Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to September 5, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (September 6-9) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 303 (80%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 74 (20%) have seen a fall.

The highest rates are all in Scotland.

North Lanarkshire continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 4,285 new cases in the seven days to September 5 – the equivalent of 1,256.1 per 100,000 people.

This is up slightly from 1,251.1 in the seven days to August 29.

Inverclyde has the second highest rate, up from 1,140.7 to 1,238.0, with 954 new cases.

West Dunbartonshire has the third highest rate, up from 1,133.1 to 1,211.2, with 1,070 new cases.

Merthyr Tydfil has the highest rate in Wales (792.7), Fermanagh & Omagh has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (737.2), and Corby has the highest rate in England (676.2).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:Carmarthenshire (417.7 to 679.2)Clackmannanshire (721.4 to 969.0)Caerphilly (383.5 to 611.9)Midlothian (680.6 to 894.3)Fife (570.7 to 775.9)

PA news agency

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 5; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 5; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 29; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 29.

North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 1256.1, (4285), 1251.1, (4268)Inverclyde, Scotland, 1238.0, (954), 1140.7, (879)West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 1211.2, (1070), 1133.1, (1001)Renfrewshire, Scotland, 1132.7, (2032), 1051.9, (1887)East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 1086.8, (1044), 1004.6, (965)Glasgow City, Scotland, 1041.0, (6617), 970.7, (6170)East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 995.9, (1083), 1211.0, (1317)South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 992.8, (3185), 1004.3, (3222)Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 969.0, (497), 721.4, (370)Midlothian, Scotland, 894.3, (833), 680.6, (634)Falkirk, Scotland, 838.3, (1346), 653.3, (1049)Dundee City, Scotland, 833.9, (1241), 669.3, (996)North Ayrshire, Scotland, 829.1, (1113), 756.1, (1015)Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 827.6, (707), 770.2, (658)Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 792.7, (479), 622.3, (376)West Lothian, Scotland, 791.5, (1455), 671.3, (1234)Fife, Scotland, 775.9, (2903), 570.7, (2135)City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 744.1, (3926), 719.6, (3797)Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 737.2, (865), 962.2, (1129)Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 731.9, (1106), 861.6, (1302)South Ayrshire, Scotland, 725.9, (814), 633.1, (710)East Ayrshire, Scotland, 718.8, (874), 616.8, (750)Swansea, Wales, 709.8, (1750), 652.2, (1608)Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 682.9, (986), 612.2, (884)Carmarthenshire, Wales, 679.2, (1291), 417.7, (794)Corby, East Midlands, 676.2, (494), 505.1, (369)Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 658.7, (1431), 589.2, (1280)Stirling, Scotland, 654.8, (616), 610.1, (574)East Lothian, Scotland, 641.3, (692), 611.7, (660)Caerphilly, Wales, 611.9, (1112), 383.5, (697)Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 606.1, (1466), 481.7, (1165)Highland, Scotland, 592.1, (1394), 535.2, (1260)Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 587.4, (1522), 509.0, (1319)Denbighshire, Wales, 570.0, (551), 485.2, (469)Angus, Scotland, 558.6, (647), 405.8, (470)Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 558.4, (828), 636.6, (944)Conwy, Wales, 552.5, (653), 447.6, (529)Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 545.0, (760), 553.6, (772)Blackpool, North-west England, 544.9, (754), 472.6, (654)High Peak, East Midlands, 544.1, (504), 405.9, (376)Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 543.0, (1416), 416.1, (1085)Erewash, East Midlands, 537.6, (620), 400.6, (462)Aberdeen City, Scotland, 537.4, (1231), 