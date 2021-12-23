Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to December 19, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in a lab-reported test, plus, in England, positive rapid lateral flow tests that do not have a negative confirmatory lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (December 20-23) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 362 (96%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 15 (4%) have seen a fall.

Lambeth in London continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 9,879 new cases in the seven days to December 19 – the equivalent of 3,069.8 per 100,000 people.

This is up from a rate of 974.8 in the seven days to December 12.

Wandsworth in London has the second highest rate, up from 923.8 to 2,956.0, with 9,747 new cases.

Hackney & City of London has the third highest rate, up from 863.4 to 2,666.2, with 7,782 new cases.

West Lothian has the highest rate in Scotland (1,104.3, up from 689.8); Cardiff has the highest rate in Wales (900.3, up from 474.0); and Ards & North Down has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (876.9, up from 724.4).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are all in London:Lambeth (up from 974.8 to 3,069.8)Wandsworth (923.8 to 2,956.0)Hackney & City of London (863.4 to 2,666.2)Southwark (935.3 to 2,576.7)Islington (823.8 to 2,423.9)

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on December 23 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 19; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 19; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 12; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 12.

Lambeth, London, 3069.8, (9879), 974.8, (3137)Wandsworth, London, 2956.0, (9747), 923.8, (3046)Hackney and City of London, London, 2666.2, (7782), 863.4, (2520)Southwark, London, 2576.7, (8246), 935.3, (2993)Islington, London, 2423.9, (6014), 823.8, (2044)Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 2384.2, (4376), 936.0, (1718)Lewisham, London, 2282.3, (6968), 860.1, (2626)Tower Hamlets, London, 2086.6, (6927), 699.5, (2322)Haringey, London, 2072.4, (5520), 706.2, (1881)Merton, London, 2012.6, (4155), 776.4, (1603)Greenwich, London, 1881.1, (5437), 855.6, (2473)Camden, London, 1845.0, (5157), 634.3, (1773)Richmond upon Thames, London, 1838.1, (3642), 766.1, (1518)Bromley, London, 1784.8, (5939), 773.5, (2574)Waltham Forest, London, 1778.4, (4925), 748.5, (2073)Kensington and Chelsea, London, 1775.4, (2785), 664.3, (1042)Brentwood, Eastern England, 1765.9, (1364), 794.9, (614)Westminster, London, 1726.5, (4659), 634.1, (1711)Elmbridge, South-east England, 1711.2, (2348), 897.1, (1231)Sutton, London, 1695.7, (3522), 798.2, (1658)Croydon, London, 1678.5, (6522), 740.7, (2878)Thurrock, Eastern England, 1668.7, (2929), 860.8, (1511)Bexley, London, 1655.8, (4128), 733.7, (1829)Havering, London, 1651.6, (4305), 720.5, (1878)Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 1648.1, (1335), 675.3, (547)Kingston upon Thames, London, 1603.8, (2873), 805.5, (1443)Dartford, South-east England, 1573.9, (1795), 872.4, (995)St Albans, Eastern England, 1570.5, (2345), 786.9, (1175)Epping Forest, Eastern England, 1529.0, (2021), 704.4, (931)Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 1525.7, (2277), 932.7, (1392)Barking and Dagenham, London, 1517.5, (3249), 711.3, (1523)Ealing, London, 1479.7, (5036), 658.8, (2242)East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 1448.1, (2198), 648.9, (985)Newham, London, 1432.7, (5090), 626.9, (2227)Brent, London, 1415.1, (4638), 584.0, (1914)Guildford, South-east England, 1414.7, (2127), 726.3, (1092)Tandridge, South-east England, 1392.6, (1233), 705.9, (625)Uttlesford, Eastern England, 1382.1, (1282), 701.8, (651)Enfield, London, 1368.2, (4564), 646.0, (2155)Redbridge, London, 1358.4, (4152), 618.7, (1891)Three Rivers, Eastern England, 1353.7, (1272), 685.4, (644)Woking, South-east England, 1347.9, (1348), 749.9, (750)Cambridge, Eastern England, 1340.1, (1676), 890.8, (1114)Hertsmere, Eastern England, 1336.9, (1410), 555.6, (586)Barnet, London, 