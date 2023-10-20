20 October 2023

Labour secure dramatic by-election victory in Tamworth

By The Newsroom
20 October 2023

Labour has dealt a blow to Rishi Sunak by overturning a Tory majority of almost 20,000 in Tamworth.

With the potential for a historic by-election gain in Mid Bedfordshire where votes are still being counted, Labour could double the pain for the Prime Minister.

In Tamworth, Labour’s Sarah Edwards defeated Tory Andrew Cooper by a majority of 1,316.

This is a phenomenal result that shows Labour is back in the service of working people and redrawing the political map

The Conservatives were defending a 19,600 majority, but a 23.9 percentage point swing to Labour saw that eradicated.

It was the second highest ever by-election swing to Labour.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “This is a phenomenal result that shows Labour is back in the service of working people and redrawing the political map.

“To those who have given us their trust, and those considering doing so, Labour will spend every day acting in your interests and focused on your priorities. Labour will give Britain its future back.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Airline to board passengers with window seats first in bid to speed up process

world news

Fresh from her arrest, Greta Thunberg is back on climate protest duty outside JP Morgan

world news

Sexual assault charges against Conor McGregor dropped

news