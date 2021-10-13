Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to October 9, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 10-13) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 295 (78%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 81 (21%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

Trafford in Greater Manchester continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 2,006 new cases in the seven days to October 9, the equivalent of 844.4 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 568.2 in the seven days to October 2.

Wellingborough in Northamptonshire has the second highest rate, up from 573.2 to 797.9, with 639 new cases.

Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria has the third highest rate, up from 686.4 to 779.3, with 520 new cases.

Torfaen has the highest rate in Wales (718.1); Fermanagh & Omagh has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (534.4); and Stirling has the highest rate in Scotland (493.2).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:Trafford (up from 568.2 to 844.4)Ipswich (479.5 to 736.9)Winchester (340.7 to 576.5)Wellingborough (573.2 to 797.9)Darlington (313.8 to 519.5)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on October 13 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 9; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 9; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 2; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 2.

Trafford, North-west England, 844.4, (2006), 568.2, (1350)Wellingborough, East Midlands, 797.9, (639), 573.2, (459)Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 779.3, (520), 686.4, (458)Ipswich, Eastern England, 736.9, (1002), 479.5, (652)Kettering, East Midlands, 735.7, (752), 876.6, (896)Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 734.8, (958), 645.8, (842)Torfaen, Wales, 718.1, (681), 678.0, (643)Amber Valley, East Midlands, 714.9, (921), 567.4, (731)Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 702.9, (951), 619.4, (838)Hart, South-east England, 690.5, (674), 598.3, (584)Cardiff, Wales, 690.4, (2549), 540.1, (1994)Daventry, East Midlands, 688.9, (599), 641.7, (558)Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 671.3, (794), 547.9, (648)Ashfield, East Midlands, 655.3, (841), 469.9, (603)East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 649.8, (618), 485.8, (462)Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 645.0, (1042), 533.0, (861)Allerdale, North-west England, 640.9, (627), 631.7, (618)Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 625.7, (635), 580.4, (589)Lichfield, West Midlands, 624.8, (660), 565.1, (597)Carmarthenshire, Wales, 622.9, (1184), 581.4, (1105)Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 615.5, (1527), 543.8, (1349)High Peak, East Midlands, 614.3, (569), 561.4, (520)Peterborough, Eastern England, 613.0, (1242), 483.2, (979)West Lindsey, East Midlands, 610.3, (587), 525.0, (505)Copeland, North-west England, 608.5, (414), 558.5, (380)Caerphilly, Wales, 600.9, (1092), 561.3, (1020)Northampton, East Midlands, 595.7, (1336), 567.1, (1272)St Albans, Eastern England, 595.4, (889), 502.3, (750)Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 594.5, (1257), 543.9, (1150)Halton, North-west England, 592.6, (769), 451.6, (586)Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 592.6, (596), 427.6, (430)Bolsover, East Midlands, 590.4, (480), 453.8, (369)Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 589.9, (781), 569.5, (754)Stockport, North-west England, 586.3, (1725), 530.6, (1561)Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 586.2, (577), 455.2, (448)South Lakeland, North-west England, 585.3, (614), 500.5, (525)Mansfield, East Midlands, 583.4, (638), 438.0, (479)Cheshire East, North-west England, 581.6, (2249), 511.8, (1979)Fenland, Eastern England, 579.0, (591), 498.6, (509)Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 578.3, (1035), 486.6, (871)Pembrokeshire, Wales, 577.5, (732), 