Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to January 31, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in a lab-reported test, plus:

– In England, positive rapid lateral flow tests that do not have a negative confirmatory lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours

– In Northern Ireland, positive rapid lateral flow tests

The figures also include possible reinfections in England and Northern Ireland.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (February 1-4) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 111 (29%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 264 (70%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

Lisburn & Castlereagh in Northern Ireland has the highest rate in the UK, with 2,871 cases in the seven days to January 31 – the equivalent of 1,960.4 per 100,000 people.

This is up from a rate of 1,776.7 for the seven days to January 24.

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon in Northern Ireland has the second highest rate, up slightly from 1,924.2 to 1,942.6, with 4,220 cases.

Cambridge has the third highest rate, down slightly from 1,812.7 to 1,796.7, with 2,247 cases.

Newport has the highest rate in Wales (733.8, down from 890.4) and Aberdeen City has the highest rate in Scotland (647.4, up from 583.3).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:Exeter (up from 1,294.5 to 1,653.0)Hart (1,158.7 to 1,486.6)Forest of Dean (1,002.2 to 1,273.1)Guildford (985.7 to 1,245.1)North Devon (1,000.3 to 1,226.4)

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on February 4 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 31; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 31; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 24; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 24.

Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 1960.4, (2871), 1776.7, (2602)Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 1942.6, (4220), 1924.2, (4180)Cambridge, Eastern England, 1796.7, (2247), 1812.7, (2267)Wokingham, South-east England, 1760.3, (3062), 1723.5, (2998)Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 1751.6, (2518), 1666.0, (2395)Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 1728.3, (2410), 1584.2, (2209)Woking, South-east England, 1714.9, (1715), 1850.9, (1851)Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 1704.3, (2762), 1614.9, (2617)Peterborough, Eastern England, 1673.5, (3391), 2003.7, (4060)Oxford, South-east England, 1669.7, (2531), 1646.0, (2495)Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 1663.5, (3022), 1935.9, (3517)Rushmoor, South-east England, 1662.3, (1569), 1618.9, (1528)Exeter, South-west England, 1653.0, (2204), 1294.5, (1726)Reading, South-east England, 1633.4, (2619), 1691.4, (2712)Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 1590.9, (2828), 1561.7, (2776)Belfast, Northern Ireland, 1582.5, (5421), 1426.0, (4885)Northampton, East Midlands, 1582.3, (3549), 1791.4, (4018)Waverley, South-east England, 1517.1, (1920), 1484.7, (1879)Gloucester, South-west England, 1491.8, (1935), 1430.1, (1855)Hart, South-east England, 1486.6, (1451), 1158.7, (1131)Worcester, West Midlands, 1475.1, (1479), 1469.1, (1473)South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 1466.1, (2359), 1535.1, (2470)Watford, Eastern England, 1465.5, (1416), 1611.4, (1557)Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 1460.2, (2175), 1513.9, (2255)Slough, South-east England, 1436.7, (2149), 1530.3, (2289)Kettering, East Midlands, 1428.4, (1460), 1426.5, (1458)Fenland, Eastern England, 1418.5, (1448), 1443.0, (1473)West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 1414.7, (1581), 1385.1, (1548)Milton Keynes, South-east England, 1402.6, (3790), 1551.4, (4192)Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 1402.2, (1741), 1485.9, (1845)Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 1391.3, (1127), 1225.9, (993)Crawley, South-east England, 1387.0, (1560), 1379.9, (1552)Cheltenham, South-west England, 1383.1, (1605), 1222.8, (1419)East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 1376.3, (1241), 1398.4, (1261)Surrey Heath, South-east England, 1373.3, (1225), 1332.9, (1189)Worthing, South-east England, 1371.8, (1519), 1212.9, (1343)Tewkesbury, South-west