1334.1, (5323), 603.2, (2407)Nottingham, East Midlands, 1325.1, (4467), 587.4, (1980)Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 1316.5, (1631), 661.1, (819)Broxbourne, Eastern England, 1309.5, (1278), 593.3, (579)Sevenoaks, South-east England, 1307.4, (1587), 722.5, (877)Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 1296.7, (2370), 726.6, (1328)Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 1296.5, (1542), 789.5, (939)Basildon, Eastern England, 1283.3, (2407), 760.3, (1426)North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 1281.3, (1710), 715.6, (955)Dacorum, Eastern England, 1275.0, (1982), 651.6, (1013)Rochford, Eastern England, 1264.5, (1108), 634.5, (556)Watford, Eastern England, 1263.7, (1221), 570.3, (551)Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 1262.6, (1910), 733.8, (1110)Chelmsford, Eastern England, 1257.6, (2258), 727.9, (1307)Trafford, North-west England, 1248.0, (2965), 728.2, (1730)Hounslow, London, 1245.9, (3386), 583.2, (1585)Winchester, South-east England, 1242.8, (1565), 728.2, (917)Colchester, Eastern England, 1237.3, (2440), 723.1, (1426)Mole Valley, South-east England, 1224.5, (1072), 680.8, (596)Oxford, South-east England, 1209.9, (1834), 742.8, (1126)Harrow, London, 1202.4, (3034), 552.8, (1395)Spelthorne, South-east England, 1200.5, (1199), 703.9, (703)South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 1196.3, (1720), 849.9, (1222)Manchester, North-west England, 1188.9, (6607), 483.7, (2688)Surrey Heath, South-east England, 1168.1, (1042), 639.0, (570)Stevenage, Eastern England, 1165.7, (1027), 671.9, (592)Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 1165.4, (1545), 678.9, (900)Wokingham, South-east England, 1157.8, (2014), 684.1, (1190)Waverley, South-east England, 1157.6, (1465), 766.5, (970)Reading, South-east England, 1153.8, (1850), 694.2, (1113)Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 1151.0, (3358), 667.4, (1947)Broxtowe, East Midlands, 1148.1, (1316), 617.7, (708)Castle Point, Eastern England, 1136.7, (1029), 714.7, (647)Runnymede, South-east England, 1128.1, (1019), 572.4, (517)Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 1126.7, (1368), 626.8, (761)Milton Keynes, South-east England, 1123.2, (3035), 800.9, (2164)Salford, North-west England, 1117.6, (2936), 540.2, (1419)Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 1109.8, (1378), 648.3, (805)West Lothian, Scotland, 1104.3, (2030), 689.8, (1268)Medway, South-east England, 1098.7, (3067), 655.9, (1831)Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 1096.6, (5999), 691.5, (3783)Harlow, Eastern England, 1096.5, (957), 625.6, (546)Hillingdon, London, 1090.2, (3369), 538.2, (1663)Norwich, Eastern England, 1086.0, (1544), 521.9, (742)Hart, South-east England, 1081.9, (1056), 720.2, (703)Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 1080.4, (1490), 815.0, (1124)Gravesham, South-east England, 1075.9, (1150), 621.2, (664)Bristol, South-west England, 1073.5, (5001), 513.7, (2393)Charnwood, East Midlands, 1069.4, (2015), 598.7, (1128)Gedling, East Midlands, 1066.5, (1261), 582.7, (689)Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 1061.9, (3123), 752.5, (2213)Cherwell, South-east England, 1060.3, (1610), 790.9, (1201)Stockport, North-west England, 1039.4, (3058), 526.9, (1550)Maidstone, South-east England, 1039.1, (1799), 633.0, (1096)Mid Sussex, South-east England, 1035.2, (1575), 640.2, (974)Ipswich, Eastern England, 1031.8, (1403), 617.7, (840)Maldon, Eastern England, 1022.9, (669), 746.2, (488)South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 1021.7, (1644), 749.5, (1206)City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 1018.3, (5373), 478.2, (2523)South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 1014.7, (969), 937.3, (895)Renfrewshire, Scotland, 1010.1, (1812), 582.5, (1045)Crawley, South-east England, 1007.3, (1133), 687.3, (773)Bury, North-west England, 991.0, (1890), 595.7, (1136)Eastleigh, South-east England, 965.9, (1309), 680.3, (922)West Berkshire, South-east England, 964.9, (1529), 559.1, (886)West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 957.7, (846), 562.6, (497)Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 