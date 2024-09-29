Late Queen and David Attenborough named greatest British cultural figures

Queen Elizabeth II, Sir David Attenborough and James Bond have been named the most popular British cultural figures in a survey.

The late monarch was voted the greatest “cultural icon” in the UK from the last 90 years, with 41% selecting her in a survey conducted to mark the 90th anniversary of the British Council, the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations.

Broadcaster and naturalist Sir David came in a close second with 40% voting for him, followed by Diana, Princess of Wales, former prime minister Winston Churchill and Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

Nearly half (48%) said Sir David was the greatest living UK figure, followed by music veteran Sir Elton John (20%) and Sir Paul McCartney (19%).

Dame Judi Dench and Catherine, Princess of Wales also proved popular with 16% voting for each.

British MI6 agent Bond was named the UK’s greatest “fictional icon” from the last 90 years, with 42%.

Other fictional figures on the list were Harry Potter (34%), Only Fools And Horses’ Del Boy (27%), and Paddington Bear and Doctor Who (both 25%).

Nelson Mandela was voted the world’s most important non-UK cultural icon from the last 90 years, with 29% voting for him, followed by Elvis Presley (28%) and Albert Einstein (25%).

It was a tight race for best British albums from the last 90 years, with Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon and The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band both selected by more than a fifth of people (21%).

JRR Tolkien’s The Lord Of The Rings series was voted the best fiction novel written by a UK author in the last 90 years (31%), while Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting was voted as the best British film (20%)

The foundation of the NHS was regarded as the most significant UK cultural moment from the last nine decades (42%), and the end of the Second World War was voted the most significant global cultural moment.

Scott McDonald, chief executive of the British Council, said: “Throughout our 90-year history, we have brought the work of hundreds of writers, musicians, artists and performers to the attention of audiences across the globe, from taking acting greats Laurence Olivier and Vivien Leigh on an Australian tour in 1948 to British artist John Akomfrah showcasing his work at this year’s Venice Biennale.

“The international connections we build through arts and culture transform lives, create positive change and support our vision of a more peaceful and prosperous world.”

– OnePoll, commissioned by the British Council, surveyed 2,500 people online between July 18 and 25. In all but one question, participants were asked to select up to five choices from a given list.