England, 1366.1, (1320), 1278.2, (1235)Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 1357.8, (2054), 1419.3, (2147)East Hampshire, South-east England, 1355.0, (1678), 1270.2, (1573)Warwick, West Midlands, 1354.6, (1963), 1358.1, (1968)Sedgemoor, South-west England, 1349.6, (1666), 1258.0, (1553)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 1349.5, (2041), 1376.6, (2082)Runnymede, South-east England, 1340.7, (1211), 1326.3, (1198)Torbay, South-west England, 1333.9, (1817), 1435.2, (1955)Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 1332.0, (1837), 1387.9, (1914)Elmbridge, South-east England, 1330.0, (1825), 1273.2, (1747)Rugby, West Midlands, 1329.4, (1471), 1446.0, (1600)Corby, East Midlands, 1326.4, (969), 1785.0, (1304)Mole Valley, South-east England, 1320.4, (1156), 1122.8, (983)Plymouth, South-west England, 1319.8, (3469), 1267.7, (3332)Wellingborough, East Midlands, 1316.2, (1054), 1383.6, (1108)West Suffolk, Eastern England, 1312.4, (2327), 1318.1, (2337)Horsham, South-east England, 1305.4, (1899), 1261.4, (1835)St Albans, Eastern England, 1297.2, (1937), 1305.3, (1949)Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1296.9, (2095), 1238.0, (2000)Cherwell, South-east England, 1296.7, (1969), 1378.4, (2093)Richmond upon Thames, London, 1295.0, (2566), 1340.0, (2655)Teignbridge, South-west England, 1290.0, (1742), 1251.5, (1690)Winchester, South-east England, 1286.5, (1620), 1311.1, (1651)Bedford, Eastern England, 1286.3, (2247), 1696.2, (2963)Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 1281.9, (7013), 1337.1, (7315)Daventry, East Midlands, 1276.6, (1110), 1260.5, (1096)Forest of Dean, South-west England, 1273.1, (1109), 1002.2, (873)Swale, South-east England, 1272.1, (1921), 1191.3, (1799)Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 1268.2, (1258), 1301.4, (1291)South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 1266.5, (1821), 1171.9, (1685)Guildford, South-east England, 1245.1, (1872), 985.7, (1482)Chichester, South-east England, 1241.1, (1508), 1166.2, (1417)Swindon, South-west England, 1238.3, (2760), 1422.3, (3170)Eastbourne, South-east England, 1237.9, (1279), 1421.7, (1469)Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 1237.0, (2243), 1693.1, (3070)Three Rivers, Eastern England, 1229.2, (1155), 1320.7, (1241)Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 1228.9, (1910), 1104.7, (1717)Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 1227.3, (1625), 1266.6, (1677)Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 1226.8, (3608), 1269.7, (3734)North Devon, South-west England, 1226.4, (1204), 1000.3, (982)Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 1223.5, (1622), 1141.3, (1513)Herefordshire, West Midlands, 1222.5, (2367), 1243.2, (2407)Arun, South-east England, 1221.4, (1968), 1134.5, (1828)Bristol, South-west England, 1218.4, (5676), 1117.7, (5207)South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 1217.9, (1163), 1214.8, (1160)Adur, South-east England, 1216.8, (781), 1265.1, (812)East Devon, South-west England, 1210.8, (1793), 1058.2, (1567)Mid Sussex, South-east England, 1209.4, (1840), 1194.3, (1817)Spelthorne, South-east England, 1208.5, (1207), 1417.8, (1416)Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 1208.4, (960), 1012.0, (804)Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 1205.5, (1264), 1053.8, (1105)West Berkshire, South-east England, 1204.7, (1909), 1148.5, (1820)South Kesteven, East Midlands, 1203.7, (1724), 1112.2, (1593)Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 1200.0, (3501), 1156.2, (3373)Eastleigh, South-east England, 1196.9, (1622), 1181.4, (1601)Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 1188.8, (1414), 1068.6, (1271)Rother, South-east England, 1187.0, (1148), 1112.5, (1076)Maidstone, South-east England, 1185.2, (2052), 1112.4, (1926)South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 1183.7, (3407), 1168.1, (3362)South Norfolk, Eastern England, 1180.6, (1689), 1187.6, (1699)Hertsmere, Eastern England, 1180.4, (1245), 1353.9, (1428)North Somerset, South-west England, 1172.2, (2527), 1194.0, (2574)Darlington, North-east England, 1170.4, (1257), 1499.0, (1610)South Holland, East Midlands, 1169.5, (1121), 1392.7, (1335)Luton, Eastern England, 1169.4, (2497), 