401.6, (920)Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 517.6, (758), 445.2, (652)Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 515.9, (698), 356.3, (482)North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 508.5, (533), 398.8, (418)Belfast, Northern Ireland, 507.6, (1739), 555.2, (1902)Knowsley, North-west England, 505.7, (771), 411.9, (628)Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 499.3, (907), 530.6, (964)Allerdale, North-west England, 494.7, (484), 351.6, (344)Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 491.8, (559), 375.7, (427)West Berkshire, South-east England, 489.1, (775), 308.0, (488)Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 486.8, (494), 360.6, (366)Kettering, East Midlands, 485.3, (496), 410.9, (420)Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 484.7, (722), 489.4, (729)Bridgend, Wales, 483.3, (713), 398.5, (588)Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 481.1, (321), 398.6, (266)Blaby, East Midlands, 480.6, (490), 417.9, (426)Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 478.5, (1268), 425.7, (1128)Mansfield, East Midlands, 474.6, (519), 575.2, (629)Newport, Wales, 473.6, (741), 395.7, (619)Swindon, South-west England, 472.0, (1052), 361.2, (805)Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 471.2, (683), 455.4, (660)Scottish Borders, Scotland, 471.2, (543), 440.8, (508)Tameside, North-west England, 471.1, (1070), 408.6, (928)Charnwood, East Midlands, 469.2, (884), 376.3, (709)Gosport, South-east England, 467.6, (396), 346.0, (293)Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 460.5, (835), 377.8, (685)Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 456.6, (1570), 323.4, (1112)Gwynedd, Wales, 452.2, (566), 439.4, (550)Halton, North-west England, 450.8, (585), 369.9, (480)East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 448.7, (1540), 370.3, (1271)Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 447.3, (1399), 394.5, (1234)Plymouth, South-west England, 445.9, (1172), 498.4, (1310)Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 445.6, (312), 319.9, (224)Cherwell, South-east England, 445.2, (676), 302.3, (459)Pembrokeshire, Wales, 441.8, (560), 424.5, (538)Peterborough, Eastern England, 441.7, (895), 465.4, (943)Cardiff, Wales, 441.0, (1628), 320.7, (1184)Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 439.7, (252), 413.5, (237)Harborough, East Midlands, 439.6, (420), 383.1, (366)Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 439.4, (1090), 381.7, (947)Fylde, North-west England, 438.4, (356), 333.7, (271)Melton, East Midlands, 437.8, (225), 295.8, (152)South Tyneside, North-east England, 436.7, (660), 348.7, (527)Sedgemoor, South-west England, 435.8, (538), 499.8, (617)Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 435.2, (564), 408.1, (529)Ashfield, East Midlands, 430.9, (553), 441.8, (567)Ceredigion, Wales, 430.8, (314), 337.5, (246)Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 429.2, (617), 441.7, (635)Hartlepool, North-east England, 427.3, (401), 319.7, (300)Darlington, North-east England, 426.4, (458), 351.0, (377)County Durham, North-east England, 421.6, (2248), 298.2, (1590)Gedling, East Midlands, 420.3, (497), 405.1, (479)Derby, East Midlands, 420.1, (1079), 379.7, (975)West Lancashire, North-west England, 420.1, (481), 339.7, (389)Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 419.9, (385), 351.2, (322)North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 418.6, (274), 337.7, (221)Stroud, South-west England, 417.7, (505), 375.5, (454)Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 417.3, (1071), 367.5, (943)Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 414.5, (627), 321.9, (487)Tamworth, West Midlands, 413.7, (318), 342.2, (263)Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 412.9, (667), 326.2, (527)Reading, South-east England, 412.9, (662), 322.4, (517)Middlesbrough, North-east England, 411.9, (582), 387.9, (548)Wokingham, South-east England, 409.3, (712), 294.9, (513)Sunderland, North-east England, 409.2, (1137), 