Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to December 5, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (December 6-9) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 312 (83%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 63 (17%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

Torridge in Devon continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 632 new cases in the seven days to December 5 – the equivalent of 919.7 per 100,000 people.

This is down from 1,062.3 in the seven days to November 28.

Reigate & Banstead in Surrey has the second highest rate, up from 668.0 to 909.9, with 1,358 new cases.

South Northamptonshire has the third highest rate, up from 617.9 to 876.5, with 837 new cases.

Newry, Mourne & Down has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (863.7, up from 672.1); the Isle of Anglesey has the highest rate in Wales (834.8, up from 619.0); and East Ayrshire has the highest rate in Scotland (642.3, up from 432.6).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:South Northamptonshire (up from 617.9 to 876.5)South Hams (629.9 to 872.1)Reigate & Banstead (668.0 to 909.9)Harborough (506.6 to 746.3)West Devon (527.3 to 753.5)

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on December 9 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 5; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 5; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 28; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 28.

Torridge, South-west England, 919.7, (632), 1062.3, (730)Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 909.9, (1358), 668.0, (997)South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 876.5, (837), 617.9, (590)South Hams, South-west England, 872.1, (767), 629.9, (554)Newry, Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 863.7, (1569), 672.1, (1221)Hart, South-east England, 862.6, (842), 647.5, (632)Ashford, South-east England, 854.1, (1119), 748.0, (980)Lewes, South-east England, 838.4, (868), 703.2, (728)Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 834.8, (588), 619.0, (436)Plymouth, South-west England, 814.2, (2140), 677.2, (1780)North Devon, South-west England, 811.9, (797), 814.9, (800)Gloucester, South-west England, 807.2, (1047), 622.9, (808)Mid Sussex, South-east England, 806.5, (1227), 841.3, (1280)Elmbridge, South-east England, 805.3, (1105), 803.1, (1102)Waverley, South-east England, 799.6, (1012), 779.1, (986)South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 797.7, (1147), 653.8, (940)Hastings, South-east England, 790.9, (732), 749.8, (694)Gwynedd, Wales, 785.3, (983), 878.0, (1099)Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 771.4, (1109), 681.7, (980)Teignbridge, South-west England, 768.7, (1038), 733.9, (991)Eastleigh, South-east England, 760.8, (1031), 712.8, (966)Tandridge, South-east England, 756.7, (670), 755.6, (669)Cherwell, South-east England, 755.4, (1147), 659.2, (1001)Mole Valley, South-east England, 753.9, (660), 728.8, (638)West Devon, South-west England, 753.5, (423), 527.3, (296)Portsmouth, South-east England, 747.1, (1604), 574.8, (1234)Harborough, East Midlands, 746.3, (713), 506.6, (484)Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 745.7, (1363), 613.9, (1122)South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 745.2, (1199), 608.4, (979)Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 744.7, (2190), 591.0, (1738)Test Valley, South-east England, 740.8, (942), 719.5, (915)Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 738.2, (1018), 551.1, (760)Milton Keynes, South-east England, 736.9, (1991), 568.8, (1537)Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 735.4, (1077), 602.9, (883)Crawley, South-east England, 734.4, (826), 694.4, (781)Chichester, South-east England, 725.1, (881), 624.7, (759)Sutton, London, 724.6, (1505), 527.2, (1095)Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 724.1, (1296), 573.8, (1027)Castle Point, Eastern England, 720.3, (652), 592.1, (536)Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 717.2, (853), 659.2, (784)Eastbourne, South-east