1575.4, (3364)Kingston upon Thames, London, 1167.2, (2091), 1200.7, (2151)Ipswich, Eastern England, 1159.0, (1576), 1289.9, (1754)Wiltshire, South-west England, 1157.6, (5835), 1078.6, (5437)Hounslow, London, 1156.5, (3143), 1342.0, (3647)Lewes, South-east England, 1153.3, (1194), 1102.1, (1141)Melton, East Midlands, 1151.9, (592), 1375.6, (707)Thanet, South-east England, 1149.5, (1626), 984.0, (1392)Sevenoaks, South-east England, 1148.4, (1394), 1054.5, (1280)Havant, South-east England, 1147.7, (1450), 1097.0, (1386)Test Valley, South-east England, 1146.6, (1458), 1158.4, (1473)Ashford, South-east England, 1142.6, (1497), 1112.1, (1457)Norwich, Eastern England, 1140.1, (1621), 1182.3, (1681)Broadland, Eastern England, 1134.7, (1497), 1299.2, (1714)North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 1133.6, (1513), 950.1, (1268)Dacorum, Eastern England, 1133.4, (1762), 1073.0, (1668)Redditch, West Midlands, 1130.1, (967), 1227.1, (1050)Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 1129.5, (1336), 1300.3, (1538)East Suffolk, Eastern England, 1129.1, (2827), 1135.1, (2842)Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 1127.0, (1682), 1137.1, (1697)Hastings, South-east England, 1126.9, (1043), 1134.5, (1050)York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1118.4, (2360), 1044.5, (2204)Gravesham, South-east England, 1114.2, (1191), 1198.4, (1281)South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 1110.3, (1216), 1127.7, (1235)Stroud, South-west England, 1109.2, (1341), 1047.1, (1266)Canterbury, South-east England, 1107.6, (1847), 1002.0, (1671)Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 1105.9, (2838), 1365.0, (3503)Wealden, South-east England, 1105.5, (1799), 943.3, (1535)South Hams, South-west England, 1104.1, (971), 1090.4, (959)Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 1101.5, (1114), 1134.1, (1147)Ealing, London, 1101.2, (3748), 1220.8, (4155)Boston, East Midlands, 1099.7, (779), 1209.8, (857)Babergh, Eastern England, 1096.7, (1017), 1057.9, (981)Stevenage, Eastern England, 1095.3, (965), 1062.4, (936)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 1093.7, (4342), 1045.9, (4152)East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 1093.6, (1040), 1246.0, (1185)Tandridge, South-east England, 1091.0, (966), 953.2, (844)Wychavon, West Midlands, 1090.9, (1430), 1222.1, (1602)Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 1089.2, (1420), 1313.9, (1713)Hillingdon, London, 1086.4, (3357), 1248.2, (3857)Dudley, West Midlands, 1081.7, (3487), 1393.1, (4491)Southampton, South-east England, 1081.6, (2735), 1260.7, (3188)Dover, South-east England, 1075.0, (1274), 1159.4, (1374)Fareham, South-east England, 1071.9, (1247), 1126.0, (1310)Uttlesford, Eastern England, 1071.6, (994), 1024.2, (950)Merton, London, 1070.9, (2211), 1160.6, (2396)Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 1070.4, (1213), 989.2, (1121)Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1067.1, (981), 1207.4, (1110)Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 1064.9, (1293), 1051.8, (1277)North Kesteven, East Midlands, 1064.8, (1258), 1030.9, (1218)East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 1064.3, (1287), 1448.0, (1751)Barnet, London, 1058.9, (4225), 1229.1, (4904)Harlow, Eastern England, 1057.5, (923), 1207.6, (1054)Harrow, London, 1054.9, (2662), 1225.3, (3092)Mid Devon, South-west England, 1044.5, (870), 1074.6, (895)County Durham, North-east England, 1040.0, (5545), 1466.0, (7816)Lincoln, East Midlands, 1034.5, (1035), 1262.4, (1263)Tamworth, West Midlands, 1034.3, (795), 1290.6, (992)Solihull, West Midlands, 1033.6, (2248), 1285.1, (2795)Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 1031.4, (1846), 1168.8, (2092)Breckland, Eastern England, 1026.5, (1450), 1037.8, (1466)Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 1026.1, (1204), 981.8, (1152)North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 1023.8, (1073), 1127.8, (1182)Stafford, West Midlands, 1021.3, (1408), 1246.2, (1718)North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1020.0, (1762), 1097.6, (1896)Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 1018.4, (1320), 1155.8, (1498)Derby, East Midlands, 1017.5, (2613), 1068.5, (2744)Chelmsford, Eastern England, 