosaurs might have lived, this discovery also helps us build a deeper understanding of these amazing reptiles as we work to protect them

This protective layer kept the serrated edges of their teeth sharp and ready to be used at a moment’s notice.

Dr Benjamin Tapley, curator of reptiles and amphibians at ZSL and co-author of the study, said: “As the world’s largest lizards, Komodo dragons are inarguably impressive animals.

“Having worked with them for 12 years at London Zoo, I continue to be fascinated by them and these findings further emphasise just how incredible they are.

“Komodo dragons are sadly endangered, so in addition to strengthening our understanding of how iconic dinosaurs might have lived, this discovery also helps us build a deeper understanding of these amazing reptiles as we work to protect them.”

Led by researchers from King’s College London, the study is published in the Nature Ecology and Evolution journal.