England, 717.2, (741), 762.6, (788)Brentwood, Eastern England, 696.5, (538), 590.4, (456)Arun, South-east England, 696.4, (1122), 664.7, (1071)Havant, South-east England, 694.2, (877), 593.6, (750)Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 692.1, (1047), 590.3, (893)Torbay, South-west England, 686.4, (935), 643.8, (877)Richmond upon Thames, London, 685.9, (1359), 664.2, (1316)Guildford, South-east England, 683.1, (1027), 714.3, (1074)Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 681.4, (1015), 670.7, (999)Basildon, Eastern England, 676.1, (1268), 607.8, (1140)Exeter, South-west England, 675.8, (901), 555.8, (741)Fareham, South-east England, 675.6, (786), 594.0, (691)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 671.3, (2665), 611.9, (2429)Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 666.4, (1080), 606.0, (982)Surrey Heath, South-east England, 664.8, (593), 658.0, (587)Harlow, Eastern England, 664.5, (580), 501.8, (438)Maidstone, South-east England, 663.7, (1149), 533.1, (923)Tamworth, West Midlands, 662.2, (509), 576.3, (443)Wealden, South-east England, 661.8, (1077), 640.3, (1042)Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 660.5, (535), 566.6, (459)Gosport, South-east England, 659.0, (558), 517.2, (438)Wokingham, South-east England, 658.3, (1145), 679.5, (1182)Rochford, Eastern England, 657.3, (576), 553.5, (485)Thurrock, Eastern England, 656.3, (1152), 562.9, (988)Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 654.7, (913), 669.8, (934)Tewkesbury, South-west England, 654.1, (632), 535.1, (517)Colchester, Eastern England, 652.1, (1286), 531.4, (1048)Cambridge, Eastern England, 651.7, (815), 538.9, (674)Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 650.9, (1414), 540.9, (1175)Spelthorne, South-east England, 650.8, (650), 722.9, (722)Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 650.2, (1897), 535.4, (1562)Chelmsford, Eastern England, 646.1, (1160), 518.0, (930)Braintree, Eastern England, 645.4, (988), 553.3, (847)Woking, South-east England, 644.9, (645), 595.0, (595)Worcester, West Midlands, 644.3, (646), 616.4, (618)North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 643.8, (1026), 534.0, (851)East Ayrshire, Scotland, 642.3, (781), 432.6, (526)Swale, South-east England, 641.7, (969), 556.2, (840)Rushmoor, South-east England, 639.9, (604), 617.7, (583)Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 639.7, (848), 568.8, (754)South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 635.1, (1828), 514.6, (1481)West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 633.5, (708), 574.5, (642)Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 632.5, (768), 584.8, (710)North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 631.6, (843), 653.4, (872)Gedling, East Midlands, 630.9, (746), 595.4, (704)West Berkshire, South-east England, 626.6, (993), 542.1, (859)Reading, South-east England, 626.2, (1004), 570.0, (914)Worthing, South-east England, 625.9, (693), 465.1, (515)Rutland, East Midlands, 625.1, (253), 691.8, (280)Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 622.2, (3404), 565.9, (3096)Winchester, South-east England, 619.4, (780), 583.7, (735)Rother, South-east England, 619.3, (599), 597.6, (578)Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 618.9, (897), 648.5, (940)Melton, East Midlands, 618.7, (318), 690.7, (355)Broxtowe, East Midlands, 616.8, (707), 468.5, (537)Wrexham, Wales, 615.9, (838), 504.2, (686)Mid Devon, South-west England, 615.9, (513), 721.6, (601)Bridgend, Wales, 615.4, (908), 456.2, (673)Sevenoaks, South-east England, 615.4, (747), 576.7, (700)Belfast, Northern Ireland, 611.3, (2094), 550.9, (1887)Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 611.1, (1108), 607.2, (1101)East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 609.9, (580), 543.6, (517)Medway, South-east England, 609.4, (1701), 543.5, (1517)St Albans, Eastern England, 607.4, (907), 519.0, (775)Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 605.7, (802), 544.6, (721)North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 604.0, (633), 