956.9, (1701), 589.0, (1047)Braintree, Eastern England, 955.0, (1462), 561.1, (859)South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 951.9, (3054), 565.1, (1813)Midlothian, Scotland, 951.2, (886), 533.5, (497)Ashford, South-east England, 946.4, (1240), 664.8, (871)Southampton, South-east England, 945.5, (2391), 582.1, (1472)East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 945.2, (908), 655.8, (630)Canterbury, South-east England, 936.7, (1562), 617.0, (1029)West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 926.1, (1035), 694.4, (776)Test Valley, South-east England, 924.0, (1175), 763.6, (971)East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 923.2, (1004), 610.6, (664)Lewes, South-east England, 910.9, (943), 748.6, (775)Cardiff, Wales, 900.3, (3324), 474.0, (1750)Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 895.8, (631), 689.9, (486)Luton, Eastern England, 895.0, (1911), 509.5, (1088)Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 892.7, (1157), 496.9, (644)Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 891.7, (1596), 665.4, (1191)Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 889.3, (1095), 589.6, (726)Warrington, North-west England, 889.2, (1862), 603.2, (1263)Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 883.1, (926), 518.8, (544)Bedford, Eastern England, 882.1, (1541), 626.3, (1094)Erewash, East Midlands, 878.3, (1013), 508.1, (586)Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 876.9, (1421), 724.4, (1174)Rushmoor, South-east England, 866.6, (818), 527.6, (498)Horsham, South-east England, 863.4, (1256), 525.2, (764)North Ayrshire, Scotland, 852.9, (1145), 559.4, (751)North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 851.3, (2904), 540.2, (1843)Broadland, Eastern England, 850.4, (1122), 590.5, (779)Swale, South-east England, 848.9, (1282), 658.9, (995)Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 848.0, (961), 587.7, (666)East Hampshire, South-east England, 847.9, (1050), 591.9, (733)Wealden, South-east England, 847.4, (1379), 632.3, (1029)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 839.3, (3332), 626.2, (2486)Falkirk, Scotland, 837.7, (1345), 683.2, (1097)Warwick, West Midlands, 837.1, (1213), 510.7, (740)Cheshire East, North-west England, 834.6, (3227), 466.3, (1803)Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 829.2, (1253), 586.3, (886)Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 829.1, (1801), 615.5, (1337)Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 828.3, (1213), 650.0, (952)Tendring, Eastern England, 819.8, (1208), 552.4, (814)Blaby, East Midlands, 818.0, (834), 571.8, (583)Daventry, East Midlands, 814.3, (708), 741.8, (645)East Lothian, Scotland, 812.8, (877), 516.2, (557)Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 811.1, (922), 591.2, (672)Glasgow City, Scotland, 810.8, (5154), 420.4, (2672)East Suffolk, Eastern England, 808.4, (2024), 523.6, (1311)Worthing, South-east England, 808.3, (895), 707.1, (783)Harborough, East Midlands, 806.0, (770), 602.9, (576)Cotswolds, South-west England, 803.2, (725), 476.4, (430)South Norfolk, Eastern England, 800.3, (1145), 458.5, (656)Adur, South-east England, 797.7, (512), 579.6, (372)Chichester, South-east England, 795.0, (966), 596.7, (725)Belfast, Northern Ireland, 793.7, (2719), 556.7, (1907)Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 790.4, (453), 483.3, (277)Wellingborough, East Midlands, 788.0, (631), 564.4, (452)Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 787.0, (2706), 620.1, (2132)Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 784.8, (1541), 449.7, (883)South Ribble, North-west England, 784.1, (871), 426.7, (474)Rugby, West Midlands, 779.0, (862), 545.9, (604)Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 775.6, (780), 550.9, (554)Derby, East Midlands, 775.3, (1991), 482.5, (1239)Fareham, South-east England, 771.9, (898), 643.0, (748)Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 770.1, (1107), 746.4, (1073)New Forest, South-east England, 768.7, (1381), 601.7, (1081)Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 768.7, (1040), 539.6, (730)Mansfield, East Midlands, 768.2, (840), 