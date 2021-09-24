Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to September 20, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (September 21-24) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 204 (54%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 169 (45%) have seen a fall and four are unchanged.

The highest rates in the UK are all in Wales.

Neath Port Talbot continues to have the highest rate of all, with 1,298 new cases in the seven days to September 20 – the equivalent of 899.0 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 739.0 in the seven days to September 13.

Merthyr Tydfil has the second highest rate, up from 670.3 to 860.6, with 520 new cases.

Rhondda Cynon Taf has the third highest rate, up from 566.4 to 787.2, with 1,904 new cases.

West Dunbartonshire has the highest rate in Scotland (744.8), Kettering in Northamptonshire has the highest rate in England (740.6) and Fermanagh & Omagh has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (513.9).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:Kettering (up from 422.7 to 740.6)Stafford (337.3 to 577.4)Rugby (392.2 to 619.1)Rhondda Cynon Taf (566.4 to 787.2)Vale of Glamorgan (493.7 to 692.6)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on September 24 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 20; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 20; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 13; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 13.

Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 899.0, (1298), 739.0, (1067)Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 860.6, (520), 670.3, (405)Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 787.2, (1904), 566.4, (1370)Swansea, Wales, 749.5, (1848), 614.4, (1515)West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 744.8, (658), 1036.9, (916)Caerphilly, Wales, 741.2, (1347), 637.2, (1158)Kettering, East Midlands, 740.6, (757), 422.7, (432)Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 692.6, (937), 493.7, (668)Allerdale, North-west England, 663.4, (649), 529.5, (518)Corby, East Midlands, 658.4, (481), 607.8, (444)Conwy, Wales, 632.9, (748), 543.2, (642)North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 620.0, (2115), 845.1, (2883)Rugby, West Midlands, 619.1, (685), 392.2, (434)Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 618.4, (433), 577.0, (404)Carmarthenshire, Wales, 618.2, (1175), 644.0, (1224)Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 611.5, (408), 428.6, (286)South Ayrshire, Scotland, 596.6, (669), 700.9, (786)East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 594.9, (647), 677.7, (737)East Ayrshire, Scotland, 581.4, (707), 726.2, (883)Stafford, West Midlands, 577.4, (796), 337.3, (465)Renfrewshire, Scotland, 576.4, (1034), 803.3, (1441)Flintshire, Wales, 566.8, (889), 417.0, (654)North Ayrshire, Scotland, 561.6, (754), 773.9, (1039)Torfaen, Wales, 550.4, (522), 445.0, (422)Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 549.0, (1362), 440.2, (1092)North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 548.6, (575), 579.1, (607)Denbighshire, Wales, 546.2, (528), 481.0, (465)Blaby, East Midlands, 542.4, (553), 558.1, (569)Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 541.0, (549), 455.2, (462)Newport, Wales, 540.1, (845), 389.3, (609)Falkirk, Scotland, 527.5, (847), 634.0, (1018)Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 524.2, (516), 474.5, (467)Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 521.7, (593), 544.6, (619)Fife, Scotland, 518.0, (1938), 715.5, (2677)Inverclyde, Scotland, 516.5, (398), 888.9, (685)Ribble Valley, North-west England, 515.9, (320), 362.8, (225)Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 513.9, (603), 658.8, (773)Dundee City, Scotland, 512.7, (763), 740.5, (1102)South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 509.0, (1633), 709.7, (2277)West Lothian, Scotland, 501.0, (921), 763.8, (1404)Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 