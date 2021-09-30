Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to September 26, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (September 27-30) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 301 (80%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 75 (20%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

Kettering in Northamptonshire continues to have the highest rate, with 1,026 new cases in the seven days to September 26 – the equivalent of 1,003.8 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 635.9 in the seven days to September 19.

Neath Port Talbot in Wales has the second highest rate, up slightly from 892.1 to 897.6, with 1,296 new cases.

Rhondda Cynon Taf in Wales has the third highest rate, up from 767.3 to 857.5, with 2,074 new cases.

South Ayrshire has the highest rate in Scotland (585.0) and Mid Ulster has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (502.8).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:Kettering (up from 635.9 to 1,003.8)Herefordshire (381.2 to 634.2)North Lincolnshire (435.3 to 684.8)Northampton (336.6 to 565.8)Harrogate (343.6 to 567.6)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on September 30 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 26; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 26; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 19; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 19.

Kettering, East Midlands, 1003.8, (1026), 635.9, (650)Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 897.6, (1296), 892.1, (1288)Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 857.5, (2074), 767.3, (1856)Caerphilly, Wales, 824.8, (1499), 745.6, (1355)Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 782.8, (473), 839.1, (507)Swansea, Wales, 770.6, (1900), 732.9, (1807)Rugby, West Midlands, 756.4, (837), 569.4, (630)Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 731.2, (512), 658.4, (461)Allerdale, North-west England, 727.8, (712), 639.9, (626)Stafford, West Midlands, 723.2, (997), 523.0, (721)Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 710.3, (961), 681.5, (922)Corby, East Midlands, 707.7, (517), 628.3, (459)North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 684.8, (1183), 435.3, (752)Newport, Wales, 677.5, (1060), 545.9, (854)Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 675.2, (1675), 519.6, (1289)Harborough, East Midlands, 659.4, (630), 439.6, (420)Torfaen, Wales, 645.4, (612), 528.3, (501)Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 644.4, (430), 557.5, (372)Lichfield, West Midlands, 639.9, (676), 442.1, (467)North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 635.4, (666), 541.9, (568)Herefordshire, West Midlands, 634.2, (1228), 381.2, (738)Blaby, East Midlands, 630.7, (643), 531.6, (542)Denbighshire, Wales, 629.0, (608), 533.8, (516)Carmarthenshire, Wales, 604.0, (1148), 621.3, (1181)Redditch, West Midlands, 603.0, (516), 398.5, (341)Daventry, East Midlands, 593.4, (516), 389.9, (339)South Ayrshire, Scotland, 585.0, (656), 632.2, (709)East Ayrshire, Scotland, 583.1, (709), 585.5, (712)West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 581.8, (514), 753.9, (666)Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 579.1, (755), 417.3, (544)Conwy, Wales, 567.8, (671), 621.1, (734)Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 567.6, (917), 343.6, (555)Northampton, East Midlands, 565.8, (1269), 336.6, (755)Cardiff, Wales, 563.1, (2079), 464.2, (1714)Gwynedd, Wales, 559.2, (700), 487.3, (610)Melton, East Midlands, 558.4, (287), 356.1, (183)Bridgend, Wales, 543.6, (802), 479.9, (708)South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 540.6, (592), 353.4, (387)Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 540.1, (1142), 436.5, (923)Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 538.6, (637), 390.6, (462)Ribble Valley, North-west England, 536.9, (333), 480.4, (298)Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 523.2, (515), 