516.0, (654)Winchester, South-east England, 576.5, (726), 340.7, (429)Gosport, South-east England, 575.1, (487), 413.3, (350)Redditch, West Midlands, 575.0, (492), 539.9, (462)Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 574.8, (745), 481.4, (624)Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 572.5, (579), 438.0, (443)North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 570.8, (986), 721.9, (1247)South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 564.3, (618), 513.2, (562)Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 562.0, (407), 528.8, (383)Isle of Wight, South-east England, 561.5, (799), 509.5, (725)Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 556.8, (676), 410.2, (498)Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 553.4, (629), 441.6, (502)Eastleigh, South-east England, 552.7, (749), 484.8, (657)Warwick, West Midlands, 552.1, (800), 492.7, (714)East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 547.8, (494), 445.8, (402)Chesterfield, East Midlands, 544.2, (571), 403.1, (423)Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 543.7, (785), 566.5, (818)Warrington, North-west England, 542.0, (1135), 399.2, (836)Swansea, Wales, 541.8, (1336), 542.7, (1338)Chorley, North-west England, 540.9, (643), 492.1, (585)Corby, East Midlands, 539.3, (394), 588.6, (430)Stafford, West Midlands, 537.5, (741), 610.0, (841)Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 537.4, (308), 472.8, (271)Wyre, North-west England, 536.0, (606), 406.0, (459)Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 534.4, (627), 388.6, (456)Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 528.9, (1149), 402.3, (874)Denbighshire, Wales, 528.6, (511), 589.7, (570)South Kesteven, East Midlands, 528.5, (757), 458.0, (656)Elmbridge, South-east England, 528.4, (725), 455.5, (625)Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 528.3, (958), 476.5, (864)North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 526.3, (538), 397.2, (406)Carlisle, North-west England, 525.2, (570), 455.2, (494)Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 525.0, (301), 390.7, (224)Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 522.2, (1340), 377.6, (969)Darlington, North-east England, 519.5, (558), 313.8, (337)Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 518.9, (1375), 439.6, (1165)Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 516.6, (1616), 485.6, (1519)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 510.8, (2940), 453.2, (2608)Tameside, North-west England, 507.2, (1152), 453.5, (1030)Ribble Valley, North-west England, 504.6, (313), 414.3, (257)Blaby, East Midlands, 504.2, (514), 564.0, (575)Tamworth, West Midlands, 503.5, (387), 489.2, (376)Wokingham, South-east England, 496.1, (863), 339.2, (590)Torridge, South-west England, 493.3, (339), 363.8, (250)Stirling, Scotland, 493.2, (464), 330.6, (311)North Tyneside, North-east England, 492.6, (1029), 361.9, (756)Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 490.8, (731), 460.5, (686)South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 489.0, (467), 359.2, (343)Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 488.4, (344), 482.7, (340)North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 487.6, (511), 548.6, (575)Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 487.5, (447), 424.2, (389)Rugby, West Midlands, 487.1, (539), 632.6, (700)Powys, Wales, 487.1, (648), 313.5, (417)East Lindsey, East Midlands, 485.1, (689), 416.8, (592)Gedling, East Midlands, 484.6, (573), 398.3, (471)Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 483.7, (1170), 489.5, (1184)Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 479.1, (521), 473.6, (515)Spelthorne, South-east England, 475.6, (475), 365.5, (365)Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 475.1, (683), 467.5, (672)Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 473.3, (686), 442.9, (642)Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 472.0, (1623), 392.6, (1350)Babergh, Eastern England, 470.2, (436), 352.6, (327)West Lothian, Scotland, 470.0, (864), 