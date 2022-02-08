Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to February 4, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in a lab-reported test, plus:

– In England, positive rapid lateral flow tests that do not have a negative confirmatory lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours

– In Northern Ireland, positive rapid lateral flow tests

The figures also include possible reinfections in England and Northern Ireland.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (February 5-8) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 27 (7%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 350 (93%) have seen a fall.

Lisburn & Castlereagh in Northern Ireland continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 2,818 cases in the seven days to February 4 – the equivalent of 1,924.2 per 100,000 people.

This is down slightly from a rate of 1,956.3 for the seven days to January 28.

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon in Northern Ireland has the second highest rate, down from 2,016.7 to 1,883.2, with 4,091 cases.

Cambridge has the third highest rate, down from 1,860.7 to 1,686.4, with 2,109 cases.

Dundee City has the highest rate in Scotland (673.3, up from 547.6) and Carmarthenshire has the highest rate in Wales (595.6, down from 668.7).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:East Devon (up from 1,106.8 to 1,288.5)Dundee City (547.6 to 673.3)Isle of Wight (830.7 to 934.0)Shetland Islands (87.5 to 183.6)Belfast (1,515.6 to 1,598.0)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on February 8 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to February 4; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to February 4; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 28; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 28.

Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 1924.2, (2818), 1956.3, (2865)Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 1883.2, (4091), 2016.7, (4381)Cambridge, Eastern England, 1686.4, (2109), 1860.7, (2327)Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 1651.4, (2374), 1771.1, (2546)Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 1621.7, (2628), 1730.9, (2805)Belfast, Northern Ireland, 1598.0, (5474), 1515.6, (5192)Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 1543.3, (2152), 1723.3, (2403)Woking, South-east England, 1514.9, (1515), 1824.9, (1825)Oxford, South-east England, 1514.0, (2295), 1754.8, (2660)Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 1479.6, (2688), 1815.4, (3298)Rushmoor, South-east England, 1470.5, (1388), 1712.1, (1616)Exeter, South-west England, 1449.0, (1932), 1618.5, (2158)Wokingham, South-east England, 1432.1, (2491), 1860.4, (3236)Reading, South-east England, 1431.4, (2295), 1690.2, (2710)Hart, South-east England, 1407.7, (1374), 1410.7, (1377)Waverley, South-east England, 1402.5, (1775), 1588.2, (2010)Northampton, East Midlands, 1395.5, (3130), 1735.3, (3892)Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 1387.0, (2066), 1501.8, (2237)Peterborough, Eastern England, 1375.4, (2787), 1811.7, (3671)Gloucester, South-west England, 1360.0, (1764), 1504.9, (1952)Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 1352.4, (2404), 1640.4, (2916)Tewkesbury, South-west England, 1330.9, (1286), 1327.8, (1283)South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 1328.1, (2137), 1564.3, (2517)Horsham, South-east England, 1328.1, (1932), 1258.6, (1831)Cheltenham, South-west England, 1307.3, (1517), 1329.7, (1543)Fenland, Eastern England, 1292.1, (1319), 1474.3, (1505)East Devon, South-west England, 1288.5, (1908), 1106.8, (1639)Elmbridge, South-east England, 1272.5, (1746), 1342.4, (1842)Surrey Heath, South-east England, 1247.7, (1113), 1385.6, (1236)East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 1246.5, (1124), 1366.3, (1232)Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 1241.9, (1542), 1522.2, (1890)Guildford, South-east England, 1226.5, (1844), 1179.9, (1774)Sedgemoor, South-west England, 1225.6, (1513), 1366.6, (1687)Worthing, South-east England, 1217.4, (1348), 1411.6, (1563)Slough, South-east England, 1215.4, (1818), 1497.6, (2240)East