457.0, (479)Maldon, Eastern England, 602.4, (394), 688.1, (450)Isle of Wight, South-east England, 601.6, (856), 551.0, (784)Daventry, East Midlands, 599.2, (521), 407.1, (354)Bromley, London, 594.1, (1977), 461.9, (1537)Dartford, South-east England, 593.6, (677), 451.6, (515)Adur, South-east England, 593.6, (381), 437.8, (281)Canterbury, South-east England, 593.1, (989), 502.5, (838)Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 592.3, (695), 521.6, (612)Boston, East Midlands, 588.7, (417), 410.8, (291)Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 588.3, (796), 638.6, (864)Dorset, South-west England, 588.2, (2234), 581.6, (2209)East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 586.7, (529), 486.8, (439)Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 586.3, (728), 505.8, (628)New Forest, South-east England, 586.1, (1053), 551.1, (990)Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 582.4, (660), 438.6, (497)Pembrokeshire, Wales, 582.2, (738), 538.1, (682)Mendip, South-west England, 582.2, (677), 562.4, (654)Corby, East Midlands, 579.0, (423), 618.7, (452)East Hampshire, South-east England, 577.4, (715), 568.5, (704)Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 575.0, (1977), 509.0, (1750)Falkirk, Scotland, 574.9, (923), 595.4, (956)Blaby, East Midlands, 574.8, (586), 436.5, (445)Gravesham, South-east England, 574.4, (614), 510.8, (546)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 573.6, (3301), 519.4, (2989)East Devon, South-west England, 572.7, (848), 490.3, (726)Three Rivers, Eastern England, 572.5, (538), 494.9, (465)Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 569.9, (1046), 441.3, (810)Erewash, East Midlands, 565.3, (652), 523.7, (604)Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 563.6, (694), 538.5, (663)Kettering, East Midlands, 563.5, (576), 581.2, (594)Kingston upon Thames, London, 563.2, (1009), 516.4, (925)Stafford, West Midlands, 559.3, (771), 393.2, (542)Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 557.8, (634), 559.5, (636)Runnymede, South-east England, 555.8, (502), 515.9, (466)East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 554.7, (842), 585.7, (889)Wandsworth, London, 551.4, (1818), 491.3, (1620)Redditch, West Midlands, 550.4, (471), 488.5, (418)Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 547.9, (828), 461.9, (698)Greenwich, London, 547.7, (1583), 333.9, (965)Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 547.5, (1405), 453.6, (1164)Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 547.2, (678), 522.2, (647)Bedford, Eastern England, 546.1, (954), 447.7, (782)Cotswold, South-west England, 545.1, (492), 484.1, (437)Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 544.6, (968), 460.2, (818)Stevenage, Eastern England, 543.7, (479), 597.0, (526)Wellingborough, East Midlands, 542.0, (434), 543.2, (435)South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 540.6, (592), 504.0, (552)Merton, London, 540.6, (1116), 479.0, (989)Flintshire, Wales, 540.0, (847), 488.4, (766)South Kesteven, East Midlands, 539.0, (772), 522.3, (748)Shropshire, West Midlands, 538.4, (1752), 503.4, (1638)Rugby, West Midlands, 534.1, (591), 391.3, (433)Dover, South-east England, 534.1, (633), 481.8, (571)Horsham, South-east England, 532.7, (775), 509.4, (741)Thanet, South-east England, 532.3, (753), 487.8, (690)Lincoln, East Midlands, 531.7, (532), 396.8, (397)Babergh, Eastern England, 528.4, (490), 444.3, (412)Slough, South-east England, 528.2, (790), 407.8, (610)Southampton, South-east England, 527.9, (1335), 489.2, (1237)Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 524.1, (367), 418.5, (293)Warrington, North-west England, 523.4, (1096), 466.6, (977)Dacorum, Eastern England, 523.0, (813), 421.3, (655)Bexley, London, 522.3, (1302), 412.0, (1027)Tendring, Eastern England, 521.9, (769), 477.8, (704)Denbighshire, Wales, 521.4, (504), 397.3, (384)North Kesteven, East Midlands, 518.8, (613), 462.1, (546)Havering, London, 517.9, (1350), 434.3, (1132)Derby, East Midlands, 517.9, (1330), 395.2, (1015)Forest of Dean, South-west England, 517.8, (451), 