Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to October 17, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 18-21) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 304 (81%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 73 (19%) have seen a fall.

Blaenau Gwent in Wales has the highest rate in the UK, with 825 new cases in the seven days to October 17 – the equivalent of 1,178.2 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 374.2 in the seven days to October 10.

Cheltenham in Gloucestershire has the second highest rate, up from 148.2 to 1,141.0, with 1,324 new cases.

Stroud in Gloucestershire has the third highest rate, up from 176.2 to 1,080.2, with 1,306 new cases.

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (563.9) and Clackmannanshire has the highest rate in Scotland (508.9).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:Cheltenham (up from 148.2 to 1,141.0)Stroud (176.2 to 1,080.2)Tewkesbury (99.4 to 978.0)Blaenau Gwent (374.2 to 1,178.2)Bath & North East Somerset (306.1 to 1,031.8)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on October 21 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 17; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 17; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 10; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 10.

Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 1178.2, (825), 374.2, (262)Cheltenham, South-west England, 1141.0, (1324), 148.2, (172)Stroud, South-west England, 1080.2, (1306), 176.2, (213)Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 1031.8, (2026), 306.1, (601)Torfaen, Wales, 988.1, (937), 704.4, (668)Tewkesbury, South-west England, 978.0, (945), 99.4, (96)Caerphilly, Wales, 957.5, (1740), 587.7, (1068)Swindon, South-west England, 948.9, (2115), 251.7, (561)Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 942.6, (1465), 467.1, (726)Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 922.5, (1332), 543.7, (785)Mendip, South-west England, 907.2, (1055), 481.6, (560)Wiltshire, South-west England, 864.8, (4359), 388.8, (1960)Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 851.5, (1152), 688.1, (931)Ipswich, Eastern England, 842.0, (1145), 750.9, (1021)West Berkshire, South-east England, 829.8, (1315), 287.1, (455)Cardiff, Wales, 821.2, (3032), 702.9, (2595)North Somerset, South-west England, 815.5, (1758), 180.4, (389)Gosport, South-east England, 811.3, (687), 605.8, (513)Winchester, South-east England, 794.1, (1000), 586.1, (738)South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 791.1, (2277), 165.7, (477)Newport, Wales, 788.8, (1234), 445.5, (697)Pembrokeshire, Wales, 774.0, (981), 612.2, (776)Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 769.1, (757), 595.4, (586)Forest of Dean, South-west England, 764.6, (666), 244.5, (213)Copeland, North-west England, 751.0, (511), 624.6, (425)Sedgemoor, South-west England, 743.6, (918), 304.6, (376)Wellingborough, East Midlands, 743.0, (595), 801.7, (642)Eastleigh, South-east England, 739.4, (1002), 569.7, (772)Monmouthshire, Wales, 738.7, (703), 437.1, (416)West Lindsey, East Midlands, 738.2, (710), 660.2, (635)South Kesteven, East Midlands, 733.1, (1050), 550.2, (788)Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 726.7, (1174), 653.1, (1055)East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 720.3, (685), 660.3, (628)Wyre, North-west England, 713.7, (807), 585.5, (662)High Peak, East Midlands, 707.1, (655), 595.9, (552)North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 706.3, (722), 535.1, (547)Surrey Heath, South-east England, 701.8, (626), 470.8, (420)Cheshire East, North-west England, 696.5, (2693), 611.9, (2366)Bolsover, East Midlands, 694.9, (565), 587.9, (478)South Somerset, South-west England, 692.4, (1168), 396.6, (669)Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 688.5, (416), 365.7, (221)Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 682.2, (1650), 486.2, (1176)Wokingham, South-east England, 678.4, (1180), 486.9, (847)Bristol, South-west England, 676.2, (3150), 