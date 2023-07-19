Lack of guidance for schools on transgender pupils ‘frustrating’ – heads’ union

A lack of guidance for schools in relation to transgender pupils is “frustrating”, a headteachers’ union has said.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said schools are having to navigate the “complex and sensitive subject” of gender identity on their own.

In March, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged that guidance for schools on transgender issues would be published “for the summer term”.

We’ve been telling the Government that schools and colleges need clear guidance on provision for transgender and gender-questioning pupils for the past five years

But with the end of term approaching, reports suggest the long-awaited guidance could be delayed further.

On Monday, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan did not put a timeframe on when the guidance would be published.

She told MPs in the Commons that she was working with the equalities minister to bring it forward “in the near term”.

Reports in The Times have suggested the Attorney General and Government lawyers said plans to strengthen guidance would be unlawful, which could mean the publication of the guidance is delayed.

Mr Barton said: “We’ve been telling the Government that schools and colleges need clear guidance on provision for transgender and gender-questioning pupils for the past five years, so it is frustrating that it has now got to the point of producing something but appears to be locked in an internal political squabble which is causing a further delay.

“At present, schools have to navigate this complex and sensitive subject entirely on their own.

“Clear, practical guidance on this matter is important as long as it is genuinely supportive to schools and pupils and does not add to the existing and onerous expectations on schools.

“We will be looking very closely at the guidance when it is published and consulting with our members to ensure it is proportionate, fair and deliverable.”

A report by centre-right think tank Policy Exchange, published in March, suggested a number of secondary schools were not informing parents as soon as a child questioned their gender identity.

We are confident that they would appreciate this is a sensitive area and one we need to get right and take careful advice on before producing the guidance for consultation

It suggested that safeguarding principles were being “routinely disregarded in many secondary schools” when it came to gender identity.

A Government source acknowledged there was still debate on the issue with “strong voices” on either side.

Asked whether No 10 understood the frustration of parents and teachers about the lack of guidance, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We understand that both the sector and parents do want further guidance on this.

“We are confident that they would appreciate this is a sensitive area and one we need to get right and take careful advice on before producing the guidance for consultation.”

A spokesman for the Attorney General’s office said: “By longstanding convention, reflected in the Ministerial Code, whether the law officers have been asked to provide legal advice and the content of any advice is not disclosed outside Government without their explicit consent. That consent is rarely given.”