1015.3, (1823), 1044.3, (1875)Shropshire, West Midlands, 1015.0, (3303), 1045.7, (3403)Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1014.2, (2628), 1219.5, (3160)Cheshire East, North-west England, 1014.1, (3921), 1104.3, (4270)Sutton, London, 1011.5, (2101), 1105.9, (2297)South Somerset, South-west England, 1011.3, (1706), 987.0, (1665)Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 1011.2, (1017), 1134.5, (1141)North Norfolk, Eastern England, 1006.0, (1058), 1037.4, (1091)Medway, South-east England, 1000.6, (2793), 1033.5, (2885)Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 999.1, (3435), 1161.9, (3995)Wandsworth, London, 998.7, (3293), 969.9, (3198)New Forest, South-east England, 990.8, (1780), 884.5, (1589)Colchester, Eastern England, 989.4, (1951), 1101.4, (2172)West Lindsey, East Midlands, 987.7, (950), 1216.4, (1170)Mansfield, East Midlands, 984.9, (1077), 1091.0, (1193)Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 981.1, (2594), 1264.3, (3343)Bromley, London, 976.4, (3249), 1021.5, (3399)Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 976.0, (895), 1128.7, (1035)Rutland, East Midlands, 970.9, (393), 1052.5, (426)Dorset, South-west England, 961.3, (3651), 920.0, (3494)Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 955.7, (1184), 1009.7, (1251)Portsmouth, South-east England, 951.1, (2042), 1097.4, (2356)Lichfield, West Midlands, 944.7, (998), 1127.4, (1191)Sunderland, North-east England, 943.3, (2621), 1259.7, (3500)Torridge, South-west England, 943.0, (648), 1149.6, (790)Middlesbrough, North-east England, 940.7, (1329), 1216.0, (1718)Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 938.7, (1723), 957.3, (1757)Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 933.5, (1833), 904.0, (1775)Walsall, West Midlands, 933.0, (2675), 1226.6, (3517)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 929.9, (5352), 877.1, (5048)Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 929.0, (1834), 1398.5, (2761)South Tyneside, North-east England, 925.7, (1399), 1330.6, (2011)North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 923.0, (1471), 1046.7, (1668)Blaby, East Midlands, 920.1, (938), 1056.4, (1077)Braintree, Eastern England, 917.8, (1405), 1164.0, (1782)Gosport, South-east England, 916.4, (776), 1104.2, (935)Sandwell, West Midlands, 914.2, (3008), 1323.8, (4356)North Tyneside, North-east England, 910.6, (1902), 1241.9, (2594)Gedling, East Midlands, 910.0, (1076), 934.5, (1105)Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 909.3, (7263), 1240.9, (9912)Maldon, Eastern England, 908.2, (594), 920.5, (602)South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 906.8, (1019), 1144.4, (1286)Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 904.1, (2828), 1192.8, (3731)East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 904.1, (3103), 992.7, (3407)Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 901.6, (4888), 1329.0, (7205)Tendring, Eastern England, 901.2, (1328), 926.3, (1365)Leicester, East Midlands, 896.5, (3174), 1186.6, (4201)Harborough, East Midlands, 894.9, (855), 1269.7, (1213)Isle of Wight, South-east England, 889.0, (1265), 720.3, (1025)East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 888.8, (1349), 907.9, (1378)Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 884.0, (475), 1196.7, (643)Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 879.8, (1000), 1002.1, (1139)Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 878.8, (1082), 977.9, (1204)Carlisle, North-west England, 876.3, (951), 1155.5, (1254)Hartlepool, North-east England, 872.8, (819), 1220.2, (1145)Broxtowe, East Midlands, 872.4, (1000), 1049.5, (1203)Halton, North-west England, 870.8, (1130), 1081.2, (1403)Bolsover, East Midlands, 870.8, (708), 947.1, (770)North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 869.3, (569), 1016.0, (665)Wirral, North-west England, 867.3, (2813), 1004.2, (3257)Gateshead, North-east England, 867.0, (1751), 1229.0, (2482)Northumberland, North-east England, 864.7, (2800), 1237.4, (4007)Cotswold, South-west England, 864.1, (780), 822.0, (742)Coventry, West Midlands, 861.7, (3269), 1170.6, (4441)Basildon, Eastern England, 860.0, (1613), 1040.7, (1952)Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 859.3, (3792), 