Hampshire, South-east England, 1206.4, (1494), 1388.9, (1720)West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 1200.8, (1342), 1414.7, (1581)Warwick, West Midlands, 1191.8, (1727), 1418.1, (2055)West Berkshire, South-east England, 1190.8, (1887), 1132.1, (1794)Richmond upon Thames, London, 1187.5, (2353), 1384.9, (2744)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 1187.5, (1796), 1418.9, (2146)Teignbridge, South-west England, 1186.3, (1602), 1326.3, (1791)Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 1182.0, (1788), 1472.2, (2227)Plymouth, South-west England, 1180.6, (3103), 1362.8, (3582)Worcester, West Midlands, 1178.9, (1182), 1615.7, (1620)Torbay, South-west England, 1175.3, (1601), 1387.5, (1890)Chichester, South-east England, 1175.2, (1428), 1262.5, (1534)Runnymede, South-east England, 1173.5, (1060), 1404.9, (1269)Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1170.6, (1891), 1281.4, (2070)Watford, Eastern England, 1165.4, (1126), 1554.5, (1502)Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 1164.2, (943), 1402.4, (1136)Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 1163.3, (1154), 1279.3, (1269)Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 1162.0, (3390), 1223.4, (3569)St Albans, Eastern England, 1161.3, (1734), 1383.0, (2065)Maidstone, South-east England, 1159.2, (2007), 1203.1, (2083)Kettering, East Midlands, 1156.4, (1182), 1421.6, (1453)West Suffolk, Eastern England, 1155.1, (2048), 1364.3, (2419)Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 1153.0, (916), 1161.8, (923)Mole Valley, South-east England, 1146.8, (1004), 1232.5, (1079)Daventry, East Midlands, 1146.6, (997), 1346.7, (1171)Milton Keynes, South-east England, 1145.4, (3095), 1537.7, (4155)Cherwell, South-east England, 1143.9, (1737), 1358.6, (2063)Crawley, South-east England, 1142.5, (1285), 1448.3, (1629)Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 1141.6, (1197), 1210.2, (1269)South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 1140.6, (1640), 1257.5, (1808)Mid Sussex, South-east England, 1135.1, (1727), 1187.0, (1806)Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 1133.1, (1761), 1237.9, (1924)South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 1131.0, (1080), 1264.0, (1207)Forest of Dean, South-west England, 1128.5, (983), 1197.4, (1043)Arun, South-east England, 1127.1, (1816), 1222.0, (1969)Three Rivers, Eastern England, 1125.9, (1058), 1287.7, (1210)North Somerset, South-west England, 1125.4, (2426), 1188.5, (2562)North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 1117.9, (1492), 1067.0, (1424)Eastbourne, South-east England, 1114.9, (1152), 1341.4, (1386)Swindon, South-west England, 1113.6, (2482), 1355.9, (3022)Rugby, West Midlands, 1113.4, (1232), 1489.4, (1648)Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 1106.6, (1467), 1237.8, (1641)Eastleigh, South-east England, 1106.1, (1499), 1220.5, (1654)Lewes, South-east England, 1102.1, (1141), 1186.2, (1228)Adur, South-east England, 1101.5, (707), 1321.1, (848)Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 1098.2, (1454), 1306.6, (1730)Bristol, South-west England, 1097.7, (5114), 1208.5, (5630)North Devon, South-west England, 1097.1, (1077), 1153.1, (1132)Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 1094.4, (5987), 1367.1, (7479)Norwich, Eastern England, 1083.2, (1540), 1181.6, (1680)Dacorum, Eastern England, 1082.6, (1683), 1125.1, (1749)Hastings, South-east England, 1080.5, (1000), 1142.0, (1057)Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 1079.7, (1489), 1419.8, (1958)South Kesteven, East Midlands, 1074.5, (1539), 1206.5, (1728)Rother, South-east England, 1071.2, (1036), 1197.3, (1158)Wealden, South-east England, 1069.9, (1741), 1036.1, (1686)Herefordshire, West Midlands, 1067.1, (2066), 1307.7, (2532)Wellingborough, East Midlands, 1065.2, (853), 1341.1, (1074)South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 1062.8, (3059), 1221.6, (3516)Spelthorne, South-east England, 1057.3, (1056), 1346.7, (1345)South Holland, East Midlands, 1056.8, (1013), 1249.8, (1198)Bedford, Eastern England, 1054.5, (1842), 1455.2, (2542)Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 1050.7, (3090), 1283.9, (3776)Sevenoaks, South-east England, 1050.4, (1275), 1137.7, (1381)Ashford, South-east