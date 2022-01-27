Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to January 23, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in a lab-reported test, plus:

– in England, positive rapid lateral flow tests that do not have a negative confirmatory lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours;

– in Northern Ireland, positive rapid lateral flow tests;

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (January 24-27) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 218 (58%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 158 (42%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

Newry, Mourne & Down in Northern Ireland continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 3,552 new cases in the seven days to January 23 – the equivalent of 1,955.2 per 100,000 people.

This is up from a rate of 1,522.5 for the seven days to January 16.

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon in Northern Ireland has the second highest rate, up from 1,318.4 to 1,918.7, with 4,168 new cases.

Peterborough in Cambridgeshire has the third highest rate, up from 1,522.0 to 1,787.5, with 3,622 new cases.

Newport has the highest rate in Wales (866.7, up from 652.6) and Clackmannanshire has the highest rate in Scotland (588.8, down from 674.6).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:Lisburn & Castlereagh (up from 1,110.9 to 1,740.5)Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,318.4 to 1,918.7)Ards & North Down (1,047.2 to 1,584.6)Woking (1,126.9 to 1,659.9)Wokingham (1,062.4 to 1,516.6)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on January 27 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 23; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 23; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 16; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 16.

