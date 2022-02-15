Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to February 11, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in a lab-reported test, plus:

– In England, positive rapid lateral flow tests that do not have a negative confirmatory lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours

– In Northern Ireland and Scotland, positive rapid lateral flow tests

The figures also include possible reinfections in England, Northern Ireland and Wales.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (February 12-15) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 14 (4%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 363 (96%) have seen a fall.

The Shetland Islands in Scotland continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 458 cases in the seven days to February 11 – the equivalent of 2,002.6 per 100,000 people.

This is up from a rate of 1,263.7 for the seven days to February 4.

Lisburn & Castlereagh in Northern Ireland has the second highest rate, down from 1,924.2 to 1,560.9, with 2,286 cases.

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon in Northern Ireland has the third highest rate, down from 1,883.2 to 1,348.3, with 2,929 cases.

Cambridge has the highest rate in England (1,136.2, down from 1,689.5) and Ceredigion has the highest rate in Wales (484.3, up from 252.4).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:Shetland Islands (up from 1,263.7 to 2,002.6)Orkney Islands (875.0 to 1,169.6)Ceredigion (252.4 to 484.3)Stirling (770.6 to 921.6)West Dunbartonshire (594.3 to 726.7)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on February 15 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to February 11; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to February 11; rate of new cases in the seven days to February 4; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to February 4.

Shetland Islands, Scotland, 2002.6, (458), 1263.7, (289)Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 1560.9, (2286), 1924.2, (2818)Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 1348.3, (2929), 1883.2, (4091)Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 1332.9, (2160), 1621.7, (2628)Belfast, Northern Ireland, 1327.9, (4549), 1597.7, (5473)Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 1250.7, (1744), 1543.3, (2152)Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 1245.9, (1791), 1651.4, (2374)Orkney Islands, Scotland, 1169.6, (262), 875.0, (196)Cambridge, Eastern England, 1136.2, (1421), 1689.5, (2113)Horsham, South-east England, 1124.6, (1636), 1330.8, (1936)Dundee City, Scotland, 1103.3, (1642), 1110.7, (1653)Waverley, South-east England, 1084.1, (1372), 1402.5, (1775)Tewkesbury, South-west England, 1068.1, (1032), 1332.0, (1287)Midlothian, Scotland, 1037.0, (966), 1163.7, (1084)City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 1020.8, (5386), 1068.6, (5638)Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 1019.8, (1519), 1387.0, (2066)Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 1019.4, (1852), 1479.6, (2688)Cheltenham, South-west England, 1016.9, (1180), 1310.7, (1521)Oxford, South-east England, 994.8, (1508), 1514.7, (2296)Woking, South-east England, 976.9, (977), 1514.9, (1515)Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 974.8, (1515), 1135.6, (1765)Worthing, South-east England, 970.0, (1074), 1221.0, (1352)Gloucester, South-west England, 962.2, (1248), 1363.1, (1768)East Devon, South-west England, 938.7, (1390), 1287.8, (1907)Rushmoor, South-east England, 936.6, (884), 1473.7, (1391)Northampton, East Midlands, 930.9, (2088), 1397.3, (3134)Exeter, South-west England, 924.0, (1232), 1452.0, (1936)Aberdeen City, Scotland, 922.0, (2112), 1245.5, (2853)Stirling, Scotland, 921.6, (867), 770.6, (725)Chichester, South-east England, 915.2, (1112), 1180.2, (1434)Eastbourne, South-east England, 911.7, (942), 1118.8, (1156)Plymouth, South-west England, 906.6, (2383), 1181.0, (3104)Elmbridge, South-east England, 905.9, (1243), 1272.5, (1746)Reading, South-east England, 905.6, (1452), 1434.5, (2300)Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 898.4, (942), 