Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Monday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to April 15, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (April 16-19) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 117 (37%) have seen a rise in case rates, 186 (59%) have seen a fall and 12 are unchanged.

Luton has the highest rate in England, with 195 new cases recorded in the seven days to April 15 – the equivalent of 91.5 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up slightly from 84.5 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to April 8.

Doncaster has the second highest rate, up very slightly from 79.2 to 80.5, with 251 new cases.

Bradford has the third highest rate, down slightly from 84.5 to 74.1, with 400 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rise are:Cambridge (up from 19.2 to 45.7)Canterbury (12.7 to 34.5)Nuneaton & Bedworth (24.6 to 46.2)South Lakeland (4.8 to 23.8)Guildford (8.1 to 25.5)

HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on April 19 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to April 15; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to April 15; rate of new cases in the seven days to April 8; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to April 8.

Luton, 91.5, (195), 84.5, (180)Doncaster, 80.5, (251), 79.2, (247)Bradford, 74.1, (400), 84.5, (456)Leicester, 72.6, (257), 80.7, (286)Boston, 67.0, (47), 72.7, (51)Barnsley, 66.0, (163), 95.6, (236)Hull, 65.8, (171), 67.8, (176)Rotherham, 64.1, (170), 73.1, (194)Slough, 62.9, (94), 66.9, (100)Oldham, 62.8, (149), 57.8, (137)Wellingborough, 62.7, (50), 71.5, (57)North Lincolnshire, 62.1, (107), 67.3, (116)Kirklees, 61.4, (270), 76.6, (337)Mansfield, 57.6, (63), 104.3, (114)Wakefield, 55.4, (193), 84.7, (295)Corby, 55.4, (40), 102.5, (74)Melton, 54.7, (28), 54.7, (28)Fenland, 53.0, (54), 52.0, (53)Peterborough, 51.4, (104), 68.2, (138)Sheffield, 51.3, (300), 71.5, (418)Manchester, 49.2, (272), 51.4, (284)Selby, 48.6, (44), 32.0, (29)South Holland, 48.4, (46), 71.6, (68)Bolton, 47.6, (137), 52.9, (152)Leeds, 46.8, (371), 67.2, (533)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 46.2, (60), 24.6, (32)Cambridge, 45.7, (57), 19.2, (24)Kettering, 45.2, (46), 44.2, (45)Rochdale, 45.0, (100), 60.2, (134)East Riding of Yorkshire, 44.8, (153), 34.9, (119)Daventry, 41.9, (36), 27.9, (24)Stoke-on-Trent, 41.7, (107), 54.6, (140)Southampton, 40.4, (102), 51.5, (130)Ipswich, 40.2, (55), 41.6, (57)Blackburn with Darwen, 40.1, (60), 70.1, (105)North East Derbyshire, 39.4, (40), 47.3, (48)Newcastle upon Tyne, 39.3, (119), 29.7, (90)Bassetlaw, 39.2, (46), 29.8, (35)Hillingdon, 38.8, (119), 40.7, (125)Charnwood, 38.7, (72), 43.6, (81)Hartlepool, 38.4, (36), 49.1, (46)North Warwickshire, 38.3, (25), 42.9, (28)Wigan, 37.7, (124), 47.2, (155)South Kesteven, 37.2, (53), 45.6, (65)Oadby and Wigston, 36.8, (21), 40.3, (23)Newham, 36.8, (130), 30.6, (108)Northampton, 36.5, (82), 50.8, (114)Chorley, 36.4, (43), 45.7, (54)Harrow, 36.2, (91), 31.5, (79)Walsall, 36.1, (103), 