1153.2, (5089)Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 859.1, (2636), 1173.3, (3600)Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 858.3, (871), 1135.2, (1152)Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 857.7, (1296), 952.3, (1439)Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 856.9, (1242), 962.4, (1395)Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 856.6, (5047), 1127.6, (6644)Chesterfield, East Midlands, 854.9, (897), 750.0, (787)Mendip, South-west England, 849.6, (988), 829.0, (964)Redbridge, London, 847.0, (2589), 988.0, (3020)Stockport, North-west England, 846.7, (2491), 903.1, (2657)Preston, North-west England, 841.5, (1213), 1109.3, (1599)West Devon, South-west England, 839.0, (471), 858.6, (482)Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 835.8, (479), 1275.5, (731)Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 834.8, (2935), 1017.4, (3577)Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 831.4, (904), 1009.8, (1098)Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 831.0, (2202), 1053.6, (2792)South Ribble, North-west England, 828.2, (920), 1069.4, (1188)Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 828.0, (815), 937.8, (923)Blackpool, North-west England, 826.0, (1143), 1017.5, (1408)West Lancashire, North-west England, 821.9, (941), 1000.0, (1145)East Lindsey, East Midlands, 819.5, (1164), 866.7, (1231)Lancaster, North-west England, 817.6, (1211), 950.6, (1408)Ashfield, East Midlands, 815.0, (1046), 940.5, (1207)Erewash, East Midlands, 813.3, (938), 727.5, (839)Kensington and Chelsea, London, 812.8, (1275), 828.7, (1300)Dartford, South-east England, 811.9, (926), 923.3, (1053)Castle Point, Eastern England, 808.6, (732), 982.1, (889)Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 805.0, (583), 744.2, (539)Charnwood, East Midlands, 803.0, (1513), 1012.7, (1908)Camden, London, 801.7, (2241), 785.6, (2196)Haringey, London, 797.1, (2123), 823.3, (2193)Brent, London, 790.5, (2591), 984.9, (3228)Waltham Forest, London, 788.6, (2184), 871.3, (2413)Tameside, North-west England, 786.8, (1787), 1071.3, (2433)Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 785.3, (1948), 1069.9, (2654)Birmingham, West Midlands, 783.6, (8937), 1075.1, (12262)Chorley, North-west England, 780.7, (928), 1061.7, (1262)Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 780.5, (1071), 1176.1, (1614)Greenwich, London, 778.8, (2251), 821.7, (2375)North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 775.8, (793), 733.7, (750)Bexley, London, 774.6, (1931), 807.5, (2013)Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 774.4, (444), 1053.4, (604)Havering, London, 774.2, (2018), 947.6, (2470)Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 773.7, (1636), 1065.6, (2253)Croydon, London, 773.1, (3004), 812.5, (3157)Pendle, North-west England, 767.3, (707), 1229.6, (1133)Lambeth, London, 759.8, (2445), 758.2, (2440)Thurrock, Eastern England, 758.3, (1331), 873.9, (1534)Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 751.2, (1373), 875.9, (1601)Fylde, North-west England, 749.9, (609), 948.1, (770)Warrington, North-west England, 749.3, (1569), 934.1, (1956)Lewisham, London, 746.8, (2280), 834.6, (2548)High Peak, East Midlands, 746.0, (691), 804.2, (745)Islington, London, 742.0, (1841), 833.9, (2069)Tower Hamlets, London, 741.0, (2460), 809.1, (2686)Nottingham, East Midlands, 738.1, (2488), 870.4, (2934)Barking and Dagenham, London, 734.7, (1573), 835.6, (1789)Newport, Wales, 733.8, (1148), 890.4, (1393)Amber Valley, East Midlands, 732.0, (943), 712.6, (918)Enfield, London, 727.5, (2427), 758.4, (2530)Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 726.9, (485), 891.7, (595)Allerdale, North-west England, 719.6, (704), 758.5, (742)Southwark, London, 718.7, (2300), 770.6, (2466)Trafford, North-west England, 715.6, (1700), 929.4, (2208)Wigan, North-west England, 715.4, (2366), 913.8, (3022)Broxbourne, Eastern England, 713.2, (696), 750.1, (732)Bury, North-west England, 712.1, (1358), 923.9, (1762)Burnley, North-west England, 709.6, (634), 1124.9, (1005)Bolton, North-west England, 707.0, (2038), 888.1, (2560)Wyre, North-west England, 703.1, (795), 867.6, (981)Hackney and City of London, London, 703.0, (2052), 729.8, (2130)Salford, North-west England, 695.1, (1826), 