Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to April 16, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (April 17-20) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 111 (35%) have seen a rise in rates, 196 (62%) have seen a fall and eight are unchanged.

Luton continues to have the highest rate, with 181 new cases in the seven days to April 16 – the equivalent of 85 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down very slightly from 87.8 in the seven days to April 9.

Doncaster has the second highest rate, down slightly from 82.4 to 77.9, with 243 new cases.

Bradford has the third highest, down from 90 to 69.5, with 375 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:Daventry (up from 23.3 to 45.4)South Lakeland (4.8 to 26.6)Nuneaton & Bedworth (26.2 to 45.4)Selby (34.2 to 51.9)Bassetlaw (29.8 to 46.8)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on April 20 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to April 16; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to April 16; rate of new cases in the seven days to April 9; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to April 9.

Luton, 85.0, (181), 87.8, (187)Doncaster, 77.9, (243), 82.4, (257)Bradford, 69.5, (375), 90.0, (486)Leicester, 68.6, (243), 82.4, (292)Barnsley, 66.8, (165), 88.3, (218)Slough, 63.5, (95), 71.6, (107)Hull, 63.5, (165), 64.7, (168)Kirklees, 61.2, (269), 76.9, (338)Wellingborough, 60.2, (48), 75.3, (60)Boston, 58.4, (41), 81.2, (57)Oldham, 58.2, (138), 60.7, (144)North Lincolnshire, 58.0, (100), 73.1, (126)Rotherham, 56.5, (150), 79.5, (211)Fenland, 54.0, (55), 53.0, (54)Mansfield, 53.1, (58), 98.8, (108)Wakefield, 52.5, (183), 81.5, (284)Selby, 51.9, (47), 34.2, (31)Peterborough, 51.4, (104), 70.7, (143)Corby, 51.2, (37), 96.9, (70)Sheffield, 51.1, (299), 69.4, (406)Bolton, 48.7, (140), 51.5, (148)Bassetlaw, 46.8, (55), 29.8, (35)Manchester, 46.7, (258), 52.5, (290)South Holland, 46.3, (44), 69.5, (66)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 45.4, (59), 26.2, (34)Daventry, 45.4, (39), 23.3, (20)Leeds, 45.3, (359), 63.5, (504)Hartlepool, 42.7, (40), 49.1, (46)Rochdale, 42.3, (94), 63.4, (141)Watford, 40.4, (39), 29.0, (28)Cambridge, 40.1, (50), 25.6, (32)Northampton, 39.6, (89), 49.0, (110)East Riding of Yorkshire, 39.6, (135), 42.8, (146)Hillingdon, 38.8, (119), 43.7, (134)Kettering, 38.3, (39), 48.1, (49)Stoke-on-Trent, 37.4, (96), 55.8, (143)Newcastle upon Tyne, 37.3, (113), 33.7, (102)Charnwood, 37.1, (69), 43.6, (81)Wigan, 35.9, (118), 47.2, (155)Sandwell, 35.6, (117), 43.8, (144)Chorley, 35.5, (42), 40.6, (48)North East Derbyshire, 35.5, (36), 46.3, (47)Newham, 35.4, (125), 34.8, (123)Hounslow, 35.4, (96), 40.1, (109)Tameside, 35.3, (80), 38.4, (87)Melton, 35.2, (18), 64.4, (33)South Kesteven, 35.1, (50), 50.6, (72)South Bucks, 34.3, (24), 21.4, (15)Southampton, 34.1, (86), 53.5, (135)Walsall, 33.3, (95), 44.1, (126)Calderdale, 33.1, (70), 29.8, (63)Ipswich, 32.9, (45), 49.7, (68)Blackburn with Darwen, 32.7, (49), 72.8, (109)Kensington and