England, 1044.1, (1368), 1138.8, (1492)Stroud, South-west England, 1043.8, (1262), 1136.4, (1374)Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 1041.7, (1239), 1261.2, (1500)Wiltshire, South-west England, 1039.1, (5238), 1178.2, (5939)Tandridge, South-east England, 1037.9, (919), 1021.0, (904)Corby, East Midlands, 1037.6, (758), 1639.9, (1198)Wychavon, West Midlands, 1032.2, (1353), 1165.7, (1528)Winchester, South-east England, 1030.0, (1297), 1393.7, (1755)South Somerset, South-west England, 1028.5, (1735), 1006.5, (1698)Thanet, South-east England, 1024.3, (1449), 1143.8, (1618)Swale, South-east England, 1019.1, (1539), 1260.1, (1903)Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 1018.1, (1846), 1451.0, (2631)South Norfolk, Eastern England, 1014.9, (1452), 1272.8, (1821)Kingston upon Thames, London, 1010.9, (1811), 1230.9, (2205)Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 1010.4, (1508), 1148.5, (1714)Ipswich, Eastern England, 1009.0, (1372), 1273.7, (1732)Havant, South-east England, 998.9, (1262), 1196.8, (1512)South Hams, South-west England, 998.3, (878), 1148.4, (1010)Babergh, Eastern England, 994.2, (922), 1094.5, (1015)Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 987.8, (1159), 990.3, (1162)Stevenage, Eastern England, 986.3, (869), 1093.0, (963)Mid Devon, South-west England, 985.7, (821), 1115.4, (929)Broadland, Eastern England, 983.1, (1297), 1252.9, (1653)Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 970.2, (1178), 1043.5, (1267)Redditch, West Midlands, 970.0, (830), 1215.4, (1040)Canterbury, South-east England, 967.2, (1613), 1131.0, (1886)Breckland, Eastern England, 966.3, (1365), 1061.2, (1499)East Suffolk, Eastern England, 960.2, (2404), 1186.2, (2970)Dover, South-east England, 959.4, (1137), 1085.1, (1286)Southampton, South-east England, 954.2, (2413), 1199.0, (3032)York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 954.0, (2013), 1167.2, (2463)Hertsmere, Eastern England, 953.8, (1006), 1311.3, (1383)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 953.7, (3786), 1136.8, (4513)Test Valley, South-east England, 953.1, (1212), 1184.3, (1506)Luton, Eastern England, 953.0, (2035), 1377.8, (2942)Ealing, London, 952.9, (3243), 1169.7, (3981)Uttlesford, Eastern England, 951.9, (883), 1047.9, (972)Rutland, East Midlands, 951.2, (385), 889.4, (360)Colchester, Eastern England, 948.3, (1870), 1045.6, (2062)Sutton, London, 946.5, (1966), 1076.5, (2236)Merton, London, 944.5, (1950), 1149.9, (2374)Hounslow, London, 943.1, (2563), 1270.2, (3452)South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 935.0, (1024), 1172.4, (1284)Isle of Wight, South-east England, 934.0, (1329), 830.7, (1182)Gravesham, South-east England, 933.7, (998), 1170.4, (1251)Melton, East Midlands, 928.1, (477), 1352.3, (695)Wandsworth, London, 925.6, (3052), 996.9, (3287)New Forest, South-east England, 924.6, (1661), 967.4, (1738)Darlington, North-east England, 921.8, (990), 1324.9, (1423)Gosport, South-east England, 919.9, (779), 968.4, (820)Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 919.5, (1042), 1090.7, (1236)Harrow, London, 919.0, (2319), 1178.2, (2973)Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 916.7, (1800), 923.3, (1813)North Norfolk, Eastern England, 914.7, (962), 1091.6, (1148)East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 912.7, (868), 1226.0, (1166)Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 911.8, (1632), 1086.1, (1944)Hillingdon, London, 908.0, (2806), 1200.6, (3710)Dorset, South-west England, 906.6, (3443), 967.9, (3676)Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 905.0, (2345), 1135.0, (2941)Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 898.7, (1063), 1245.4, (1473)Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 898.3, (1302), 894.1, (1296)Fareham, South-east England, 896.5, (1043), 1129.5, (1314)East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 896.4, (1084), 1225.6, (1482)Medway, South-east England, 896.3, (2502), 1036.7, (2894)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 892.9, (5139), 930.3, (5354)Derby, East Midlands, 887.8, (2280), 1103.9, (2835)Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 885.0, (2271), 1273.1, (3267)Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 883.0, (888), 