489.3, (535)Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 766.2, (393), 454.3, (233)Liverpool, North-west England, 764.7, (3827), 475.1, (2378)Tameside, North-west England, 760.8, (1728), 387.5, (880)York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 760.6, (1605), 456.4, (963)Corby, East Midlands, 759.7, (555), 570.8, (417)Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 757.4, (1376), 773.4, (1405)Cheltenham, South-west England, 754.9, (876), 558.4, (648)East Ayrshire, Scotland, 754.1, (917), 648.0, (788)East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 751.9, (678), 519.0, (468)Halton, North-west England, 749.1, (972), 558.7, (725)Plymouth, South-west England, 748.7, (1968), 840.1, (2208)South Kesteven, East Midlands, 745.7, (1068), 631.2, (904)Coventry, West Midlands, 745.1, (2827), 449.4, (1705)North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 741.3, (777), 586.8, (615)Worcester, West Midlands, 741.0, (743), 658.3, (660)Ribble Valley, North-west England, 740.0, (459), 388.5, (241)South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 739.6, (810), 463.9, (508)Stirling, Scotland, 738.7, (695), 478.3, (450)Slough, South-east England, 733.4, (1097), 551.6, (825)Babergh, Eastern England, 733.3, (680), 525.2, (487)Portsmouth, South-east England, 732.2, (1572), 631.1, (1355)Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 729.5, (856), 543.7, (638)Dover, South-east England, 729.0, (864), 580.5, (688)Thanet, South-east England, 725.3, (1026), 557.1, (788)Rutland, East Midlands, 723.9, (293), 558.4, (226)Solihull, West Midlands, 723.3, (1573), 457.0, (994)Lichfield, West Midlands, 723.2, (764), 536.7, (567)South Hams, South-west England, 723.2, (636), 821.0, (722)Lincoln, East Midlands, 717.6, (718), 565.7, (566)Hastings, South-east England, 716.3, (663), 547.8, (507)Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 711.6, (4193), 316.9, (1867)Peterborough, Eastern England, 711.2, (1441), 504.9, (1023)Chorley, North-west England, 710.9, (845), 510.6, (607)North Somerset, South-west England, 708.3, (1527), 486.1, (1048)Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 704.8, (5630), 361.9, (2891)Denbighshire, Wales, 701.4, (678), 580.4, (561)Wiltshire, South-west England, 699.5, (3526), 531.3, (2678)Wirral, North-west England, 698.3, (2265), 510.3, (1655)Amber Valley, East Midlands, 697.0, (898), 427.7, (551)Eastbourne, South-east England, 695.9, (719), 605.9, (626)North Kesteven, East Midlands, 694.0, (820), 556.1, (657)Monmouthshire, Wales, 692.5, (659), 490.7, (467)Northampton, East Midlands, 692.4, (1553), 506.0, (1135)South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 690.4, (1987), 543.1, (1563)Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 689.6, (913), 568.7, (753)Leicester, East Midlands, 685.8, (2428), 401.7, (1422)Breckland, Eastern England, 685.3, (968), 452.4, (639)Flintshire, Wales, 682.8, (1071), 584.0, (916)Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 682.8, (1017), 520.3, (775)East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 682.4, (649), 520.5, (495)Rochdale, North-west England, 681.4, (1524), 483.8, (1082)Mendip, South-west England, 681.1, (792), 620.9, (722)Swansea, Wales, 679.7, (1676), 504.9, (1245)Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 679.6, (886), 487.1, (635)Bolton, North-west England, 676.8, (1951), 369.1, (1064)Stroud, South-west England, 674.1, (815), 496.3, (600)Oldham, North-west England, 673.3, (1600), 390.9, (929)Stafford, West Midlands, 670.3, (924), 562.9, (776)Melton, East Midlands, 669.3, (344), 509.8, (262)Newport, Wales, 662.2, (1036), 550.3, (861)Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 661.3, (656), 379.0, (376)Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 660.9, (606), 450.4, (413)South Ayrshire, Scotland, 660.8, (741), 494.9, (555)Lancaster, North-west England, 658.9, (976), 353.1, (523)Boston, East Midlands, 657.8, (466), 640.9, (454)West Suffolk, Eastern England, 657.6, (1166), 508.7, (902)Gloucester, South-west England, 656.1, (851), 662.3, (859)Exeter, South-west England, 651.0, (868), 528.8, (705)Ashfield, East Midlands, 650.6, (835), 434.0, (557)Sefton, North-west