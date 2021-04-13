Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to April 9, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (April 10-13) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 40 (13%) have seen a rise in case rates, 264 (84%) have seen a fall and 11 are unchanged.

Mansfield in Nottinghamshire continues to have the highest rate in England, with 108 new cases recorded in the seven days to April 9, the equivalent of 98.8 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 97.0 per 100,000 in the seven days to April 2.

Corby in Northamptonshire has the second highest rate, down from 145.4 to 96.9, with 70 new cases.

Barnsley has the third highest rate, down from 109.8 to 87.5, with 216 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rise are:Ryedale (up from 3.6 to 23.5)Copeland (16.1 to 30.8)South Ribble (37.0 to 46.9)Isle of Wight (12.0 to 20.5)East Riding of Yorkshire (34.6 to 42.2)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on April 13 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to April 9; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to April 9; rate of new cases in the seven days to April 2; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to April 2.

Mansfield, 98.8, (108), 97.0, (106)Corby, 96.9, (70), 145.4, (105)Barnsley, 87.5, (216), 109.8, (271)Bradford, 85.0, (459), 86.9, (469)Luton, 82.1, (175), 100.9, (215)Boston, 81.2, (57), 78.4, (55)Wakefield, 81.0, (282), 108.2, (377)Doncaster, 79.5, (248), 114.8, (358)Leicester, 77.4, (274), 87.0, (308)Rotherham, 76.9, (204), 94.9, (252)Wellingborough, 74.0, (59), 66.5, (53)North Lincolnshire, 72.0, (124), 92.9, (160)Blackburn with Darwen, 70.8, (106), 69.5, (104)Kirklees, 70.7, (311), 75.5, (332)South Holland, 69.5, (66), 94.7, (90)Sheffield, 67.9, (397), 94.6, (553)Peterborough, 67.7, (137), 74.2, (150)Slough, 66.2, (99), 76.2, (114)Melton, 64.4, (33), 64.4, (33)Hull, 63.5, (165), 105.5, (274)Leeds, 62.3, (494), 87.1, (691)Rochdale, 61.6, (137), 71.9, (160)Oldham, 59.9, (142), 78.0, (185)Stoke-on-Trent, 55.4, (142), 59.3, (152)Fenland, 53.0, (54), 49.1, (50)Southampton, 52.7, (133), 57.4, (145)South Kesteven, 50.6, (72), 76.5, (109)Rugby, 50.5, (55), 56.0, (61)Bolton, 49.4, (142), 77.2, (222)Hartlepool, 49.1, (46), 71.5, (67)Ipswich, 48.9, (67), 55.5, (76)Manchester, 48.1, (266), 72.9, (403)Northampton, 47.2, (106), 57.9, (130)South Ribble, 46.9, (52), 37.0, (41)Wigan, 46.9, (154), 57.5, (189)North Warwickshire, 46.0, (30), 93.5, (61)North East Lincolnshire, 45.1, (72), 70.8, (113)North East Derbyshire, 44.4, (45), 37.5, (38)Walsall, 43.4, (124), 65.2, (186)Blaby, 43.3, (44), 46.3, (47)Kettering, 43.2, (44), 64.8, (66)Hyndburn, 43.2, (35), 50.6, (41)Darlington, 43.1, (46), 68.4, (73)Charnwood, 43.0, (80), 52.2, (97)East Riding of Yorkshire, 42.2, (144), 34.6, (118)Oadby and Wigston, 42.1, (24), 64.9, (37)Preston, 41.9, (60), 77.5, (111)Gedling, 41.6, (49), 48.3, (57)High Peak, 41.0, (38), 34.5, (32)Chorley, 40.6, (48), 67.7, (80)Sandwell, 40.2, (132), 