170.4, (794)Halton, North-west England, 675.9, (877), 605.7, (786)Chelmsford, Eastern England, 674.5, (1211), 412.7, (741)Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 674.0, (684), 631.6, (641)Chorley, North-west England, 671.3, (798), 535.9, (637)North Tyneside, North-east England, 669.8, (1399), 526.2, (1099)Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 665.8, (868), 716.4, (934)Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 663.4, (671), 596.2, (603)Woking, South-east England, 662.9, (663), 510.0, (510)Daventry, East Midlands, 662.4, (576), 706.1, (614)Peterborough, Eastern England, 661.3, (1340), 638.1, (1293)Chesterfield, East Midlands, 654.7, (687), 547.0, (574)Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 652.5, (1729), 540.0, (1431)Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 647.6, (469), 581.3, (421)Warrington, North-west England, 647.6, (1356), 548.7, (1149)Warwick, West Midlands, 643.2, (932), 543.1, (787)Lichfield, West Midlands, 642.8, (679), 631.4, (667)Cotswold, South-west England, 632.6, (571), 192.8, (174)South Norfolk, Eastern England, 631.9, (904), 471.1, (674)Trafford, North-west England, 629.3, (1495), 817.4, (1942)Mid Devon, South-west England, 629.1, (524), 367.4, (306)Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 628.4, (632), 615.5, (619)Hart, South-east England, 626.0, (611), 696.7, (680)Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 624.2, (809), 580.2, (752)Denbighshire, Wales, 621.7, (601), 542.1, (524)Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 619.6, (1537), 622.0, (1543)Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 614.4, (746), 579.0, (703)Northampton, East Midlands, 613.5, (1376), 585.8, (1314)Redditch, West Midlands, 610.0, (522), 572.6, (490)Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 609.6, (3335), 470.5, (2574)Powys, Wales, 608.9, (810), 498.4, (663)Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 608.7, (720), 667.9, (790)Gloucester, South-west England, 606.0, (786), 128.0, (166)St Albans, Eastern England, 604.1, (902), 602.1, (899)North Kesteven, East Midlands, 603.5, (713), 428.3, (506)Elmbridge, South-east England, 602.0, (826), 559.7, (768)Carmarthenshire, Wales, 601.9, (1144), 632.4, (1202)Corby, East Midlands, 600.9, (439), 538.0, (393)Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 597.4, (1062), 468.0, (832)Darlington, North-east England, 592.2, (636), 542.8, (583)West Devon, South-west England, 591.4, (332), 514.8, (289)Ribble Valley, North-west England, 588.5, (365), 475.6, (295)South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 587.7, (845), 361.0, (519)South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 587.5, (561), 533.0, (509)Test Valley, South-east England, 587.4, (747), 416.8, (530)Fenland, Eastern England, 586.8, (599), 587.8, (600)Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 584.6, (1060), 525.0, (952)South Ribble, North-west England, 581.5, (646), 469.0, (521)Rutland, East Midlands, 580.6, (235), 452.1, (183)Ashfield, East Midlands, 578.9, (743), 667.8, (857)Rochford, Eastern England, 578.6, (507), 384.6, (337)Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 578.5, (386), 776.3, (518)Wychavon, West Midlands, 572.9, (751), 425.7, (558)Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 566.6, (1198), 588.3, (1244)Stockport, North-west England, 564.6, (1661), 586.7, (1726)Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 563.9, (1225), 531.7, (1155)Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 561.8, (322), 525.2, (301)Kettering, East Midlands, 557.7, (570), 694.6, (710)Reading, South-east England, 557.0, (893), 340.5, (546)Swansea, Wales, 556.9, (1373), 549.6, (1355)Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 553.7, (991), 585.5, (1048)Sevenoaks, South-east England, 552.8, (671), 415.2, (504)East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 549.5, (834), 418.4, (635)New Forest, South-east England, 549.4, (987), 360.1, (647)St. Helens, North-west England, 548.9, (994), 431.8, (782)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 