509.0, (501)Hart, South-east England, 522.5, (510), 323.7, (316)Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 522.1, (1633), 409.5, (1281)West Lothian, Scotland, 519.5, (955), 550.0, (1011)Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 519.2, (515), 327.6, (325)Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 518.4, (940), 410.3, (744)Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 516.3, (524), 520.3, (528)Carlisle, North-west England, 514.2, (558), 470.9, (511)Stockport, North-west England, 511.6, (1505), 390.9, (1150)Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 511.1, (360), 404.6, (285)Dundee City, Scotland, 510.0, (759), 513.4, (764)High Peak, East Midlands, 507.4, (470), 405.9, (376)Flintshire, Wales, 506.9, (795), 570.6, (895)Shropshire, West Midlands, 506.4, (1648), 357.7, (1164)Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 502.8, (749), 498.1, (742)North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 502.4, (1714), 646.9, (2207)Tamworth, West Midlands, 500.9, (385), 460.6, (354)Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 499.7, (1324), 419.3, (1111)Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 497.3, (456), 289.0, (265)Amber Valley, East Midlands, 496.0, (639), 302.7, (390)Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 490.9, (558), 509.4, (579)Tameside, North-west England, 490.5, (1114), 382.2, (868)Wellingborough, East Midlands, 489.5, (392), 367.1, (294)Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 486.6, (871), 358.7, (642)Mansfield, East Midlands, 486.5, (532), 423.4, (463)South Holland, East Midlands, 483.0, (463), 357.8, (343)Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 482.8, (525), 338.4, (368)Wyre, North-west England, 482.0, (545), 420.1, (475)Warwick, West Midlands, 481.7, (698), 327.8, (475)Cheshire East, North-west England, 476.9, (1844), 415.9, (1608)Swindon, South-west England, 475.6, (1060), 283.6, (632)North Ayrshire, Scotland, 475.2, (638), 595.9, (800)Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 475.0, (344), 343.8, (249)Fenland, Eastern England, 472.2, (482), 387.0, (395)North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 472.1, (309), 383.5, (251)Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 471.0, (433), 261.1, (240)East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 466.9, (421), 282.8, (255)Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 464.5, (615), 337.6, (447)Fylde, North-west England, 463.0, (376), 408.8, (332)Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 462.2, (1625), 338.7, (1191)Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 462.1, (2039), 337.4, (1489)Fife, Scotland, 461.1, (1725), 539.1, (2017)Lancaster, North-west England, 460.4, (682), 400.4, (593)Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 458.2, (235), 444.5, (228)Falkirk, Scotland, 455.9, (732), 529.4, (850)Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 454.9, (541), 349.8, (416)Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 452.6, (656), 409.8, (594)Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 452.4, (455), 322.2, (324)Trafford, North-west England, 451.2, (1072), 336.3, (799)Elmbridge, South-east England, 448.2, (615), 308.3, (423)Solihull, West Midlands, 444.2, (966), 281.9, (613)Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 442.0, (358), 296.3, (240)Ceredigion, Wales, 441.7, (322), 392.3, (286)Pembrokeshire, Wales, 441.0, (559), 367.6, (466)Gateshead, North-east England, 436.2, (881), 349.1, (705)Adur, South-east England, 434.7, (279), 274.2, (176)South Kesteven, East Midlands, 433.6, (621), 243.7, (349)Sefton, North-west England, 432.8, (1194), 350.1, (966)Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 431.3, (559), 334.1, (433)Eastleigh, South-east England, 430.9, (584), 307.0, (416)Oxford, South-east England, 429.5, (651), 321.3, (487)East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 428.5, (466), 559.1, (608)Powys, Wales, 428.5, (570), 452.5, (602)Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 427.1, (614), 356.2, (512)Gedling, East Midlands, 