1143.5, (1199)Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 897.6, (1301), 898.3, (1302)Hart, South-east England, 893.4, (872), 1407.7, (1374)Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 889.2, (2594), 1164.1, (3396)Crawley, South-east England, 884.6, (995), 1142.5, (1285)Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 884.3, (2306), 1051.5, (2742)South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 881.9, (1419), 1330.6, (2141)Guildford, South-east England, 881.3, (1325), 1227.1, (1845)West Lothian, Scotland, 880.8, (1619), 901.4, (1657)West Berkshire, South-east England, 876.5, (1389), 1193.3, (1891)Runnymede, South-east England, 868.0, (784), 1176.8, (1063)West Suffolk, Eastern England, 864.6, (1533), 1155.1, (2048)South Somerset, South-west England, 863.7, (1457), 1027.9, (1734)Hastings, South-east England, 863.3, (799), 1083.7, (1003)Fenland, Eastern England, 860.1, (878), 1293.1, (1320)Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 859.9, (1009), 987.8, (1159)Arun, South-east England, 855.9, (1379), 1129.6, (1820)East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 847.3, (764), 1246.5, (1124)Adur, South-east England, 844.4, (542), 1101.5, (707)Angus, Scotland, 841.8, (975), 909.2, (1053)Surrey Heath, South-east England, 838.5, (748), 1248.8, (1114)Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 837.8, (1266), 829.9, (1254)East Hampshire, South-east England, 835.8, (1035), 1211.3, (1500)Richmond upon Thames, London, 827.7, (1640), 1189.6, (2357)Rother, South-east England, 827.2, (800), 1071.2, (1036)Cherwell, South-east England, 827.2, (1256), 1145.2, (1739)North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 826.4, (1103), 1117.9, (1492)Norwich, Eastern England, 819.4, (1165), 1083.9, (1541)South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 812.6, (776), 1132.0, (1081)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 812.6, (1229), 1188.1, (1797)Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 811.9, (645), 1155.5, (918)Bristol, South-west England, 809.2, (3770), 1098.6, (5118)Mid Sussex, South-east England, 806.5, (1227), 1137.1, (1730)Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 806.1, (1433), 1354.6, (2408)South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 806.1, (1159), 1144.1, (1645)St Albans, Eastern England, 805.0, (1202), 1162.0, (1735)Wealden, South-east England, 803.8, (1308), 1071.7, (1744)Lewes, South-east England, 801.7, (830), 1103.1, (1142)Wokingham, South-east England, 800.3, (1392), 1432.1, (2491)Peterborough, Eastern England, 798.0, (1617), 1376.4, (2789)Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 796.6, (1205), 1183.3, (1790)Fife, Scotland, 794.9, (2974), 1027.2, (3843)South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 792.5, (2281), 1063.9, (3062)Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 791.3, (1181), 1011.8, (1510)Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 790.6, (1201), 815.0, (1238)Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 789.0, (1046), 1106.6, (1467)Teignbridge, South-west England, 787.2, (1063), 1189.3, (1606)Swindon, South-west England, 786.1, (1752), 1114.9, (2485)Torbay, South-west England, 783.3, (1067), 1176.1, (1602)Worcester, West Midlands, 781.9, (784), 1180.9, (1184)Mid Devon, South-west England, 781.6, (651), 985.7, (821)Falkirk, Scotland, 779.8, (1252), 854.5, (1372)Dacorum, Eastern England, 777.1, (1208), 1087.1, (1690)South Norfolk, Eastern England, 775.9, (1110), 1015.6, (1453)Warwick, West Midlands, 770.1, (1116), 1192.5, (1728)North Somerset, South-west England, 769.6, (1659), 1130.9, (2438)Sedgemoor, South-west England, 769.6, (950), 1228.1, (1516)East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 767.2, (737), 865.1, (831)Forest of Dean, South-west England, 765.7, (667), 1137.7, (991)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 764.3, (3034), 954.4, (3789)East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 761.4, (828), 747.6, (813)Wychavon, West Midlands, 758.3, (994), 1032.2, (1353)Isle of Wight, South-east England, 758.3, (1079), 933.3, (1328)Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 756.0, (1001), 1099.7, (1456)Maidstone, South-east England, 753.2, (1304), 