465.7, (856)Mendip, South-west England, 466.1, (542), 584.8, (680)Eden, North-west England, 465.1, (250), 314.4, (169)Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 464.6, (572), 411.0, (506)West Devon, South-west England, 463.1, (260), 309.9, (174)Woking, South-east England, 463.0, (463), 277.0, (277)Blackpool, North-west England, 461.8, (639), 340.4, (471)Broxtowe, East Midlands, 460.6, (528), 387.3, (444)Southampton, South-east England, 458.3, (1159), 410.5, (1038)Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 458.0, (2021), 467.5, (2063)Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 457.4, (3654), 392.6, (3136)Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 457.4, (831), 318.7, (579)Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 457.4, (813), 358.3, (637)Derby, East Midlands, 456.0, (1171), 428.3, (1100)Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 455.0, (2489), 392.3, (2146)Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 452.8, (1592), 436.6, (1535)Dundee City, Scotland, 450.9, (671), 397.1, (591)Northumberland, North-east England, 450.3, (1458), 389.1, (1260)Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 449.2, (2435), 382.9, (2076)Harborough, East Midlands, 448.0, (428), 490.9, (469)Colchester, Eastern England, 447.8, (883), 363.6, (717)Rutland, East Midlands, 447.2, (181), 385.4, (156)South Norfolk, Eastern England, 446.6, (639), 336.9, (482)North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 444.6, (291), 435.4, (285)Melton, East Midlands, 443.6, (228), 416.4, (214)Dacorum, Eastern England, 441.3, (686), 402.7, (626)Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 439.6, (665), 380.8, (576)Newport, Wales, 439.1, (687), 443.6, (694)Hertsmere, Eastern England, 438.0, (462), 360.3, (380)Dudley, West Midlands, 437.7, (1411), 344.0, (1109)Herefordshire, West Midlands, 436.9, (846), 549.5, (1064)South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 436.3, (702), 351.8, (566)Belfast, Northern Ireland, 434.7, (1489), 400.5, (1372)East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 434.1, (1490), 337.1, (1157)Sevenoaks, South-east England, 427.6, (519), 371.5, (451)South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 426.3, (479), 339.1, (381)East Suffolk, Eastern England, 426.2, (1067), 311.9, (781)West Suffolk, Eastern England, 425.3, (754), 341.2, (605)Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 424.5, (688), 366.5, (594)Shropshire, West Midlands, 424.1, (1380), 464.6, (1512)Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 423.1, (590), 352.1, (491)Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 422.4, (419), 490.9, (487)Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 421.2, (501), 468.3, (557)Monmouthshire, Wales, 420.3, (400), 318.4, (303)Wychavon, West Midlands, 419.6, (550), 355.5, (466)Walsall, West Midlands, 418.9, (1201), 373.5, (1071)Conwy, Wales, 418.8, (495), 426.5, (504)Rossendale, North-west England, 418.6, (299), 337.4, (241)South Ribble, North-west England, 417.7, (464), 334.0, (371)Solihull, West Midlands, 417.0, (907), 458.4, (997)St. Helens, North-west England, 416.4, (754), 373.3, (676)Flintshire, Wales, 415.7, (652), 406.8, (638)Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 414.8, (619), 350.4, (523)Plymouth, South-west England, 414.7, (1090), 323.8, (851)Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 414.5, (607), 373.5, (547)Portsmouth, South-east England, 414.1, (889), 361.9, (777)North Kesteven, East Midlands, 413.9, (489), 386.8, (457)Gwynedd, Wales, 413.8, (518), 409.0, (512)North Devon, South-west England, 412.5, (405), 412.5, (405)Horsham, South-east England, 412.4, (600), 318.3, (463)East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 411.1, (624), 313.6, (476)Surrey Heath, South-east England, 410.3, (366), 299.3, (267)West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 409.8, (458), 332.9, (372)Bedford, Eastern England, 408.2, (713), 379.0, (662)Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 406.5, (1060), 332.8, (868)Test Valley, South-east England, 404.2, (514), 416.8, (530)Fife, Scotland, 