England, 649.5, (1792), 445.8, (1230)Wigan, North-west England, 646.5, (2138), 430.0, (1422)Fife, Scotland, 645.0, (2413), 477.9, (1788)Tamworth, West Midlands, 644.0, (495), 651.8, (501)Havant, South-east England, 641.9, (811), 607.1, (767)North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 640.8, (655), 456.9, (467)Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 640.2, (1643), 513.6, (1318)Chesterfield, East Midlands, 638.5, (670), 455.5, (478)Knowsley, North-west England, 637.6, (972), 480.8, (733)High Peak, East Midlands, 636.9, (590), 372.4, (345)Bridgend, Wales, 635.8, (938), 578.8, (854)Rossendale, North-west England, 635.6, (454), 382.2, (273)Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 634.6, (1535), 427.1, (1033)Tewkesbury, South-west England, 633.4, (612), 610.6, (590)West Lindsey, East Midlands, 631.1, (607), 577.0, (555)West Devon, South-west England, 628.8, (353), 676.9, (380)Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 625.5, (453), 335.5, (243)Arun, South-east England, 624.4, (1006), 598.9, (965)Birmingham, West Midlands, 622.8, (7103), 397.5, (4534)Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 620.4, (1644), 359.6, (953)Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 620.3, (865), 603.8, (842)Rother, South-east England, 617.3, (597), 575.9, (557)Dorset, South-west England, 614.5, (2334), 551.6, (2095)Wrexham, Wales, 614.5, (836), 602.0, (819)Swindon, South-west England, 613.8, (1368), 375.5, (837)Torfaen, Wales, 613.7, (582), 520.9, (494)North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 611.1, (400), 539.3, (353)Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 611.0, (522), 366.4, (313)Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 609.0, (368), 450.2, (272)Dudley, West Midlands, 605.2, (1951), 438.9, (1415)Redditch, West Midlands, 604.2, (517), 605.4, (518)Gwynedd, Wales, 604.0, (756), 584.0, (731)Kettering, East Midlands, 603.7, (617), 473.5, (484)Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 602.2, (1092), 538.3, (976)Wychavon, West Midlands, 601.9, (789), 475.3, (623)St. Helens, North-west England, 598.0, (1083), 409.2, (741)Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 598.0, (966), 385.0, (622)Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 597.7, (1834), 421.4, (1293)East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 596.2, (721), 535.9, (648)Preston, North-west England, 594.5, (857), 385.0, (555)Caerphilly, Wales, 592.6, (1077), 480.4, (873)Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 589.3, (598), 456.2, (463)Bolsover, East Midlands, 587.9, (478), 437.9, (356)Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 587.3, (848), 446.0, (644)Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 586.0, (336), 450.0, (258)Isle of Wight, South-east England, 582.6, (829), 556.6, (792)Sedgemoor, South-west England, 581.6, (718), 526.5, (650)Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 576.8, (836), 540.2, (783)Moray, Scotland, 574.7, (550), 431.5, (413)South Holland, East Midlands, 568.6, (545), 466.3, (447)Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 568.0, (379), 349.2, (233)Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 561.1, (1454), 491.3, (1273)North Tyneside, North-east England, 561.1, (1172), 443.8, (927)Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 560.6, (567), 503.3, (509)Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 558.2, (1476), 442.5, (1170)Inverclyde, Scotland, 558.0, (430), 446.4, (344)West Lancashire, North-west England, 556.4, (637), 407.9, (467)Conwy, Wales, 552.5, (653), 440.0, (520)Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 551.9, (307), 364.9, (203)Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 548.8, (436), 328.5, (261)East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 544.0, (1867), 484.0, (1661)Hyndburn, North-west England, 543.6, (441), 431.4, (350)Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 542.6, (814), 413.3, (620)South Somerset, South-west England, 540.0, (911), 516.3, (871)Pembrokeshire, Wales, 539.6, (684), 455.2, (577)North Norfolk, Eastern England, 535.3, (563), 491.6, (517)Fylde, North-west England, 531.9, (432), 