427.1, (505), 353.5, (418)Monmouthshire, Wales, 426.6, (406), 282.7, (269)North Kesteven, East Midlands, 425.7, (503), 319.9, (378)Bolsover, East Midlands, 425.6, (346), 279.2, (227)Ashfield, East Midlands, 423.1, (543), 366.2, (470)Ipswich, Eastern England, 422.9, (575), 267.0, (363)Dacorum, Eastern England, 422.6, (657), 342.2, (532)Broxtowe, East Midlands, 421.4, (483), 315.8, (362)Renfrewshire, Scotland, 419.8, (753), 612.6, (1099)Wrexham, Wales, 419.7, (571), 366.0, (498)Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 419.2, (614), 485.5, (711)Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 417.5, (907), 472.8, (1027)Northumberland, North-east England, 415.7, (1346), 360.4, (1167)Isle of Wight, South-east England, 414.6, (590), 199.6, (284)Blackpool, North-west England, 414.1, (573), 449.5, (622)Sevenoaks, South-east England, 413.6, (502), 314.7, (382)South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 412.1, (1322), 534.9, (1716)Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 410.7, (613), 310.9, (464)Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 409.9, (235), 249.4, (143)Coventry, West Midlands, 408.8, (1551), 321.0, (1218)Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 408.6, (1405), 379.3, (1304)Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 407.4, (478), 525.0, (616)South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 405.3, (387), 332.0, (317)North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 405.0, (414), 381.5, (390)East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 404.8, (385), 314.4, (299)Derby, East Midlands, 402.2, (1033), 336.0, (863)Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 401.6, (2177), 315.1, (1708)County Durham, North-east England, 401.4, (2140), 340.1, (1813)East Lindsey, East Midlands, 401.3, (570), 311.2, (442)Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 400.2, (608), 375.9, (571)St. Helens, North-west England, 397.6, (720), 403.1, (730)Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 397.5, (1020), 347.2, (891)Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 395.5, (641), 328.3, (532)Colchester, Eastern England, 394.5, (778), 298.2, (588)Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 394.5, (523), 301.7, (400)West Lindsey, East Midlands, 393.0, (378), 256.8, (247)Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 391.4, (1035), 323.7, (856)Chesterfield, East Midlands, 390.7, (410), 258.3, (271)Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 388.5, (587), 440.1, (665)Boston, East Midlands, 388.2, (275), 210.3, (149)Midlothian, Scotland, 386.5, (360), 535.7, (499)East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 384.6, (1320), 294.0, (1009)Peterborough, Eastern England, 384.5, (779), 316.8, (642)Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 383.9, (220), 359.4, (206)East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 383.1, (368), 545.5, (524)Charnwood, East Midlands, 382.7, (721), 433.6, (817)Breckland, Eastern England, 382.3, (540), 265.5, (375)Mendip, South-west England, 381.8, (444), 337.1, (392)South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 381.8, (429), 331.1, (372)Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 381.7, (386), 273.9, (277)Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 380.5, (462), 343.4, (417)Glasgow City, Scotland, 379.8, (2414), 504.2, (3205)Belfast, Northern Ireland, 378.6, (1297), 409.3, (1402)St Albans, Eastern England, 378.4, (565), 275.9, (412)Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 378.1, (986), 467.4, (1219)Inverclyde, Scotland, 377.6, (291), 574.9, (443)Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 375.8, (524), 361.4, (504)South Lakeland, North-west England, 375.6, (394), 313.6, (329)Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 375.5, (568), 312.0, (472)Erewash, East Midlands, 375.4, (433), 281.8, (325)Rushmoor, South-east England, 374.0, (353), 263.8, (249)Copeland, North-west England, 373.3, (254), 351.3, (239)Bedford, Eastern England, 373.2, (652), 263.9, (461)North Tyneside, North-east