500.8, (746), 491.4, (732)Bridgend, Wales, 496.1, (732), 381.6, (563)Stirling, Scotland, 493.2, (464), 640.9, (603)North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 492.0, (850), 334.6, (578)Midlothian, Scotland, 490.6, (457), 711.8, (663)Gwynedd, Wales, 489.7, (613), 453.8, (568)Carlisle, North-west England, 489.3, (531), 405.4, (440)East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 488.2, (469), 900.5, (865)Cardiff, Wales, 484.6, (1789), 376.5, (1390)Glasgow City, Scotland, 483.6, (3074), 718.5, (4567)Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 475.7, (244), 635.6, (326)Lichfield, West Midlands, 473.3, (500), 385.3, (407)Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 472.5, (692), 611.1, (895)Harborough, East Midlands, 472.1, (451), 412.4, (394)Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 468.7, (991), 374.1, (791)Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 467.7, (1016), 630.2, (1369)Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 452.7, (684), 573.8, (867)High Peak, East Midlands, 446.9, (414), 339.0, (314)Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 446.4, (528), 341.6, (404)Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 444.4, (1390), 396.4, (1240)Tamworth, West Midlands, 442.3, (340), 495.7, (381)Wyre, North-west England, 441.3, (499), 439.6, (497)Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 441.0, (575), 445.6, (581)Cheshire East, North-west England, 440.2, (1702), 347.3, (1343)Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 440.0, (1166), 397.8, (1054)Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 438.7, (1144), 599.0, (1562)Charnwood, East Midlands, 437.9, (825), 447.4, (843)Powys, Wales, 437.5, (582), 444.3, (591)Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 437.3, (793), 382.7, (694)Preston, North-west England, 432.9, (624), 349.6, (504)Blackpool, North-west England, 430.7, (596), 568.0, (786)Lancaster, North-west England, 428.0, (634), 314.6, (466)Daventry, East Midlands, 423.2, (368), 308.2, (268)Melton, East Midlands, 422.2, (217), 330.8, (170)Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 418.8, (295), 428.7, (302)Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 418.1, (606), 499.5, (724)Tameside, North-west England, 417.8, (949), 354.9, (806)North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 417.1, (273), 340.7, (223)Mansfield, East Midlands, 415.2, (454), 460.9, (504)Stockport, North-west England, 414.0, (1218), 366.1, (1077)Redditch, West Midlands, 413.7, (354), 345.9, (296)Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 409.7, (350), 536.1, (458)Wellingborough, East Midlands, 407.1, (326), 268.5, (215)St. Helens, North-west England, 405.3, (734), 355.6, (644)Belfast, Northern Ireland, 405.2, (1388), 463.6, (1588)Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 404.8, (232), 396.1, (227)Fylde, North-west England, 403.9, (328), 416.2, (338)Chorley, North-west England, 403.0, (479), 360.9, (429)Fenland, Eastern England, 402.6, (411), 347.8, (355)Ceredigion, Wales, 397.8, (290), 407.4, (297)Shropshire, West Midlands, 397.3, (1293), 321.7, (1047)Herefordshire, West Midlands, 395.1, (765), 310.4, (601)Ashfield, East Midlands, 389.6, (500), 309.3, (397)South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 388.1, (425), 374.4, (410)Gedling, East Midlands, 386.5, (457), 294.3, (348)South Holland, East Midlands, 384.9, (369), 345.3, (331)Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 384.7, (553), 432.7, (622)Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 382.8, (1316), 371.4, (1277)Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 382.5, (581), 404.8, (615)Aberdeen City, Scotland, 381.1, (873), 514.7, (1179)North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 380.6, (389), 363.0, (371)Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 378.0, (375), 360.9, (358)Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 377.7, (676), 262.6, (470)Sefton, North-west England, 375.5, (1036), 329.8, (910)Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 374.5, (605), 