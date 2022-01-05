Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to January 1, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in a lab-reported test, plus, in England, positive rapid lateral flow tests that do not have a negative confirmatory lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (January 2-5) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 345 (92%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 32 (8%) have seen a fall.

Derry City & Strabane in Northern Ireland has the highest rate in the UK, with 6,680 new cases in the seven days to January 1, the equivalent of 4,420.6 per 100,000 people.

This is up from a rate of 1,624.7 for the seven days to December 25.

Fermanagh & Omagh in Northern Ireland has the second highest rate, up from 1,283.5 to 3,510.4, with 4,119 new cases.

Copeland in Cumbria has the third highest rate, up from 1,336.0 to 3,076.1, with 2,093 new cases.

Blaenau Gwent has the highest rate in Wales (2,937.7, up from 766.9) and Inverclyde has the highest rate in Scotland (2,587.6, up from 1.218.5).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:Derry City & Strabane (up from 1,624.7 to 4,420.6)Fermanagh & Omagh (1,283.5 to 3,510.4)Blaenau Gwent (766.9 to 2,937.7)Copeland (1,336.0 to 3,076.1)Mid Ulster (1,062.1 to 2,715.0)

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on January 5 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 1; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 1; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 25; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 25.

Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 4420.6, (6680), 1624.7, (2455)Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 3510.4, (4119), 1283.5, (1506)Copeland, North-west England, 3076.1, (2093), 1336.0, (909)Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 3024.3, (2018), 1555.6, (1038)Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 2937.7, (2057), 766.9, (537)Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 2894.5, (1749), 1242.9, (751)Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 2875.5, (6955), 1230.8, (2977)Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 2815.0, (5114), 1239.1, (2251)Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 2715.0, (4044), 1062.1, (1582)St. Helens, North-west England, 2675.4, (4845), 1344.0, (2434)Knowsley, North-west England, 2631.6, (4012), 1348.6, (2056)Wirral, North-west England, 2629.4, (8528), 1247.5, (4046)Inverclyde, Scotland, 2587.6, (1994), 1218.5, (939)Halton, North-west England, 2570.1, (3335), 1338.6, (1737)North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 2568.7, (8763), 1360.4, (4641)Chesterfield, East Midlands, 2558.8, (2685), 1194.1, (1253)South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 2547.8, (8174), 1402.7, (4500)Torfaen, Wales, 2542.4, (2411), 1098.8, (1042)Renfrewshire, Scotland, 2532.5, (4543), 1461.1, (2621)Wigan, North-west England, 2523.9, (8347), 1394.3, (4611)Belfast, Northern Ireland, 2490.4, (8531), 1415.8, (4850)Sefton, North-west England, 2465.0, (6801), 1270.4, (3505)Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 2442.8, (3527), 913.5, (1319)Allerdale, North-west England, 2394.9, (2343), 874.0, (855)South Ribble, North-west England, 2390.0, (2655), 1460.1, (1622)Conwy, Wales, 2379.3, (2812), 1116.9, (1320)Bridgend, Wales, 2378.4, (3509), 1209.8, (1785)Caerphilly, Wales, 2376.0, (4318), 980.0, (1781)Salford, North-west England, 2375.4, (6240), 1814.6, (4767)Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 2367.0, (4673), 