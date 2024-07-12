Labour will drive ‘disappointed’ Scots to independence, claims defeated MP

A Labour Government will disappoint Scots and push them to supporting independence, an ousted MP has claimed.

Tommy Sheppard was among the wave of SNP MPs ousted at last week’s election, losing his Edinburgh East and Musselburgh seat to Labour and sparking what he said has to be a “time of reflection” for the party.

But despite the SNP dropping to just nine seats at Westminster – down from 48 at the last election – Mr Sheppard assured voters “we will be back”.

We will do better, and we will be back

Voters may have voted for Labour to get rid of the Tories, he said in the Edinburgh Evening News, but disappointment with the policies of Sir Keir Starmer’s administration would see support for independence increase.

“For the SNP comes a time of reflection on what has been our worst result for 14 years,” he wrote.

“A very, very bad result. But we will learn from the experience.

“We will regroup and redeploy in the service of our country. We will do better, and we will be back.

“Above all we know that so many who share our belief in Scotland becoming a self-governing country lent their votes to Mr Starmer in desperation to get rid of the appalling Tory government.

“We know that unless Keir Starmer changes course on major issues like the two-child benefit cap, voters will again quickly be disappointed with Labour in government.

“At that point they will revisit the option of taking control of our own resources and destiny.”

Scottish Labour has been contacted for comment.