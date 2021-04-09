Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to April 5, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (April 6-9) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 16 (5%) have seen a rise in case rates, 297 (94%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

Corby in Northamptonshire continues to have the highest rate in England, with 92 new cases recorded in the seven days to April 5 – the equivalent of 127.4 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 204.9 per 100,000 in the seven days to March 29.

Mansfield in Nottinghamshire has the second highest rate, up from 83.2 to 107.0, with 117 new cases.

Barnsley has the third highest rate, down from 134.1 to 100.9, with 249 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rise are:Mansfield (up from 83.2 to 107.0)Watford (28.0 to 42.5)Bolsover (26.1 to 39.7)Daventry (30.3 to 37.2)Darlington (55.2 to 61.8)

HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on April 9 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to April 5; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to April 5; rate of new cases in the seven days to March 29; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to March 29.

Corby, 127.4, (92), 204.9, (148)Mansfield, 107.0, (117), 83.2, (91)Barnsley, 100.9, (249), 134.1, (331)Wakefield, 97.6, (340), 127.2, (443)Hull, 87.4, (227), 132.0, (343)Luton, 87.3, (186), 110.8, (236)Leicester, 85.3, (302), 104.7, (371)Doncaster, 84.6, (264), 135.0, (421)Leeds, 77.2, (612), 110.2, (874)Bradford, 76.3, (412), 124.5, (672)Sheffield, 75.7, (443), 115.1, (673)Rotherham, 72.0, (191), 156.0, (414)South Holland, 69.5, (66), 100.0, (95)North Lincolnshire, 68.5, (118), 130.0, (224)Kirklees, 68.4, (301), 98.7, (434)Slough, 66.9, (100), 82.9, (124)Hartlepool, 65.1, (61), 82.2, (77)Wellingborough, 64.0, (51), 57.7, (46)Rochdale, 63.8, (142), 89.9, (200)Blackburn with Darwen, 62.8, (94), 104.2, (156)Darlington, 61.8, (66), 55.2, (59)Oadby and Wigston, 61.4, (35), 61.4, (35)Oldham, 61.2, (145), 105.4, (250)North East Lincolnshire, 60.2, (96), 81.5, (130)Peterborough, 59.8, (121), 95.4, (193)Boston, 58.4, (41), 124.0, (87)Bolton, 58.4, (168), 105.7, (304)North Warwickshire, 58.2, (38), 145.6, (95)Stockton-on-Tees, 57.3, (113), 95.3, (188)Tameside, 57.0, (129), 98.5, (223)Manchester, 55.5, (307), 92.2, (510)Preston, 54.5, (78), 98.5, (141)Wolverhampton, 53.5, (141), 57.0, (150)West Lindsey, 53.3, (51), 61.7, (59)South Kesteven, 52.7, (75), 120.1, (171)Stoke-on-Trent, 52.3, (134), 75.7, (194)Hinckley and Bosworth, 50.4, (57), 99.0, (112)Walsall, 49.4, (141), 73.6, (210)Fenland, 49.1, (50), 61.9, (63)Chorley, 49.1, (58), 63.4, (75)Stockport, 48.7, (143), 65.1, (191)Southampton, 48.7, (123), 65.7, (166)Rugby, 48.7, (53), 78.0, (85)Scarborough, 46.9, (51), 45.1, (49)Wigan, 46.9, (154), 76.4, (251)Selby, 46.3, (42), 86.1, (78)Northampton, 45.9, (103), 64.6, (145)Kettering, 45.2, (46), 65.8, (67)East Northamptonshire, 44.4, (42), 95.2, (90)Gedling, 44.1, (52), 50.9, (60)Ipswich, 43.8, (60), 54.8, (75)Bury, 43.5, (83), 68.1, (130)Hyndburn, 43.2, (35), 67.9, (55)Charnwood, 43.0, (80), 72.1, (134)Melton, 43.0, (22), 89.8, (46)Watford, 42.5, (41), 28.0, (27)Redditch, 42.2, (36), 77.4, (66)Calderdale, 42.1, (89), 83.2, (176)Newcastle upon Tyne, 41.9, (127), 48.2, (146)Burnley, 41.6, (37), 61.9, (55)Hillingdon, 41.4, (127), 49.5, (152)Blaby, 41.4, (42), 67.0, (68)Rutland, 40.1, (16), 57.6, (23)Bolsover, 39.7, (32), 26.1, (21)South Ribble, 39.7, (44), 55.1, (61)North East Derbyshire, 39.4, (40), 46.3, (47)Ribble Valley, 39.4, (24), 44.3, (27)Sandwell, 39.3, (129), 95.3, (313)Newark and Sherwood, 39.2, (48), 91.5, (112)Oxford, 38.7, (59), 55.8, (85)Swindon, 37.8, (84), 65.7, (146)Bassetlaw, 37.5, (44), 58.7, (69)Daventry, 37.2, (32), 30.3, (26)North Tyneside, 37.0, (77), 54.3, (113)East Riding of Yorkshire, 36.6, (125), 49.5, (169)Rossendale, 36.4, (26), 43.4, (31)Stratford-on-Avon, 36.1, (47), 31.5, (41)Dudley, 35.8, (115), 75.2, (242)East Cambridgeshire, 35.6, (32), 34.5, (31)South Derbyshire, 35.4, (38), 62.5, (67)Tamworth, 35.2, (27), 91.3, (70)Trafford, 35.0, (83), 75.0, (178)Southend-on-Sea, 34.9, (64), 38.8, (71)Salford, 34.8, (90), 85.8, (222)Coventry, 34.7, (129), 48.2, (179)Birmingham, 34.2, (391), 63.8, (728)Woking, 33.7, (34), 36.7, (37)Ashfield, 33.6, (43), 64.1, (82)Middlesbrough, 33.3, (47), 55.3, (78)East Lindsey, 33.2, (47), 55.0, (78)Wyre Forest, 32.6, (33), 42.5, (43)County Durham, 32.4, (172), 49.8, (264)Spelthorne, 32.0, (32), 45.1, (45)Hounslow, 31.7, (86), 52.7, (143)Ealing, 31.6, (108), 48.0, (164)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 31.6, (41), 57.7, (75)Kensington and Chelsea, 31.4, (49), 39.1, (61)Barking and Dagenham, 31.0, (66), 55.0, (117)South Oxfordshire, 31.0, (44), 45.8, (65)Solihull, 31.0, (67), 47.6, (103)Broxtowe, 30.7, (35), 77.2, (88)Warrington, 30.5, (64), 47.6, (100)Bexley, 30.2, (75), 58.4, (145)Three Rivers, 30.0, (28), 31.1, (29)Craven, 29.8, (17), 59.5, (34)Lichfield, 29.6, (31), 43.9, (46)Sunderland, 29.5, (82), 57.3, (159)Milton Keynes, 29.3, (79), 48.2, (130)Dartford, 29.3, (33), 63.1, (71)Gateshead, 29.2, (59), 39.6, (80)High Peak, 29.1, (27), 57.2, (53)Harrow, 29.1, (73), 60.5, (152)Redbridge, 28.5, (87), 46.5, (142)Stevenage, 28.5, (25), 68.3, (60)Staffordshire Moorlands, 28.4, (28), 29.5, (29)Windsor and Maidenhead, 27.7, (42), 58.1, (88)Kingston upon Thames, 27.6, (49), 35.5, (63)Dacorum, 27.1, (42), 34.9, (54)Newham, 26.9, (95), 37.4, (132)Sedgemoor, 26.8, (33), 49.5, (61)Nottingham, 26.1, (87), 63.7, (212)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 25.8, (39), 31.0, (47)Eastleigh, 25.5, (34), 50.2, (67)Test Valley, 25.4, (32), 29.3, (37)Barrow-in-Furness, 25.4, (17), 20.9, (14)North West Leicestershire, 25.1, (26), 68.5, (71)East Staffordshire, 25.1, (30), 70.1, (84)Pendle, 25.0, (23), 35.8, (33)South Somerset, 24.9, (42), 61.2, (103)South Tyneside, 24.5, (37), 38.4, (58)South Northamptonshire, 24.3, (23), 24.3, (23)Richmond upon Thames, 24.2, (48), 31.3, (62)Northumberland, 24.2, (78), 44.4, (143)Wandsworth, 24.0, (79), 34.9, (115)Thanet, 24.0, (34), 43.0, (61)Central