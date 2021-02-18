Latest UK Covid-19 vaccine figures, by nation and age group

A total of 16,423,082 people in the UK have now received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to Government figures published on February 18.

This is the equivalent of 24.6% of the total UK population, and 31.2% of people aged 18 and over.

Here are the detailed figures for each nation:

– England

A total of 13,817,914 people had received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine up to February 17, according to NHS England.

This is the equivalent of 24.5% of the total population of England, and 31.2% of people aged 18 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

The latest available breakdown for age groups in England is for doses given up to February 14.

By this date, an estimated 93.4% of people aged 80 and over had received their first dose, along with 99.3% of people aged 75-79 and 92.3% of people aged 70-74.

A total of 94.5% of residents of older adult care homes in England eligible to have their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine had received the jab by February 14, as well as 69.0% of eligible staff in older adult care homes.

Care home residents and staff are classed as eligible for the vaccine if they have not had Covid-19 in the previous 28 days.

NHS England said the number of eligible residents includes a small number of residents at care homes currently undergoing an outbreak and which cannot be visited, who did not receive the vaccine for valid medical reasons, and those for whom consent had not been provided.

Around 88% of patient-facing NHS Trust health care workers are likely to have had their first dose of vaccine by February 14, NHS England added.

– Wales

As of 10pm February 17, 822,633 people had received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to Public Health Wales.

This is the equivalent of 26.1% of the total population of Wales, and 32.6% of people aged 18 and over.

A total of 90.1% of people aged 80 and over had received their first dose, along with 91.9% of people aged 75-79 and 91.1% of people aged 70-74.

The latest figure for care home residents is 82.9%, for care home workers it is 85.1%, and for the clinically extremely vulnerable aged 16-69 it is 82.2%.

Public Health Wales said people may appear more than once in these totals. For example, someone aged 80 and over who lives in a care home will be included in the percentage for those 80 and over and also in the percentage for those in a care home.

– Scotland

As of 8.30am on February 18, 1,354,966 people had received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to the Scottish Government.

This is the equivalent of 24.8% of the total population of Scotland, and 30.6% of people aged 18 and over.

The proportion of people aged 80 or over to receive a first jab has exceeded the estimated population for this age group, as has the proportion of people aged 75-79.

An estimated 92% of people aged 70-74 have had their first dose, along with 69% of people aged 65-69.

Some 95% of residents in all care homes have had their first dose. The figure for staff in older adult care homes is 92%, while the figure for staff in all care homes is 80%.

– Northern Ireland

A total of 427,569 people had received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine as of February 17, according to the Northern Ireland Department of Health.

This is the equivalent of 22.6% of the total population of Northern Ireland, and 29.4% of people aged 18 and over.

As of February 15, 94% of people aged 80 and over are estimated to have had their first dose of vaccine, along with 88% of people aged 75-79, 75% of people aged 70-74 and 62% of people aged 65-69.

All care homes in Northern Ireland have been visited and offered the first dose of the vaccine.