58.5, (192)Hillingdon, 39.8, (122), 42.0, (129)North Tyneside, 39.4, (82), 50.5, (105)East Northamptonshire, 39.1, (37), 54.0, (51)Salford, 39.0, (101), 59.1, (153)Stockport, 38.5, (113), 58.3, (171)Tameside, 38.4, (87), 79.0, (179)Stockton-on-Tees, 38.0, (75), 90.7, (179)Milton Keynes, 37.5, (101), 37.1, (100)Harrow, 37.4, (94), 38.2, (96)Hounslow, 35.7, (97), 36.8, (100)Tamworth, 35.2, (27), 66.5, (51)Newark and Sherwood, 35.1, (43), 58.8, (72)Craven, 35.0, (20), 49.0, (28)Warrington, 34.8, (73), 33.3, (70)Hinckley and Bosworth, 34.5, (39), 77.8, (88)Selby, 34.2, (31), 59.6, (54)Wolverhampton, 34.2, (90), 58.5, (154)Trafford, 32.4, (77), 52.2, (124)Sunderland, 32.0, (89), 44.3, (123)Swindon, 32.0, (71), 51.3, (114)Newcastle upon Tyne, 31.7, (96), 59.1, (179)Middlesbrough, 31.2, (44), 53.9, (76)Test Valley, 30.9, (39), 30.1, (38)Oxford, 30.8, (47), 43.9, (67)Copeland, 30.8, (21), 16.1, (11)Nottingham, 30.3, (101), 34.2, (114)Dudley, 30.2, (97), 51.0, (164)Newham, 30.0, (106), 32.6, (115)Redbridge, 29.8, (91), 32.8, (100)Bassetlaw, 29.8, (35), 46.0, (54)Bury, 29.3, (56), 55.0, (105)Calderdale, 29.3, (62), 50.6, (107)West Lindsey, 29.3, (28), 62.7, (60)Coventry, 28.8, (107), 42.3, (157)St. Helens, 28.8, (52), 29.3, (53)Reading, 28.4, (46), 24.1, (39)Dartford, 28.4, (32), 40.0, (45)Windsor and Maidenhead, 28.4, (43), 33.0, (50)Rossendale, 28.0, (20), 32.2, (23)Birmingham, 27.9, (318), 46.6, (532)Rutland, 27.6, (11), 47.6, (19)Solihull, 27.3, (59), 34.7, (75)Ealing, 26.9, (92), 41.3, (141)Wycombe, 26.9, (47), 29.8, (52)Arun, 26.7, (43), 21.8, (35)East Staffordshire, 26.7, (32), 45.1, (54)Scarborough, 26.7, (29), 49.7, (54)Barking and Dagenham, 26.3, (56), 39.9, (85)South Derbyshire, 26.1, (28), 49.4, (53)Watford, 25.9, (25), 43.5, (42)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 25.8, (39), 25.1, (38)Brent, 25.5, (84), 26.4, (87)Northumberland, 25.4, (82), 34.4, (111)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 25.4, (33), 43.9, (57)Stratford-on-Avon, 25.4, (33), 33.8, (44)South Oxfordshire, 25.3, (36), 36.6, (52)North West Leicestershire, 25.1, (26), 41.5, (43)Westminster, 24.9, (65), 19.5, (51)Cambridge, 24.8, (31), 24.8, (31)Bolsover, 24.8, (20), 37.2, (30)Chesterfield, 24.8, (26), 30.5, (32)Barnet, 24.8, (98), 29.6, (117)East Lindsey, 24.0, (34), 42.3, (60)Woking, 23.8, (24), 38.7, (39)Bracknell Forest, 23.7, (29), 34.3, (42)Kingston upon Thames, 23.7, (42), 34.4, (61)Three Rivers, 23.6, (22), 40.7, (38)Ryedale, 23.5, (13), 3.6, (2)Redditch, 23.5, (20), 55.1, (47)Ashfield, 23.5, (30), 41.4, (53)Central Bedfordshire, 23.2, (67), 35.7, (103)Hackney and City of London, 23.0, (67), 15.8, (46)Southend-on-Sea, 22.9, (42), 42.6, (78)Pendle, 22.8, (21), 30.4, (28)Sedgemoor, 22.7, (28), 36.5, (45)Aylesbury Vale, 22.6, (45), 22.6, (45)South Gloucestershire, 22.4, (64), 23.9, (68)Barrow-in-Furness, 22.4, (15), 26.8, (18)Fylde, 22.3, (18), 14.9, (12)East Cambridgeshire, 22.3, (20), 39.0, (35)County Durham, 22.3, (118), 43.2, (229)Daventry, 22.1, (19), 46.5, (40)Richmond upon Thames, 21.7, (43), 28.3, (56)Stevenage, 21.6, (19), 46.7, (41)Tower