Bedfordshire, 23.6, (68), 52.0, (150)West Oxfordshire, 23.5, (26), 45.2, (50)Swale, 23.3, (35), 52.0, (78)St Helens, 23.3, (42), 37.1, (67)Knowsley, 23.2, (35), 31.2, (47)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 23.2, (30), 33.2, (43)Welwyn Hatfield, 22.8, (28), 36.6, (45)Redcar and Cleveland, 22.6, (31), 31.4, (43)Barnet, 22.2, (88), 31.1, (123)Cheshire East, 22.1, (85), 39.3, (151)Halton, 21.6, (28), 43.3, (56)Wychavon, 21.6, (28), 39.4, (51)Basingstoke and Deane, 21.5, (38), 31.7, (56)Eastbourne, 21.2, (22), 35.7, (37)West Lancashire, 21.0, (24), 57.7, (66)Chesterfield, 21.0, (22), 37.2, (39)Erewash, 20.8, (24), 36.4, (42)Breckland, 20.7, (29), 42.9, (60)Derby, 20.6, (53), 50.5, (130)Bracknell Forest, 20.4, (25), 36.7, (45)Bristol, 20.3, (94), 44.9, (208)Warwick, 20.2, (29), 26.4, (38)South Bucks, 20.0, (14), 30.0, (21)Chiltern, 19.8, (19), 25.0, (24)North Kesteven, 19.7, (23), 40.2, (47)Liverpool, 19.5, (97), 33.3, (166)Wycombe, 19.5, (34), 42.9, (75)Brent, 19.4, (64), 38.8, (128)South Gloucestershire, 19.3, (55), 35.4, (101)Lancaster, 19.2, (28), 37.7, (55)Broadland, 19.1, (25), 49.7, (65)Huntingdonshire, 19.1, (34), 49.4, (88)Bedford, 19.0, (33), 34.6, (60)Telford and Wrekin, 18.9, (34), 21.1, (38)Tower Hamlets, 18.8, (61), 35.7, (116)Waltham Forest, 18.8, (52), 32.1, (89)Worcester, 18.8, (19), 35.6, (36)North Hertfordshire, 18.7, (25), 35.2, (47)Epsom and Ewell, 18.6, (15), 50.9, (41)Reading, 18.5, (30), 33.4, (54)Havering, 18.5, (48), 29.3, (76)South Norfolk, 18.5, (26), 19.9, (28)Sefton, 18.5, (51), 27.1, (75)Allerdale, 18.4, (18), 30.7, (30)Cheshire West and Chester, 17.8, (61), 44.3, (152)Isle of Wight, 17.6, (25), 11.3, (16)Wokingham, 17.5, (30), 33.3, (57)Arun, 17.4, (28), 23.0, (37)Harlow, 17.2, (15), 26.4, (23)Adur, 17.1, (11), 15.6, (10)Wiltshire, 17.0, (85), 22.8, (114)Merton, 16.9, (35), 39.2, (81)Ashford, 16.9, (22), 26.9, (35)Enfield, 16.8, (56), 27.9, (93)Runnymede, 16.8, (15), 34.7, (31)Richmondshire, 16.8, (9), 29.8, (16)Aylesbury Vale, 16.5, (33), 32.6, (65)Chichester, 16.5, (20), 22.3, (27)Gosport, 16.5, (14), 24.8, (21)Islington, 16.5, (40), 25.6, (62)Blackpool, 16.5, (23), 25.8, (36)Hart, 16.5, (16), 53.6, (52)Broxbourne, 16.4, (16), 20.6, (20)Hambleton, 16.4, (15), 25.1, (23)Tendring, 16.4, (24), 49.8, (73)Greenwich, 16.3, (47), 35.8, (103)Babergh, 16.3, (15), 14.1, (13)Copeland, 16.1, (11), 39.6, (27)Fylde, 16.1, (13), 32.2, (26)Westminster, 16.1, (42), 23.7, (62)Bromsgrove, 16.0, (16), 39.0, (39)West Suffolk, 15.6, (28), 36.3, (65)Brentwood, 15.6, (12), 14.3, (11)Castle Point, 15.5, (14), 21.0, (19)Somerset West and Taunton, 15.5, (24), 19.3, (30)Vale of White Horse, 15.4, (21), 33.1, (45)Mid Suffolk, 15.4, (16), 24.1, (25)Hertsmere, 15.2, (16), 28.6, (30)Cambridge, 15.2, (19), 35.3, (44)Hammersmith and Fulham, 15.1, (28), 43.7, (81)South Staffordshire, 15.1, (17), 32.9, (37)Thurrock, 14.9, (26), 33.8, (59)East Suffolk, 14.8, (37), 24.1, (60)Rushmoor, 14.8, (14), 24.3, (23)Sutton, 14.5, (30), 30.0, (62)Haringey, 14.5, (39), 32.4, (87)Worthing, 14.5, (16), 20.8, (23)New Forest, 14.4, (26), 21.7, (39)Portsmouth, 14.4, (31), 35.8, (77)North Somerset, 14.4, (31), 23.3, (50)Wyre, 14.3, (16), 20.5, (23)Lincoln, 14.1, (14), 39.3, (39)Gravesham, 14.0, (15), 18.7, (20)Cherwell, 14.0, (21), 21.3, (32)Cannock Chase, 13.9, (14), 50.6, (51)Elmbridge, 13.9, (19), 20.5, (28)Wirral, 13.9, (45), 21.9, (71)West Berkshire, 13.9, (22), 25.9, (41)Harborough, 13.9, (13), 35.2, (33)Stafford, 13.8, (19), 24.8, (34)Hackney and City of London, 13.8, (40), 22.0, (64)Medway, 13.6, (38), 29.1, (81)Winchester, 13.6, (17), 19.2, (24)St Albans, 13.5, (20), 14.8, (22)Havant, 13.5, (17), 36.4, (46)Reigate and Banstead, 13.4, (20), 21.5, (32)Crawley, 13.3, (15), 40.0, (45)Harrogate, 13.1, (21), 21.8, (35)Plymouth, 13.0, (34), 40.8, (107)Bath and North East Somerset, 12.9, (25), 15.0, (29)Colchester, 12.8, (25), 26.7, (52)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 12.6, (50), 21.0, (83)Ryedale, 12.6, (7), 16.3, (9)Amber Valley, 12.5, (16), 40.6, (52)Torbay, 12.5, (17), 16.1, (22)Herefordshire, 12.4, (24), 24.4, (47)Sevenoaks, 12.4, (15), 19.9, (24)Surrey Heath, 12.3, (11), 22.4, (20)Tonbridge and Malling, 12.1, (16), 23.5, (31)Camden, 11.9, (32), 19.3, (52)Chelmsford, 11.8, (21), 20.2, (36)Wealden, 11.8, (19), 19.8, (32)Bromley, 11.7, (39), 22.0, (73)Mole Valley, 11.5, (10), 16.0, (14)York, 11.4, (24), 22.8, (48)Croydon, 11.4, (44), 21.5, (83)Basildon, 11.2, (21), 16.6, (31)Fareham, 11.2, (13), 26.7, (31)Shropshire, 11.1, (36), 22.9, (74)Dorset, 11.1, (42), 22.7, (86)Lambeth, 11.0, (36), 23.0, (75)Carlisle, 11.0, (12), 12.0, (13)Rushcliffe, 10.9, (13), 26.8, (32)Maldon, 10.8, (7), 18.5, (12)Tewkesbury, 10.5, (10), 9.5, (9)Brighton and Hove, 10.3, (30), 24.8, (72)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 10.1, (58), 16.1, (92)Lewisham, 10.1, (31), 23.9, (73)Great Yarmouth, 10.1, (10), 15.1, (15)South Cambridgeshire, 10.1, (16), 30.2, (48)Cotswold, 10.0, (9), 11.1, (10)Mid Devon, 9.7, (8), 27.9, (23)Teignbridge, 9.7, (13), 10.4, (14)Derbyshire Dales, 9.7, (7), 35.9, (26)Waverley, 9.5, (12), 12.7, (16)South Hams, 9.2, (8), 13.8, (12)Exeter, 9.1, (12), 18.3, (24)West Devon, 9.0, (5), 16.1, (9)Lewes, 8.7, (9), 17.4, (18)Mendip, 8.7, (10), 20.8, (24)Norwich, 8.5, (12), 27.7, (39)Canterbury, 8.5, (14), 38.7, (64)Tunbridge Wells, 8.4, (10), 24.4, (29)Epping Forest, 8.4, (11), 22.0, (29)Horsham, 8.3, (12), 18.8, (27)Southwark, 8.2, (26), 23.8, (76)East Hertfordshire, 8.0, (12), 14.7, (22)Rochford, 8.0, (7), 35.5, (31)Braintree, 7.9, (12), 32.8, (50)Gloucester, 7.7, (10), 20.9, (27)Cheltenham, 7.7, (9), 20.6, (24)Eden, 7.5, (4), 9.4, (5)North Devon, 7.2, (7), 5.1, (5)East Devon, 6.8, (10), 21.2, (31)Tandridge, 6.8, (6), 17.0, (15)Dover, 6.8, (8), 26.2, (31)Stroud, 6.7, (8), 19.2, (23)South Lakeland, 6.7, (7), 14.3, (15)Uttlesford, 6.6, (6), 20.8, (19)East Hampshire, 6.5, (8), 20.4, (25)Maidstone, 6.4, (11), 21.5, (37)Malvern Hills, 6.4, (5), 19.1, (15)Guildford, 6.0, (9), 21.5, (32)North Norfolk, 5.7, (6), 16.2, (17)Hastings, 5.4, (5), 7.6, (7)Rother, 5.2, (5), 10.4, (10)Mid Sussex, 4.6, (7), 21.2, (32)Forest of Dean, 4.6, (4), 17.3, (15)Folkestone and Hythe, 2.7, (3), 15.0, (17)Torridge, 1.5, (1), 10.3, (7)