Labour to force Commons vote on banning MPs’ paid consultancy work
Labour is to stage a Commons vote on banning MPs from taking paid consultancies or directorships, Sir Keir Starmer said.
The Labour leader said the party will be tabling a motion for Wednesday’s opposition day debate.
It is understood Labour is seeking to draft the motion in such a way that the result will be binding on the House if it is passed.
Sir Keir said it offered a way to “clean up” politics following the debacle of the case of former Cabinet minister Owen Paterson.
We clean this up by drawing a very stark line – no paid consultancies, no directorships
“We are putting that down. It is for every MP to decide how they want to vote on that. That will perhaps be a measure of where people are on how we actually move this forward,” Sir Keir said during an LBC radio phone-in.
“How do we clean this up? We clean this up by drawing a very stark line – no paid consultancies, no directorships.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox