Labour wins Birmingham Erdington by-election

04 March 2022

Labour’s Paulette Hamilton has become the country’s newest MP after winning the Birmingham Erdington by-election.

The contest was triggered by the death of Jack Dromey, who held the seat for Labour in 2019 with a majority of 3,601

Ms Hamilton won with a majority of 3,266 but the by-election failed to inspire voters, with a turnout of just 27%.

She picked up 9,413 votes, ahead of Tory candidate Robert Alden with 6,147.