1084.8, (1091)North Kesteven, East Midlands, 874.3, (1033), 1083.4, (1280)Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 873.5, (803), 1158.5, (1065)Boston, East Midlands, 872.4, (618), 1209.8, (857)Chelmsford, Eastern England, 869.4, (1561), 1072.1, (1925)Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 869.1, (467), 1006.8, (541)Lincoln, East Midlands, 864.6, (865), 1133.4, (1134)Solihull, West Midlands, 864.4, (1880), 1126.0, (2449)Shropshire, West Midlands, 863.2, (2809), 1053.1, (3427)West Devon, South-west England, 860.4, (483), 847.9, (476)Mendip, South-west England, 859.1, (999), 836.7, (973)Barnet, London, 858.9, (3427), 1165.6, (4651)Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 853.3, (2934), 1102.6, (3791)North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 853.0, (894), 1095.3, (1148)Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 851.8, (1104), 1097.1, (1422)Cotswold, South-west England, 850.8, (768), 876.3, (791)Dudley, West Midlands, 850.0, (2740), 1272.5, (4102)Tendring, Eastern England, 849.7, (1252), 917.5, (1352)Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 847.5, (1050), 1009.7, (1251)Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 843.9, (1549), 990.5, (1818)Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 839.9, (1095), 1209.6, (1577)Bromley, London, 837.3, (2786), 1027.8, (3420)Harlow, Eastern England, 836.4, (730), 1104.5, (964)Cheshire East, North-west England, 835.3, (3230), 1073.0, (4149)West Lindsey, East Midlands, 832.8, (801), 1127.0, (1084)Tamworth, West Midlands, 832.6, (640), 1194.3, (918)Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 829.9, (1254), 901.3, (1362)Stafford, West Midlands, 829.1, (1143), 1151.2, (1587)Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 823.6, (833), 1198.4, (1212)County Durham, North-east England, 822.5, (4385), 1221.6, (6513)East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 813.6, (1235), 912.5, (1385)North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 809.3, (1398), 1119.0, (1933)North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 808.2, (529), 928.9, (608)Torridge, South-west England, 807.6, (555), 1133.6, (779)Portsmouth, South-east England, 803.9, (1726), 1072.2, (2302)Lichfield, West Midlands, 801.8, (847), 1078.2, (1139)Gedling, East Midlands, 801.8, (948), 941.3, (1113)Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 794.2, (2100), 1113.8, (2945)North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 793.2, (1264), 982.7, (1566)Mansfield, East Midlands, 792.9, (867), 1015.1, (1110)Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 785.2, (720), 1110.2, (1018)Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 783.4, (449), 907.3, (520)Braintree, Eastern England, 781.2, (1196), 1064.1, (1629)Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 777.2, (957), 944.6, (1163)North Tyneside, North-east England, 777.0, (1623), 1041.3, (2175)Carlisle, North-west England, 774.9, (841), 993.3, (1078)Wirral, North-west England, 771.4, (2502), 938.5, (3044)Blaby, East Midlands, 771.0, (786), 994.6, (1014)Sunderland, North-east England, 769.9, (2139), 1036.5, (2880)Broxtowe, East Midlands, 767.7, (880), 973.6, (1116)East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 761.9, (2615), 997.1, (3422)Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 758.4, (862), 912.3, (1037)Erewash, East Midlands, 757.8, (874), 810.7, (935)Halton, North-west England, 757.6, (983), 915.5, (1188)Harborough, East Midlands, 754.7, (721), 1061.4, (1014)Hartlepool, North-east England, 753.4, (707), 1044.4, (980)Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 753.0, (6015), 1068.2, (8533)East Lindsey, East Midlands, 750.5, (1066), 847.0, (1203)Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 748.7, (1478), 1143.8, (2258)Maldon, Eastern England, 746.2, (488), 961.8, (629)Basildon, Eastern England, 743.2, (1394), 937.8, (1759)Bolsover, East Midlands, 742.9, (604), 943.4, (767)Kensington and Chelsea, London, 742.0, (1164), 851.7, (1336)Chesterfield, East Midlands, 740.5, (777), 848.2, (890)Middlesbrough, North-east England, 738.2, (1043), 1073.0, (1516)High Peak, East Midlands, 734.1, (680), 751.4, (696)Camden, London, 730.5, (2042), 836.4, (2338)Northumberland, North-east England, 