42.0, (120)Redbridge, 36.0, (110), 29.2, (89)Rugby, 35.8, (39), 53.2, (58)South Bucks, 35.7, (25), 18.6, (13)North East Lincolnshire, 35.1, (56), 43.2, (69)Canterbury, 34.5, (57), 12.7, (21)Sandwell, 34.4, (113), 43.2, (142)Tameside, 34.0, (77), 40.6, (92)Stevenage, 33.0, (29), 18.2, (16)Blaby, 32.5, (33), 44.3, (45)Calderdale, 32.2, (68), 35.9, (76)Watford, 32.1, (31), 35.2, (34)Hounslow, 32.0, (87), 38.7, (105)Milton Keynes, 31.9, (86), 36.0, (97)Barnet, 31.8, (126), 26.0, (103)South Ribble, 31.6, (35), 42.4, (47)Burnley, 31.5, (28), 32.6, (29)Preston, 31.4, (45), 41.9, (60)Darlington, 30.9, (33), 44.9, (48)Hyndburn, 30.8, (25), 43.2, (35)Trafford, 30.8, (73), 35.4, (84)Nottingham, 30.6, (102), 35.1, (117)Salford, 30.5, (79), 38.6, (100)Middlesbrough, 30.5, (43), 32.6, (46)Wolverhampton, 30.0, (79), 38.0, (100)North West Leicestershire, 29.9, (31), 26.1, (27)High Peak, 29.1, (27), 36.7, (34)Aylesbury Vale, 29.1, (58), 21.1, (42)Ryedale, 28.9, (16), 19.9, (11)Kensington and Chelsea, 28.8, (45), 28.2, (44)Chesterfield, 28.6, (30), 24.8, (26)Cherwell, 28.6, (43), 12.6, (19)East Northamptonshire, 28.6, (27), 41.3, (39)Ealing, 28.1, (96), 31.3, (107)Craven, 28.0, (16), 36.8, (21)Westminster, 27.6, (72), 26.4, (69)Oxford, 27.5, (42), 38.0, (58)South Northamptonshire, 27.5, (26), 16.9, (16)Coventry, 27.5, (102), 26.6, (99)Wandsworth, 27.3, (90), 22.7, (75)Wycombe, 26.9, (47), 29.2, (51)Tower Hamlets, 26.8, (87), 23.1, (75)Woking, 26.8, (27), 25.8, (26)Bury, 26.7, (51), 36.7, (70)Stockport, 26.6, (78), 41.9, (123)Stockton-on-Tees, 26.3, (52), 41.6, (82)Warrington, 26.2, (55), 31.0, (65)Birmingham, 26.1, (298), 28.9, (330)Brent, 26.1, (86), 23.7, (78)Tamworth, 26.1, (20), 36.5, (28)Redcar and Cleveland, 25.5, (35), 16.8, (23)Guildford, 25.5, (38), 8.1, (12)Dudley, 25.5, (82), 30.5, (98)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 25.5, (33), 13.1, (17)Harrogate, 25.5, (41), 15.5, (25)Reading, 25.3, (41), 29.7, (48)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 25.1, (38), 27.7, (42)Barking and Dagenham, 24.9, (53), 31.5, (67)Hammersmith and Fulham, 24.8, (46), 18.9, (35)Knowsley, 24.5, (37), 19.2, (29)Bracknell Forest, 24.5, (30), 22.8, (28)Welwyn Hatfield, 24.4, (30), 16.3, (20)Staffordshire Moorlands, 24.4, (24), 16.3, (16)Crawley, 24.0, (27), 16.9, (19)South Lakeland, 23.8, (25), 4.8, (5)Bristol, 23.7, (110), 17.3, (80)Kingston upon Thames, 23.7, (42), 27.0, (48)Bedford, 23.7, (41), 17.9, (31)East Staffordshire, 23.4, (28), 30.1, (36)Merton, 23.2, (48), 16.0, (33)Scarborough, 23.0, (25), 23.9, (26)Hinckley and Bosworth, 23.0, (26), 39.8, (45)Huntingdonshire, 22.5, (40), 15.2, (27)Worcester, 21.7, (22), 19.8, (20)Test Valley, 21.4, (27), 32.5, (41)Dartford, 21.3, (24), 29.3, (33)North Tyneside, 21.2, (44), 39.0, (81)Fylde, 21.0, (17), 18.6, (15)Rossendale, 21.0, (15), 28.0, (20)Northumberland, 20.8, (67), 23.6, (76)Havant, 20.6, (26), 16.6, (21)Central Bedfordshire, 20.4, (59), 22.9, (66)Gedling, 20.4, (24), 45.8, (54)Harborough, 20.3, (19), 14.9, (14)Swindon, 20.3, (45), 33.3, (74)Richmond upon Thames, 20.2, (40), 