1162.1, (2012)Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 752.1, (1215), 1172.4, (1894)Watford, Eastern England, 747.2, (722), 1170.5, (1131)Wiltshire, South-west England, 746.1, (3761), 1040.5, (5245)Inverclyde, Scotland, 744.9, (574), 718.9, (554)Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 743.8, (4069), 1095.3, (5992)Milton Keynes, South-east England, 740.6, (2001), 1144.7, (3093)Stroud, South-west England, 740.3, (895), 1045.5, (1264)Colchester, Eastern England, 739.9, (1459), 949.3, (1872)Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 738.5, (1450), 916.7, (1800)Kingston upon Thames, London, 736.3, (1319), 1013.2, (1815)Wellingborough, East Midlands, 735.5, (589), 1065.2, (853)Kettering, East Midlands, 734.8, (751), 1159.4, (1185)Three Rivers, Eastern England, 734.3, (690), 1127.0, (1059)Sevenoaks, South-east England, 733.2, (890), 1050.4, (1275)Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 732.1, (909), 1243.5, (1544)Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 730.9, (1008), 1081.9, (1492)Tandridge, South-east England, 729.6, (646), 1042.4, (923)Ipswich, Eastern England, 729.5, (992), 1010.5, (1374)Rugby, West Midlands, 728.4, (806), 1117.0, (1236)North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 727.9, (2483), 670.1, (2286)West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 726.7, (642), 594.3, (525)West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 725.7, (811), 1203.5, (1345)Spelthorne, South-east England, 724.9, (724), 1060.3, (1059)Wandsworth, London, 724.8, (2390), 930.4, (3068)Renfrewshire, Scotland, 721.9, (1295), 647.2, (1161)East Lothian, Scotland, 718.3, (775), 768.3, (829)Broadland, Eastern England, 717.8, (947), 981.6, (1295)South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 716.9, (2300), 702.3, (2253)Dorset, South-west England, 716.4, (2721), 909.7, (3455)Ashford, South-east England, 715.2, (937), 1047.9, (1373)Breckland, Eastern England, 715.0, (1010), 964.9, (1363)Southampton, South-east England, 710.6, (1797), 955.8, (2417)South Hams, South-west England, 707.3, (622), 1000.6, (880)Mendip, South-west England, 706.0, (821), 861.7, (1002)Eastleigh, South-east England, 704.7, (955), 1105.4, (1498)Dover, South-east England, 703.7, (834), 962.8, (1141)Herefordshire, West Midlands, 703.5, (1362), 1070.7, (2073)Thanet, South-east England, 703.4, (995), 1025.0, (1450)Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 701.9, (360), 723.3, (371)Mole Valley, South-east England, 701.3, (614), 1149.1, (1006)Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 700.4, (833), 1040.9, (1238)Slough, South-east England, 700.0, (1047), 1216.8, (1820)Daventry, East Midlands, 698.1, (607), 1150.1, (1000)South Holland, East Midlands, 697.9, (669), 1057.8, (1014)Glasgow City, Scotland, 697.1, (4431), 608.5, (3868)West Devon, South-west England, 694.7, (390), 858.6, (482)Merton, London, 694.6, (1434), 947.4, (1956)Highland, Scotland, 691.9, (1629), 700.8, (1650)North Devon, South-west England, 689.6, (677), 1095.0, (1075)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 686.3, (3950), 894.3, (5147)Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 676.5, (548), 1166.6, (945)East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 675.1, (642), 913.7, (869)Bedford, Eastern England, 673.2, (1176), 1056.2, (1845)Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 669.8, (759), 923.0, (1046)Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 669.0, (992), 813.3, (1206)Cotswold, South-west England, 665.8, (601), 851.9, (769)Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 664.7, (1220), 846.1, (1553)Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 662.5, (566), 565.4, (483)Redditch, West Midlands, 661.5, (566), 971.2, (831)Scottish Borders, Scotland, 661.2, (762), 779.2, (898)Sutton, London, 658.6, (1368), 947.5, (1968)Rutland, East Midlands, 657.2, (266), 953.7, (386)East Suffolk, Eastern England, 657.0, (1645), 963.4, (2412)Test Valley, South-east England, 656.6, (835), 953.1, (1212)Winchester, South-east England, 653.6, (823), 1031.6, (1299)Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 652.2, (647), 1162.3, (1153)Boston, East Midlands, 652.2, (462), 872.4, (618)New Forest, South-east England, 649.0, (1166), 