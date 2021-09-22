Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to September 18, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (September 19-22) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 90 (24%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 285 (76%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

Neath Port Talbot in Wales has the highest rate in the UK, with 1,252 new cases in the seven days to September 18 – the equivalent of 867.1 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 705.7 in the seven days to September 11.

Merthyr Tydfil in Wales has the second highest rate, up from 693.4 to 801.0, with 484 new cases.

West Dunbartonshire in Scotland has the third highest rate, down from 1,160.3 to 755.0, with 667 new cases.

Corby in Northamptonshire has the highest rate in England (631.0) and Fermanagh & Omagh has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (538.6).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Rhondda Cynon Taf (up from 544.9 to 731.8)Neath Port Talbot (705.7 to 867.1)Kettering (416.8 to 576.3)Flintshire (391.5 to 543.2)Stafford (313.4 to 452.6)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on September 22 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 18; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 18; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 11; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 11.

Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 867.1, (1252), 705.7, (1019)Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 801.0, (484), 693.4, (419)West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 755.0, (667), 1160.3, (1025)Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 731.8, (1770), 544.9, (1318)Caerphilly, Wales, 714.2, (1298), 636.1, (1156)Swansea, Wales, 710.2, (1751), 615.7, (1518)South Ayrshire, Scotland, 657.2, (737), 657.2, (737)North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 654.6, (2233), 942.7, (3216)Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 632.7, (443), 531.3, (372)Corby, East Midlands, 631.0, (461), 681.7, (498)Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 629.7, (852), 516.6, (699)Renfrewshire, Scotland, 627.1, (1125), 886.3, (1590)Allerdale, North-west England, 619.4, (606), 516.2, (505)Conwy, Wales, 604.1, (714), 526.3, (622)North Ayrshire, Scotland, 600.4, (806), 830.5, (1115)Carmarthenshire, Wales, 593.5, (1128), 702.4, (1335)East Ayrshire, Scotland, 585.5, (712), 785.4, (955)East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 585.1, (562), 998.3, (959)Inverclyde, Scotland, 584.0, (450), 953.8, (735)East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 582.1, (633), 789.9, (859)Kettering, East Midlands, 576.3, (589), 416.8, (426)West Lothian, Scotland, 563.6, (1036), 801.9, (1474)Stirling, Scotland, 547.4, (515), 665.4, (626)Midlothian, Scotland, 545.4, (508), 823.4, (767)Flintshire, Wales, 543.2, (852), 391.5, (614)Fife, Scotland, 541.0, (2024), 775.9, (2903)North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 541.0, (567), 594.4, (623)South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 539.9, (1732), 811.0, (2602)Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 538.6, (632), 717.6, (842)Dundee City, Scotland, 534.9, (796), 811.0, (1207)Falkirk, Scotland, 534.4, (858), 713.8, (1146)Denbighshire, Wales, 520.4, (503), 512.1, (495)Blaby, East Midlands, 518.9, (529), 544.4, (555)Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 512.5, (342), 403.1, (269)Glasgow City, Scotland, 510.0, (3242), 830.0, (5276)Rugby, West Midlands, 509.7, (564), 421.1, (466)Torfaen, Wales, 508.3, (482), 462.9, (439)Newport, Wales, 506.2, (792), 414.8, (649)Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 500.6, (508), 456.2, (463)Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 500.5, (733), 615.2, (901)Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 498.0, (566), 562.2, (639)Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 491.7, (484), 