913.8, (1804)Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 2365.8, (3401), 1295.3, (1862)Harlow, Eastern England, 2359.1, (2059), 1810.3, (1580)Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 2348.5, (3404), 990.0, (1435)Stockport, North-west England, 2323.3, (6835), 1742.4, (5126)Chorley, North-west England, 2322.7, (2761), 1420.9, (1689)Swansea, Wales, 2310.6, (5697), 1055.3, (2602)West Lancashire, North-west England, 2304.9, (2639), 1336.3, (1530)East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 2303.8, (2213), 1461.6, (1404)Warrington, North-west England, 2294.2, (4804), 1476.6, (3092)Newport, Wales, 2292.8, (3587), 1148.6, (1797)Liverpool, North-west England, 2277.4, (11398), 1325.9, (6636)Tameside, North-west England, 2268.9, (5153), 1578.9, (3586)Flintshire, Wales, 2247.4, (3525), 1076.2, (1688)Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 2231.8, (5914), 1096.3, (2905)East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 2231.7, (2427), 1398.6, (1521)Blaby, East Midlands, 2226.6, (2270), 1309.5, (1335)Burnley, North-west England, 2215.0, (1979), 1021.9, (913)West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 2213.0, (1955), 1442.2, (1274)Thurrock, Eastern England, 2207.0, (3874), 2113.6, (3710)Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 2202.7, (4785), 1097.4, (2384)Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 2200.3, (2233), 1090.8, (1107)East Ayrshire, Scotland, 2197.4, (2672), 1155.4, (1405)Moray, Scotland, 2194.1, (2100), 794.1, (760)Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 2156.3, (3158), 1404.6, (2057)Havering, London, 2153.5, (5613), 1999.2, (5211)Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 2151.6, (2911), 1209.9, (1637)Rochford, Eastern England, 2151.2, (1885), 1754.0, (1537)Hyndburn, North-west England, 2148.3, (1743), 993.4, (806)Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 2138.5, (2788), 959.6, (1251)Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 2135.7, (7343), 1263.1, (4343)Glasgow City, Scotland, 2134.2, (13566), 1343.2, (8538)Blackpool, North-west England, 2128.2, (2945), 917.8, (1270)Ribble Valley, North-west England, 2120.1, (1315), 1325.3, (822)North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 2111.2, (2158), 1119.2, (1144)Rochdale, North-west England, 2110.8, (4721), 1247.0, (2789)Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 2110.4, (2896), 628.2, (862)Basildon, Eastern England, 2106.5, (3951), 1684.8, (3160)Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 2105.4, (5223), 921.9, (2287)Trafford, North-west England, 2104.6, (5000), 1761.1, (4184)Broxbourne, Eastern England, 2086.2, (2036), 1804.5, (1761)Erewash, East Midlands, 2083.6, (2403), 1258.1, (1451)Cardiff, Wales, 2072.3, (7651), 1357.0, (5010)High Peak, East Midlands, 2071.6, (1919), 1106.5, (1025)North Tyneside, North-east England, 2070.7, (4325), 964.2, (2014)South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 2069.1, (2325), 988.7, (1111)Oldham, North-west England, 2064.6, (4906), 1255.7, (2984)Middlesbrough, North-east England, 2058.3, (2908), 604.5, (854)Gedling, East Midlands, 2031.5, (2402), 1592.5, (1883)West Lothian, Scotland, 2030.8, (3733), 1284.4, (2361)Castle Point, Eastern England, 2028.2, (1836), 1497.9, (1356)Bury, North-west England, 2026.1, (3864), 1501.8, (2864)Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 2023.8, (1038), 1123.0, (576)Spelthorne, South-east England, 2018.6, (2016), 1754.2, (1752)Bexley, London, 2016.0, (5026), 2067.0, (5153)Wrexham, Wales, 2013.9, (2740), 974.6, (1326)Barking and Dagenham, London, 2013.0, (4310), 1867.3, (3998)Bolton, North-west England, 2011.5, (5798), 1220.5, (3518)Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 