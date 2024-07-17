Labour revives plans to phase out smoking with Tobacco and Vapes Bill

Labour has revived plans to phase out smoking and impose restrictions on the sale and marketing of vapes to children.

The move, which has the backing of scores of health campaigners and charities, was introduced by the last Conservative government but was shelved after the election was called.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill progressively increases the age at which people can buy tobacco so that future generations will never legally be able to do so.

It prevents anyone born after January 1 2009 from legally smoking by gradually raising the age at which tobacco can be bought.

Most smokers wish they had never started

The Bill also paves the way for reforms to vaping sales and their branding to reduce their appeal to children and young people.

Flavours such as bubble gum and candy floss could also face curbs as research shows children prefer them to other flavours such as menthol.

Also included in the Bill are restrictions on the packaging and display of other products, such as tobacco pouches, that can draw children into smoking.

The King’s Speech sets out how the “Bill will provide ministers with powers to regulate the flavours, packaging and display of vapes and other nicotine products”.

Trading Standards officials will also be given more powers to fine retailers who sell vapes and tobacco to under-18s.

Smoking is the single biggest cause of cancer in the world and is linked to at least 16 types of the disease, including lung, bladder and pancreatic cancer.

England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Sir Chris Whitty, said: “A smoke-free country would prevent disease, disability and premature deaths long into the future.

“Smoking causes harm across the life course from stillbirth, asthma in children, cancer, strokes, heart attacks and dementia.

“Most smokers wish they had never started. Second-hand smoke causes harm, including to vulnerable people.

“The Bill to create a smoke-free country in the King’s Speech would be a major step forward in public health.”

The King’s Speech also set out how the Government will restrict the advertising of junk food to children and the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks.

Cancer Research UK’s executive director of policy, Dr Ian Walker, said: “The Government’s commitment to introduce new legislation on smoking will have a hugely positive impact on the nation’s health.

“By raising the age of sale for tobacco products, the Government will help to prevent cancer, relieve pressures on the NHS and build a healthier future.

“This bold announcement positions the UK as world-leading in tobacco control.

“We now hope to see the legislation passed and implemented in full across the UK to help bring an end to cancers caused by smoking for good.”

Deborah Arnott, chief executive of Action on Smoking and Health, said: “Today’s announcement puts us in pole position to be the first country in the world to end smoking.

“Smoking puts pressure on our NHS and social care system, but the greatest financial impact is the damage to our economy due to lost productivity.

“The measures announced today will play a major role in helping Government achieve its ambition to halve the difference in healthy life expectancy between the richest and poorest regions, and deliver productivity growth in every part of the country.”

This is a major milestone towards realising the Government’s ambition to raise the healthiest generation of children in our history

Professor Steve Turner, president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, said: “This is a major milestone towards realising the Government’s ambition to raise the healthiest generation of children in our history.

“Stopping children and young people from starting to smoke will decrease their chance of developing preventable disease later in life.

“As paediatricians, we work day in and day out to support children’s health; we are clear that children should not become addicted to nicotine and youth vaping must be tackled.”

Greg Fell, president of the Association of Directors of Public Health, said: “Phasing out smoking will save thousands of lives, help protect the next generation from ever becoming addicted to this lethal product, and do more to narrow the unacceptably large gap in healthy life expectancy between the richest and poorest regions than any other single measure.”

Today's announcement will help to save countless lives, and we urge the Government to reintroduce the Tobacco and Vapes Bill to Parliament without delay

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, chief executive of the British Heart Foundation, said: “Smoking continues to devastate the nation’s health, taking at least 15,000 lives in the UK every year due to cardiovascular disease alone.

“Today’s announcement will help to save countless lives, and we urge the Government to reintroduce the Tobacco and Vapes Bill to Parliament without delay.”

Sarah Sleet, chief executive at Asthma + Lung UK, said: “The Tobacco and Vapes Bill is groundbreaking legislation, which over time will contribute to ending smoking completely.

“People living in deprived areas are more likely to smoke, and experience higher exposure to air pollution, as well as being more likely to live in substandard housing, all of which drive poor lung health.

“Taking the historic step to phase out smoking – the biggest cause of lung disease in the UK – will reduce deaths from lung conditions and ease some of the £2.5 billion burden that smoking places on the NHS each year.”