338.6, (547)Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 373.3, (444), 271.6, (323)Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 372.8, (270), 252.7, (183)Northampton, East Midlands, 372.3, (835), 267.1, (599)Northumberland, North-east England, 371.2, (1202), 350.2, (1134)Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 370.3, (1302), 327.4, (1151)Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 367.1, (486), 225.1, (298)Gateshead, North-east England, 366.9, (741), 314.9, (636)Wrexham, Wales, 366.8, (499), 372.6, (507)Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 365.2, (545), 230.5, (344)Hart, South-east England, 363.7, (355), 255.1, (249)Warwick, West Midlands, 363.7, (527), 289.8, (420)Knowsley, North-west England, 363.4, (554), 368.0, (561)Pembrokeshire, Wales, 362.9, (460), 305.3, (387)Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 362.2, (505), 489.1, (682)South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 360.2, (344), 279.6, (267)Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 358.9, (1584), 308.9, (1363)Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 358.3, (651), 473.9, (861)East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 358.1, (433), 292.7, (354)Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 358.0, (360), 243.6, (245)Burnley, North-west England, 357.0, (319), 276.5, (247)Leicester, East Midlands, 357.0, (1264), 413.2, (1463)Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 355.1, (440), 259.9, (322)Dacorum, Eastern England, 354.4, (551), 315.8, (491)Halton, North-west England, 353.0, (458), 366.1, (475)Oxford, South-east England, 352.9, (535), 275.1, (417)Trafford, North-west England, 352.7, (838), 313.2, (744)South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 351.5, (395), 314.1, (353)County Durham, North-east England, 351.3, (1873), 378.9, (2020)North Kesteven, East Midlands, 351.3, (415), 319.9, (378)Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 350.4, (381), 381.7, (415)North Tyneside, North-east England, 350.0, (731), 400.7, (837)Elmbridge, South-east England, 349.8, (480), 251.4, (345)Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 348.7, (922), 316.2, (836)Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 347.6, (422), 324.5, (394)Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 347.3, (515), 427.5, (634)East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 345.9, (329), 261.8, (249)Copeland, North-west England, 345.4, (235), 329.2, (224)Derby, East Midlands, 344.2, (884), 336.8, (865)Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 343.2, (278), 225.9, (183)Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 342.5, (879), 360.5, (925)Eastleigh, South-east England, 340.2, (461), 260.5, (353)Middlesbrough, North-east England, 339.7, (480), 404.1, (571)Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 338.7, (439), 324.0, (420)Coventry, West Midlands, 338.4, (1284), 330.0, (1252)Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 337.9, (1832), 278.3, (1509)Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 335.8, (508), 286.2, (433)Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 335.4, (1029), 332.4, (1020)Dudley, West Midlands, 334.4, (1078), 342.2, (1103)Sevenoaks, South-east England, 333.6, (405), 245.5, (298)City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 332.8, (1756), 558.0, (2944)Broxtowe, East Midlands, 332.4, (381), 287.0, (329)Amber Valley, East Midlands, 331.4, (427), 326.0, (420)Three Rivers, Eastern England, 331.0, (311), 250.1, (235)Mendip, South-west England, 325.9, (379), 273.5, (318)Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 325.9, (432), 243.6, (323)West Lancashire, North-west England, 325.8, (373), 290.8, (333)Eden, North-west England, 325.6, (175), 342.3, (184)Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 325.2, (527), 405.4, (657)Walsall, West Midlands, 325.1, (932), 311.1, (892)Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 323.1, (297), 220.8, (203)Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 322.8, (296), 