403.6, (1510), 363.2, (1359)Wirral, North-west England, 403.6, (1309), 267.6, (868)Wrexham, Wales, 403.5, (549), 361.6, (492)Waverley, South-east England, 401.4, (508), 312.9, (396)East Ayrshire, Scotland, 400.5, (487), 383.2, (466)Chelmsford, Eastern England, 399.3, (717), 326.9, (587)Havant, South-east England, 397.3, (502), 353.0, (446)Bridgend, Wales, 397.2, (586), 435.8, (643)Stevenage, Eastern England, 395.0, (348), 244.0, (215)Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 394.5, (523), 357.5, (474)East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 394.5, (477), 353.1, (427)West Lancashire, North-west England, 393.9, (451), 323.2, (370)Erewash, East Midlands, 393.6, (454), 414.5, (478)Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 392.9, (412), 385.3, (404)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 391.4, (592), 345.1, (522)Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 391.1, (591), 392.4, (593)Braintree, Eastern England, 390.6, (598), 358.0, (548)Three Rivers, Eastern England, 390.6, (367), 401.2, (377)South Holland, East Midlands, 390.2, (374), 428.8, (411)Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 389.3, (605), 373.8, (581)Falkirk, Scotland, 388.6, (624), 410.4, (659)Wigan, North-west England, 388.0, (1283), 320.5, (1060)Guildford, South-east England, 387.8, (583), 317.9, (478)Slough, South-east England, 386.4, (578), 332.9, (498)Coventry, West Midlands, 385.9, (1464), 388.8, (1475)County Durham, North-east England, 385.1, (2053), 338.4, (1804)Luton, Eastern England, 384.5, (821), 273.5, (584)Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 382.9, (213), 271.4, (151)Torbay, South-west England, 381.0, (519), 240.8, (328)Ceredigion, Wales, 380.0, (277), 312.8, (228)Tendring, Eastern England, 379.4, (559), 324.4, (478)Wiltshire, South-west England, 377.9, (1905), 372.6, (1878)East Devon, South-west England, 376.8, (558), 299.8, (444)Lancaster, North-west England, 376.0, (557), 378.7, (561)North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 375.4, (501), 382.1, (510)Breckland, Eastern England, 372.4, (526), 406.4, (574)North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 371.7, (1268), 435.0, (1484)Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 371.3, (260), 398.5, (279)Gateshead, North-east England, 370.4, (748), 345.1, (697)Rochford, Eastern England, 369.7, (324), 295.6, (259)Hounslow, London, 369.4, (1004), 300.3, (816)Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 366.5, (503), 287.8, (395)East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 366.4, (352), 341.5, (328)Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 365.6, (453), 378.6, (469)Hyndburn, North-west England, 364.8, (296), 356.2, (289)Broadland, Eastern England, 364.6, (481), 294.1, (388)Fylde, North-west England, 364.5, (296), 336.2, (273)Richmond upon Thames, London, 363.9, (721), 292.2, (579)Fareham, South-east England, 363.6, (423), 268.2, (312)Milton Keynes, South-east England, 361.2, (976), 336.4, (909)Sunderland, North-east England, 360.3, (1001), 295.5, (821)Boston, East Midlands, 360.0, (255), 343.0, (243)Cherwell, South-east England, 359.6, (546), 345.7, (525)Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 359.3, (2117), 319.7, (1884)Sefton, North-west England, 359.2, (991), 378.4, (1044)South Tyneside, North-east England, 356.6, (539), 288.5, (436)Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 355.5, (288), 358.0, (290)Bury, North-west England, 355.0, (677), 285.3, (544)Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 353.2, (934), 372.2, (984)Oldham, North-west England, 353.1, (839), 295.8, (703)Rochdale, North-west England, 352.3, (788), 227.6, (509)Moray, Scotland, 351.1, (336), 298.8, (286)Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 350.9, (212), 375.7, (227)Oxford, South-east England, 349.0, (529), 371.4, (563)Ashford, South-east England, 348.8, (457), 286.2, (375)Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 348.0, (687), 274.0, (541)New Forest, South-east England, 347.9, (625), 306.2, (550)Teignbridge, South-west England, 