2002.0, (7039), 875.2, (3077)Dartford, South-east England, 1989.5, (2269), 1882.5, (2147)Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1981.2, (6197), 919.2, (2875)Denbighshire, Wales, 1978.0, (1912), 1209.3, (1169)Fylde, North-west England, 1975.1, (1604), 1079.9, (877)Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 1970.4, (5210), 919.4, (2431)Sutton, London, 1965.7, (4083), 2047.6, (4253)Dudley, West Midlands, 1961.1, (6322), 990.2, (3192)Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 1955.5, (3169), 1261.3, (2044)Ashfield, East Midlands, 1955.0, (2509), 1159.4, (1488)Stevenage, Eastern England, 1954.5, (1722), 1535.7, (1353)Watford, Eastern England, 1950.9, (1885), 1583.5, (1530)Wyre, North-west England, 1940.4, (2194), 865.9, (979)Croydon, London, 1939.5, (7536), 2097.5, (8150)Cheshire East, North-west England, 1929.3, (7460), 1385.7, (5358)Hertsmere, Eastern England, 1926.6, (2032), 1675.3, (1767)East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 1926.4, (2924), 1815.7, (2756)South Ayrshire, Scotland, 1926.2, (2160), 1023.7, (1148)Falkirk, Scotland, 1925.1, (3091), 1030.8, (1655)Manchester, North-west England, 1924.8, (10697), 1752.4, (9739)Derby, East Midlands, 1917.7, (4925), 1156.5, (2970)Greenwich, London, 1914.0, (5532), 2058.6, (5950)Braintree, Eastern England, 1909.3, (2923), 1323.4, (2026)Epping Forest, Eastern England, 1908.8, (2523), 1748.4, (2311)Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 1905.1, (3482), 1692.3, (3093)Gwynedd, Wales, 1904.6, (2384), 1180.0, (1477)North Ayrshire, Scotland, 1903.9, (2556), 1016.8, (1365)Bromley, London, 1903.5, (6334), 2001.8, (6661)Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1901.9, (1744), 1127.6, (1034)Carmarthenshire, Wales, 1900.3, (3612), 774.4, (1472)Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 1898.1, (1337), 1114.4, (785)Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 1897.5, (2356), 1440.0, (1788)North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1896.3, (3022), 881.0, (1404)Milton Keynes, South-east England, 1878.6, (5076), 1416.7, (3828)Hartlepool, North-east England, 1876.7, (1761), 654.3, (614)Merton, London, 1875.5, (3872), 2045.0, (4222)Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 1872.2, (2128), 1091.8, (1241)Crawley, South-east England, 1869.8, (2103), 1434.1, (1613)Melton, East Midlands, 1867.9, (960), 1074.1, (552)Midlothian, Scotland, 1865.8, (1738), 1084.3, (1010)Stirling, Scotland, 1860.1, (1750), 1222.4, (1150)Carlisle, North-west England, 1859.5, (2018), 636.7, (691)Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 1859.0, (2789), 983.1, (1475)Gravesham, South-east England, 1857.0, (1985), 1433.2, (1532)Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1855.7, (10934), 1057.5, (6231)Brent, London, 1855.7, (6082), 1700.4, (5573)Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 1854.9, (2194), 813.3, (962)Rossendale, North-west England, 1854.9, (1325), 1219.3, (871)Chelmsford, Eastern England, 1852.4, (3326), 1649.1, (2961)Hounslow, London, 1851.6, (5032), 1583.0, (4302)Rugby, West Midlands, 1850.9, (2048), 1127.9, (1248)Waltham Forest, London, 1848.1, (5118), 1850.6, (5125)Redbridge, London, 1847.5, (5647), 1693.1, (5175)Stafford, West Midlands, 1843.2, (2541), 1189.6, (1640)Mansfield, East Midlands, 1842.7, (2015), 1118.4, (1223)Swindon, South-west England, 1842.2, (4106), 990.7, (2208)Gateshead, North-east England, 1841.5, (3719), 788.3, (1592)Bolsover, East Midlands, 1840.0, (1496), 982.7, (799)Lewisham, London, 1833.6, (5598), 2277.4, (6953)Dacorum, Eastern England, 1830.1, (2845), 1671.8, (2599)Charnwood, East Midlands, 1830.0, (3448), 1228.7, (2315)Ealing, London, 