Chelsea, 32.0, (50), 27.5, (43)Nottingham, 31.5, (105), 34.2, (114)Craven, 31.5, (18), 36.8, (21)Burnley, 31.5, (28), 23.6, (21)Redbridge, 31.5, (96), 34.7, (106)North East Lincolnshire, 31.3, (50), 45.1, (72)Salford, 31.3, (81), 40.6, (105)Rugby, 31.2, (34), 51.4, (56)Hyndburn, 30.8, (25), 45.7, (37)Preston, 30.7, (44), 43.3, (62)Stevenage, 30.7, (27), 21.6, (19)North Warwickshire, 30.6, (20), 46.0, (30)Barnet, 30.6, (121), 26.5, (105)Middlesbrough, 30.5, (43), 33.3, (47)Trafford, 30.3, (72), 33.3, (79)Harrow, 30.3, (76), 43.4, (109)Hammersmith and Fulham, 30.2, (56), 17.3, (32)Oadby and Wigston, 29.8, (17), 43.8, (25)Oxford, 29.5, (45), 37.4, (57)Wycombe, 29.2, (51), 30.3, (53)North West Leicestershire, 29.0, (30), 25.1, (26)Woking, 28.8, (29), 27.8, (28)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 28.6, (37), 16.2, (21)Westminster, 28.3, (74), 28.7, (75)Milton Keynes, 28.2, (76), 38.2, (103)Darlington, 28.1, (30), 43.1, (46)High Peak, 28.1, (26), 41.0, (38)Wandsworth, 27.9, (92), 21.2, (70)Canterbury, 27.8, (46), 21.8, (36)Ealing, 27.8, (95), 31.9, (109)Blaby, 27.6, (28), 44.3, (45)South Northamptonshire, 27.5, (26), 14.8, (14)Wolverhampton, 27.3, (72), 34.2, (90)Cherwell, 27.2, (41), 14.6, (22)Coventry, 27.2, (101), 29.3, (109)Ryedale, 27.1, (15), 23.5, (13)South Ribble, 27.1, (30), 46.0, (51)Brent, 27.0, (89), 27.0, (89)Guildford, 26.8, (40), 10.1, (15)Bury, 26.7, (51), 32.5, (62)South Lakeland, 26.6, (28), 4.8, (5)Harrogate, 26.1, (42), 17.4, (28)Crawley, 25.8, (29), 16.9, (19)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 25.8, (39), 25.8, (39)Aylesbury Vale, 25.6, (51), 26.1, (52)Staffordshire Moorlands, 25.4, (25), 17.3, (17)Stockport, 24.9, (73), 40.6, (119)Chesterfield, 24.8, (26), 25.7, (27)Tamworth, 24.8, (19), 35.2, (27)Worcester, 24.7, (25), 13.8, (14)Dudley, 24.6, (79), 30.2, (97)Welwyn Hatfield, 24.4, (30), 13.0, (16)Redcar and Cleveland, 24.1, (33), 14.6, (20)Tower Hamlets, 23.7, (77), 24.9, (81)Bracknell Forest, 23.7, (29), 25.3, (31)Kingston upon Thames, 23.7, (42), 25.9, (46)Swindon, 23.4, (52), 32.0, (71)Birmingham, 23.4, (267), 30.4, (347)Stockton-on-Tees, 23.3, (46), 41.0, (81)Barking and Dagenham, 23.0, (49), 30.5, (65)Reading, 22.9, (37), 31.5, (51)East Staffordshire, 22.5, (27), 28.4, (34)Derby, 22.5, (58), 20.2, (52)Three Rivers, 22.5, (21), 25.7, (24)Eastleigh, 22.5, (30), 15.7, (21)Bristol, 22.4, (104), 19.2, (89)Merton, 22.3, (46), 19.4, (40)East Northamptonshire, 22.2, (21), 40.2, (38)West Lindsey, 22.0, (21), 29.3, (28)Knowsley, 21.9, (33), 18.6, (28)Warrington, 21.4, (45), 35.7, (75)Huntingdonshire, 21.4, (38), 15.2, (27)Richmond upon Thames, 20.7, (41), 24.2, (48)Havant, 20.6, (26), 17.4, (22)Central Bedfordshire, 20.4, (59), 23.2, (67)County Durham, 20.4, (108), 22.8, (121)Hinckley and Bosworth, 20.3, (23), 34.5, (39)Harborough, 20.3, (19), 13.9, (13)Scarborough, 20.2, (22), 26.7, (29)Telford and Wrekin, 20.0, (36), 18.9, (34)Hertsmere, 20.0, (21), 16.2, (17)Sefton, 19.9, (55), 18.1, (50)Test Valley, 19.8, (25), 31.7, (40)Pendle, 19.5, (18), 