319.6, (888)Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 407.4, (412), 258.1, (261)Flintshire, Wales, 404.9, (635), 288.8, (453)Torbay, South-west England, 404.5, (551), 428.0, (583)Liverpool, North-west England, 403.6, (2020), 333.9, (1671)North Tyneside, North-east England, 403.6, (843), 333.7, (697)Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 402.5, (1415), 332.8, (1170)Bristol, South-west England, 402.3, (1874), 396.7, (1848)Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 402.2, (794), 324.7, (641)Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 400.9, (1060), 387.3, (1024)Wyre, North-west England, 400.6, (453), 328.1, (371)Luton, Eastern England, 399.5, (853), 338.1, (722)Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 398.9, (281), 293.9, (207)Fenland, Eastern England, 395.8, (404), 402.6, (411)North Somerset, South-west England, 395.7, (853), 341.4, (736)Powys, Wales, 394.6, (525), 326.2, (434)Stockport, North-west England, 392.6, (1155), 343.3, (1010)Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 390.8, (393), 363.9, (366)Walsall, West Midlands, 390.6, (1120), 343.2, (984)Mendip, South-west England, 390.4, (454), 327.6, (381)Dacorum, Eastern England, 389.8, (606), 321.6, (500)West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 389.2, (435), 261.3, (292)St Albans, Eastern England, 388.4, (580), 272.6, (407)Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 388.1, (382), 326.1, (321)Mid Devon, South-west England, 387.8, (323), 405.8, (338)East Lindsey, East Midlands, 385.8, (548), 382.3, (543)Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 385.3, (3078), 333.1, (2661)South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 384.4, (421), 300.4, (329)Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 384.4, (418), 325.6, (354)Lichfield, West Midlands, 384.3, (406), 303.9, (321)Leicester, East Midlands, 382.4, (1354), 406.5, (1439)Portsmouth, South-east England, 381.9, (820), 444.8, (955)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 381.4, (2195), 484.6, (2789)Sefton, North-west England, 381.3, (1052), 363.9, (1004)Cheshire East, North-west England, 380.4, (1471), 300.8, (1163)Bolsover, East Midlands, 380.1, (309), 404.6, (329)South Hams, South-west England, 379.8, (334), 417.3, (367)Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 378.9, (494), 368.2, (480)Eden, North-west England, 377.6, (203), 251.1, (135)Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 376.0, (516), 355.6, (488)Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 376.0, (795), 394.0, (833)Wellingborough, East Midlands, 375.9, (301), 299.7, (240)Copeland, North-west England, 374.8, (255), 324.8, (221)South Somerset, South-west England, 374.6, (632), 329.0, (555)Torfaen, Wales, 374.3, (355), 315.3, (299)Fareham, South-east England, 373.9, (435), 347.3, (404)Hastings, South-east England, 373.8, (346), 390.0, (361)Wiltshire, South-west England, 373.6, (1883), 313.6, (1581)Lincoln, East Midlands, 372.8, (373), 335.8, (336)Forest of Dean, South-west England, 369.7, (322), 257.2, (224)Watford, Eastern England, 369.5, (357), 262.9, (254)East Devon, South-west England, 368.0, (545), 379.5, (562)Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 367.1, (657), 348.1, (623)Solihull, West Midlands, 366.0, (796), 326.0, (709)North Devon, South-west England, 365.7, (359), 385.0, (378)North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 365.3, (631), 309.1, (534)Eastleigh, South-east England, 365.3, (495), 335.7, (455)Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 365.2, (717), 340.2, (668)Carlisle, North-west England, 364.9, (396), 270.9, (294)Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 364.9, (434), 259.8, (309)Salford, North-west England, 361.3, (949), 335.7, (882)Trafford, North-west England, 361.1, (858), 319.9, (760)Rugby, West Midlands, 359.7, (398), 390.4, (432)Stevenage, Eastern England, 358.7, (316), 263.3, (232)South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 358.6, (403), 339.1, (381)Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 