1820.2, (6195), 1689.5, (5750)Uttlesford, Eastern England, 1816.5, (1685), 1699.0, (1576)Brentwood, Eastern England, 1816.4, (1403), 1860.4, (1437)Harborough, East Midlands, 1814.0, (1733), 1105.3, (1056)Redditch, West Midlands, 1809.1, (1548), 950.1, (813)Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 1805.8, (2518), 894.3, (1247)Medway, South-east England, 1804.1, (5036), 1568.0, (4377)Northumberland, North-east England, 1801.9, (5835), 803.2, (2601)City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 1801.1, (9503), 1285.2, (6781)Hillingdon, London, 1798.3, (5557), 1451.1, (4484)Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 1797.1, (1030), 1196.9, (686)South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 1795.2, (1966), 1123.1, (1230)Preston, North-west England, 1794.0, (2586), 1105.1, (1593)Lancaster, North-west England, 1793.2, (2656), 1293.6, (1916)Ceredigion, Wales, 1793.0, (1307), 1192.1, (869)Lichfield, West Midlands, 1792.9, (1894), 1132.2, (1196)Broxtowe, East Midlands, 1791.9, (2054), 1463.0, (1677)North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 1788.0, (1874), 1073.4, (1125)Walsall, West Midlands, 1784.7, (5117), 880.3, (2524)Amber Valley, East Midlands, 1778.3, (2291), 1078.2, (1389)Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1777.3, (3758), 963.9, (2038)Lambeth, London, 1775.6, (5714), 2453.0, (7894)Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 1775.4, (2186), 1164.7, (1434)Harrow, London, 1765.9, (4456), 1509.1, (3808)Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1764.9, (14098), 1134.3, (9061)Cherwell, South-east England, 1764.3, (2679), 1172.2, (1780)South Tyneside, North-east England, 1762.0, (2663), 799.3, (1208)Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 1759.5, (2626), 1770.3, (2642)Kettering, East Midlands, 1757.1, (1796), 955.9, (977)Pendle, North-west England, 1752.7, (1615), 797.7, (735)Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1752.4, (4541), 775.7, (2010)Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 1751.0, (3134), 1182.2, (2116)Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 1749.4, (2124), 1449.6, (1760)Tamworth, West Midlands, 1748.5, (1344), 1007.0, (774)South Lakeland, North-west England, 1742.5, (1828), 938.9, (985)Enfield, London, 1740.5, (5806), 1649.0, (5501)Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 1737.1, (2576), 577.2, (856)Southwark, London, 1735.5, (5554), 2316.4, (7413)Newham, London, 1733.3, (6158), 1668.0, (5926)North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 1728.0, (1131), 959.5, (628)Broadland, Eastern England, 1726.7, (2278), 1327.2, (1751)Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 1720.9, (5061), 1322.4, (3889)Corby, East Midlands, 1712.5, (1251), 1066.3, (779)Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 1710.7, (1697), 968.8, (961)Dundee City, Scotland, 1702.7, (2534), 844.0, (1256)Maldon, Eastern England, 1701.8, (1113), 1470.9, (962)Scottish Borders, Scotland, 1695.6, (1954), 994.4, (1146)Sandwell, West Midlands, 1695.5, (5579), 902.9, (2971)York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1695.2, (3577), 1253.5, (2645)Sunderland, North-east England, 1692.3, (4702), 670.5, (1863)Haringey, London, 1691.3, (4505), 2051.8, (5465)Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1689.8, (940), 934.8, (520)Elmbridge, South-east England, 1687.9, (2316), 1840.2, (2525)Bedford, Eastern England, 1683.6, (2941), 1249.1, (2182)Lincoln, East Midlands, 1681.2, (1682), 1097.5, (1098)Leicester, East Midlands, 1680.3, (5949), 1053.0, (3728)North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1679.9, (2902), 760.1, (1313)Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 