438.5, (382)Chorley, North-west England, 516.5, (614), 445.9, (530)Trafford, North-west England, 516.5, (1227), 437.7, (1040)Lewisham, London, 514.2, (1570), 344.2, (1051)Wiltshire, South-west England, 512.2, (2582), 513.4, (2588)East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 512.2, (557), 413.8, (450)Wychavon, West Midlands, 509.6, (668), 470.7, (617)Oxford, South-east England, 509.3, (772), 430.8, (653)Cheltenham, South-west England, 507.6, (589), 531.7, (617)Lichfield, West Midlands, 507.4, (536), 494.1, (522)Peterborough, Eastern England, 506.8, (1027), 455.5, (923)Waltham Forest, London, 506.2, (1402), 406.2, (1125)West Suffolk, Eastern England, 504.8, (895), 488.4, (866)Epping Forest, Eastern England, 503.9, (666), 445.6, (589)Croydon, London, 502.9, (1954), 371.9, (1445)Lambeth, London, 502.2, (1616), 359.8, (1158)Solihull, West Midlands, 500.7, (1089), 452.4, (984)North Somerset, South-west England, 499.6, (1077), 433.7, (935)West Lindsey, East Midlands, 499.0, (480), 371.2, (357)Uttlesford, Eastern England, 498.1, (462), 381.6, (354)Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 497.2, (500), 445.5, (448)Watford, Eastern England, 495.7, (479), 463.7, (448)Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 491.7, (1274), 462.3, (1198)Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 490.1, (281), 472.6, (271)Luton, Eastern England, 487.1, (1040), 453.3, (968)Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 486.8, (279), 465.9, (267)South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 484.1, (544), 459.2, (516)Monmouthshire, Wales, 483.4, (460), 443.4, (422)Halton, North-west England, 480.1, (623), 356.0, (462)Cheshire East, North-west England, 480.0, (1856), 395.4, (1529)Bury, North-west England, 479.8, (915), 367.6, (701)South Somerset, South-west England, 479.0, (808), 530.5, (895)Torfaen, Wales, 478.7, (454), 495.6, (470)Southwark, London, 476.2, (1524), 326.2, (1044)Charnwood, East Midlands, 476.1, (897), 519.1, (978)Ribble Valley, North-west England, 475.6, (295), 438.5, (272)Sedgemoor, South-west England, 474.7, (586), 432.6, (534)Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 474.6, (255), 474.6, (255)Stroud, South-west England, 473.1, (572), 379.6, (459)North Tyneside, North-east England, 473.0, (988), 463.0, (967)North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 472.5, (483), 417.7, (427)Newport, Wales, 471.7, (738), 481.3, (753)East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 468.9, (567), 425.9, (515)Cardiff, Wales, 468.8, (1731), 475.9, (1757)Caerphilly, Wales, 468.8, (852), 440.2, (800)Ealing, London, 467.2, (1590), 403.4, (1373)Northampton, East Midlands, 466.4, (1046), 421.8, (946)Hertsmere, Eastern England, 464.6, (490), 453.2, (478)Barnet, London, 464.4, (1853), 383.5, (1530)Redbridge, London, 463.3, (1416), 349.4, (1068)Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 460.2, (467), 398.1, (404)North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 459.1, (793), 378.0, (653)Powys, Wales, 457.8, (609), 448.0, (596)Nottingham, East Midlands, 457.7, (1543), 360.1, (1214)Swansea, Wales, 457.1, (1127), 391.4, (965)Amber Valley, East Midlands, 455.6, (587), 385.8, (497)Mansfield, East Midlands, 452.7, (495), 412.4, (451)Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 451.9, (730), 484.7, (783)Hounslow, London, 448.5, (1219), 433.5, (1178)North Norfolk, Eastern England, 447.9, (471), 350.9, (369)Stockport, North-west England, 447.0, (1315), 376.3, (1107)Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 446.0, (323), 404.6, (293)Chesterfield, East Midlands, 445.1, (467), 478.4, (502)Warwick, West Midlands, 443.0, (642), 406.5, (589)East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 441.7, (1516), 439.4, (1508)North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 441.5, (289), 482.8, (316)East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 441.4, (424), 398.7, (383)Kensington and Chelsea, London, 441.1, (692), 427.8, (671)Wigan, North-west England, 440.6, (1457), 398.8, (1319)Rochdale, North-west England, 438.2, (980), 395.2, (884)Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 