355.3, (1568), 294.8, (1301)Gateshead, North-east England, 355.0, (717), 360.5, (728)Dudley, West Midlands, 354.9, (1144), 339.4, (1094)East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 352.3, (426), 307.6, (372)Three Rivers, Eastern England, 352.3, (331), 243.7, (229)South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 351.3, (1011), 385.7, (1110)Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 349.9, (567), 401.1, (650)Pendle, North-west England, 349.4, (322), 287.6, (265)Cotswold, South-west England, 349.0, (315), 271.4, (245)Wrexham, Wales, 346.9, (472), 329.3, (448)Sandwell, West Midlands, 346.8, (1141), 317.6, (1045)North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 346.4, (552), 365.2, (582)Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 346.3, (526), 325.2, (494)Gloucester, South-west England, 345.4, (448), 298.4, (387)Exeter, South-west England, 345.0, (460), 366.0, (488)Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 344.0, (1882), 286.3, (1566)Rutland, East Midlands, 343.4, (139), 321.2, (130)Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 343.3, (191), 296.6, (165)St Helens, North-west England, 341.3, (618), 325.2, (589)Wigan, North-west England, 340.5, (1126), 271.8, (899)Spelthorne, South-east England, 340.4, (340), 282.4, (282)South Ribble, North-west England, 340.3, (378), 288.1, (320)South Lakeland, North-west England, 339.4, (356), 245.0, (257)Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 338.7, (417), 353.3, (435)Cheltenham, South-west England, 338.7, (393), 326.6, (379)Broxtowe, East Midlands, 338.5, (388), 362.0, (415)Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 337.9, (1991), 323.1, (1904)Wirral, North-west England, 337.6, (1095), 303.1, (983)Warrington, North-west England, 337.2, (706), 292.7, (613)South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 336.6, (484), 306.7, (441)Hyndburn, North-west England, 336.5, (273), 231.7, (188)Chesterfield, East Midlands, 335.5, (352), 264.0, (277)Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 335.3, (444), 213.7, (283)Stafford, West Midlands, 335.1, (462), 292.3, (403)Test Valley, South-east England, 335.0, (426), 293.3, (373)Havant, South-east England, 334.8, (423), 379.1, (479)Warwick, West Midlands, 334.0, (484), 249.1, (361)Gravesham, South-east England, 334.0, (357), 281.6, (301)Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 333.9, (519), 349.4, (543)Isle of Wight, South-east England, 333.1, (474), 335.2, (477)Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 332.7, (330), 317.5, (315)Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 332.5, (978), 272.0, (800)Shropshire, West Midlands, 332.2, (1081), 321.4, (1046)Lancaster, North-west England, 332.2, (492), 322.7, (478)Surrey Heath, South-east England, 331.8, (296), 299.3, (267)Daventry, East Midlands, 331.2, (288), 285.2, (248)Coventry, West Midlands, 330.5, (1254), 315.2, (1196)Amber Valley, East Midlands, 329.1, (424), 253.0, (326)South Kesteven, East Midlands, 328.2, (470), 333.7, (478)Nottingham, East Midlands, 327.8, (1105), 342.3, (1154)Sevenoaks, South-east England, 327.1, (397), 171.4, (208)Dorset, South-west England, 325.4, (1236), 281.7, (1070)Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 325.0, (485), 262.0, (391)Herefordshire, West Midlands, 324.9, (629), 288.2, (558)Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 324.6, (403), 265.8, (330)Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 324.1, (447), 266.8, (368)Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 322.9, (392), 316.3, (384)Monmouthshire, Wales, 322.6, (307), 254.3, (242)Thurrock, Eastern England, 321.9, (565), 240.4, (422)Preston, North-west England, 320.5, (462), 294.8, (425)Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 319.7, (1733), 293.7, (1592)Northumberland, North-east England, 319.6, (1035), 293.4, (950)Redditch, West Midlands, 317.9, (272), 301.5, (258)Elmbridge, South-east England, 317.7, (436), 241.2, (331)Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 317.4, (926), 291.0, (849)Tandridge, South-east