822.6, (2161)St. Helens, North-west England, 694.7, (1258), 858.7, (1555)Sefton, North-west England, 692.6, (1911), 831.8, (2295)Hyndburn, North-west England, 689.0, (559), 1013.2, (822)Westminster, London, 688.5, (1858), 718.6, (1939)Rochford, Eastern England, 684.7, (600), 800.0, (701)Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 680.5, (1021), 1136.4, (1705)Epping Forest, Eastern England, 677.9, (896), 758.8, (1003)Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 677.7, (377), 719.0, (400)Brentwood, Eastern England, 664.1, (513), 715.9, (553)South Lakeland, North-west England, 662.5, (695), 849.3, (891)Manchester, North-west England, 651.7, (3622), 871.8, (4845)Ribble Valley, North-west England, 651.3, (404), 802.9, (498)Knowsley, North-west England, 648.7, (989), 874.4, (1333)Aberdeen City, Scotland, 647.4, (1483), 583.3, (1336)Liverpool, North-west England, 645.6, (3231), 809.0, (4049)Rochdale, North-west England, 643.4, (1439), 916.1, (2049)Eden, North-west England, 640.0, (344), 844.6, (454)Newham, London, 627.7, (2230), 693.3, (2463)Copeland, North-west England, 621.7, (423), 771.6, (525)Carmarthenshire, Wales, 620.3, (1179), 655.5, (1246)Oldham, North-west England, 619.9, (1473), 826.1, (1963)Rossendale, North-west England, 611.8, (437), 873.6, (624)Midlothian, Scotland, 610.8, (569), 498.1, (464)Swansea, Wales, 579.2, (1428), 584.4, (1441)Cardiff, Wales, 578.3, (2135), 624.6, (2306)Torfaen, Wales, 574.7, (545), 608.4, (577)Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 570.6, (772), 549.9, (744)Dundee City, Scotland, 555.0, (826), 560.4, (834)Caerphilly, Wales, 538.2, (978), 569.5, (1035)City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 528.2, (2787), 522.5, (2757)Fife, Scotland, 527.6, (1974), 578.1, (2163)Wrexham, Wales, 519.6, (707), 576.2, (784)Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 509.9, (357), 568.4, (398)Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 509.7, (308), 585.9, (354)Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 505.0, (259), 557.6, (286)Falkirk, Scotland, 490.8, (788), 578.0, (928)Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 478.2, (1247), 447.5, (1167)Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 474.6, (721), 518.7, (788)Bridgend, Wales, 473.1, (698), 555.8, (820)East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 470.5, (452), 517.4, (497)Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 452.5, (671), 498.3, (739)West Lothian, Scotland, 449.9, (827), 490.2, (901)Angus, Scotland, 436.9, (506), 436.9, (506)Denbighshire, Wales, 434.5, (420), 429.3, (415)Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 432.2, (624), 601.2, (868)East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 431.3, (469), 423.0, (460)Conwy, Wales, 426.5, (504), 337.6, (399)East Ayrshire, Scotland, 424.3, (516), 450.7, (548)North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 424.2, (1447), 438.8, (1497)Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 422.9, (1023), 485.0, (1173)Inverclyde, Scotland, 419.2, (323), 454.2, (350)Moray, Scotland, 409.6, (392), 466.0, (446)Stirling, Scotland, 408.2, (384), 411.4, (387)Flintshire, Wales, 405.5, (636), 357.7, (561)South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 400.5, (1285), 490.3, (1573)Renfrewshire, Scotland, 398.6, (715), 429.2, (770)Pembrokeshire, Wales, 396.1, (502), 370.0, (469)Monmouthshire, Wales, 390.9, (372), 388.8, (370)West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 380.3, (336), 451.7, (399)North Ayrshire, Scotland, 375.4, (504), 406.0, (545)Powys, Wales, 375.1, (499), 375.1, (499)Glasgow City, Scotland, 374.6, (2381), 442.2, (2811)Highland, Scotland, 367.4, (865), 406.1, (956)Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 366.3, (258), 327.9, (231)East Lothian, Scotland, 361.4, (390), 462.5, (499)South Ayrshire, Scotland, 354.9, (398), 459.2, (515)Orkney Islands, Scotland, 334.8, (75), 241.1, (54)Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 331.3, (283), 387.5, (331)Scottish Borders, Scotland, 308.1, (355), 293.3, (338)Gwynedd, Wales, 305.2, (382), 272.4, (341)Ceredigion, Wales, 257.9, (188), 226.4, (165)Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 200.0, (53), 256.6, (68)Shetland Islands, Scotland, 96.2, (22), 61.2, (14)