1679.0, (1360), 1795.0, (1454)Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 1678.3, (2225), 1511.6, (2004)Kingston upon Thames, London, 1673.0, (2997), 1681.3, (3012)Powys, Wales, 1672.6, (2225), 726.9, (967)Solihull, West Midlands, 1671.8, (3636), 1167.0, (2538)Three Rivers, Eastern England, 1669.8, (1569), 1544.2, (1451)Tandridge, South-east England, 1669.3, (1478), 1665.9, (1475)Surrey Heath, South-east England, 1665.8, (1486), 1469.7, (1311)East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1664.6, (5713), 812.9, (2790)Thanet, South-east England, 1656.3, (2343), 948.7, (1342)Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 1653.6, (3035), 2096.0, (3847)East Lothian, Scotland, 1646.0, (1776), 975.9, (1053)Norwich, Eastern England, 1645.8, (2340), 1308.2, (1860)Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1644.5, (7257), 825.3, (3642)Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 1642.7, (1652), 1174.3, (1181)Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 1640.4, (2492), 753.1, (1144)Fife, Scotland, 1635.3, (6118), 822.2, (3076)Wandsworth, London, 1629.2, (5372), 2284.9, (7534)Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1628.9, (934), 948.8, (544)Warwick, West Midlands, 1627.2, (2358), 1208.3, (1751)Mid Sussex, South-east England, 1623.5, (2470), 1381.6, (2102)Pembrokeshire, Wales, 1621.3, (2055), 913.6, (1158)Rushmoor, South-east England, 1619.9, (1529), 1234.3, (1165)Luton, Eastern England, 1617.1, (3453), 1101.0, (2351)Barnet, London, 1614.0, (6440), 1560.9, (6228)Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 1613.4, (2868), 1199.4, (2132)Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 1613.0, (4949), 895.6, (2748)Nottingham, East Midlands, 1611.4, (5432), 1326.3, (4471)South Kesteven, East Midlands, 1606.6, (2301), 962.1, (1378)Woking, South-east England, 1602.9, (1603), 1459.9, (1460)Colchester, Eastern England, 1600.4, (3156), 1481.2, (2921)North Kesteven, East Midlands, 1599.7, (1890), 1033.4, (1221)Bristol, South-west England, 1586.7, (7392), 1392.5, (6487)Tendring, Eastern England, 1586.0, (2337), 1058.7, (1560)Runnymede, South-east England, 1583.1, (1430), 1440.3, (1301)Aberdeen City, Scotland, 1583.0, (3626), 752.6, (1724)Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 1581.2, (2867), 823.4, (1493)Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 1580.5, (4056), 920.8, (2363)County Durham, North-east England, 1568.4, (8362), 686.5, (3660)Shropshire, West Midlands, 1559.2, (5074), 787.9, (2564)Tower Hamlets, London, 1554.1, (5159), 1798.1, (5969)Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 1549.4, (1525), 852.4, (839)Swale, South-east England, 1547.5, (2337), 1081.3, (1633)Babergh, Eastern England, 1547.4, (1435), 1111.8, (1031)St Albans, Eastern England, 1547.0, (2310), 1757.3, (2624)Daventry, East Midlands, 1546.8, (1345), 989.1, (860)West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 1541.7, (1723), 1074.6, (1201)Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 1541.7, (1910), 1584.4, (1963)Highland, Scotland, 1538.9, (3623), 537.7, (1266)Maidstone, South-east England, 1530.6, (2650), 1339.4, (2319)Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 1529.9, (1108), 1064.6, (771)West Lindsey, East Midlands, 1526.2, (1468), 897.2, (863)North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 1523.3, (2033), 1436.4, (1917)Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 1523.0, (1974), 905.0, (1173)East Suffolk, Eastern England, 1522.1, (3811), 1073.6, (2688)Sevenoaks, South-east England, 1519.1, (1844), 1457.3, (1769)Coventry, West Midlands, 1517.4, (5757), 1043.3, (3958)Eastleigh, South-east England, 