431.8, (425)Gwynedd, Wales, 490.5, (614), 449.8, (563)Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 490.2, (1216), 438.2, (1087)Tamworth, West Midlands, 480.1, (369), 444.9, (342)Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 480.0, (715), 526.3, (784)Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 477.4, (1037), 696.5, (1513)Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 468.2, (1221), 622.0, (1622)Carlisle, North-west England, 458.0, (497), 398.1, (432)Bridgend, Wales, 457.5, (675), 422.3, (623)Blackpool, North-west England, 456.7, (632), 578.1, (800)Powys, Wales, 456.3, (607), 415.7, (553)Ribble Valley, North-west England, 456.3, (283), 367.6, (228)Stafford, West Midlands, 452.6, (624), 313.4, (432)Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 445.4, (673), 643.9, (973)Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 442.6, (227), 789.6, (405)Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 441.3, (377), 580.6, (496)Charnwood, East Midlands, 433.6, (817), 477.7, (900)Cardiff, Wales, 429.3, (1585), 378.9, (1399)Mansfield, East Midlands, 420.7, (460), 427.1, (467)Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 418.8, (607), 523.7, (759)Belfast, Northern Ireland, 418.3, (1433), 487.2, (1669)Harborough, East Midlands, 417.6, (399), 418.7, (400)Aberdeen City, Scotland, 409.5, (938), 524.3, (1201)Wyre, North-west England, 408.6, (462), 441.3, (499)Lichfield, West Midlands, 406.1, (429), 381.5, (403)North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 405.8, (701), 341.0, (589)Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 401.8, (283), 430.2, (303)Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 401.2, (1063), 412.1, (1092)Fylde, North-west England, 397.7, (323), 451.9, (367)Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 392.5, (830), 394.0, (833)Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 392.3, (1227), 420.7, (1316)Cheshire East, North-west England, 390.5, (1510), 354.6, (1371)Preston, North-west England, 387.1, (558), 345.5, (498)Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 386.4, (587), 393.0, (597)Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 386.1, (700), 426.9, (774)Chorley, North-west England, 385.3, (458), 327.2, (389)Lancaster, North-west England, 382.8, (567), 312.6, (463)St. Helens, North-west England, 382.1, (692), 350.1, (634)High Peak, East Midlands, 380.0, (352), 382.2, (354)City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 378.5, (1997), 613.3, (3236)North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 376.7, (385), 346.3, (354)Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 376.0, (683), 514.1, (934)Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 375.8, (524), 534.3, (745)Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 373.7, (442), 344.1, (407)Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 372.8, (486), 444.1, (579)Redditch, West Midlands, 370.5, (317), 340.1, (291)Ceredigion, Wales, 370.4, (270), 433.5, (316)Daventry, East Midlands, 368.0, (320), 289.8, (252)Wrexham, Wales, 367.5, (500), 385.9, (525)Leicester, East Midlands, 367.2, (1300), 416.9, (1476)Stockport, North-west England, 366.1, (1077), 366.8, (1079)Knowsley, North-west England, 365.4, (557), 389.0, (593)Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 357.7, (205), 478.1, (274)Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 357.4, (530), 483.5, (717)Fenland, Eastern England, 355.6, (363), 364.4, (372)Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 354.8, (1220), 408.1, (1403)North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 354.5, (232), 372.8, (244)Tameside, North-west England, 353.6, (803), 406.8, (924)Copeland, North-west England, 352.7, (240), 363.0, (247)Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 349.9, (503), 464.7, (668)Ashfield, East Midlands, 346.7, (445), 339.0, (435)East Lothian, Scotland, 343.8, (371), 494.9, (534)Pembrokeshire, Wales, 341.6, (433), 303.0, (384)Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 339.4, (871), 379.5, (974)Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 