544.9, (3136), 527.2, (3034)East Lindsey, East Midlands, 544.3, (773), 514.7, (731)Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 544.1, (312), 545.9, (313)Northumberland, North-east England, 544.1, (1762), 448.1, (1451)Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 541.6, (1862), 485.4, (1669)Torridge, South-west England, 541.3, (372), 507.9, (349)Isle of Wight, South-east England, 541.1, (770), 552.4, (786)Waverley, South-east England, 540.5, (684), 405.4, (513)Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 538.5, (739), 398.6, (547)Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 538.0, (803), 424.8, (634)Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 533.7, (736), 361.1, (498)East Devon, South-west England, 533.5, (790), 384.9, (570)Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 530.1, (762), 481.4, (692)Rugby, West Midlands, 529.6, (586), 485.3, (537)Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 529.3, (555), 411.0, (431)East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 529.0, (477), 572.2, (516)Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 528.9, (485), 494.0, (453)Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 528.8, (629), 414.5, (493)Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 528.7, (700), 595.9, (789)Uttlesford, Eastern England, 528.3, (490), 351.4, (326)West Suffolk, Eastern England, 526.8, (934), 449.0, (796)East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 526.8, (637), 430.0, (520)Broadland, Eastern England, 526.0, (694), 393.4, (519)Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 525.7, (1349), 527.2, (1353)Tendring, Eastern England, 523.2, (771), 398.4, (587)Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 523.1, (291), 417.0, (232)Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 523.0, (1636), 532.0, (1664)Dorset, South-west England, 522.7, (1985), 370.7, (1408)Allerdale, North-west England, 522.3, (511), 646.0, (632)Babergh, Eastern England, 520.8, (483), 473.4, (439)Tamworth, West Midlands, 520.4, (400), 521.7, (401)South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 519.6, (836), 468.0, (753)Southampton, South-east England, 518.0, (1310), 480.9, (1216)Dacorum, Eastern England, 517.2, (804), 441.9, (687)Blackpool, North-west England, 512.4, (709), 472.6, (654)Gateshead, North-east England, 511.5, (1033), 402.1, (812)Colchester, Eastern England, 509.1, (1004), 459.9, (907)Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 508.9, (261), 271.0, (139)Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 507.4, (2239), 474.1, (2092)Fareham, South-east England, 507.1, (590), 398.8, (464)Rushmoor, South-east England, 506.4, (478), 331.6, (313)Stafford, West Midlands, 506.3, (698), 523.0, (721)Bridgend, Wales, 505.6, (746), 391.8, (578)Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 505.4, (356), 457.1, (322)Amber Valley, East Midlands, 503.0, (648), 686.2, (884)Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 502.4, (760), 445.6, (674)Fylde, North-west England, 502.4, (408), 376.8, (306)Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 501.9, (735), 429.5, (629)Hertsmere, Eastern England, 499.7, (527), 433.3, (457)Horsham, South-east England, 499.1, (726), 411.8, (599)Bedford, Eastern England, 498.6, (871), 406.4, (710)East Hampshire, South-east England, 498.2, (617), 349.7, (433)Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 496.9, (1747), 465.9, (1638)Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 496.3, (3964), 467.7, (3736)West Lancashire, North-west England, 495.2, (567), 407.9, (467)North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 495.0, (324), 462.9, (303)Rossendale, North-west England, 494.2, (353), 420.0, (300)Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 492.9, (612), 346.3, (430)Havant, South-east England, 490.7, (620), 414.0, (523)Carlisle, North-west England, 489.3, (531), 536.3, (582)Solihull, West Midlands, 489.2, (1064), 416.6, (906)Norwich, Eastern England, 486.7, (692), 308.1, (438)Portsmouth, South-east