438.0, (443), 374.7, (379)Bristol, South-west England, 437.7, (2039), 374.6, (1745)Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 436.7, (566), 415.1, (538)East Lothian, Scotland, 436.5, (471), 388.3, (419)Copeland, North-west England, 435.0, (296), 258.7, (176)Broadland, Eastern England, 432.0, (570), 381.3, (503)Herefordshire, West Midlands, 431.8, (836), 330.6, (640)Breckland, Eastern England, 430.4, (608), 378.0, (534)Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 429.7, (394), 440.6, (404)West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 429.0, (379), 312.4, (276)Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 428.5, (846), 370.3, (731)Darlington, North-east England, 428.3, (460), 410.6, (441)Tameside, North-west England, 428.0, (972), 383.1, (870)Sefton, North-west England, 427.3, (1179), 399.4, (1102)Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 424.9, (554), 447.2, (583)Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 424.2, (337), 424.2, (337)Eden, North-west England, 424.2, (228), 308.8, (166)Islington, London, 423.6, (1051), 285.4, (708)Fife, Scotland, 422.8, (1582), 390.0, (1459)Knowsley, North-west England, 421.8, (643), 401.4, (612)Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 421.4, (418), 368.0, (365)Liverpool, North-west England, 421.0, (2107), 341.3, (1708)South Holland, East Midlands, 420.4, (403), 358.9, (344)St. Helens, North-west England, 415.8, (753), 393.7, (713)North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 415.7, (1418), 341.2, (1164)Dudley, West Midlands, 414.4, (1336), 390.2, (1258)Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 414.2, (598), 351.1, (507)Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 412.8, (1024), 367.6, (912)Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 412.6, (488), 432.9, (512)Salford, North-west England, 412.3, (1083), 405.8, (1066)Haringey, London, 412.2, (1098), 356.7, (950)Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 412.0, (809), 349.4, (686)Carmarthenshire, Wales, 411.9, (783), 429.3, (816)Ipswich, Eastern England, 411.8, (560), 296.4, (403)Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 411.7, (565), 392.0, (538)Conwy, Wales, 411.2, (486), 379.1, (448)Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 410.1, (430), 370.0, (388)Barking and Dagenham, London, 410.1, (878), 289.1, (619)Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 409.4, (210), 372.4, (191)Camden, London, 409.3, (1144), 281.6, (787)Hackney and City of London, London, 408.0, (1191), 292.6, (854)Norwich, Eastern England, 407.9, (580), 307.4, (437)Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 407.1, (246), 393.9, (238)West Lothian, Scotland, 406.9, (748), 361.2, (664)Hillingdon, London, 406.8, (1257), 371.5, (1148)York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 402.3, (849), 335.5, (708)Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 401.5, (1064), 386.4, (1024)East Lindsey, East Midlands, 400.6, (569), 292.2, (415)Ashfield, East Midlands, 400.5, (514), 365.4, (469)Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 400.2, (1228), 383.0, (1175)Wirral, North-west England, 399.9, (1297), 379.9, (1232)South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 397.7, (1276), 310.1, (995)Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 397.2, (589), 361.5, (536)South Ayrshire, Scotland, 393.3, (441), 293.4, (329)Inverclyde, Scotland, 393.2, (303), 334.8, (258)Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 392.2, (386), 388.1, (382)Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 390.7, (945), 399.8, (967)Tower Hamlets, London, 389.8, (1294), 290.7, (965)Broxbourne, Eastern England, 389.4, (380), 397.6, (388)Gateshead, North-east England, 388.7, (785), 425.4, (859)Leicester, East Midlands, 387.5, (1372), 345.4, (1223)South Ribble, North-west England, 386.2, (429), 392.5, (436)Newham, London, 385.6, (1370), 256.1, (910)Northumberland, North-east England, 384.5, (1245), 361.3, (1170)Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 382.8, (1346), 378.0, (1329)Harrow, London, 