England, 373.0, (779), 341.4, (713)Three Rivers, Eastern England, 372.5, (350), 306.5, (288)Darlington, North-east England, 372.4, (400), 295.2, (317)Stirling, Scotland, 372.0, (350), 520.8, (490)Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 372.0, (458), 297.3, (366)Dudley, West Midlands, 369.5, (1191), 340.3, (1097)Walsall, West Midlands, 369.0, (1058), 317.0, (909)Sandwell, West Midlands, 368.0, (1211), 307.3, (1011)Chorley, North-west England, 367.6, (437), 399.6, (475)Eden, North-west England, 366.5, (197), 284.6, (153)Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 365.3, (2918), 290.1, (2317)Wychavon, West Midlands, 364.7, (478), 261.7, (343)Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 364.6, (716), 219.0, (430)Tandridge, South-east England, 363.7, (322), 219.1, (194)Test Valley, South-east England, 363.3, (462), 263.4, (335)Portsmouth, South-east England, 361.9, (777), 262.2, (563)Crawley, South-east England, 359.2, (404), 232.9, (262)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 356.9, (2054), 271.4, (1562)Sunderland, North-east England, 356.0, (989), 300.2, (834)Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 356.0, (441), 322.1, (399)Wiltshire, South-west England, 355.1, (1790), 272.4, (1373)Middlesbrough, North-east England, 354.6, (501), 330.5, (467)Gosport, South-east England, 353.1, (299), 315.3, (267)East Suffolk, Eastern England, 353.1, (884), 255.2, (639)South Hams, South-west England, 351.4, (309), 268.3, (236)Wigan, North-west England, 349.2, (1155), 265.8, (879)Warrington, North-west England, 349.1, (731), 263.6, (552)Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 349.0, (366), 240.3, (252)West Suffolk, Eastern England, 348.6, (618), 243.7, (432)Halton, North-west England, 348.3, (452), 338.3, (439)Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 345.1, (1888), 279.9, (1531)Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 343.9, (510), 354.0, (525)Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 343.8, (1055), 325.9, (1000)North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 341.4, (544), 337.0, (537)Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 339.7, (999), 257.1, (756)Braintree, Eastern England, 339.7, (520), 241.0, (369)Knowsley, North-west England, 337.8, (515), 370.0, (564)Hertsmere, Eastern England, 337.5, (356), 273.1, (288)Cherwell, South-east England, 337.2, (512), 293.7, (446)Preston, North-west England, 336.5, (485), 411.4, (593)West Lancashire, North-west England, 335.4, (384), 302.2, (346)Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 334.7, (595), 270.0, (480)Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 333.6, (285), 435.4, (372)Dorset, South-west England, 330.7, (1256), 270.4, (1027)Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 329.4, (177), 208.4, (112)Rutland, East Midlands, 328.6, (133), 289.1, (117)Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 328.4, (1935), 281.1, (1656)Plymouth, South-west England, 327.2, (860), 283.8, (746)Southampton, South-east England, 325.5, (823), 260.2, (658)Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 324.3, (504), 192.4, (299)Lincoln, East Midlands, 323.8, (324), 266.9, (267)Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 323.6, (180), 226.5, (126)Leicester, East Midlands, 322.6, (1142), 366.9, (1299)Aberdeen City, Scotland, 320.0, (733), 394.7, (904)Reading, South-east England, 320.0, (513), 275.7, (442)Guildford, South-east England, 319.3, (480), 266.0, (400)West Devon, South-west England, 318.9, (179), 269.0, (151)North Devon, South-west England, 318.8, (313), 206.8, (203)Spelthorne, South-east England, 318.4, (318), 230.3, (230)East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 318.4, (385), 349.8, (423)Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 318.1, (395), 209.4, (260)Chelmsford, Eastern England, 317.5, (570), 257.9, (463)Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 316.1, (436), 283.5, (391)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 315.4, (477), 232.1, (351)Torridge, South-west England, 312.9, (215), 