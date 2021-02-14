Latest Covid-19 vaccine figures, by nation and age group

A total of 15,062,189 million people in the UK have now received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to Government figures published on February 14.

This is the equivalent of 22.5% of the total UK population, and 28.6% of people aged 18 and over.

Here are the detailed figures for each nation:

– England

A total of 12,675,663 people had received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine up to February 13, according to NHS England.

This is the equivalent of 22.5% of the total population of England, and 28.6% of people aged 18 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

The latest available breakdown for age groups in England is for doses given up to February 7.

By this date, an estimated 91.3% of people aged 80 and over had received their first dose, along with 95.6% of people aged 75-79 and 74.0% of people aged 70-74.

A total of 93.2% of residents of older adult care homes in England eligible to have their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine had received the jab up to February 7.

Residents are classed as eligible for the vaccine if they have not had Covid-19 in the previous 28 days.

NHS England said the number of eligible residents includes a small number of residents at care homes currently undergoing an outbreak and which cannot be visited, who did not receive the vaccine for valid medical reasons, and those for whom consent had not been provided.

– Wales

As of 10pm on February 13, 771,651 people had received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to Public Health Wales.

This is the equivalent of 24.5% of the total population of Wales, and 30.6% of people aged 18 and over.

A total of 89.3% of people aged 80 and over had received their first dose, along with 89.9% of people aged 75-79 and 88.3% of people aged 70-74.

The latest figure for care home residents is 81.4%, and for care home workers it is 84.3%.

Public Health Wales said people may appear more than once in these totals. For example, someone aged 80 and over who lives in a care home will be included in the percentage for those 80 and over and also in the percentage for those in a care home.

– Scotland

As of 8.30am on February 14, 1,223,774 people had received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to the Scottish Government.

This is the equivalent of 22.4% of the total population of Scotland, and 27.6% of people aged 18 and over.

Some 99% of people aged 80 or over living in the community have had their first dose, along with 99% of people aged 75-79 and 78% of people aged 70-74.

These totals do not include care home residents.

Some 94% of residents in all care homes have had their first dose. The figure for staff in older adult care homes is 91%, while the figure for staff in all care homes is 79%.

– Northern Ireland

A total of 391,101 people had received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine as of February 13, according to the Northern Ireland Department of Health.

This is the equivalent of 20.7% of the total population of Northern Ireland, and 26.9% of people aged 18 and over.

As of February 4, 100% of care homes in Northern Ireland had been visited and offered the first dose of the vaccine, while 90% of care homes had been visited and offered the second dose.

A recent breakdown of vaccine doses by age group is not available.