23.7, (47)Rutland, 20.0, (8), 30.1, (12)Hertsmere, 20.0, (21), 20.0, (21)Solihull, 19.9, (43), 27.7, (60)Derby, 19.8, (51), 20.2, (52)Brentwood, 19.5, (15), 16.9, (13)Mid Devon, 19.4, (16), 13.4, (11)Barrow-in-Furness, 19.4, (13), 25.4, (17)Three Rivers, 19.3, (18), 30.0, (28)Hackney and City of London, 19.3, (56), 22.7, (66)Mid Suffolk, 19.3, (20), 14.4, (15)Vale of White Horse, 19.1, (26), 16.9, (23)East Cambridgeshire, 18.9, (17), 26.7, (24)St Albans, 18.9, (28), 13.5, (20)South Cambridgeshire, 18.9, (30), 14.5, (23)Lancaster, 18.5, (27), 22.6, (33)East Suffolk, 18.4, (46), 14.8, (37)Telford and Wrekin, 18.3, (33), 19.5, (35)County Durham, 18.3, (97), 23.6, (125)Wokingham, 18.1, (31), 14.0, (24)Waltham Forest, 18.1, (50), 18.1, (50)Southend-on-Sea, 18.0, (33), 25.1, (46)Ashfield, 18.0, (23), 22.7, (29)Windsor and Maidenhead, 17.8, (27), 31.0, (47)South Derbyshire, 17.7, (19), 28.0, (30)Castle Point, 17.7, (16), 24.3, (22)Portsmouth, 17.7, (38), 15.4, (33)Dacorum, 17.4, (27), 19.4, (30)Allerdale, 17.4, (17), 12.3, (12)Pendle, 17.4, (16), 27.1, (25)Sefton, 17.4, (48), 21.0, (58)Epsom and Ewell, 17.4, (14), 18.6, (15)Bexley, 17.3, (43), 18.5, (46)South Gloucestershire, 17.2, (49), 22.4, (64)Cheshire East, 17.2, (66), 16.4, (63)Spelthorne, 17.0, (17), 27.0, (27)Wyre, 17.0, (19), 10.7, (12)South Oxfordshire, 16.9, (24), 24.6, (35)Lambeth, 16.9, (55), 10.1, (33)Liverpool, 16.9, (84), 18.5, (92)Gateshead, 16.8, (34), 23.8, (48)Arun, 16.8, (27), 24.3, (39)Enfield, 16.8, (56), 15.9, (53)Haringey, 16.8, (45), 10.8, (29)Richmondshire, 16.8, (9), 16.8, (9)West Lindsey, 16.7, (16), 35.5, (34)Cheshire West and Chester, 16.6, (57), 15.4, (53)Sevenoaks, 16.6, (20), 14.1, (17)Islington, 16.5, (40), 19.0, (46)Eastleigh, 16.5, (22), 17.2, (23)Erewash, 16.5, (19), 20.8, (24)Broxbourne, 16.4, (16), 21.6, (21)Breckland, 16.4, (23), 12.1, (17)Camden, 16.3, (44), 15.2, (41)North Somerset, 16.3, (35), 12.1, (26)Copeland, 16.1, (11), 23.5, (16)Lincoln, 16.1, (16), 10.1, (10)Great Yarmouth, 16.1, (16), 10.1, (10)New Forest, 16.1, (29), 12.8, (23)Swale, 16.0, (24), 15.3, (23)Greenwich, 16.0, (46), 12.8, (37)Mendip, 15.6, (18), 16.4, (19)East Lindsey, 15.5, (22), 24.7, (35)Basildon, 15.5, (29), 11.8, (22)Gloucester, 15.5, (20), 9.3, (12)Hart, 15.5, (15), 12.4, (12)West Oxfordshire, 15.4, (17), 14.5, (16)North Norfolk, 15.3, (16), 2.9, (3)Redditch, 15.2, (13), 23.5, (20)South Tyneside, 15.2, (23), 11.3, (17)Winchester, 15.2, (19), 13.6, (17)Chelmsford, 15.1, (27), 11.8, (21)Sunderland, 15.1, (42), 33.8, (94)Medway, 15.1, (42), 12.9, (36)Blackpool, 15.1, (21), 13.6, (19)Sutton, 15.0, (31), 13.6, (28)North Hertfordshire, 15.0, (20), 15.7, (21)Bolsover, 14.9, (12), 26.1, (21)Havering, 14.6, (38), 15.8, (41)Cheltenham, 14.6, (17), 11.2, (13)Sedgemoor, 14.6, (18), 21.1, (26)Wiltshire, 14.6, (73), 17.8, (89)Herefordshire, 14.5, (28), 10.4, (20)Exeter, 14.5, (19), 6.8, (9)St. Helens, 14.4, (26), 28.8, (52)Colchester, 14.4, (28), 9.8, (19)Chichester, 14.0, (17), 14.0, (17)East Hertfordshire, 14.0, (21), 11.4, (17)Harlow, 13.8, (12), 23.0, (20)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 