346.6, (468), 320.6, (433)Dorset, South-west England, 346.5, (1316), 335.7, (1275)South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 345.7, (497), 249.7, (359)Reading, South-east England, 344.3, (552), 308.1, (494)South Somerset, South-west England, 343.8, (580), 325.4, (549)Tandridge, South-east England, 342.2, (303), 314.0, (278)Salford, North-west England, 341.8, (898), 311.4, (818)Kingston upon Thames, London, 341.1, (611), 312.6, (560)Middlesbrough, North-east England, 340.4, (481), 270.4, (382)Pendle, North-west England, 339.7, (313), 271.3, (250)Harlow, Eastern England, 339.1, (296), 270.4, (236)Exeter, South-west England, 339.0, (452), 290.3, (387)Charnwood, East Midlands, 334.4, (630), 311.5, (587)Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 332.9, (306), 447.1, (411)North Ayrshire, Scotland, 330.7, (444), 385.8, (518)Sandwell, West Midlands, 330.7, (1088), 305.7, (1006)South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 329.2, (1056), 357.8, (1148)Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 327.7, (452), 274.8, (379)Scottish Borders, Scotland, 327.1, (377), 222.1, (256)Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 327.0, (406), 302.8, (376)North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 325.7, (519), 285.5, (455)Maidstone, South-east England, 325.2, (563), 264.5, (458)Preston, North-west England, 324.0, (467), 319.1, (460)Uttlesford, Eastern England, 322.3, (299), 285.7, (265)Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 322.0, (947), 293.4, (863)Lincoln, East Midlands, 319.8, (320), 305.9, (306)Rushmoor, South-east England, 317.8, (300), 341.1, (322)East Hampshire, South-east England, 316.5, (392), 310.9, (385)Burnley, North-west England, 313.4, (280), 273.1, (244)Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 312.2, (958), 297.9, (914)Norwich, Eastern England, 311.6, (443), 309.5, (440)Broxbourne, Eastern England, 311.5, (304), 258.2, (252)South Hams, South-west England, 310.4, (273), 261.5, (230)Dartford, South-east England, 310.4, (354), 249.0, (284)Thurrock, Eastern England, 308.8, (542), 232.4, (408)Crawley, South-east England, 307.6, (346), 348.5, (392)Mole Valley, South-east England, 307.3, (269), 267.3, (234)Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 306.8, (455), 323.7, (480)West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 306.8, (271), 354.3, (313)East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 305.3, (332), 361.4, (393)Knowsley, North-west England, 305.0, (465), 320.8, (489)Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 304.9, (790), 304.5, (789)Worthing, South-east England, 303.4, (336), 290.8, (322)Mid Devon, South-west England, 301.4, (251), 285.7, (238)Renfrewshire, Scotland, 301.0, (540), 330.6, (593)Watford, Eastern England, 300.1, (290), 290.8, (281)Runnymede, South-east England, 297.8, (269), 238.0, (215)Castle Point, Eastern England, 297.2, (269), 217.6, (197)Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 297.1, (543), 270.3, (494)Angus, Scotland, 296.1, (343), 188.2, (218)Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 294.3, (447), 252.8, (384)Leicester, East Midlands, 290.1, (1027), 289.8, (1026)Liverpool, North-west England, 289.9, (1451), 269.5, (1349)Wealden, South-east England, 282.1, (459), 274.7, (447)Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 281.0, (151), 279.2, (150)Worcester, West Midlands, 278.3, (279), 187.5, (188)Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 276.6, (415), 240.0, (360)Basildon, Eastern England, 276.2, (518), 238.3, (447)Hartlepool, North-east England, 274.9, (258), 214.2, (201)Adur, South-east England, 274.2, (176), 375.5, (241)Bolton, North-west England, 274.1, (790), 242.2, (698)Aberdeen City, Scotland, 273.7, (627), 263.2, (603)Birmingham, West Midlands, 273.6, (3121), 245.1, (2795)Brentwood, Eastern England, 273.2, (211), 224.0, (173)Enfield, London, 272.8, (910), 217.0, (724)Manchester, North-west England, 272.8, (1516), 222.6, (1237)Sutton, London, 271.1, (563), 248.4, (516)West Berkshire, South-east England, 268.8, (426), 164.7, (261)Arun, South-east