339.4, (550), 415.3, (673)South Holland, East Midlands, 339.0, (325), 367.2, (352)South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 334.2, (366), 389.0, (426)North Tyneside, North-east England, 333.7, (697), 417.0, (871)Northumberland, North-east England, 333.5, (1080), 362.5, (1174)East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 333.3, (403), 310.9, (376)County Durham, North-east England, 332.4, (1772), 405.7, (2163)Herefordshire, West Midlands, 331.6, (642), 325.4, (630)Gedling, East Midlands, 331.5, (392), 304.5, (360)Dacorum, Eastern England, 331.3, (515), 341.6, (531)Halton, North-west England, 329.8, (428), 410.8, (533)Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 328.6, (399), 327.8, (398)Shropshire, West Midlands, 327.9, (1067), 338.0, (1100)Gateshead, North-east England, 325.8, (658), 353.1, (713)Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 325.4, (1144), 356.7, (1254)Dudley, West Midlands, 325.1, (1048), 354.9, (1144)Scottish Borders, Scotland, 324.5, (374), 446.9, (515)Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 324.5, (386), 253.9, (302)Trafford, North-west England, 324.1, (770), 315.3, (749)Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 324.0, (420), 337.2, (437)Stevenage, Eastern England, 323.5, (285), 330.3, (291)South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 323.0, (363), 331.9, (373)Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 322.1, (442), 395.0, (542)Sefton, North-west England, 320.8, (885), 345.1, (952)Burnley, North-west England, 320.1, (286), 296.6, (265)Rossendale, North-west England, 319.2, (228), 246.4, (176)Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 319.1, (347), 382.6, (416)Middlesbrough, North-east England, 318.5, (450), 443.1, (626)North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 318.1, (507), 343.2, (547)Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 317.6, (230), 258.2, (187)Melton, East Midlands, 317.2, (163), 375.5, (193)Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 314.5, (965), 347.4, (1066)Angus, Scotland, 314.3, (364), 471.4, (546)Derby, East Midlands, 312.7, (803), 397.2, (1020)Wellingborough, East Midlands, 312.2, (250), 298.4, (239)North Kesteven, East Midlands, 311.5, (368), 314.9, (372)Warwick, West Midlands, 311.2, (451), 325.7, (472)Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 311.2, (557), 262.0, (469)Hyndburn, North-west England, 309.4, (251), 391.9, (318)South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 308.9, (295), 277.5, (265)Sevenoaks, South-east England, 307.3, (373), 235.6, (286)Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 307.1, (812), 349.1, (923)Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 307.0, (496), 388.7, (628)Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 305.3, (307), 290.3, (292)Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 305.1, (378), 275.2, (341)Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 305.0, (1346), 336.5, (1485)Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 303.4, (301), 382.1, (379)Northampton, East Midlands, 302.7, (679), 280.0, (628)South Lakeland, North-west England, 301.2, (316), 321.2, (337)Sandwell, West Midlands, 301.2, (991), 346.8, (1141)Gosport, South-east England, 301.1, (255), 269.3, (228)Eastleigh, South-east England, 301.1, (408), 279.7, (379)Elmbridge, South-east England, 301.0, (413), 243.4, (334)South Ribble, North-west England, 300.7, (334), 314.2, (349)Pendle, North-west England, 300.6, (277), 318.0, (293)Peterborough, Eastern England, 300.1, (608), 396.3, (803)Liverpool, North-west England, 299.5, (1499), 347.9, (1741)Oxford, South-east England, 298.8, (453), 273.1, (414)Walsall, West Midlands, 297.5, (853), 353.3, (1013)Darlington, North-east England, 297.0, (319), 351.9, (378)Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 296.6, (1608), 292.2, (1584)Hartlepool, North-east England, 296.3, (278), 456.1, (428)Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 296.2, (442), 245.9, (367)Hart, South-east England, 295.1, (288), 