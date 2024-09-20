Kyle Walker and John Hartson cheer on teams at charity football tournament

Manchester City captain Kyle Walker joined former Celtic and Wales striker John Hartson to cheer on players at a charity football tournament for people who are homeless.

The Partnership Trophy brought together 30 teams from around the UK and Ireland for the competitive five-a-side tournament organised by The Salvation Army to help raise awareness of homelessness and improve mental health.

Hartson presented the trophy to winning side The Orchard, from Bradford, and spoke to players about his career and own struggles battling cancer and a gambling addiction.

He said: “I thoroughly enjoyed today. The standard of football has been great, they’ve played seven or eight games, and their fitness levels are so good. The camaraderie is great. There’s a lot of respect for each other.

“People have been sharing their stories with me, some who have lost their way at some stage in their life but are working really hard to get back on track.

“It’s been great that The Salvation Army put this special day on. I think the guys really appreciate it. For that one day everyone can forget what’s going on outside.”

The event, held at Goals in Manchester on Thursday, welcomed England right-back Walker – who chatted to players about their experiences of homelessness and watched the games.

The Partnership Trophy is run by The Salvation Army and its subsidiary, Salvation Army Homes, bringing together football teams from Lifehouses hostels, supported housing, outreach programmes and drop-in services from around the UK.

Deputy director of the Homelessness Services Department for The Salvation Army Nathan Slinn said: “The teams were on top form playing a friendly but competitive game, and to have support from such big names as John Hartson and Kyle Walker means a lot.

“The aim of our Partnership Trophy is to celebrate everyone within our homelessness services, acknowledging the journey they are on and recognising the challenges that many have had to overcome, and we really did that today.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his family have supported the event for the last five years through his humanitarian charity Guardiola Sala Foundation (GSF).

Guardiola said: “It’s so encouraging to witness how football can bring people together and help them overcome really tough personal challenges. The Guardiola Sala Foundation is delighted to be a part of this event.”