728.5, (2359), 1004.3, (3252)North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 724.9, (741), 760.2, (777)Dartford, South-east England, 723.4, (825), 866.3, (988)Waltham Forest, London, 715.7, (1982), 829.1, (2296)Coventry, West Midlands, 715.6, (2715), 1008.5, (3826)South Tyneside, North-east England, 715.3, (1081), 1132.1, (1711)Haringey, London, 713.7, (1901), 813.2, (2166)Islington, London, 711.8, (1766), 785.1, (1948)Southwark, London, 710.3, (2273), 755.0, (2416)Lancaster, North-west England, 709.6, (1051), 903.3, (1338)Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 709.5, (720), 1008.0, (1023)Croydon, London, 706.7, (2746), 789.3, (3067)Preston, North-west England, 703.4, (1014), 948.3, (1367)Stockport, North-west England, 702.9, (2068), 880.7, (2591)Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 702.7, (2156), 995.4, (3054)Tower Hamlets, London, 701.3, (2328), 777.5, (2581)South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 700.4, (787), 1023.4, (1150)Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 699.7, (1854), 956.3, (2534)Sandwell, West Midlands, 699.6, (2302), 1107.5, (3644)Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 698.0, (3080), 969.2, (4277)Lambeth, London, 693.6, (2232), 773.7, (2490)West Lancashire, North-west England, 692.6, (793), 899.6, (1030)Ashfield, East Midlands, 691.9, (888), 885.9, (1137)Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 691.8, (2164), 1063.4, (3326)Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 690.1, (4066), 994.4, (5859)Warrington, North-west England, 689.1, (1443), 794.7, (1664)Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 688.8, (749), 983.1, (1069)Walsall, West Midlands, 688.5, (1974), 1099.3, (3152)Leicester, East Midlands, 687.2, (2433), 1018.3, (3605)Lewisham, London, 685.5, (2093), 790.7, (2414)Gateshead, North-east England, 676.9, (1367), 1035.9, (2092)Charnwood, East Midlands, 673.5, (1269), 870.4, (1640)Dundee City, Scotland, 673.3, (1002), 547.6, (815)Greenwich, London, 672.9, (1945), 839.3, (2426)South Ribble, North-west England, 672.5, (747), 907.4, (1008)Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 672.4, (487), 869.9, (630)Aberdeen City, Scotland, 670.6, (1536), 633.0, (1450)Redbridge, London, 670.0, (2048), 917.4, (2804)Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 669.1, (1223), 852.4, (1558)Blackpool, North-west England, 668.4, (925), 906.2, (1254)Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 667.5, (657), 934.7, (920)Castle Point, Eastern England, 666.1, (603), 920.2, (833)Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 666.1, (2342), 930.3, (3271)Amber Valley, East Midlands, 662.1, (853), 751.4, (968)Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 660.4, (3580), 1110.4, (6020)Brent, London, 650.2, (2131), 909.5, (2981)Hackney and City of London, London, 647.2, (1889), 748.6, (2185)Thurrock, Eastern England, 644.3, (1131), 839.2, (1473)Bexley, London, 639.0, (1593), 810.3, (2020)Fylde, North-west England, 631.7, (513), 855.8, (695)Nottingham, East Midlands, 630.7, (2126), 819.9, (2764)Enfield, London, 629.2, (2099), 741.0, (2472)Havering, London, 628.8, (1639), 865.1, (2255)Rochford, Eastern England, 627.7, (550), 753.2, (660)Allerdale, North-west England, 620.5, (607), 720.6, (705)Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 620.0, (1311), 911.8, (1928)Chorley, North-west England, 617.5, (734), 868.2, (1032)Westminster, London, 617.4, (1666), 712.3, (1922)Wyre, North-west England, 615.6, (696), 820.8, (928)Midlothian, Scotland, 615.1, (573), 552.9, (515)Birmingham, West Midlands, 615.1, (7015), 918.2, (10472)Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 611.2, (340), 746.0, (415)South Lakeland, North-west England, 607.2, (637), 765.5, (803)Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 606.3, (832), 984.5, (1351)Epping Forest, Eastern England, 600.0, (793), 711.9, (941)Sefton, North-west England, 599.1, (1653), 762.2, (2103)Barking and Dagenham, London, 598.8, (1282), 808.0, (1730)Tameside, North-west England, 597.0, (1356), 919.8, (2089)Brentwood, Eastern England, 596.8, (461), 657.7, (508)Carmarthenshire, Wales, 595.6, (1132), 668.7, (1271)Liverpool, North-west England, 594.2, (2974), 722.1, (3614)City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 