255.2, (234)Darlington, North-east England, 322.2, (346), 328.7, (353)North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 321.3, (512), 333.2, (531)Gosport, South-east England, 321.2, (272), 222.0, (188)Stevenage, Eastern England, 321.2, (283), 309.9, (273)South Lakeland, North-west England, 319.3, (335), 309.8, (325)Hyndburn, North-west England, 319.2, (259), 352.5, (286)Liverpool, North-west England, 317.1, (1587), 319.7, (1600)Sunderland, North-east England, 314.9, (875), 318.9, (886)Colchester, Eastern England, 314.9, (621), 248.0, (489)East Lindsey, East Midlands, 314.0, (446), 296.4, (421)East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 310.5, (280), 197.4, (178)Peterborough, Eastern England, 309.9, (628), 359.8, (729)South Hams, South-west England, 309.3, (272), 259.2, (228)Cherwell, South-east England, 308.9, (469), 333.9, (507)Swindon, South-west England, 308.7, (688), 195.2, (435)Monmouthshire, Wales, 307.9, (293), 206.0, (196)South Ribble, North-west England, 307.9, (342), 320.5, (356)Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 307.0, (378), 310.2, (382)East Lothian, Scotland, 306.8, (331), 458.8, (495)Solihull, West Midlands, 306.7, (667), 286.0, (622)St Albans, Eastern England, 304.7, (455), 215.6, (322)East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 304.4, (462), 235.2, (357)Angus, Scotland, 303.9, (352), 430.0, (498)Sandwell, West Midlands, 302.7, (996), 331.6, (1091)Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 301.8, (1651), 250.1, (1368)Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 301.7, (414), 368.0, (505)Bolsover, East Midlands, 301.3, (245), 306.3, (249)Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 299.6, (303), 253.1, (256)Rossendale, North-west England, 299.6, (214), 274.4, (196)Pendle, North-west England, 299.5, (276), 299.5, (276)Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 298.7, (774), 407.5, (1056)Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 298.0, (2380), 318.9, (2547)Erewash, East Midlands, 297.4, (343), 325.1, (375)East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 296.9, (1019), 336.5, (1155)Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 296.6, (409), 231.3, (319)Hartlepool, North-east England, 295.2, (277), 419.9, (394)Adur, South-east England, 294.5, (189), 197.9, (127)Highland, Scotland, 293.1, (690), 421.8, (993)Surrey Heath, South-east England, 292.6, (261), 236.5, (211)Reading, South-east England, 291.9, (468), 274.4, (440)Luton, Eastern England, 291.8, (623), 321.7, (687)Uttlesford, Eastern England, 291.1, (270), 228.5, (212)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 290.3, (1671), 261.3, (1504)Bedford, Eastern England, 289.7, (506), 238.1, (416)Rutland, East Midlands, 289.1, (117), 303.9, (123)Wirral, North-west England, 288.3, (935), 275.0, (892)Ipswich, Eastern England, 288.3, (392), 250.0, (340)Plymouth, South-west England, 288.0, (757), 291.8, (767)Hertsmere, Eastern England, 287.3, (303), 243.7, (257)South Tyneside, North-east England, 287.2, (434), 383.8, (580)Hounslow, London, 286.3, (778), 261.3, (710)South Kesteven, East Midlands, 285.6, (409), 215.7, (309)Torridge, South-west England, 285.2, (196), 339.1, (233)Rushmoor, South-east England, 285.0, (269), 228.8, (216)Wiltshire, South-west England, 284.7, (1435), 205.5, (1036)Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 283.5, (504), 232.3, (413)Scottish Borders, Scotland, 282.9, (326), 422.6, (487)Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 282.7, (1666), 300.2, (1769)Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 282.5, (162), 233.7, (134)West Lindsey, East Midlands, 281.7, (271), 203.8, (196)Dorset, South-west England, 279.1, (1060), 239.3, (909)Wigan, North-west England, 279.1, (923), 308.4, (1020)Torbay, South-west England, 279.0, (380), 304.7, (415)Breckland, Eastern England, 278.9, (394), 289.5, (409)West Suffolk, Eastern England, 278.6, (494), 218.8, (388)Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 278.6, (550), 319.1, (630)Portsmouth, South-east England, 277.6, (596), 285.1, (612)Southampton, South-east England, 277.2, (701), 