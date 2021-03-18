Latest UK Covid-19 vaccine figures by nation and age group

A total of 25,735,472 people in the UK have now received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to Government figures published on March 18.

This is the equivalent of 38.5% of the total UK population, and 48.9% of people aged 18 and over.

Here are the detailed figures for each nation:

– England

A total of 21,886,125 people had received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine up to March 17, according to NHS England.

This is the equivalent of 38.9% of the total population of England, and 49.4% of people aged 18 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

The latest available breakdown for age groups in England is for doses given up to March 14.

By this date, an estimated 95.1% of people aged 80 and over had received their first dose, along with 100% of people aged 75-79, 96.3% of people aged 70-74, 91.2% of people aged 65 to 69 and 83.7% of people aged 60-64.

The percentage for 75 to 79-year-olds is 100% because the number of people in this age group who have received their first dose is greater than the estimated population.

A total of 93.8% of residents of older adult care homes in England eligible to have their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine had received the jab by March 14, as well as 75.6% of eligible staff in older adult care homes.

Care home residents and staff are classed as eligible for the vaccine if they have not had Covid-19 in the previous 28 days.

HEALTH Coronavirus Vaccine (PA Graphics)

– Wales

As of 10pm on March 17, 1,180,155 people had received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to Public Health Wales.

This is the equivalent of 37.4% of the total population of Wales, and 46.8% of people aged 18 and over.

A total of 94.6% of people aged 80 and over had received their first dose, along with 95.2% of people aged 75-79, 94.6% of people aged 70-74, 91.6% of people aged 65-69 and 65.3% of people aged 60-64.

The latest figure for residents of older adult care homes is 95.8%, for workers in older adult care homes it is 85.9%, for healthcare workers it is 89.3%, and for the clinically extremely vulnerable aged 16-69 it is 89.9%.

Public Health Wales said people may appear more than once in these totals. For example, someone aged 80 and over who lives in a care home will be included in the percentage for those 80 and over and also in the percentage for those in a care home. The figures for care home staff and healthcare workers may include people who work in Wales but live elsewhere.

– Scotland

As of 7.30am on March 18, 2,023,002 people had received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to the Scottish Government.

This is the equivalent of 37.0% of the total population of Scotland, and 45.6% of people aged 18 and over.

A total of 97.5% of people aged 80 or over have received their first dose, along with 99.7% of people aged 75-79, 100% of people aged 70-74, 97.4% of people aged 65-69 and 74.0% of people aged 60-64.

The latest figure for residents of older care homes is 96.2%. The figure for staff working in all care homes is 97.1%.

HEALTH Coronavirus VaccineNumbers (PA Graphics)

– Northern Ireland

A total of 646,190 people had received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine as of March 17, according to the Northern Ireland Department of Health.

This is the equivalent of 34.1% of the total population of Northern Ireland, and 44.5% of people aged 18 and over.

Some 88% of people aged 70 and over were estimated to have had their first dose of vaccine, along with 76% of people aged 65 to 69 and 29% of people aged 60 to 64.

All care homes in Northern Ireland have been visited and offered the first dose of the vaccine.