591.1, (3119), 533.3, (2814)Broxbourne, Eastern England, 586.1, (572), 755.2, (737)Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 582.5, (334), 961.0, (551)Trafford, North-west England, 582.1, (1383), 813.6, (1933)Bolton, North-west England, 578.0, (1666), 787.5, (2270)Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 577.3, (1432), 925.9, (2297)Wigan, North-west England, 570.9, (1888), 814.0, (2692)Bury, North-west England, 569.5, (1086), 817.0, (1558)Salford, North-west England, 567.2, (1490), 739.6, (1943)St Helens, North-west England, 566.0, (1025), 738.3, (1337)Copeland, North-west England, 565.8, (385), 670.2, (456)Newham, London, 563.0, (2000), 666.5, (2368)Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 551.5, (368), 788.3, (526)Ribble Valley, North-west England, 546.5, (339), 702.9, (436)Hyndburn, North-west England, 539.9, (438), 841.8, (683)Fife, Scotland, 537.5, (2011), 553.3, (2070)Burnley, North-west England, 529.4, (473), 886.5, (792)Newport, Wales, 524.8, (821), 855.9, (1339)Manchester, North-west England, 522.5, (2904), 758.8, (4217)Rossendale, North-west England, 520.8, (372), 714.0, (510)Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 514.6, (772), 863.8, (1296)Eden, North-west England, 513.5, (276), 706.9, (380)Cardiff, Wales, 509.7, (1882), 641.9, (2370)Rochdale, North-west England, 509.7, (1140), 752.0, (1682)Pendle, North-west England, 506.8, (467), 1018.0, (938)Knowsley, North-west England, 506.4, (772), 773.4, (1179)Swansea, Wales, 483.4, (1192), 639.6, (1577)Oldham, North-west England, 469.6, (1116), 730.1, (1735)Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 468.6, (1222), 507.7, (1324)West Lothian, Scotland, 464.0, (853), 490.7, (902)Torfaen, Wales, 449.2, (426), 646.4, (613)Falkirk, Scotland, 449.1, (721), 550.0, (883)Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 445.7, (603), 618.6, (837)Wrexham, Wales, 445.4, (606), 590.9, (804)Angus, Scotland, 444.7, (515), 448.1, (519)Inverclyde, Scotland, 441.2, (340), 438.6, (338)Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 427.0, (299), 555.6, (389)Stirling, Scotland, 423.0, (398), 420.9, (396)Caerphilly, Wales, 420.4, (764), 572.8, (1041)Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 415.3, (213), 542.0, (278)Flintshire, Wales, 411.9, (646), 376.8, (591)Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 402.2, (611), 500.3, (760)East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 398.7, (383), 520.5, (500)Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 395.8, (587), 494.3, (733)Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 392.7, (567), 534.0, (771)Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 392.2, (237), 579.2, (350)East Lothian, Scotland, 389.2, (420), 406.9, (439)East Ayrshire, Scotland, 387.3, (471), 444.9, (541)North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 377.3, (1287), 444.4, (1516)Moray, Scotland, 375.1, (359), 442.0, (423)South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 374.4, (1201), 442.9, (1421)Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 373.4, (263), 370.5, (261)Conwy, Wales, 371.5, (439), 429.0, (507)Glasgow City, Scotland, 368.3, (2341), 399.0, (2536)Renfrewshire, Scotland, 366.8, (658), 422.5, (758)West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 364.5, (322), 425.6, (376)East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 364.1, (396), 455.2, (495)Pembrokeshire, Wales, 363.7, (461), 424.5, (538)Powys, Wales, 361.6, (481), 413.4, (550)Denbighshire, Wales, 360.0, (348), 475.9, (460)Orkney Islands, Scotland, 357.1, (80), 294.6, (66)Highland, Scotland, 355.5, (837), 388.2, (914)North Ayrshire, Scotland, 347.9, (467), 376.2, (505)Monmouthshire, Wales, 347.8, (331), 408.8, (389)Scottish Borders, Scotland, 335.8, (387), 308.9, (356)Gwynedd, Wales, 333.9, (418), 271.6, (340)Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 330.8, (800), 476.3, (1152)Bridgend, Wales, 324.0, (478), 555.8, (820)Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 319.6, (273), 346.5, (296)South Ayrshire, Scotland, 308.5, (346), 413.8, (464)Ceredigion, Wales, 252.4, (184), 256.5, (187)Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 211.3, (56), 237.7, (63)Shetland Islands, Scotland, 183.6, (42), 87.5, (20)