England, 317.4, (281), 227.0, (201)West Suffolk, Eastern England, 316.4, (561), 256.6, (455)Norwich, Eastern England, 315.8, (449), 279.2, (397)South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 315.2, (301), 272.3, (260)Rushmoor, South-east England, 314.7, (297), 246.9, (233)Bury, North-west England, 314.6, (600), 291.0, (555)Milton Keynes, South-east England, 314.2, (849), 282.4, (763)Wealden, South-east England, 313.4, (510), 242.7, (395)Burnley, North-west England, 313.4, (280), 276.5, (247)Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 313.2, (388), 276.9, (343)Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 312.3, (414), 255.0, (338)Oldham, North-west England, 312.3, (742), 278.6, (662)Slough, South-east England, 312.2, (467), 284.8, (426)Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 312.0, (369), 341.6, (404)Manchester, North-west England, 311.8, (1733), 281.4, (1564)Northampton, East Midlands, 311.7, (699), 290.7, (652)South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 311.4, (501), 265.4, (427)East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 311.2, (296), 282.9, (269)North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 310.9, (415), 279.5, (373)Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 310.0, (551), 216.6, (385)Ealing, London, 309.1, (1052), 291.5, (992)Harrow, London, 308.7, (779), 269.1, (679)Hertsmere, Eastern England, 308.1, (325), 296.8, (313)Teignbridge, South-west England, 308.1, (416), 410.3, (554)South Holland, East Midlands, 307.8, (295), 244.1, (234)Harlow, Eastern England, 307.1, (268), 273.8, (239)West Devon, South-west England, 306.4, (172), 377.6, (212)Hart, South-east England, 306.3, (299), 280.7, (274)East Hampshire, South-east England, 303.6, (376), 298.0, (369)Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 303.5, (174), 327.9, (188)Southampton, South-east England, 303.3, (767), 305.7, (773)Eastbourne, South-east England, 302.9, (313), 322.3, (333)Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 302.8, (929), 278.3, (854)Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 302.5, (245), 204.9, (166)Mid Sussex, South-east England, 301.0, (458), 242.5, (369)Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 300.9, (341), 236.5, (268)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 300.8, (1194), 307.3, (1220)Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 299.1, (275), 266.5, (245)East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 299.1, (454), 233.9, (355)North Kesteven, East Midlands, 298.8, (353), 302.2, (357)Oxford, South-east England, 298.2, (452), 290.9, (441)Tewkesbury, South-west England, 298.1, (288), 272.2, (263)Waverley, South-east England, 297.1, (376), 258.4, (327)Dartford, South-east England, 296.4, (338), 235.9, (269)Rochdale, North-west England, 295.5, (661), 250.8, (561)North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 295.5, (302), 290.6, (297)Ipswich, Eastern England, 294.9, (401), 250.8, (341)Crawley, South-east England, 293.4, (330), 303.2, (341)Croydon, London, 292.9, (1138), 271.5, (1055)Mole Valley, South-east England, 292.4, (256), 206.7, (181)Winchester, South-east England, 292.2, (368), 264.4, (333)Colchester, Eastern England, 292.1, (576), 260.6, (514)Maldon, Eastern England, 292.0, (191), 200.3, (131)Chichester, South-east England, 290.5, (353), 271.6, (330)Hillingdon, London, 288.7, (892), 294.2, (909)Maidstone, South-east England, 287.6, (498), 238.0, (412)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 287.6, (435), 305.5, (462)Thanet, South-east England, 287.0, (406), 342.9, (485)Bedford, Eastern England, 286.2, (500), 292.5, (511)Chelmsford, Eastern England, 285.7, (513), 230.0, (413)Shetland Islands, Scotland, 284.2, (65), 201.1, (46)West Lindsey, East Midlands, 283.8, (273), 294.2, (283)Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 283.4, (518), 202.4, (370)Birmingham, West Midlands, 283.2, (3230), 286.0, (3262)East Suffolk, Eastern England, 283.2, (709), 218.5, (547)Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 283.1, (205), 