Hamlets, 21.6, (70), 29.3, (95)Ribble Valley, 21.4, (13), 39.4, (24)Canterbury, 21.2, (35), 16.3, (27)Castle Point, 21.0, (19), 17.7, (16)Harlow, 20.7, (18), 14.9, (13)Lancaster, 20.5, (30), 28.8, (42)Kensington and Chelsea, 20.5, (32), 39.7, (62)Isle of Wight, 20.5, (29), 12.0, (17)Bedford, 20.2, (35), 27.1, (47)Thurrock, 20.1, (35), 21.2, (37)South Bucks, 20.0, (14), 30.0, (21)Cheshire West and Chester, 19.8, (68), 25.7, (88)Broxbourne, 19.5, (19), 15.4, (15)Wandsworth, 19.1, (63), 28.2, (93)Lichfield, 19.1, (20), 33.4, (35)Spelthorne, 19.0, (19), 33.1, (33)South Somerset, 19.0, (32), 35.0, (59)Gateshead, 18.8, (38), 40.6, (82)Chiltern, 18.8, (18), 24.0, (23)Basingstoke and Deane, 18.7, (33), 25.5, (45)Adur, 18.7, (12), 17.1, (11)Derby, 18.7, (48), 38.5, (99)Knowsley, 18.6, (28), 25.2, (38)West Lancashire, 18.4, (21), 35.0, (40)Telford and Wrekin, 18.3, (33), 20.0, (36)Torbay, 18.3, (25), 13.2, (18)Mid Devon, 18.2, (15), 18.2, (15)Erewash, 18.2, (21), 30.3, (35)Brentwood, 18.2, (14), 15.6, (12)Bristol, 18.1, (84), 26.5, (123)Sefton, 18.1, (50), 26.4, (73)Wiltshire, 18.0, (90), 19.0, (95)Burnley, 18.0, (16), 56.2, (50)Halton, 17.8, (23), 30.9, (40)Wyre Forest, 17.8, (18), 41.5, (42)Waltham Forest, 17.7, (49), 27.8, (77)Warwick, 17.4, (25), 25.0, (36)Epsom and Ewell, 17.4, (14), 34.7, (28)Staffordshire Moorlands, 17.3, (17), 39.6, (39)North Kesteven, 17.1, (20), 27.4, (32)South Norfolk, 17.0, (24), 22.0, (31)Vale of White Horse, 16.9, (23), 31.6, (43)Dorset, 16.9, (64), 10.6, (40)Liverpool, 16.9, (84), 22.7, (113)St Albans, 16.8, (25), 14.8, (22)Havant, 16.6, (21), 19.0, (24)Bexley, 16.5, (41), 44.3, (110)Mendip, 16.4, (19), 10.4, (12)West Berkshire, 16.4, (26), 18.9, (30)Mid Suffolk, 16.4, (17), 18.3, (19)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 16.2, (21), 30.9, (40)Thanet, 16.2, (23), 27.5, (39)Harrogate, 16.2, (26), 11.2, (18)Dacorum, 16.2, (25), 30.4, (47)Mole Valley, 16.0, (14), 16.0, (14)Rochford, 16.0, (14), 13.7, (12)Swale, 16.0, (24), 34.0, (51)South Northamptonshire, 15.9, (15), 27.5, (26)Rushmoor, 15.9, (15), 15.9, (15)North Hertfordshire, 15.7, (21), 23.2, (31)Eastleigh, 15.7, (21), 44.9, (60)Islington, 15.7, (38), 20.6, (50)Cheshire East, 15.6, (60), 26.8, (103)Croydon, 15.5, (60), 16.0, (62)Merton, 15.5, (32), 28.6, (59)Portsmouth, 15.4, (33), 21.9, (47)Hertsmere, 15.2, (16), 16.2, (17)East Suffolk, 15.2, (38), 17.2, (43)South Cambridgeshire, 15.1, (24), 19.5, (31)Hammersmith and Fulham, 14.6, (27), 24.8, (46)Redcar and Cleveland, 14.6, (20), 32.8, (45)Runnymede, 14.5, (13), 20.1, (18)Worthing, 14.5, (16), 20.8, (23)Enfield, 14.4, (48), 19.8, (66)Crawley, 14.2, (16), 24.9, (28)Broxtowe, 14.0, (16), 49.1, (56)Cherwell, 14.0, (21), 19.3, (29)Harborough, 13.9, (13), 17.1, (16)Stafford, 13.8, (19), 13.8, (19)Medway, 13.6, (38), 19.7, (55)Huntingdonshire, 13.5, (24), 28.1, (50)North Somerset, 13.5, (29), 17.7, (38)Bath and North East Somerset, 13.5, (26), 9.8, (19)Reigate and Banstead, 13.4, (20), 17.5, (26)Surrey Heath, 13.4, (12), 13.4, (12)West Suffolk, 13.4, (24), 24.0, (43)Havering, 13.1, (34), 24.7, (64)Richmondshire, 13.0, (7), 