England, 485.3, (1042), 422.9, (908)Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 484.7, (527), 477.3, (519)Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 482.9, (700), 463.6, (672)Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 481.5, (565), 526.7, (618)South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 480.6, (540), 444.1, (499)East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 480.5, (1649), 446.1, (1531)Shropshire, West Midlands, 480.0, (1562), 425.9, (1386)Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 479.5, (545), 564.8, (642)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 479.4, (725), 400.7, (606)North Devon, South-west England, 477.7, (469), 417.6, (410)Cherwell, South-east England, 477.5, (725), 366.8, (557)Gedling, East Midlands, 474.5, (561), 476.2, (563)Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 472.7, (766), 416.5, (675)Rochdale, North-west England, 472.6, (1057), 361.7, (809)South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 472.1, (517), 552.4, (605)West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 471.6, (527), 429.5, (480)Worthing, South-east England, 471.4, (522), 314.3, (348)Spelthorne, South-east England, 470.6, (470), 467.6, (467)Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 468.8, (465), 431.5, (428)Brentwood, Eastern England, 468.7, (362), 327.5, (253)Stirling, Scotland, 467.7, (440), 487.9, (459)Dudley, West Midlands, 467.2, (1506), 444.8, (1434)Slough, South-east England, 465.3, (696), 393.8, (589)Plymouth, South-west England, 465.3, (1223), 427.6, (1124)Belfast, Northern Ireland, 464.2, (1590), 424.5, (1454)West Lothian, Scotland, 463.5, (852), 465.7, (856)Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 462.9, (570), 446.7, (550)Hounslow, London, 461.8, (1255), 381.9, (1038)Herefordshire, West Midlands, 460.7, (892), 409.6, (793)South Lakeland, North-west England, 460.4, (483), 574.8, (603)Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 460.0, (2494), 457.1, (2478)Mansfield, East Midlands, 460.0, (503), 579.8, (634)East Suffolk, Eastern England, 459.3, (1150), 445.3, (1115)County Durham, North-east England, 459.0, (2447), 395.9, (2111)Breckland, Eastern England, 458.7, (648), 381.6, (539)Guildford, South-east England, 458.3, (689), 386.4, (581)North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 454.8, (607), 384.4, (513)Tameside, North-west England, 454.0, (1031), 514.3, (1168)Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 453.3, (1333), 329.5, (969)Richmond upon Thames, London, 453.2, (898), 388.6, (770)Castle Point, Eastern England, 449.6, (407), 309.3, (280)Harlow, Eastern England, 448.0, (391), 352.9, (308)Mole Valley, South-east England, 447.8, (392), 292.4, (256)Derby, East Midlands, 446.6, (1147), 470.8, (1209)Gwynedd, Wales, 445.8, (558), 413.8, (518)Watford, Eastern England, 445.0, (430), 323.9, (313)Falkirk, Scotland, 444.7, (714), 370.6, (595)Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 444.4, (360), 354.3, (287)Milton Keynes, South-east England, 443.7, (1199), 364.2, (984)Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 443.5, (588), 390.7, (518)Harborough, East Midlands, 442.8, (423), 460.6, (440)Preston, North-west England, 439.1, (633), 351.0, (506)Ashford, South-east England, 438.1, (574), 365.6, (479)Tandridge, South-east England, 437.1, (387), 373.8, (331)Basildon, Eastern England, 436.7, (819), 293.2, (550)Fife, Scotland, 436.5, (1633), 402.5, (1506)Braintree, Eastern England, 435.7, (667), 399.1, (611)Stevenage, Eastern England, 433.6, (382), 410.9, (362)Middlesbrough, North-east England, 432.5, (611), 351.8, (497)Teignbridge, South-west England, 431.7, (583), 351.8, (475)Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 430.5, (782), 464.6, (844)Thurrock, Eastern England, 429.0, (753), 321.3, (564)Torbay, South-west England, 428.0, (583), 398.6, (543)South Hams, South-west England, 427.5, (376), 317.2, (279)Sutton, London, 427.5, (888), 275.4, (572)Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 427.4, (596), 430.3, (600)Coventry, West