411.3, (334)Teignbridge, South-west England, 529.5, (715), 513.9, (694)Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 523.2, (515), 409.4, (403)Sandwell, West Midlands, 523.0, (1721), 399.3, (1314)Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 521.4, (792), 416.0, (632)Fenland, Eastern England, 516.3, (527), 375.2, (383)Gosport, South-east England, 516.1, (437), 601.1, (509)Northumberland, North-east England, 512.9, (1661), 428.3, (1387)Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 511.2, (470), 333.9, (307)Shropshire, West Midlands, 510.1, (1660), 499.1, (1624)Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 509.3, (1593), 353.6, (1106)Forest of Dean, South-west England, 508.6, (443), 485.6, (423)South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 508.1, (571), 444.1, (499)Powys, Wales, 505.9, (673), 442.8, (589)Mid Devon, South-west England, 503.1, (419), 500.7, (417)Burnley, North-west England, 501.4, (448), 347.0, (310)North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 499.6, (863), 429.5, (742)Walsall, West Midlands, 498.8, (1430), 394.5, (1131)Torbay, South-west England, 498.5, (679), 581.4, (792)Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 498.4, (349), 425.6, (298)North Devon, South-west England, 493.0, (484), 562.3, (552)South Lakeland, North-west England, 492.8, (517), 258.3, (271)Dundee City, Scotland, 491.2, (731), 276.2, (411)East Devon, South-west England, 489.6, (725), 494.3, (732)County Durham, North-east England, 487.3, (2598), 401.2, (2139)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 485.1, (2792), 470.5, (2708)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 478.0, (723), 357.7, (541)Carmarthenshire, Wales, 477.7, (908), 404.1, (768)Ceredigion, Wales, 477.4, (348), 375.9, (274)Gateshead, North-east England, 469.9, (949), 405.5, (819)Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 467.8, (1220), 343.6, (896)Darlington, North-east England, 463.7, (498), 386.4, (415)Copeland, North-west England, 463.0, (315), 432.1, (294)Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 462.5, (913), 425.0, (839)Scottish Borders, Scotland, 459.9, (530), 291.6, (336)Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 455.5, (963), 283.3, (599)East Lindsey, East Midlands, 452.7, (643), 414.7, (589)Aberdeen City, Scotland, 449.7, (1030), 381.1, (873)Eden, North-west England, 448.3, (241), 333.0, (179)North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 448.0, (714), 484.4, (772)Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 441.1, (1551), 386.5, (1359)Herefordshire, West Midlands, 435.9, (844), 381.2, (738)Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 435.4, (515), 365.2, (432)Orkney Islands, Scotland, 433.0, (97), 138.4, (31)Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 431.4, (592), 400.1, (549)Allerdale, North-west England, 426.2, (417), 210.6, (206)Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 423.1, (1867), 281.2, (1241)South Tyneside, North-east England, 420.8, (636), 332.8, (503)Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 420.8, (654), 345.5, (537)Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 419.2, (1040), 346.3, (859)Torridge, South-west England, 419.1, (288), 593.7, (408)Blackpool, North-west England, 415.5, (575), 312.2, (432)Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 409.4, (220), 465.3, (250)Sunderland, North-east England, 406.7, (1130), 282.9, (786)Wyre, North-west England, 402.4, (455), 287.4, (325)Pendle, North-west England, 401.5, (370), 249.6, (230)Angus, Scotland, 389.4, (451), 283.2, (328)Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 387.2, (2099), 280.7, (1522)Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 381.0, (565), 377.0, (559)Middlesbrough, North-east England, 367.3, (519), 332.0, (469)Hartlepool, North-east England, 348.5, (327), 247.2, (232)Highland, Scotland, 345.8, (814), 302.0, (711)Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 335.8, (89), 426.4, (113)Carlisle, North-west England, 334.5, (363), 255.2, (277)Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 323.7, (352), 254.7, (277)Shetland Islands, Scotland, 319.2, (73), 253.6, (58)