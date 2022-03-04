Labour wins Birmingham Erdington by-election
By The Newsroom
Labour’s Paulette Hamilton has become the country’s newest MP after winning the Birmingham Erdington by-election.
The contest was triggered by the death of Jack Dromey, who held the seat for Labour in 2019 with a majority of 3,601
Ms Hamilton won with a majority of 3,266 but the by-election failed to inspire voters, with a turnout of just 27%.
She picked up 9,413 votes, ahead of Tory candidate Robert Alden with 6,147.