Midlands, 426.2, (1617), 388.8, (1475)Three Rivers, Eastern England, 422.5, (397), 414.0, (389)Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 422.3, (2488), 369.5, (2177)North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 421.7, (442), 480.9, (504)Kingston upon Thames, London, 420.3, (753), 360.6, (646)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 420.2, (1668), 285.4, (1133)Dartford, South-east England, 420.0, (479), 319.2, (364)East Ayrshire, Scotland, 418.6, (509), 400.5, (487)Knowsley, North-west England, 418.5, (638), 330.6, (504)Sunderland, North-east England, 417.1, (1159), 372.9, (1036)Maidstone, South-east England, 417.0, (722), 334.4, (579)North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 416.2, (719), 559.8, (967)Erewash, East Midlands, 416.2, (480), 404.1, (466)Maldon, Eastern England, 415.9, (272), 250.8, (164)Walsall, West Midlands, 414.3, (1188), 425.5, (1220)Wigan, North-west England, 412.7, (1365), 397.3, (1314)South Holland, East Midlands, 411.0, (394), 405.8, (389)Melton, East Midlands, 410.6, (211), 476.7, (245)Wirral, North-west England, 409.1, (1327), 411.6, (1335)Luton, Eastern England, 408.4, (872), 385.0, (822)Chichester, South-east England, 407.4, (495), 263.4, (320)Boston, East Midlands, 406.6, (288), 378.3, (268)Eden, North-west England, 405.6, (218), 485.5, (261)Runnymede, South-east England, 403.0, (364), 326.6, (295)Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 402.5, (370), 357.9, (329)Lincoln, East Midlands, 396.8, (397), 338.8, (339)Eastbourne, South-east England, 393.9, (407), 271.0, (280)Blaby, East Midlands, 391.4, (399), 503.2, (513)Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 390.5, (771), 372.8, (736)Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 390.3, (1032), 339.2, (897)East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 389.0, (423), 283.2, (308)Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 388.9, (309), 220.3, (175)Conwy, Wales, 388.4, (459), 417.1, (493)Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 388.0, (578), 491.4, (732)Sefton, North-west England, 387.1, (1068), 372.2, (1027)Arun, South-east England, 386.0, (622), 270.6, (436)Wrexham, Wales, 385.1, (524), 399.8, (544)South Tyneside, North-east England, 385.1, (582), 358.6, (542)South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 384.3, (1233), 314.2, (1008)Crawley, South-east England, 384.1, (432), 307.6, (346)Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 382.4, (699), 309.7, (566)Hyndburn, North-west England, 379.6, (308), 373.5, (303)Lancaster, North-west England, 375.4, (556), 396.3, (587)Salford, North-west England, 374.6, (984), 354.4, (931)Gravesham, South-east England, 371.4, (397), 285.3, (305)Ceredigion, Wales, 370.4, (270), 382.7, (279)Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 370.1, (959), 317.2, (822)Pendle, North-west England, 370.1, (341), 344.0, (317)Bury, North-west England, 369.7, (705), 362.3, (691)North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 369.6, (1261), 369.1, (1259)Broxbourne, Eastern England, 368.9, (360), 317.6, (310)Charnwood, East Midlands, 366.2, (690), 338.1, (637)Flintshire, Wales, 363.4, (570), 429.1, (673)Mid Sussex, South-east England, 362.2, (551), 272.8, (415)North Ayrshire, Scotland, 362.0, (486), 344.9, (463)Broxtowe, East Midlands, 360.3, (413), 458.0, (525)North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 358.3, (571), 336.3, (536)East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 358.1, (344), 373.7, (359)Sandwell, West Midlands, 355.6, (1170), 341.0, (1122)Hartlepool, North-east England, 353.8, (332), 284.5, (267)Scottish Borders, Scotland, 353.2, (407), 339.3, (391)Dundee City, Scotland, 352.8, (525), 441.5, (657)Lewes, South-east England, 348.7, (361), 221.2, (229)Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 348.2, (908), 409.2, (1067)Worcester, West Midlands, 347.1, (348), 296.2, (297)Barnet, London, 346.6, (1383), 262.2, (1046)Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 346.1, (1062), 322.0, (988)Adur, South-east England, 