Kym Marsh’s father dies after ‘long battle’ with prostate cancer

David Marsh, the father of British actress and broadcaster Kym Marsh, has died following a “long battle with prostate cancer”, his family has announced.

Former Coronation Street actress and Hear’Say singer Kym has spoken about her father’s prostate cancer on a number of occasions since she revealed he had been diagnosed in 2021.

“It is with immense sadness that we confirm the passing of David Marsh,” a statement from the Marsh family said.

“A much loved husband, dad, grandad, great grandad and friend to many, David passed away peacefully at home on Friday surrounded by his family.

“We are truly heartbroken and ask for privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”

In 2021, Kym took a lengthy break from presenting BBC show Morning Live, later revealing she had been suffering from anxiety attacks and was seeking help for her mental health amid her father’s prostate cancer diagnosis earlier that year.

She appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022, and when she became the 10th celebrity voted off the BBC show she spoke of wanting to make her father, who had been receiving prostate cancer treatment in hospital, happy.

Her father later appeared on Morning Live during Men’s Health Week to urge men not to hesitate over getting prostate examinations as he continued to receive treatment for an advanced form of the condition at the time.

In November 2023, her parents appeared on the show to provide an update with Kym saying they were living “day by day” at the moment as her father’s cancer had spread into his bones – after he put off going to the doctor during the pandemic.