26.1, (14)Blackpool, 12.9, (18), 20.8, (29)Fareham, 12.9, (15), 16.3, (19)Wokingham, 12.9, (22), 22.2, (38)Worcester, 12.8, (13), 33.6, (34)Basildon, 12.8, (24), 16.0, (30)East Hertfordshire, 12.7, (19), 11.4, (17)Tewkesbury, 12.6, (12), 10.5, (10)South Staffordshire, 12.5, (14), 20.5, (23)Sevenoaks, 12.4, (15), 14.9, (18)Gloucester, 12.4, (16), 16.3, (21)Hart, 12.4, (12), 40.2, (39)Tendring, 12.3, (18), 24.6, (36)Allerdale, 12.3, (12), 26.6, (26)Camden, 12.2, (33), 17.0, (46)Welwyn Hatfield, 12.2, (15), 26.8, (33)Gravesham, 12.2, (13), 15.9, (17)Norwich, 12.1, (17), 12.1, (17)Cheltenham, 12.0, (14), 12.0, (14)Winchester, 12.0, (15), 14.4, (18)Carlisle, 12.0, (13), 8.3, (9)Herefordshire, 11.9, (23), 21.8, (42)Greenwich, 11.8, (34), 25.0, (72)West Oxfordshire, 11.7, (13), 38.0, (42)Brighton and Hove, 11.7, (34), 15.5, (45)Sutton, 11.6, (24), 19.4, (40)Eastbourne, 11.6, (12), 30.8, (32)Chichester, 11.6, (14), 20.6, (25)Breckland, 11.4, (16), 28.6, (40)South Tyneside, 11.3, (17), 36.4, (55)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 11.1, (44), 20.2, (80)Lewisham, 11.1, (34), 16.3, (50)New Forest, 11.1, (20), 18.9, (34)Lincoln, 11.1, (11), 31.2, (31)Somerset West and Taunton, 11.0, (17), 17.4, (27)Plymouth, 10.7, (28), 18.7, (49)Gosport, 10.6, (9), 22.4, (19)Waverley, 10.3, (13), 6.3, (8)Lambeth, 10.1, (33), 17.2, (56)Wychavon, 10.0, (13), 37.9, (49)Bromsgrove, 10.0, (10), 20.0, (20)Ashford, 10.0, (13), 23.8, (31)York, 10.0, (21), 17.6, (37)Cannock Chase, 9.9, (10), 21.8, (22)Shropshire, 9.9, (32), 17.3, (56)Braintree, 9.8, (15), 13.1, (20)Wyre, 9.8, (11), 12.5, (14)Babergh, 9.8, (9), 12.0, (11)Horsham, 9.7, (14), 12.5, (18)Bromley, 9.6, (32), 17.5, (58)Elmbridge, 9.5, (13), 20.5, (28)Guildford, 9.4, (14), 8.1, (12)Amber Valley, 9.4, (12), 21.1, (27)Haringey, 9.3, (25), 24.6, (66)Mid Sussex, 9.3, (14), 11.9, (18)Colchester, 9.2, (18), 19.0, (37)Exeter, 9.1, (12), 14.5, (19)Great Yarmouth, 9.1, (9), 8.1, (8)Wirral, 9.0, (29), 19.1, (62)Teignbridge, 8.9, (12), 10.4, (14)Maidstone, 8.7, (15), 12.2, (21)Chelmsford, 8.4, (15), 18.5, (33)Epping Forest, 8.4, (11), 14.4, (19)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 7.9, (45), 12.4, (71)Maldon, 7.7, (5), 15.4, (10)Hambleton, 7.6, (7), 20.7, (19)Southwark, 7.2, (23), 16.0, (51)Wealden, 6.8, (11), 21.1, (34)Tonbridge and Malling, 6.8, (9), 18.2, (24)Lewes, 6.8, (7), 13.6, (14)Dover, 6.8, (8), 16.1, (19)Tunbridge Wells, 6.7, (8), 16.8, (20)Uttlesford, 6.6, (6), 11.0, (10)Rushcliffe, 5.9, (7), 17.6, (21)South Hams, 5.7, (5), 8.0, (7)East Hampshire, 5.7, (7), 12.3, (15)Tandridge, 5.7, (5), 11.3, (10)Eden, 5.6, (3), 7.5, (4)Cotswold, 5.6, (5), 12.2, (11)East Devon, 5.5, (8), 11.6, (17)West Devon, 5.4, (3), 12.5, (7)Malvern Hills, 5.1, (4), 15.2, (12)South Lakeland, 4.8, (5), 9.5, (10)Forest of Dean, 4.6, (4), 8.1, (7)Broadland, 3.8, (5), 39.8, (52)Folkestone and Hythe, 3.5, (4), 5.3, (6)Stroud, 3.3, (4), 12.5, (15)Hastings, 3.2, (3), 6.5, (6)Torridge, 2.9, (2), 2.9, (2)North Norfolk, 2.9, (3), 8.6, (9)Derbyshire Dales, 2.8, (2), 15.2, (11)Rother, 2.1, (2), 8.3, (8)North Devon, 0.0, (0), 11.3, (11)