925.1, (1662)Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 643.1, (1151), 911.8, (1632)Harrow, London, 640.8, (1617), 923.0, (2329)Ealing, London, 640.2, (2179), 955.5, (3252)Fareham, South-east England, 639.5, (744), 898.2, (1045)Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 637.5, (1875), 1051.4, (3092)Corby, East Midlands, 636.5, (465), 1034.9, (756)Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 633.1, (1148), 1017.5, (1845)Babergh, Eastern England, 633.0, (587), 995.3, (923)Stevenage, Eastern England, 629.9, (555), 987.5, (870)North Norfolk, Eastern England, 629.5, (662), 915.7, (963)Portsmouth, South-east England, 628.8, (1350), 807.7, (1734)Hertsmere, Eastern England, 626.7, (661), 956.7, (1009)Canterbury, South-east England, 626.6, (1045), 968.4, (1615)East Ayrshire, Scotland, 625.0, (760), 729.4, (887)Hillingdon, London, 622.0, (1922), 909.3, (2810)South Kesteven, East Midlands, 615.1, (881), 1075.2, (1540)Gedling, East Midlands, 614.9, (727), 803.5, (950)York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 614.2, (1296), 959.7, (2025)Derby, East Midlands, 612.9, (1574), 889.4, (2284)East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 612.0, (740), 897.3, (1085)Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 609.3, (2095), 856.8, (2946)Swale, South-east England, 604.6, (913), 1019.8, (1540)Hounslow, London, 603.5, (1640), 949.0, (2579)Gosport, South-east England, 603.5, (511), 921.1, (780)Havant, South-east England, 603.1, (762), 999.7, (1263)South Ayrshire, Scotland, 602.8, (676), 644.7, (723)Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 602.8, (1562), 907.7, (2352)Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 600.5, (744), 849.1, (1052)Lambeth, London, 599.1, (1928), 695.4, (2238)Chelmsford, Eastern England, 598.2, (1074), 870.5, (1563)South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 598.1, (655), 935.9, (1025)Gravesham, South-east England, 597.8, (639), 936.5, (1001)East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 595.6, (904), 815.6, (1238)Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 595.5, (723), 971.0, (1179)Bromley, London, 594.7, (1979), 838.5, (2790)Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 593.7, (319), 869.1, (467)Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 592.6, (596), 886.0, (891)Medway, South-east England, 589.3, (1645), 898.8, (2509)Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 584.5, (762), 839.9, (1095)Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 581.7, (688), 900.4, (1065)Southwark, London, 579.7, (1855), 714.3, (2286)Erewash, East Midlands, 579.2, (668), 757.8, (874)Braintree, Eastern England, 578.7, (886), 785.8, (1203)Cheshire East, North-west England, 574.9, (2223), 835.3, (3230)Islington, London, 570.3, (1415), 714.2, (1772)North Kesteven, East Midlands, 568.8, (672), 873.5, (1032)Broxtowe, East Midlands, 560.1, (642), 767.7, (880)Tendring, Eastern England, 559.9, (825), 851.0, (1254)North Ayrshire, Scotland, 554.9, (745), 685.3, (920)Darlington, North-east England, 554.9, (596), 920.8, (989)Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 551.7, (558), 820.7, (830)Melton, East Midlands, 550.6, (283), 928.1, (477)Carlisle, North-west England, 550.1, (597), 774.9, (841)Solihull, West Midlands, 547.6, (1191), 863.5, (1878)Barnet, London, 545.9, (2178), 861.1, (3436)Kensington and Chelsea, London, 545.7, (856), 748.4, (1174)Hackney and City of London, London, 544.4, (1589), 648.6, (1893)Tower Hamlets, London, 543.4, (1804), 704.9, (2340)Croydon, London, 540.7, (2101), 707.7, (2750)Uttlesford, Eastern England, 539.0, (500), 957.3, (888)Amber Valley, East Midlands, 537.1, (692), 662.1, (853)West Lindsey, East Midlands, 536.5, (516), 833.8, (802)Luton, Eastern England, 536.2, (1145), 956.8, (2043)Northumberland, North-east England, 533.9, (1729), 728.5, (2359)Moray, Scotland, 533.9, (511), 729.3, (698)Shropshire, West Midlands, 532.9, (1734), 866.0, (2818)Camden, London, 531.6, (1486), 732.0, (2046)High Peak, East Midlands, 531.1, (492), 735.2, (681)Tamworth, West Midlands, 528.2, (406), 833.9, (641)North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 525.8, (838), 791.9, (1262)Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 