253.9, (642)Test Valley, South-east England, 274.5, (349), 258.7, (329)Chelmsford, Eastern England, 273.5, (491), 232.8, (418)Guildford, South-east England, 273.4, (411), 233.5, (351)Milton Keynes, South-east England, 273.1, (738), 246.9, (667)Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 273.0, (803), 250.9, (738)West Devon, South-west England, 272.5, (153), 199.5, (112)Oldham, North-west England, 271.0, (644), 306.4, (728)Chesterfield, East Midlands, 270.7, (284), 247.8, (260)Slough, South-east England, 268.1, (401), 252.7, (378)Wychavon, West Midlands, 267.8, (351), 223.5, (293)Warrington, North-west England, 267.4, (560), 334.3, (700)Wokingham, South-east England, 267.3, (465), 217.3, (378)East Suffolk, Eastern England, 267.2, (669), 302.3, (757)Havant, South-east England, 266.7, (337), 274.7, (347)Salford, North-west England, 264.2, (694), 294.3, (773)Dartford, South-east England, 263.0, (300), 218.3, (249)Lincoln, East Midlands, 262.9, (263), 350.8, (351)Hillingdon, London, 261.5, (808), 221.7, (685)Bury, North-west England, 260.6, (497), 267.4, (510)Tandridge, South-east England, 259.8, (230), 240.6, (213)Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 259.4, (272), 213.6, (224)West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 257.7, (288), 257.7, (288)Richmond upon Thames, London, 256.4, (508), 200.4, (397)South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 255.4, (411), 251.7, (405)Broxbourne, Eastern England, 254.1, (248), 261.3, (255)Crawley, South-east England, 252.5, (284), 233.8, (263)East Devon, South-west England, 250.5, (371), 224.2, (332)Tendring, Eastern England, 249.7, (368), 207.7, (306)Birmingham, West Midlands, 248.3, (2832), 261.6, (2984)Watford, Eastern England, 247.4, (239), 246.3, (238)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 246.6, (373), 229.4, (347)South Somerset, South-west England, 246.6, (416), 218.7, (369)Barnet, London, 245.6, (980), 242.9, (969)Winchester, South-east England, 243.8, (307), 239.8, (302)Braintree, Eastern England, 243.6, (373), 219.5, (336)Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 242.7, (135), 237.3, (132)Brentwood, Eastern England, 242.1, (187), 235.6, (182)North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 242.0, (323), 214.3, (286)Cambridge, Eastern England, 240.7, (301), 213.5, (267)Runnymede, South-east England, 240.2, (217), 205.9, (186)Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 238.2, (128), 243.8, (131)Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 238.0, (357), 252.6, (379)Sedgemoor, South-west England, 236.5, (292), 219.5, (271)South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 235.8, (339), 198.2, (285)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 233.0, (925), 218.6, (868)Arun, South-east England, 231.5, (373), 198.6, (320)East Hampshire, South-east England, 230.9, (286), 241.4, (299)Bolton, North-west England, 228.6, (659), 260.5, (751)Rochdale, North-west England, 228.0, (510), 255.7, (572)New Forest, South-east England, 226.0, (406), 200.9, (361)Merton, London, 224.3, (463), 219.9, (454)Woking, South-east England, 224.0, (224), 206.0, (206)North Somerset, South-west England, 223.6, (482), 155.9, (336)Gravesham, South-east England, 222.7, (238), 304.1, (325)Exeter, South-west England, 222.0, (296), 234.8, (313)Rochford, Eastern England, 221.4, (194), 251.1, (220)Broadland, Eastern England, 220.6, (291), 266.8, (352)Harrow, London, 219.9, (555), 256.8, (648)Mole Valley, South-east England, 219.3, (192), 196.5, (172)Isle of Wight, South-east England, 219.3, (312), 269.2, (383)Spelthorne, South-east England, 218.3, (218), 229.3, (229)Boston, East Midlands, 217.4, (154), 242.8, (172)Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 217.0, (426), 167.6, (329)Kingston upon Thames, London, 216.6, (388), 208.2, (373)Maidstone, South-east England, 216.0, (374), 206.2, (357)Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 215.8, (268), 190.1, (236)Sutton, London, 215.7, (448), 213.3, (443)Nottingham, East Midlands, 214.8, (724), 240.0, (809)Castle Point, Eastern England, 214.3, (194), 