382.4, (965), 341.6, (862)Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 381.4, (1193), 347.8, (1088)Moray, Scotland, 381.4, (365), 394.9, (378)County Durham, North-east England, 381.1, (2032), 368.9, (1967)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 379.5, (574), 410.6, (621)Brent, London, 378.0, (1239), 332.9, (1091)Stirling, Scotland, 377.3, (355), 347.6, (327)Lancaster, North-west England, 376.7, (558), 317.3, (470)Bolsover, East Midlands, 376.4, (306), 362.8, (295)Fenland, Eastern England, 374.2, (382), 339.9, (347)East Suffolk, Eastern England, 372.6, (933), 342.7, (858)Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 372.0, (342), 437.3, (402)Enfield, London, 371.4, (1239), 304.6, (1016)West Lancashire, North-west England, 371.2, (425), 364.2, (417)North Ayrshire, Scotland, 368.0, (494), 277.8, (373)Rossendale, North-west England, 366.8, (262), 382.2, (273)Hyndburn, North-west England, 364.8, (296), 387.0, (314)Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 361.6, (956), 309.7, (819)Midlothian, Scotland, 360.7, (336), 275.9, (257)Blackpool, North-west England, 359.9, (498), 437.9, (606)Renfrewshire, Scotland, 356.2, (639), 294.3, (528)Westminster, London, 355.8, (960), 281.3, (759)Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 354.7, (94), 181.1, (48)Sandwell, West Midlands, 353.1, (1162), 325.5, (1071)Manchester, North-west England, 351.6, (1954), 313.8, (1744)Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 349.3, (524), 317.3, (476)Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 348.7, (194), 490.8, (273)Swindon, South-west England, 348.6, (777), 344.6, (768)Hartlepool, North-east England, 343.2, (322), 273.9, (257)Preston, North-west England, 342.7, (494), 288.6, (416)South Norfolk, Eastern England, 337.6, (483), 291.5, (417)City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 337.6, (1781), 316.9, (1672)South Lakeland, North-west England, 335.5, (352), 263.1, (276)Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 335.1, (2677), 297.2, (2374)Sunderland, North-east England, 331.5, (921), 368.9, (1025)Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 331.2, (221), 304.2, (203)Birmingham, West Midlands, 330.3, (3767), 310.6, (3542)Oldham, North-west England, 329.5, (783), 315.6, (750)Middlesbrough, North-east England, 324.2, (458), 307.2, (434)Walsall, West Midlands, 319.8, (917), 281.8, (808)Bolton, North-west England, 317.8, (916), 301.8, (870)Fylde, North-west England, 316.5, (257), 362.0, (294)Coventry, West Midlands, 316.3, (1200), 287.6, (1091)Burnley, North-west England, 307.8, (275), 322.3, (288)Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 304.6, (644), 278.1, (588)Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 303.8, (1790), 276.8, (1631)Glasgow City, Scotland, 300.6, (1911), 240.7, (1530)Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 299.8, (326), 324.6, (353)Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 299.2, (1622), 253.6, (1375)Aberdeen City, Scotland, 299.0, (685), 366.7, (840)Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 294.0, (457), 261.9, (407)Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 292.6, (250), 265.7, (227)Ceredigion, Wales, 289.5, (211), 230.5, (168)South Tyneside, North-east England, 287.8, (435), 293.8, (444)Scottish Borders, Scotland, 286.4, (330), 285.5, (329)Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 283.7, (431), 293.6, (446)Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 283.0, (738), 294.1, (767)Angus, Scotland, 282.3, (327), 423.1, (490)Wyre, North-west England, 282.1, (319), 301.6, (341)High Peak, East Midlands, 281.8, (261), 303.3, (281)Carlisle, North-west England, 261.7, (284), 223.0, (242)Highland, Scotland, 254.4, (599), 246.8, (581)Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 249.5, (1101), 245.0, (1081)Pendle, North-west England, 244.2, (225), 258.3, (238)Allerdale, North-west England, 227.9, (223), 265.8, (260)Dundee City, Scotland, 217.0, (323), 243.9, (363)Orkney Islands, Scotland, 151.8, (34), 120.5, (27)Shetland Islands, Scotland, 109.3, (25), 209.9, (48)