26.1, (24)Northumberland, 19.5, (63), 25.7, (83)Dartford, 19.5, (22), 30.2, (34)Vale of White Horse, 19.1, (26), 18.4, (25)Bedford, 19.0, (33), 23.7, (41)South Cambridgeshire, 18.9, (30), 16.3, (26)Waltham Forest, 18.8, (52), 19.1, (53)North Somerset, 18.6, (40), 14.0, (30)Hackney and City of London, 18.6, (54), 24.4, (71)North Tyneside, 18.3, (38), 39.4, (82)Enfield, 18.3, (61), 15.9, (53)Bexley, 18.1, (45), 17.3, (43)Great Yarmouth, 18.1, (18), 9.1, (9)East Suffolk, 18.0, (45), 14.8, (37)Sedgemoor, 17.9, (22), 22.7, (28)Windsor and Maidenhead, 17.8, (27), 33.0, (50)Liverpool, 17.7, (88), 17.5, (87)East Lindsey, 17.6, (25), 24.0, (34)Rutland, 17.5, (7), 30.1, (12)Mid Suffolk, 17.3, (18), 16.4, (17)Gateshead, 17.3, (35), 19.3, (39)South Tyneside, 17.2, (26), 11.3, (17)Cheshire East, 17.2, (66), 16.1, (62)Lancaster, 17.1, (25), 21.9, (32)Mid Devon, 17.0, (14), 19.4, (16)Wokingham, 16.9, (29), 14.6, (25)St Albans, 16.8, (25), 16.8, (25)Arun, 16.8, (27), 26.7, (43)Rossendale, 16.8, (12), 29.4, (21)Richmondshire, 16.8, (9), 16.8, (9)East Hertfordshire, 16.7, (25), 12.7, (19)New Forest, 16.7, (30), 11.1, (20)Erewash, 16.5, (19), 18.2, (21)Barrow-in-Furness, 16.4, (11), 25.4, (17)Tendring, 16.4, (24), 12.3, (18)Allerdale, 16.4, (16), 13.3, (13)Greenwich, 16.3, (47), 12.8, (37)Epsom and Ewell, 16.1, (13), 18.6, (15)Islington, 16.1, (39), 19.0, (46)Wyre, 16.1, (18), 9.8, (11)Haringey, 16.0, (43), 11.2, (30)Sutton, 16.0, (33), 13.6, (28)Lambeth, 15.9, (52), 11.7, (38)Mid Sussex, 15.9, (24), 9.3, (14)Chichester, 15.7, (19), 11.6, (14)East Cambridgeshire, 15.6, (14), 22.3, (20)Brentwood, 15.6, (12), 19.5, (15)Mendip, 15.6, (18), 17.3, (20)Camden, 15.6, (42), 14.8, (40)Dacorum, 15.5, (24), 16.2, (25)Castle Point, 15.5, (14), 21.0, (19)Broxbourne, 15.4, (15), 20.6, (20)West Oxfordshire, 15.4, (17), 12.7, (14)Gedling, 15.3, (18), 41.6, (49)North Norfolk, 15.3, (16), 2.9, (3)Solihull, 15.3, (33), 28.2, (61)Redditch, 15.2, (13), 23.5, (20)Lincoln, 15.1, (15), 11.1, (11)South Gloucestershire, 15.1, (43), 23.9, (68)Blackpool, 15.1, (21), 13.6, (19)Breckland, 15.0, (21), 12.9, (18)Sevenoaks, 14.9, (18), 13.3, (16)Bolsover, 14.9, (12), 24.8, (20)Portsmouth, 14.9, (32), 16.8, (36)West Lancashire, 14.9, (17), 18.4, (21)Fylde, 14.9, (12), 22.3, (18)Ashfield, 14.9, (19), 24.2, (31)Ribble Valley, 14.8, (9), 21.4, (13)Cheltenham, 14.6, (17), 12.9, (15)Basildon, 14.4, (27), 13.4, (25)Winchester, 14.4, (18), 11.2, (14)St. Helens, 14.4, (26), 28.8, (52)Colchester, 14.4, (28), 9.8, (19)Tunbridge Wells, 14.3, (17), 6.7, (8)Wiltshire, 14.2, (71), 18.6, (93)Southend-on-Sea, 14.2, (26), 23.5, (43)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 14.2, (56), 11.6, (46)Southwark, 14.1, (45), 9.1, (29)Sunderland, 14.0, (39), 32.8, (91)Chelmsford, 14.0, (25), 9.5, (17)Swale, 14.0, (21), 17.3, (26)South Derbyshire, 14.0, (15), 28.0, (30)York, 13.8, (29), 10.0, (21)Rushmoor, 13.7, (13), 16.9, (16)Worthing, 13.6, (15), 14.5, (16)Eastbourne, 13.5, (14), 12.5, (13)Havering, 13.5, (35), 14.3, (37)North Hertfordshire, 13.5, (18), 