Labour: Apology needed from Home Secretary over derogatory term allegation

Home Secretary James Cleverly has faced calls to make a Commons apology over allegations he called a Labour MP’s constituency a “shithole”.

Shadow Commons leader Lucy Powell said the “foul language” may be “accurate when describing Government policy”, but not for the “great town” of Stockton.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt reiterated that Mr Cleverly has denied the allegation, adding: “I believe him.”

Labour MP Alex Cunningham alleged the comment was made about his Stockton North constituency during Prime Minister’s Questions.

Mr Cleverly was accused of making the remark after Mr Cunningham had challenged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over the level of child poverty in his north-east constituency.

Speaking at business questions, Ms Powell raised claims that Mr Cleverly also privately described the Government’s Rwanda deportation plan as “batshit” before adding: “Yesterday he also said Stockton was a ‘shithole’.

“Does she agree with me that besmirching another honourable member’s constituency goes against all the courtesies of this place and it is utterly disrespectful to their constituents?

“Will she ensure the Home Secretary comes to this House and apologise?

“This sort of foul language may be accurate when describing Government policy, but it is not for the great town of Stockton.”

Ms Mordaunt replied: “She mentions Stockton North, it will be benefiting from £20 million levelling-up funding for Billingham town centre.

“And with regard to the charge she makes against the Home Secretary, he denies it and I believe him.”

On Wednesday, Mr Cunningham said the audio of the comment was “clear and has been checked and checked and checked again”.

Mr Cleverly’s spokesman replied: “He did not say that, and would not. He’s disappointed people would accuse him of doing so.”