Lancaster bomber part of military flypast rehearsal ahead of Coronation
Military aircraft including a Lancaster bomber filled the skies of Lincolnshire as the armed forces rehearsed for the flypast at the Coronation.
The college at RAF Cranwell stood in for Buckingham Palace as more than 30 aircraft took advantage of the blue skies on Tuesday afternoon.
Watching the spectacle was 93-year-old retired Squadron Leader Terrance Devey Smith, who flew in the flypast at the last Coronation, in 1953, when he was a 23-year-old RAF Flying Officer.
Mr Devey Smith faced around 50 media representatives insisting: “I’m not a hero,” as he posed for pictures ahead of the flypast.
Asked for his advice for the pilots taking part on May 6, he said: “Enjoy it.”
The full flypast will include more than 60 aircraft, including the Red Arrows and the full Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.
Air Vice-Marshal Mark Flewin, Air Officer Commanding No 1 Group, said: “It is a great honour to be part of His Majesty the King’s Coronation, where the flypast is an opportunity to showcase Tri-Service aviation excellence to our Commander-in-Chief, on this very special occasion.
“While the full spectacle will not be unveiled until the Coronation, the practice with more limited aircraft numbers is an ideal opportunity to review the flypast from a safety and execution perspective, while making sure that the timing, spacing, and the broad structure of the flypast is visually appropriate for His Majesty the King’s Coronation on the May 6.”