294.0, (202)East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 312.3, (474), 287.9, (437)Hartlepool, North-east England, 311.2, (292), 301.6, (283)Wokingham, South-east England, 311.0, (541), 239.7, (417)Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 310.5, (613), 282.1, (557)Tendring, Eastern England, 310.1, (457), 231.4, (341)Luton, Eastern England, 309.6, (661), 294.1, (628)Liverpool, North-west England, 306.9, (1536), 312.7, (1565)Hounslow, London, 306.1, (832), 284.4, (773)Oldham, North-west England, 305.1, (725), 275.6, (655)Surrey Heath, South-east England, 304.9, (272), 271.3, (242)Winchester, South-east England, 304.1, (383), 239.0, (301)Dartford, South-east England, 303.4, (346), 249.0, (284)Angus, Scotland, 302.2, (350), 292.7, (339)Uttlesford, Eastern England, 301.9, (280), 250.1, (232)Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 301.0, (780), 296.4, (768)Richmond upon Thames, London, 300.8, (596), 230.1, (456)New Forest, South-east England, 300.6, (540), 211.5, (380)Salford, North-west England, 300.0, (788), 261.5, (687)Slough, South-east England, 298.8, (447), 267.4, (400)Wirral, North-west England, 297.5, (965), 277.2, (899)East Hampshire, South-east England, 297.2, (368), 230.9, (286)South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 295.8, (476), 262.3, (422)South Somerset, South-west England, 295.8, (499), 254.3, (429)Sedgemoor, South-west England, 295.7, (365), 236.5, (292)Milton Keynes, South-east England, 295.3, (798), 269.4, (728)Stevenage, Eastern England, 295.1, (260), 321.2, (283)Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 294.5, (535), 371.6, (675)Havant, South-east England, 293.7, (371), 257.2, (325)South Tyneside, North-east England, 292.5, (442), 287.2, (434)Hyndburn, North-west England, 292.1, (237), 309.4, (251)South Norfolk, Eastern England, 291.5, (417), 192.9, (276)Babergh, Eastern England, 287.9, (267), 196.3, (182)Watford, Eastern England, 284.6, (275), 234.9, (227)Kingston upon Thames, London, 283.6, (508), 210.4, (377)Teignbridge, South-west England, 282.1, (381), 165.1, (223)Wealden, South-east England, 282.1, (459), 173.9, (283)North Somerset, South-west England, 282.0, (608), 205.0, (442)Burnley, North-west England, 279.8, (250), 336.9, (301)City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 279.2, (1473), 364.1, (1921)Forest of Dean, South-west England, 279.0, (243), 186.0, (162)Waverley, South-east England, 277.3, (351), 172.3, (218)South Ribble, North-west England, 277.3, (308), 307.0, (341)Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 276.2, (379), 318.4, (437)Rochford, Eastern England, 276.2, (242), 218.0, (191)North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 274.2, (366), 237.5, (317)East Devon, South-west England, 272.2, (403), 240.4, (356)West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 272.0, (304), 249.6, (279)Torbay, South-west England, 270.9, (369), 294.4, (401)Pendle, North-west England, 270.2, (249), 307.1, (283)Rossendale, North-west England, 270.2, (193), 308.0, (220)Merton, London, 269.3, (556), 211.7, (437)Cotswold, South-west England, 269.2, (243), 173.9, (157)Arun, South-east England, 266.9, (430), 217.8, (351)Ashford, South-east England, 266.4, (349), 196.2, (257)Broadland, Eastern England, 266.0, (351), 205.4, (271)Hillingdon, London, 266.0, (822), 245.9, (760)Worthing, South-east England, 265.5, (294), 177.0, (196)Horsham, South-east England, 260.5, (379), 173.9, (253)West Berkshire, South-east England, 260.0, (412), 215.8, (342)East Lothian, Scotland, 256.7, (277), 329.0, (355)Sutton, London, 256.6, (533), 202.2, (420)Birmingham, West Midlands, 256.0, (2920), 249.4, (2844)Norwich, Eastern England, 256.0, (364), 197.6, (281)Cambridge, Eastern England, 255.9, (320), 239.1, (299)Exeter, South-west England, 255.0, (340), 227.3, (303)Bury, North-west England, 254.8, (486), 249.1, (475)Basildon, Eastern England, 252.2, (473), 203.7, (382)Harrow, London, 251.3, (634), 217.6, (549)Barnet, London, 249.9, (997), 237.1, (946)Fareham, South-east England, 249.3, (290), 190.0, (221)Cheltenham, South-west England, 