524.7, (680), 851.8, (1104)Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 519.9, (478), 873.5, (803)Waltham Forest, London, 519.6, (1439), 716.8, (1985)North Tyneside, North-east England, 517.5, (1081), 777.5, (1624)Allerdale, North-west England, 517.2, (506), 621.5, (608)Lewisham, London, 515.2, (1573), 687.2, (2098)Bolsover, East Midlands, 514.1, (418), 746.6, (607)Lichfield, West Midlands, 513.1, (542), 803.7, (849)Stafford, West Midlands, 509.2, (702), 831.3, (1146)Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 508.5, (1305), 885.3, (2272)East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 508.4, (1745), 762.2, (2616)Ashfield, East Midlands, 508.0, (652), 692.7, (889)Halton, North-west England, 501.7, (651), 758.3, (984)Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 500.9, (1537), 702.0, (2154)North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 499.0, (523), 853.9, (895)Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 498.5, (361), 671.1, (486)Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 498.0, (566), 759.2, (863)North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 497.0, (508), 726.9, (743)Lancaster, North-west England, 496.2, (735), 710.2, (1052)Westminster, London, 495.5, (1337), 622.6, (1680)Haringey, London, 494.8, (1318), 713.7, (1901)Nottingham, East Midlands, 493.9, (1665), 631.6, (2129)Brent, London, 492.7, (1615), 651.1, (2134)Dartford, South-east England, 491.9, (561), 724.2, (826)Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 491.9, (3929), 755.9, (6038)Rochford, Eastern England, 489.6, (429), 635.6, (557)County Durham, North-east England, 489.2, (2608), 824.7, (4397)North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 488.6, (844), 811.0, (1401)Harlow, Eastern England, 488.1, (426), 839.8, (733)Ceredigion, Wales, 484.3, (353), 252.4, (184)Greenwich, London, 483.7, (1398), 673.6, (1947)South Tyneside, North-east England, 483.7, (731), 715.9, (1082)Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 482.8, (525), 690.7, (751)Charnwood, East Midlands, 481.9, (908), 674.6, (1271)Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 481.8, (268), 611.2, (340)Coventry, West Midlands, 478.1, (1814), 717.7, (2723)Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 478.1, (274), 785.2, (450)Lincoln, East Midlands, 477.8, (478), 865.6, (866)Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 476.6, (437), 787.4, (722)Torridge, South-west England, 474.4, (326), 804.7, (553)Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 474.0, (481), 708.5, (719)Mansfield, East Midlands, 473.7, (518), 792.9, (867)Basildon, Eastern England, 472.4, (886), 752.8, (1412)Wirral, North-west England, 471.7, (1530), 771.1, (2501)Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 464.3, (457), 666.5, (656)Chesterfield, East Midlands, 464.1, (487), 740.5, (777)Maldon, Eastern England, 461.8, (302), 750.8, (491)Harborough, East Midlands, 459.5, (439), 754.7, (721)North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 456.8, (299), 808.2, (529)Sunderland, North-east England, 455.6, (1266), 769.9, (2139)Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 451.6, (556), 777.2, (957)Warrington, North-west England, 450.8, (944), 691.5, (1448)Hartlepool, North-east England, 450.8, (423), 754.5, (708)East Lindsey, East Midlands, 450.6, (640), 749.8, (1065)Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 448.9, (2645), 690.2, (4067)Dudley, West Midlands, 444.5, (1433), 849.4, (2738)Bexley, London, 444.0, (1107), 640.2, (1596)Thurrock, Eastern England, 442.1, (776), 654.6, (1149)Preston, North-west England, 441.9, (637), 705.5, (1017)Liverpool, North-west England, 441.2, (2208), 595.8, (2982)Blackpool, North-west England, 440.8, (610), 669.2, (926)Gateshead, North-east England, 438.7, (886), 677.9, (1369)Broxbourne, Eastern England, 434.5, (424), 587.1, (573)Sefton, North-west England, 434.2, (1198), 599.9, (1655)Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 434.2, (1148), 794.6, (2101)Stockport, North-west England, 434.1, (1277), 702.6, (2067)Blaby, East Midlands, 432.6, (441), 770.0, (785)South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 432.5, (486), 704.8, (792)Redbridge, London, 432.2, (1321), 672.3, (2055)Eden, North-west