246.9, (241)Highland, Scotland, 294.4, (693), 508.4, (1197)Coventry, West Midlands, 294.2, (1116), 355.6, (1349)Torbay, South-west England, 293.6, (400), 318.6, (434)Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 293.0, (388), 262.8, (348)Torridge, South-west England, 292.5, (201), 360.9, (248)Mendip, South-west England, 291.5, (339), 322.5, (375)Luton, Eastern England, 291.3, (622), 358.7, (766)East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 291.3, (277), 273.4, (260)Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 289.4, (750), 497.1, (1288)East Lindsey, East Midlands, 286.6, (407), 323.9, (460)West Lancashire, North-west England, 286.5, (328), 331.9, (380)Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 286.2, (433), 330.5, (500)South Tyneside, North-east England, 285.2, (431), 422.8, (639)Sunderland, North-east England, 285.0, (792), 368.9, (1025)Broxtowe, East Midlands, 284.4, (326), 314.1, (360)Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 283.9, (230), 244.4, (198)Cherwell, South-east England, 283.8, (431), 385.3, (585)East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 282.3, (969), 386.7, (1327)Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 282.1, (557), 355.6, (702)Amber Valley, East Midlands, 281.8, (363), 345.4, (445)Eden, North-west England, 277.2, (149), 390.7, (210)Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 276.9, (341), 340.3, (419)Bolsover, East Midlands, 276.7, (225), 370.2, (301)Rutland, East Midlands, 276.7, (112), 328.6, (133)Erewash, East Midlands, 274.9, (317), 375.4, (433)Warrington, North-west England, 274.6, (575), 335.7, (703)Three Rivers, Eastern England, 274.6, (258), 274.6, (258)East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 273.4, (415), 242.4, (368)Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 272.9, (1608), 313.0, (1844)Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 272.4, (2176), 349.5, (2792)Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 272.3, (361), 242.1, (321)Oldham, North-west England, 272.3, (647), 334.6, (795)Lincoln, East Midlands, 271.9, (272), 352.8, (353)Plymouth, South-west England, 270.9, (712), 339.0, (891)Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 270.5, (373), 237.8, (328)Hounslow, London, 268.6, (730), 267.5, (727)Solihull, West Midlands, 268.1, (583), 315.0, (685)West Devon, South-west England, 267.2, (150), 179.9, (101)Reading, South-east England, 266.9, (428), 306.2, (491)Breckland, Eastern England, 266.2, (376), 295.2, (417)Wigan, North-west England, 265.2, (877), 339.6, (1123)Wirral, North-west England, 264.8, (859), 294.4, (955)Monmouthshire, Wales, 263.8, (251), 210.2, (200)Surrey Heath, South-east England, 263.4, (235), 229.8, (205)Colchester, Eastern England, 263.2, (519), 261.7, (516)Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 263.0, (1439), 281.5, (1540)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 262.7, (1512), 291.4, (1677)Rushmoor, South-east England, 260.6, (246), 247.9, (234)Havant, South-east England, 258.8, (327), 298.4, (377)Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 258.5, (237), 305.4, (280)Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 258.1, (261), 322.3, (326)Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 257.8, (237), 238.2, (219)Hertsmere, Eastern England, 256.9, (271), 291.1, (307)Milton Keynes, South-east England, 256.5, (693), 275.7, (745)Portsmouth, South-east England, 255.7, (549), 317.7, (682)East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 255.1, (230), 205.2, (185)Slough, South-east England, 254.7, (381), 265.4, (397)Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 254.3, (748), 278.1, (818)Salford, North-west England, 254.3, (668), 327.4, (860)Dorset, South-west England, 254.1, (965), 255.1, (969)South Hams, South-west England, 253.6, (223), 286.5, (252)South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 252.3, (406), 245.5, (395)Ipswich, Eastern England, 251.5, (342), 280.2, (381)East Suffolk, Eastern England, 250.8, (628), 321.1, (804)Wiltshire, South-west England, 250.8, (1264), 249.6, (1258)Test