England, 267.5, (431), 303.5, (489)Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 267.4, (525), 346.8, (681)Glasgow City, Scotland, 267.1, (1698), 302.1, (1920)Eastbourne, South-east England, 267.1, (276), 193.6, (200)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 265.5, (1054), 224.7, (892)Gravesham, South-east England, 264.8, (283), 200.2, (214)Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 263.2, (135), 290.5, (149)Sedgemoor, South-west England, 261.7, (323), 340.2, (420)York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 260.6, (550), 234.1, (494)Mid Sussex, South-east England, 257.0, (391), 271.5, (413)Wandsworth, London, 256.9, (847), 220.2, (726)Ealing, London, 254.5, (866), 260.3, (886)Inverclyde, Scotland, 254.3, (196), 306.3, (236)Hillingdon, London, 253.4, (783), 239.1, (739)Medway, South-east England, 253.3, (707), 232.1, (648)Barnet, London, 252.4, (1007), 235.8, (941)Nottingham, East Midlands, 250.7, (845), 231.4, (780)Harrow, London, 249.3, (629), 243.3, (614)Midlothian, Scotland, 248.0, (231), 297.4, (277)East Lothian, Scotland, 244.7, (264), 227.1, (245)Merton, London, 244.6, (505), 272.7, (563)Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 243.7, (711), 231.7, (676)South Ayrshire, Scotland, 241.7, (271), 403.1, (452)Swindon, South-west England, 240.9, (537), 324.4, (723)Chichester, South-east England, 236.2, (287), 179.4, (218)Bromley, London, 235.3, (783), 219.4, (730)Epping Forest, Eastern England, 235.3, (311), 223.9, (296)Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 235.3, (201), 261.0, (223)Dover, South-east England, 232.9, (276), 195.8, (232)City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 230.5, (1216), 208.3, (1099)Forest of Dean, South-west England, 229.6, (200), 179.1, (156)Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 221.5, (176), 264.3, (210)Lewes, South-east England, 220.2, (228), 168.1, (174)Haringey, London, 218.5, (582), 188.8, (503)North Norfolk, Eastern England, 216.8, (228), 163.5, (172)Hastings, South-east England, 216.1, (200), 167.5, (155)Bexley, London, 215.8, (538), 204.6, (510)Maldon, Eastern England, 212.5, (139), 182.0, (119)Waltham Forest, London, 211.2, (585), 183.1, (507)Highland, Scotland, 207.3, (488), 172.5, (406)Redbridge, London, 206.4, (631), 194.7, (595)Cambridge, Eastern England, 206.3, (258), 187.1, (234)Croydon, London, 205.1, (797), 192.2, (747)Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 203.2, (373), 210.8, (387)Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 201.2, (228), 210.0, (238)Greenwich, London, 200.3, (579), 203.1, (587)Havering, London, 199.9, (521), 228.3, (595)Kensington and Chelsea, London, 197.0, (309), 206.5, (324)Canterbury, South-east England, 194.3, (324), 145.1, (242)Rother, South-east England, 193.3, (187), 174.7, (169)Cotswold, South-west England, 186.1, (168), 227.1, (205)Barking and Dagenham, London, 182.6, (391), 155.5, (333)Brent, London, 178.8, (586), 170.6, (559)Tower Hamlets, London, 175.0, (581), 165.7, (550)Lewisham, London, 168.4, (514), 147.1, (449)Lambeth, London, 165.9, (534), 160.7, (517)Bristol, South-west England, 163.6, (762), 165.7, (772)Hackney and City of London, London, 162.4, (474), 157.6, (460)Islington, London, 162.0, (402), 150.3, (373)Newham, London, 161.9, (575), 176.8, (628)Thanet, South-east England, 159.8, (226), 109.6, (155)North Somerset, South-west England, 159.6, (344), 196.7, (424)South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 156.7, (451), 140.0, (403)Westminster, London, 153.0, (413), 154.5, (417)Cheltenham, South-west England, 149.1, (173), 198.2, (230)Stroud, South-west England, 148.9, (180), 195.2, (236)Camden, London, 147.4, (412), 166.7, (466)Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 143.4, (38), 309.4, (82)Swale, South-east England, 137.7, (208), 110.6, (167)Southwark, London, 132.2, (423), 155.3, (497)Gloucester, South-west England, 114.9, (149), 102.5, (133)Shetland Islands, Scotland, 113.7, (26), 104.9, (24)Tewkesbury, South-west England, 95.2, (92), 133.5, (129)Orkney Islands, Scotland, 71.4, (16), 49.1, (11)