249.0, (289), 173.2, (201)Woking, South-east England, 249.0, (249), 212.0, (212)South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 248.3, (357), 228.8, (329)Bolton, North-west England, 248.1, (715), 231.1, (666)Mole Valley, South-east England, 247.9, (217), 193.0, (169)Wandsworth, London, 247.8, (817), 194.7, (642)Mid Sussex, South-east England, 245.8, (374), 153.8, (234)Broxbourne, Eastern England, 244.9, (239), 253.1, (247)Harlow, Eastern England, 242.9, (212), 210.8, (184)Ealing, London, 242.4, (825), 208.3, (709)Nottingham, East Midlands, 240.3, (810), 218.0, (735)Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 239.2, (190), 159.9, (127)York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 238.8, (504), 179.1, (378)Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 238.6, (358), 228.6, (343)Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 238.2, (695), 185.1, (540)Maidstone, South-east England, 236.2, (409), 223.0, (386)South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 234.9, (676), 175.1, (504)Dover, South-east England, 232.9, (276), 162.0, (192)Maldon, Eastern England, 232.4, (152), 217.1, (142)Brentwood, Eastern England, 230.4, (178), 221.4, (171)Stroud, South-west England, 229.1, (277), 146.4, (177)Bromley, London, 226.9, (755), 190.2, (633)Croydon, London, 226.5, (880), 191.5, (744)Bristol, South-west England, 225.8, (1052), 180.5, (841)Rochdale, North-west England, 223.6, (500), 227.6, (509)Scottish Borders, Scotland, 220.4, (254), 303.7, (350)Bexley, London, 220.2, (549), 175.7, (438)Chichester, South-east England, 218.9, (266), 163.0, (198)Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 217.1, (246), 194.1, (220)Thurrock, Eastern England, 214.8, (377), 206.8, (363)Enfield, London, 214.6, (716), 166.4, (555)Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 214.5, (392), 199.7, (365)Worcester, West Midlands, 213.4, (214), 200.5, (201)Moray, Scotland, 213.1, (204), 211.1, (202)Runnymede, South-east England, 212.6, (192), 231.4, (209)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 211.6, (840), 237.0, (941)Epping Forest, Eastern England, 208.8, (276), 187.6, (248)Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 207.0, (380), 215.2, (395)Manchester, North-west England, 206.9, (1150), 207.5, (1153)Redbridge, London, 206.4, (631), 201.5, (616)Haringey, London, 205.0, (546), 192.6, (513)Kensington and Chelsea, London, 204.6, (321), 203.4, (319)Gravesham, South-east England, 200.2, (214), 238.6, (255)Havering, London, 199.9, (521), 178.0, (464)Waltham Forest, London, 197.2, (546), 166.1, (460)Medway, South-east England, 196.3, (548), 189.2, (528)Mid Devon, South-west England, 195.7, (163), 168.1, (140)Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 192.5, (51), 158.5, (42)Highland, Scotland, 192.4, (453), 293.5, (691)Tewkesbury, South-west England, 191.5, (185), 161.5, (156)Castle Point, Eastern England, 191.1, (173), 229.8, (208)Rother, South-east England, 190.2, (184), 123.0, (119)Eastbourne, South-east England, 188.7, (195), 175.2, (181)Greenwich, London, 184.4, (533), 182.7, (528)Gloucester, South-west England, 178.1, (231), 163.4, (212)North Norfolk, Eastern England, 173.1, (182), 159.7, (168)Lewes, South-east England, 166.1, (172), 115.9, (120)Lewisham, London, 163.1, (498), 170.3, (520)Lambeth, London, 161.6, (520), 180.9, (582)Camden, London, 161.0, (450), 129.9, (363)Barking and Dagenham, London, 159.3, (341), 166.7, (357)Hastings, South-east England, 157.7, (146), 134.0, (124)Southwark, London, 156.6, (501), 156.2, (500)Newham, London, 156.5, (556), 166.4, (591)Brent, London, 155.6, (510), 160.8, (527)Hackney and City of London, London, 149.7, (437), 129.8, (379)Canterbury, South-east England, 143.3, (239), 146.9, (245)Westminster, London, 143.0, (386), 162.3, (438)Tower Hamlets, London, 141.6, (470), 154.5, (513)Islington, London, 135.0, (335), 162.8, (404)Swale, South-east England, 114.6, (173), 155.6, (235)Thanet, South-east England, 106.0, (150), 158.4, (224)Orkney Islands, Scotland, 89.3, (20), 89.3, (20)Shetland Islands, Scotland, 56.8, (13), 131.2, (30)