Valley, South-east England, 248.5, (316), 262.7, (334)Bedford, Eastern England, 248.4, (434), 272.5, (476)Southampton, South-east England, 248.3, (628), 284.7, (720)Chelmsford, Eastern England, 247.3, (444), 231.7, (416)St Albans, Eastern England, 245.1, (366), 247.8, (370)Watford, Eastern England, 243.2, (235), 273.2, (264)Winchester, South-east England, 243.0, (306), 231.9, (292)Guildford, South-east England, 242.8, (365), 241.4, (363)Adur, South-east England, 241.5, (155), 174.5, (112)Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 240.2, (427), 263.3, (468)Dartford, South-east England, 238.5, (272), 218.3, (249)Gravesham, South-east England, 237.6, (254), 287.2, (307)Chesterfield, East Midlands, 237.3, (249), 294.5, (309)Birmingham, West Midlands, 237.1, (2704), 280.6, (3200)Broxbourne, Eastern England, 236.7, (231), 264.4, (258)Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 235.3, (353), 289.9, (435)South Somerset, South-west England, 234.7, (396), 263.8, (445)Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 234.6, (246), 251.8, (264)Maldon, Eastern England, 233.9, (153), 275.2, (180)Bury, North-west England, 233.9, (446), 305.2, (582)Swindon, South-west England, 233.3, (520), 284.0, (633)East Hampshire, South-east England, 232.6, (288), 238.2, (295)Wychavon, West Midlands, 231.9, (304), 229.6, (301)West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 230.9, (258), 311.4, (348)Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 230.2, (132), 242.4, (139)Hillingdon, London, 230.1, (711), 250.8, (775)Uttlesford, Eastern England, 229.6, (213), 249.0, (231)Barnet, London, 229.3, (915), 255.1, (1018)West Lindsey, East Midlands, 227.7, (219), 206.9, (199)East Devon, South-west England, 227.6, (337), 247.2, (366)Exeter, South-west England, 227.3, (303), 249.8, (333)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 227.2, (902), 247.6, (983)Wokingham, South-east England, 225.9, (393), 267.9, (466)Bolton, North-west England, 224.8, (648), 276.5, (797)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 224.8, (340), 265.8, (402)Spelthorne, South-east England, 223.3, (223), 241.3, (241)Rochdale, North-west England, 221.8, (496), 292.9, (655)West Suffolk, Eastern England, 220.5, (391), 244.2, (433)Brentwood, Eastern England, 220.1, (170), 264.1, (204)Cambridge, Eastern England, 219.9, (275), 227.1, (284)Braintree, Eastern England, 219.5, (336), 218.8, (335)South Kesteven, East Midlands, 219.2, (314), 231.8, (332)Richmond upon Thames, London, 218.0, (432), 217.5, (431)Harrow, London, 217.6, (549), 272.3, (687)Tendring, Eastern England, 217.2, (320), 241.6, (356)North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 215.0, (287), 251.8, (336)Tandridge, South-east England, 214.6, (190), 251.9, (223)South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 212.8, (306), 222.6, (320)Runnymede, South-east England, 212.6, (192), 219.2, (198)Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 212.1, (118), 262.5, (146)Nottingham, East Midlands, 211.8, (714), 263.4, (888)Thurrock, Eastern England, 211.4, (371), 260.9, (458)Sedgemoor, South-west England, 210.6, (260), 313.5, (387)Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 209.2, (384), 232.1, (426)Crawley, South-east England, 208.9, (235), 256.9, (289)Harlow, Eastern England, 207.4, (181), 271.5, (237)Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 207.4, (379), 297.1, (543)Merton, London, 206.8, (427), 231.0, (477)Rochford, Eastern England, 206.6, (181), 269.3, (236)Boston, East Midlands, 206.1, (146), 252.7, (179)Manchester, North-west England, 206.0, (1145), 278.7, (1549)North Devon, South-west England, 205.8, (202), 370.8, (364)Castle Point, Eastern England, 205.5, (186), 239.7, (217)Basildon, Eastern England, 205.3, (385), 233.5, (438)Epping Forest, Eastern England, 204.3, (270), 238.3, (315)Fareham, South-east England, 203.7, (237), 274.2, (319)Arun, South-east England, 203.0, (327), 213.5, (344)Redbridge, London, 202.2, (618), 254.5, (778)Ealing, London, 202.2, (688), 278.8, (949)Babergh, Eastern England, 201.6, (187), 248.0, (230)Kingston