1517.1, (2056), 1202.0, (1629)Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 1515.8, (2293), 1487.4, (2250)Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 1515.1, (4420), 1546.3, (4511)South Norfolk, Eastern England, 1507.7, (2157), 1196.0, (1711)Angus, Scotland, 1506.6, (1745), 666.6, (772)South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 1499.9, (4317), 987.1, (2841)East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 1499.4, (1426), 976.8, (929)Worcester, West Midlands, 1496.0, (1500), 1082.1, (1085)Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 1494.0, (1511), 773.2, (782)Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 1492.4, (1976), 1021.1, (1352)Peterborough, Eastern England, 1489.0, (3017), 903.1, (1830)South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 1478.6, (2126), 1249.1, (1796)Reading, South-east England, 1473.8, (2363), 1204.3, (1931)Richmond upon Thames, London, 1473.7, (2920), 1773.5, (3514)Darlington, North-east England, 1471.1, (1580), 742.1, (797)Ipswich, Eastern England, 1470.1, (1999), 1354.6, (1842)Ashford, South-east England, 1470.0, (1926), 1095.3, (1435)Wellingborough, East Midlands, 1464.8, (1173), 892.8, (715)Hart, South-east England, 1459.9, (1425), 1275.5, (1245)Portsmouth, South-east England, 1459.3, (3133), 948.8, (2037)Hackney and City of London, London, 1457.1, (4253), 1961.4, (5725)West Berkshire, South-east England, 1446.4, (2292), 1049.4, (1663)Islington, London, 1442.5, (3579), 1879.0, (4662)Test Valley, South-east England, 1442.2, (1834), 1187.5, (1510)Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 1441.5, (1988), 1133.3, (1563)Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 1439.0, (7872), 1235.5, (6759)Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1438.6, (2324), 1049.9, (1696)Northampton, East Midlands, 1432.1, (3212), 921.6, (2067)Wokingham, South-east England, 1429.8, (2487), 1381.5, (2403)Monmouthshire, Wales, 1428.1, (1359), 858.5, (817)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 1424.2, (2154), 731.3, (1106)Birmingham, West Midlands, 1415.1, (16139), 944.8, (10776)South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 1412.0, (2272), 1244.2, (2002)Eden, North-west England, 1408.3, (757), 608.3, (327)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 1405.8, (5581), 1096.0, (4351)Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 1381.2, (2712), 969.2, (1903)Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 1380.1, (3599), 619.7, (1616)Mole Valley, South-east England, 1379.8, (1208), 1385.5, (1213)Southampton, South-east England, 1370.3, (3465), 1088.7, (2753)Fareham, South-east England, 1370.1, (1594), 881.1, (1025)Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 1367.8, (1550), 1004.2, (1138)Slough, South-east England, 1367.2, (2045), 946.7, (1416)East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 1366.2, (1652), 855.1, (1034)Havant, South-east England, 1362.2, (1721), 926.9, (1171)Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1361.9, (1252), 850.6, (782)Adur, South-east England, 1358.5, (872), 1009.6, (648)Oxford, South-east England, 1356.3, (2056), 1245.5, (1888)Fenland, Eastern England, 1343.1, (1371), 824.8, (842)Gloucester, South-west England, 1339.2, (1737), 875.0, (1135)Worthing, South-east England, 1320.4, (1462), 1095.5, (1213)Kensington and Chelsea, London, 1319.6, (2070), 1732.1, (2717)Dover, South-east England, 1315.5, (1559), 950.1, (1126)Lewes, South-east England, 1311.8, (1358), 1149.5, (1190)Horsham, South-east England, 1308.8, (1904), 1107.4, (1611)Canterbury, South-east England, 1307.3, (2180), 1077.6, (1797)Plymouth, South-west England, 1304.6, (3429), 842.3, (2214)Winchester, South-east