247.2, (179)Rossendale, North-west England, 281.4, (201), 222.6, (159)Torridge, South-west England, 280.9, (193), 382.7, (263)Uttlesford, Eastern England, 280.3, (260), 230.7, (214)Chorley, North-west England, 280.1, (333), 254.9, (303)Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 277.9, (417), 257.3, (386)Broadland, Eastern England, 277.4, (366), 262.3, (346)East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 277.2, (250), 245.1, (221)Sutton, London, 276.8, (575), 277.8, (577)Bromley, London, 276.8, (921), 234.7, (781)Richmond upon Thames, London, 276.1, (547), 247.8, (491)Hounslow, London, 276.0, (750), 290.7, (790)Ribble Valley, North-west England, 275.7, (171), 291.8, (181)Dover, South-east England, 274.2, (325), 221.1, (262)Runnymede, South-east England, 273.5, (247), 242.5, (219)Brentwood, Eastern England, 273.2, (211), 218.8, (169)Breckland, Eastern England, 271.8, (384), 268.3, (379)Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 271.7, (146), 234.5, (126)South Norfolk, Eastern England, 271.2, (388), 215.3, (308)Ashford, South-east England, 269.4, (353), 265.6, (348)Woking, South-east England, 269.0, (269), 235.0, (235)Lewes, South-east England, 268.5, (278), 223.1, (231)New Forest, South-east England, 268.3, (482), 217.1, (390)Bolton, North-west England, 267.8, (772), 249.8, (720)Guildford, South-east England, 267.4, (402), 261.4, (393)Epping Forest, Eastern England, 267.1, (353), 260.3, (344)Tendring, Eastern England, 266.7, (393), 222.6, (328)Worcester, West Midlands, 266.3, (267), 262.3, (263)Redbridge, London, 263.7, (806), 225.7, (690)Waltham Forest, London, 263.6, (730), 230.4, (638)Basildon, Eastern England, 262.9, (493), 229.3, (430)Lambeth, London, 262.6, (845), 266.3, (857)Merton, London, 262.5, (542), 233.5, (482)Havering, London, 260.5, (679), 265.5, (692)Horsham, South-east England, 259.8, (378), 247.5, (360)Bexley, London, 258.7, (645), 234.3, (584)Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 258.4, (271), 227.9, (239)Cambridge, Eastern England, 257.5, (322), 243.9, (305)Barking and Dagenham, London, 256.9, (550), 231.7, (496)Rochford, Eastern England, 255.6, (224), 191.7, (168)Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 255.5, (469), 283.9, (521)York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 253.1, (534), 262.5, (554)Barnet, London, 252.9, (1009), 218.3, (871)Brent, London, 252.0, (826), 256.6, (841)Wychavon, West Midlands, 249.5, (327), 201.4, (264)Wandsworth, London, 247.5, (816), 239.3, (789)Rother, South-east England, 247.1, (239), 305.0, (295)Medway, South-east England, 245.4, (685), 203.1, (567)Arun, South-east England, 243.9, (393), 257.6, (415)Moray, Scotland, 243.4, (233), 192.2, (184)Broxbourne, Eastern England, 242.8, (237), 250.0, (244)Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 241.7, (192), 225.3, (179)Boston, East Midlands, 241.4, (171), 187.8, (133)Worthing, South-east England, 241.1, (267), 227.6, (252)Kingston upon Thames, London, 237.2, (425), 236.7, (424)Southwark, London, 236.2, (756), 218.4, (699)Haringey, London, 231.6, (617), 216.6, (577)Castle Point, Eastern England, 226.5, (205), 187.8, (170)Greenwich, London, 226.3, (654), 209.0, (604)Hackney and City of London, London, 225.8, (659), 216.5, (632)Braintree, Eastern England, 225.4, (345), 204.5, (313)Swale, South-east England, 225.1, (340), 229.8, (347)Lewisham, London, 220.8, (674), 232.6, (710)Newham, London, 220.1, (782), 212.2, (754)Canterbury, South-east England, 220.1, (367), 170.3, (284)Tower Hamlets, London, 212.4, (705), 206.6, (686)North Norfolk, Eastern England, 212.0, (223), 174.0, (183)Enfield, London, 205.9, (687), 218.2, (728)Adur, South-east England, 204.1, (131), 216.6, (139)Kensington and Chelsea, London, 203.4, (319), 206.5, (324)Babergh, Eastern England, 200.6, (186), 184.4, (171)Islington, London, 195.1, (484), 204.7, (508)Westminster, London, 192.7, (520), 189.4, (511)Camden, London, 191.8, (536), 177.4, (496)Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 181.1, (48), 192.5, (51)Orkney Islands, Scotland, 84.8, (19), 58.0, (13)