England, 431.6, (232), 513.5, (276)Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 430.2, (114), 301.9, (80)Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 427.9, (782), 679.5, (1242)South Ribble, North-west England, 426.7, (474), 672.5, (747)Trafford, North-west England, 425.5, (1011), 583.0, (1385)Copeland, North-west England, 424.7, (289), 565.8, (385)Middlesbrough, North-east England, 422.6, (597), 738.9, (1044)Walsall, West Midlands, 421.7, (1209), 689.5, (1977)Wyre, North-west England, 420.1, (475), 615.6, (696)Brentwood, Eastern England, 418.2, (323), 596.8, (461)Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 418.1, (1108), 701.2, (1858)Carmarthenshire, Wales, 416.2, (791), 599.8, (1140)Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 414.3, (818), 750.2, (1481)Chorley, North-west England, 409.7, (487), 618.3, (735)Newham, London, 408.4, (1451), 565.5, (2009)Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 406.8, (1795), 698.9, (3084)West Lancashire, North-west England, 405.3, (464), 692.6, (793)Enfield, London, 404.1, (1348), 632.2, (2109)Havering, London, 401.7, (1047), 630.0, (1642)Barking and Dagenham, London, 400.7, (858), 603.0, (1291)South Lakeland, North-west England, 398.5, (418), 604.4, (634)Sandwell, West Midlands, 398.1, (1310), 702.9, (2313)Epping Forest, Eastern England, 397.2, (525), 604.5, (799)Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 391.2, (2121), 661.8, (3588)Knowsley, North-west England, 390.9, (596), 507.0, (773)Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 390.0, (1220), 691.2, (2162)Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 386.2, (958), 578.5, (1435)Birmingham, West Midlands, 382.0, (4357), 616.6, (7032)Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 381.4, (1341), 666.4, (2343)Castle Point, Eastern England, 381.1, (345), 678.3, (614)Rossendale, North-west England, 376.6, (269), 520.8, (372)Cardiff, Wales, 371.1, (1370), 510.8, (1886)Fylde, North-west England, 370.6, (301), 631.7, (513)Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 367.5, (777), 620.0, (1311)Tameside, North-west England, 366.3, (832), 597.0, (1356)Salford, North-west England, 360.9, (948), 568.7, (1494)Leicester, East Midlands, 359.9, (1274), 689.8, (2442)Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 359.3, (206), 584.3, (335)St. Helens, North-west England, 358.4, (649), 565.4, (1024)Manchester, North-west England, 357.2, (1985), 523.1, (2907)Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 353.7, (236), 550.0, (367)Bolton, North-west England, 351.4, (1013), 579.0, (1669)Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 351.2, (482), 606.3, (832)Wigan, North-west England, 336.5, (1113), 571.8, (1891)Torfaen, Wales, 326.9, (310), 449.2, (426)Swansea, Wales, 322.0, (794), 484.3, (1194)Bury, North-west England, 316.2, (603), 571.0, (1089)Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 315.6, (427), 447.9, (606)Ribble Valley, North-west England, 314.4, (195), 548.2, (340)Flintshire, Wales, 313.0, (491), 411.9, (646)Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 312.8, (219), 428.4, (300)Rochdale, North-west England, 309.0, (691), 508.8, (1138)Pembrokeshire, Wales, 306.9, (389), 366.1, (464)Wrexham, Wales, 299.9, (408), 449.8, (612)Hyndburn, North-west England, 297.0, (241), 541.1, (439)Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 293.3, (440), 515.2, (773)Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 292.9, (177), 392.2, (237)Gwynedd, Wales, 291.6, (365), 333.9, (418)Burnley, North-west England, 291.0, (260), 528.3, (472)Pendle, North-west England, 288.7, (266), 506.8, (467)Oldham, North-west England, 284.1, (675), 469.2, (1115)Denbighshire, Wales, 279.3, (270), 360.0, (348)Monmouthshire, Wales, 275.3, (262), 347.8, (331)Newport, Wales, 274.9, (430), 526.7, (824)Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 274.3, (396), 392.7, (567)Conwy, Wales, 274.1, (324), 373.1, (441)Powys, Wales, 261.6, (348), 363.1, (483)Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 254.1, (179), 374.8, (264)Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 247.2, (598), 332.0, (803)Caerphilly, Wales, 245.4, (446), 420.4, (764)Bridgend, Wales, 224.3, (331), 324.0, (478)