upon Thames, London, 200.4, (359), 219.4, (393)West Berkshire, South-east England, 200.0, (317), 248.0, (393)Broadland, Eastern England, 199.3, (263), 257.0, (339)Moray, Scotland, 197.5, (189), 264.3, (253)Norwich, Eastern England, 196.9, (280), 237.0, (337)New Forest, South-east England, 195.9, (352), 217.6, (391)Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 195.7, (243), 224.7, (279)Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 195.4, (105), 299.6, (161)Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 194.0, (381), 217.0, (426)Isle of Wight, South-east England, 193.3, (275), 292.3, (416)Kensington and Chelsea, London, 191.9, (301), 211.6, (332)South Norfolk, Eastern England, 190.8, (273), 248.1, (355)Ashford, South-east England, 189.3, (248), 206.8, (271)Wandsworth, London, 189.2, (624), 197.7, (652)Medway, South-east England, 189.2, (528), 223.2, (623)Worcester, West Midlands, 188.5, (189), 236.4, (237)Sutton, London, 188.2, (391), 231.1, (480)Croydon, London, 187.1, (727), 256.8, (998)Bromley, London, 186.6, (621), 225.1, (749)Haringey, London, 186.2, (496), 208.4, (555)Woking, South-east England, 186.0, (186), 222.0, (222)Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 184.4, (209), 238.3, (270)Greenwich, London, 180.9, (523), 204.1, (590)Havering, London, 178.4, (465), 246.7, (643)Mole Valley, South-east England, 177.0, (155), 225.0, (197)Mid Devon, South-west England, 176.5, (147), 246.1, (205)Lambeth, London, 174.0, (560), 234.9, (756)Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 173.1, (505), 229.3, (669)Bexley, London, 172.9, (431), 247.5, (617)Waltham Forest, London, 172.6, (478), 244.8, (678)Maidstone, South-east England, 170.4, (295), 223.5, (387)Eastbourne, South-east England, 170.3, (176), 223.6, (231)North Somerset, South-west England, 170.2, (367), 269.0, (580)York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 169.7, (358), 205.7, (434)North Norfolk, Eastern England, 169.3, (178), 168.3, (177)Horsham, South-east England, 168.4, (245), 205.5, (299)Wealden, South-east England, 168.4, (274), 239.7, (390)Lewisham, London, 166.7, (509), 213.9, (653)Forest of Dean, South-west England, 166.5, (145), 221.6, (193)Cotswold, South-west England, 165.1, (149), 220.5, (199)Barking and Dagenham, London, 163.5, (350), 241.0, (516)Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 163.4, (254), 223.9, (348)Islington, London, 163.2, (405), 186.6, (463)Brent, London, 162.9, (534), 231.3, (758)Newham, London, 162.4, (577), 218.1, (775)Westminster, London, 162.3, (438), 183.8, (496)Swale, South-east England, 162.2, (245), 184.7, (279)Dover, South-east England, 161.2, (191), 229.5, (272)Teignbridge, South-west England, 160.7, (217), 214.8, (290)Waverley, South-east England, 160.4, (203), 193.6, (245)Worthing, South-east England, 158.0, (175), 219.5, (243)Enfield, London, 154.7, (516), 216.1, (721)Bristol, South-west England, 153.9, (717), 238.1, (1109)Chichester, South-east England, 153.9, (187), 239.5, (291)Thanet, South-east England, 152.0, (215), 226.9, (321)Tower Hamlets, London, 151.5, (503), 184.4, (612)Southwark, London, 147.8, (473), 185.9, (595)Cheltenham, South-west England, 143.9, (167), 157.7, (183)Canterbury, South-east England, 143.3, (239), 173.9, (290)Mid Sussex, South-east England, 142.0, (216), 210.3, (320)South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 141.8, (408), 213.0, (613)Shetland Islands, Scotland, 139.9, (32), 279.8, (64)Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 139.7, (111), 188.8, (150)Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 139.6, (37), 128.3, (34)Tewkesbury, South-west England, 133.5, (129), 188.4, (182)Hastings, South-east England, 131.8, (122), 213.9, (198)Gloucester, South-west England, 129.5, (168), 209.7, (272)Camden, London, 129.5, (362), 193.5, (541)Hackney and City of London, London, 127.5, (372), 164.5, (480)Stroud, South-west England, 126.5, (153), 207.6, (251)Rother, South-east England, 115.8, (112), 149.9, (145)Orkney Islands, Scotland, 111.6, (25), 250.0, (56)Lewes, South-east England, 107.2, (111), 180.6, (187)