16.5, (22)Brighton and Hove, 13.4, (39), 13.8, (40)Hart, 13.4, (13), 13.4, (13)Horsham, 13.2, (19), 12.5, (18)Babergh, 13.0, (12), 9.8, (9)Herefordshire, 13.0, (25), 12.4, (24)Thanet, 12.7, (18), 16.2, (23)Teignbridge, 12.7, (17), 8.9, (12)Medway, 12.6, (35), 14.4, (40)Stroud, 12.5, (15), 3.3, (4)South Somerset, 12.5, (21), 19.0, (32)Halton, 12.4, (16), 17.8, (23)Stratford-on-Avon, 12.3, (16), 26.1, (34)Exeter, 12.2, (16), 9.1, (12)Epping Forest, 12.1, (16), 9.9, (13)Spelthorne, 12.0, (12), 23.0, (23)South Oxfordshire, 12.0, (17), 26.7, (38)West Suffolk, 11.7, (21), 13.4, (24)Dorset, 11.6, (44), 17.2, (65)Gloucester, 11.6, (15), 13.2, (17)South Staffordshire, 11.6, (13), 12.5, (14)Ashford, 11.5, (15), 10.8, (14)Harlow, 11.5, (10), 20.7, (18)Broadland, 11.5, (15), 3.8, (5)Newark and Sherwood, 11.4, (14), 35.1, (43)Broxtowe, 11.4, (13), 14.9, (17)Croydon, 11.4, (44), 17.8, (69)Wirral, 11.1, (36), 9.3, (30)Maidstone, 11.1, (19), 9.9, (17)Uttlesford, 11.0, (10), 6.6, (6)Adur, 10.9, (7), 18.7, (12)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 10.8, (62), 7.9, (45)Shropshire, 10.8, (35), 10.5, (34)Lewisham, 10.8, (33), 11.8, (36)Basingstoke and Deane, 10.8, (19), 18.7, (33)Reigate and Banstead, 10.8, (16), 13.4, (20)East Hampshire, 10.6, (13), 5.7, (7)Tonbridge and Malling, 10.6, (14), 6.8, (9)Cheshire West and Chester, 10.5, (36), 21.0, (72)Rochford, 10.3, (9), 16.0, (14)Copeland, 10.3, (7), 29.3, (20)Elmbridge, 10.2, (14), 10.2, (14)Rushcliffe, 10.1, (12), 5.9, (7)Wyre Forest, 9.9, (10), 17.8, (18)Hastings, 9.7, (9), 3.2, (3)Lewes, 9.7, (10), 6.8, (7)Lichfield, 9.5, (10), 19.1, (20)West Berkshire, 9.5, (15), 16.4, (26)Gosport, 9.4, (8), 10.6, (9)North Kesteven, 9.4, (11), 18.0, (21)Gravesham, 9.4, (10), 16.8, (18)Bath and North East Somerset, 9.3, (18), 14.0, (27)South Norfolk, 9.2, (13), 20.6, (29)Somerset West and Taunton, 9.0, (14), 11.0, (17)West Devon, 9.0, (5), 5.4, (3)Surrey Heath, 9.0, (8), 13.4, (12)Malvern Hills, 8.9, (7), 5.1, (4)Torridge, 8.8, (6), 2.9, (2)Stafford, 8.7, (12), 13.8, (19)Waverley, 8.7, (11), 10.3, (13)Wealden, 8.7, (14), 7.4, (12)Norwich, 8.5, (12), 13.5, (19)Wychavon, 8.5, (11), 10.0, (13)Derbyshire Dales, 8.3, (6), 2.8, (2)Carlisle, 8.3, (9), 12.0, (13)Thurrock, 8.0, (14), 21.8, (38)Mole Valley, 8.0, (7), 17.2, (15)Bromsgrove, 8.0, (8), 10.0, (10)Runnymede, 7.8, (7), 15.7, (14)Fareham, 7.7, (9), 12.9, (15)Maldon, 7.7, (5), 7.7, (5)Eden, 7.5, (4), 5.6, (3)Torbay, 7.3, (10), 18.3, (25)Plymouth, 7.2, (19), 10.7, (28)Bromley, 7.2, (24), 9.9, (33)Braintree, 7.2, (11), 9.8, (15)Isle of Wight, 7.1, (10), 21.2, (30)Cannock Chase, 6.9, (7), 9.9, (10)Hambleton, 6.6, (6), 8.7, (8)Tewkesbury, 6.3, (6), 12.6, (12)Warwick, 6.3, (9), 19.5, (28)Dover, 5.9, (7), 6.8, (8)Tandridge, 5.7, (5), 6.8, (6)Amber Valley, 5.5, (7), 9.4, (12)Chiltern, 5.2, (5), 18.8, (18)North Devon, 5.1, (5), 0.0, (0)Forest of Dean, 4.6, (4), 4.6, (4)South Hams, 4.6, (4), 6.9, (6)Folkestone and Hythe, 4.4, (5), 3.5, (4)East Devon, 4.1, (6), 5.5, (8)Cotswold, 3.3, (3), 7.8, (7)Rother, 3.1, (3), 2.1, (2)