224.2, (203)West Berkshire, South-east England, 212.7, (337), 193.7, (307)Manchester, North-west England, 211.6, (1176), 244.2, (1357)Maldon, Eastern England, 211.0, (138), 272.2, (178)Worcester, West Midlands, 210.4, (211), 211.4, (212)Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 210.3, (386), 213.0, (391)Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 209.8, (326), 162.8, (253)Ealing, London, 209.2, (712), 241.2, (821)Moray, Scotland, 207.9, (199), 241.4, (231)Basildon, Eastern England, 207.4, (389), 224.5, (421)Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 206.8, (378), 271.9, (497)Norwich, Eastern England, 206.8, (294), 206.8, (294)Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 206.5, (234), 227.7, (258)Wandsworth, London, 205.3, (677), 183.8, (606)Redbridge, London, 205.1, (627), 233.9, (715)Harlow, Eastern England, 205.1, (179), 245.2, (214)North Devon, South-west England, 204.7, (201), 299.5, (294)Fareham, South-east England, 201.1, (234), 236.4, (275)Waverley, South-east England, 200.7, (254), 158.8, (201)South Norfolk, Eastern England, 200.6, (287), 227.2, (325)Thurrock, Eastern England, 200.0, (351), 238.1, (418)Babergh, Eastern England, 199.5, (185), 237.2, (220)Ashford, South-east England, 199.2, (261), 196.9, (258)Kensington and Chelsea, London, 198.3, (311), 200.8, (315)York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 198.1, (418), 184.3, (389)Bromley, London, 195.9, (652), 214.0, (712)Croydon, London, 194.0, (754), 235.7, (916)Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 193.3, (564), 193.3, (564)Haringey, London, 190.0, (506), 197.9, (527)Horsham, South-east England, 189.7, (276), 189.0, (275)Medway, South-east England, 188.8, (527), 211.7, (591)Dover, South-east England, 188.2, (223), 176.4, (209)Epping Forest, Eastern England, 186.1, (246), 241.3, (319)Bristol, South-west England, 181.0, (843), 167.9, (782)Wealden, South-east England, 180.0, (293), 201.6, (328)Havering, London, 179.2, (467), 215.2, (561)Lambeth, London, 178.4, (574), 215.0, (692)Waltham Forest, London, 178.0, (493), 211.2, (585)Barking and Dagenham, London, 176.5, (378), 200.4, (429)Bexley, London, 176.5, (440), 223.4, (557)Greenwich, London, 176.1, (509), 206.2, (596)South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 175.5, (505), 152.9, (440)Enfield, London, 175.1, (584), 191.9, (640)Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 173.7, (138), 146.0, (116)Chichester, South-east England, 173.7, (211), 180.2, (219)Forest of Dean, South-west England, 173.4, (151), 175.6, (153)Worthing, South-east England, 172.5, (191), 189.7, (210)Cheltenham, South-west England, 171.5, (199), 93.1, (108)Teignbridge, South-west England, 169.6, (229), 196.2, (265)Cotswold, South-west England, 168.4, (152), 180.6, (163)Lewisham, London, 167.0, (510), 213.6, (652)Newham, London, 166.6, (592), 183.5, (652)Gloucester, South-west England, 166.5, (216), 135.7, (176)Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 166.0, (44), 113.2, (30)Tewkesbury, South-west England, 164.6, (159), 124.2, (120)Eastbourne, South-east England, 164.5, (170), 191.6, (198)Mid Devon, South-west England, 162.1, (135), 214.9, (179)Mid Sussex, South-east England, 161.7, (246), 177.5, (270)North Norfolk, Eastern England, 159.7, (168), 175.0, (184)Brent, London, 159.0, (521), 208.7, (684)Stroud, South-west England, 158.0, (191), 141.4, (171)Islington, London, 155.2, (385), 180.2, (447)Southwark, London, 154.4, (494), 165.6, (530)Westminster, London, 154.2, (416), 177.9, (480)Canterbury, South-east England, 150.5, (251), 162.5, (271)Thanet, South-east England, 149.9, (212), 205.0, (290)Tower Hamlets, London, 149.7, (497), 171.4, (569)Swale, South-east England, 139.1, (210), 180.1, (272)Rother, South-east England, 135.4, (131), 128.2, (124)Hackney and City of London, London, 129.2, (377), 153.5, (448)Camden, London, 129.2, (361), 175.3, (490)Lewes, South-east England, 127.5, (132), 156.5, (162)Hastings, South-east England, 126.4, (117), 184.8, (171)Shetland Islands, Scotland, 122.4, (28), 231.7, (53)Orkney Islands, Scotland, 107.1, (24), 200.9, (45)