England, 1303.2, (1641), 1273.8, (1604)Eastbourne, South-east England, 1302.7, (1346), 894.3, (924)East Lindsey, East Midlands, 1300.4, (1847), 625.9, (889)Rutland, East Midlands, 1294.6, (524), 1171.1, (474)New Forest, South-east England, 1291.4, (2320), 898.4, (1614)Gosport, South-east England, 1288.4, (1091), 833.7, (706)South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 1287.0, (1229), 1031.5, (985)Guildford, South-east England, 1287.0, (1935), 1326.2, (1994)Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1284.9, (6966), 634.2, (3438)Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1281.1, (1393), 635.5, (691)Herefordshire, West Midlands, 1279.9, (2478), 641.0, (1241)North Somerset, South-west England, 1279.8, (2759), 853.1, (1839)Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 1268.7, (1509), 1298.1, (1544)Cambridge, Eastern England, 1265.0, (1582), 1277.0, (1597)Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1261.8, (678), 645.8, (347)Cheltenham, South-west England, 1257.3, (1459), 961.7, (1116)Westminster, London, 1257.0, (3392), 1538.6, (4152)Stroud, South-west England, 1249.8, (1511), 734.5, (888)East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 1244.3, (1122), 853.9, (770)Breckland, Eastern England, 1241.0, (1753), 869.3, (1228)Wychavon, West Midlands, 1235.1, (1619), 855.2, (1121)Wiltshire, South-west England, 1234.6, (6223), 902.1, (4547)Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 1223.2, (1045), 766.7, (655)Waverley, South-east England, 1223.2, (1548), 1182.1, (1496)East Hampshire, South-east England, 1219.3, (1510), 1001.3, (1240)West Suffolk, Eastern England, 1212.1, (2149), 832.5, (1476)Orkney Islands, Scotland, 1200.9, (269), 633.9, (142)Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 1199.7, (1258), 1077.7, (1130)Camden, London, 1194.6, (3339), 1523.7, (4259)Wealden, South-east England, 1192.1, (1940), 1020.7, (1661)Dorset, South-west England, 1186.4, (4506), 786.2, (2986)North Norfolk, Eastern England, 1179.1, (1240), 722.7, (760)Hastings, South-east England, 1160.4, (1074), 746.6, (691)Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 1159.4, (1802), 682.0, (1060)Tewkesbury, South-west England, 1159.1, (1120), 832.1, (804)Cotswold, South-west England, 1138.9, (1028), 961.6, (868)Forest of Dean, South-west England, 1138.8, (992), 641.7, (559)Sedgemoor, South-west England, 1124.4, (1388), 668.3, (825)Chichester, South-east England, 1102.8, (1340), 905.3, (1100)Arun, South-east England, 1094.2, (1763), 718.1, (1157)Mendip, South-west England, 1083.5, (1260), 859.1, (999)South Somerset, South-west England, 1073.5, (1811), 634.3, (1070)Boston, East Midlands, 1051.7, (745), 666.3, (472)South Holland, East Midlands, 1048.4, (1005), 664.5, (637)Exeter, South-west England, 1034.3, (1379), 747.8, (997)Teignbridge, South-west England, 1022.7, (1381), 610.2, (824)North Devon, South-west England, 1020.7, (1002), 512.4, (503)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 1007.4, (5798), 571.5, (3289)East Devon, South-west England, 1001.5, (1483), 686.8, (1017)Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 994.4, (790), 664.6, (528)South Hams, South-west England, 981.3, (863), 680.0, (598)Torbay, South-west England, 979.3, (1334), 573.3, (781)Mid Devon, South-west England, 935.3, (779), 559.5, (466)Rother, South-east England, 925.4, (895), 783.7, (758)Torridge, South-west England, 916.8, (630), 494.8, (340)Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 905.7, (240), 479.2, (127)Isle of Wight, South-east England, 858.1, (1221), 613.5, (873)West Devon, South-west England, 812.3, (456), 578.9, (325)Shetland Islands, Scotland, 660.3, (151), 341.1, (78)