13.7, (54), 11.1, (44)Tendring, 13.6, (20), 12.3, (18)Worthing, 13.6, (15), 13.6, (15)South Norfolk, 13.5, (19), 17.7, (25)Tunbridge Wells, 13.5, (16), 10.1, (12)Mid Sussex, 13.2, (20), 9.9, (15)Southwark, 13.2, (42), 7.8, (25)Broxtowe, 13.2, (15), 14.9, (17)Ribble Valley, 13.1, (8), 23.0, (14)Halton, 13.1, (17), 19.3, (25)Newark and Sherwood, 13.1, (16), 36.8, (45)Brighton and Hove, 13.1, (38), 15.8, (46)Rushmoor, 12.7, (12), 19.0, (18)Teignbridge, 12.7, (17), 6.7, (9)Rochford, 12.6, (11), 14.9, (13)Croydon, 12.4, (48), 16.0, (62)Lichfield, 12.4, (13), 14.3, (15)West Lancashire, 12.2, (14), 21.0, (24)Gravesham, 12.2, (13), 14.0, (15)Thanet, 12.0, (17), 21.1, (30)Babergh, 12.0, (11), 10.9, (10)South Somerset, 11.9, (20), 20.8, (35)Wyre Forest, 11.8, (12), 18.8, (19)Ashford, 11.5, (15), 12.3, (16)Wirral, 11.4, (37), 10.5, (34)York, 11.4, (24), 13.3, (28)West Berkshire, 11.4, (18), 13.3, (21)Dorset, 11.1, (42), 16.9, (64)Maidstone, 11.1, (19), 7.6, (13)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 10.8, (62), 8.2, (47)Basingstoke and Deane, 10.8, (19), 18.7, (33)South Staffordshire, 10.7, (12), 13.3, (15)West Suffolk, 10.6, (19), 16.8, (30)Gosport, 10.6, (9), 9.4, (8)Lewisham, 10.5, (32), 13.1, (40)Horsham, 10.4, (15), 13.2, (19)Thurrock, 10.3, (18), 20.6, (36)Mole Valley, 10.3, (9), 17.2, (15)North Kesteven, 10.3, (12), 16.3, (19)Stafford, 10.2, (14), 13.8, (19)Reigate and Banstead, 10.1, (15), 14.1, (21)Surrey Heath, 10.1, (9), 11.2, (10)Stroud, 10.0, (12), 3.3, (4)Stratford-on-Avon, 10.0, (13), 30.0, (39)Broadland, 9.9, (13), 6.9, (9)Wealden, 9.9, (16), 6.2, (10)Shropshire, 9.9, (32), 10.5, (34)Epping Forest, 9.9, (13), 9.9, (13)Uttlesford, 9.9, (9), 6.6, (6)Tonbridge and Malling, 9.8, (13), 6.8, (9)Eastbourne, 9.6, (10), 17.4, (18)Chiltern, 9.4, (9), 15.6, (15)Adur, 9.3, (6), 15.6, (10)Bath and North East Somerset, 9.3, (18), 15.0, (29)Rushcliffe, 9.2, (11), 9.2, (11)Carlisle, 9.2, (10), 12.0, (13)Warwick, 9.0, (13), 16.7, (24)East Hampshire, 9.0, (11), 7.4, (9)West Devon, 9.0, (5), 7.2, (4)Runnymede, 8.9, (8), 17.9, (16)Torridge, 8.8, (6), 1.5, (1)Elmbridge, 8.8, (12), 11.0, (15)Lewes, 8.7, (9), 8.7, (9)Hastings, 8.6, (8), 3.2, (3)Somerset West and Taunton, 8.4, (13), 12.2, (19)Bromsgrove, 8.0, (8), 10.0, (10)Braintree, 7.9, (12), 9.2, (14)Amber Valley, 7.8, (10), 9.4, (12)Cotswold, 7.8, (7), 4.5, (4)Fareham, 7.7, (9), 15.5, (18)Wychavon, 7.7, (10), 12.4, (16)Maldon, 7.7, (5), 7.7, (5)Hambleton, 7.6, (7), 9.8, (9)Malvern Hills, 7.6, (6), 6.4, (5)Bromley, 7.5, (25), 10.8, (36)Torbay, 7.3, (10), 18.3, (25)Norwich, 7.1, (10), 14.9, (21)Cannock Chase, 6.9, (7), 7.9, (8)Derbyshire Dales, 6.9, (5), 2.8, (2)Plymouth, 6.9, (18), 11.8, (31)Dover, 6.8, (8), 6.8, (8)Isle of Wight, 6.3, (9), 19.8, (28)Waverley, 6.3, (8), 9.5, (12)Folkestone and Hythe, 6.2, (7), 2.7, (3)Eden, 5.6, (3), 9.4, (5)Forest of Dean, 4.6, (4), 4.6, (4)South Hams, 4.6, (4), 6.9, (6)Tandridge, 4.5, (4), 7.9, (7)Tewkesbury, 4.2, (4), 14.7, (14)East Devon, 4.1, (6), 5.5, (8)North Devon, 3.1, (3), 2.1, (2)Rother, 2.1, (2), 3.1, (3)