344.3, (221), 271.1, (174)Renfrewshire, Scotland, 342.8, (615), 301.0, (540)North Norfolk, Eastern England, 342.3, (360), 244.4, (257)Angus, Scotland, 341.0, (395), 303.1, (351)Oldham, North-west England, 340.9, (810), 348.4, (828)York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 339.3, (716), 269.7, (569)Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 338.0, (986), 258.8, (755)Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 337.5, (510), 401.0, (606)East Lothian, Scotland, 332.7, (359), 249.3, (269)Exeter, South-west England, 328.5, (438), 335.3, (447)Harrow, London, 326.9, (825), 254.4, (642)Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 322.1, (399), 364.0, (451)Moray, Scotland, 320.8, (307), 356.3, (341)Manchester, North-west England, 320.5, (1781), 278.7, (1549)Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 311.9, (468), 273.3, (410)Medway, South-east England, 309.2, (863), 260.8, (728)Burnley, North-west England, 307.8, (275), 315.6, (282)Hillingdon, London, 303.9, (939), 262.1, (810)Ealing, London, 303.2, (1032), 256.2, (872)Oxford, South-east England, 302.1, (458), 351.0, (532)Bolton, North-west England, 301.1, (868), 270.3, (779)West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 300.0, (265), 297.7, (263)Epping Forest, Eastern England, 299.6, (396), 251.9, (333)Leicester, East Midlands, 296.3, (1049), 288.1, (1020)Birmingham, West Midlands, 295.7, (3372), 278.6, (3177)South Ayrshire, Scotland, 295.2, (331), 246.1, (276)Liverpool, North-west England, 294.9, (1476), 301.1, (1507)Cambridge, Eastern England, 293.5, (367), 227.9, (285)Hastings, South-east England, 290.6, (269), 231.2, (214)Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 286.6, (154), 281.0, (151)Merton, London, 285.8, (590), 250.4, (517)Wealden, South-east England, 283.9, (462), 279.0, (454)Redbridge, London, 280.4, (857), 210.7, (644)Bexley, London, 273.2, (681), 212.2, (529)Rother, South-east England, 273.0, (264), 203.7, (197)Midlothian, Scotland, 269.5, (251), 239.4, (223)Bromley, London, 268.4, (893), 241.0, (802)Wandsworth, London, 267.2, (881), 256.6, (846)Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 263.4, (225), 241.1, (206)Nottingham, East Midlands, 260.8, (879), 255.7, (862)Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 260.7, (396), 293.6, (446)Aberdeen City, Scotland, 258.9, (593), 268.5, (615)Enfield, London, 257.5, (859), 266.2, (888)Swale, South-east England, 256.3, (387), 141.0, (213)Dover, South-east England, 255.7, (303), 248.1, (294)Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 253.3, (465), 221.2, (406)Havering, London, 252.4, (658), 212.5, (554)Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 247.5, (367), 285.9, (424)Waltham Forest, London, 246.6, (683), 211.6, (586)Thanet, South-east England, 242.5, (343), 167.5, (237)Haringey, London, 241.4, (643), 223.0, (594)Greenwich, London, 241.1, (697), 197.6, (571)Glasgow City, Scotland, 240.9, (1531), 262.7, (1670)Inverclyde, Scotland, 238.8, (184), 255.6, (197)Kensington and Chelsea, London, 236.5, (371), 207.2, (325)Croydon, London, 236.0, (917), 211.3, (821)City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 233.1, (1230), 241.5, (1274)Canterbury, South-east England, 229.7, (383), 201.5, (336)Brent, London, 216.3, (709), 177.0, (580)Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 216.2, (245), 203.0, (230)Highland, Scotland, 210.7, (496), 217.5, (512)Lambeth, London, 202.3, (651), 169.7, (546)Barking and Dagenham, London, 197.1, (422), 181.7, (389)Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 196.2, (52), 132.1, (35)Newham, London, 195.3, (694), 163.3, (580)Lewisham, London, 191.3, (584), 169.0, (516)Camden, London, 189.6, (530), 161.7, (452)Tower Hamlets, London, 188.3, (625), 181.6, (603)Islington, London, 188.2, (467), 164.8, (409)Westminster, London, 171.9, (464), 161.2, (435)Hackney and City of London, London, 166.8, (487), 160.7, (469)Southwark, London, 146.9, (470), 130.6, (418)Orkney Islands, Scotland, 125.0, (28), 75.9, (17)Shetland Islands, Scotland, 83.1, (19), 109.3, (25)