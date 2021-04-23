Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to April 19, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (April 20-23) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 109 (35%) have seen a rise in rates, 190 (60%) have seen a fall and 16 are unchanged.

Doncaster continues to have the highest rate, with 214 new cases in the seven days to April 19 – the equivalent of 68.6 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 88.2 in the seven days to April 12.

Slough has the second highest rate, down from 71.6 to 63.5, with 95 new cases.

Kirklees has the third highest, down from 77.3 to 60.0, with 264 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:Newcastle-under-Lyme (up from 19.3 to 34.8)Cherwell (19.9 to 35.2)Eden (3.8 to 16.9)Hartlepool (36.3 to 49.1)Waverley (6.3 to 18.2)

HEALTH Coronavirus VaccineDoses (PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on April 23 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to April 19; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to April 19; rate of new cases in the seven days to April 12; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to April 12.

Doncaster, 68.6, (214), 88.2, (275)Slough, 63.5, (95), 71.6, (107)Kirklees, 60.0, (264), 77.3, (340)Leicester, 59.0, (209), 81.0, (287)Boston, 58.4, (41), 75.5, (53)Barnsley, 58.3, (144), 82.2, (203)Luton, 57.3, (122), 102.8, (219)Fenland, 55.0, (56), 49.1, (50)Bradford, 53.9, (291), 91.0, (491)Selby, 53.0, (48), 48.6, (44)North Lincolnshire, 52.8, (91), 74.9, (129)Bolton, 51.5, (148), 48.7, (140)Rotherham, 50.5, (134), 79.1, (210)Hartlepool, 49.1, (46), 36.3, (34)Oldham, 48.9, (116), 60.7, (144)Cambridge, 48.9, (61), 41.7, (52)Northampton, 47.6, (107), 51.2, (115)Corby, 47.1, (34), 83.1, (60)Sheffield, 47.0, (275), 64.5, (377)Manchester, 46.8, (259), 57.3, (317)Wellingborough, 46.4, (37), 74.0, (59)Leeds, 46.4, (368), 53.3, (423)Hull, 46.2, (120), 68.1, (177)Wakefield, 45.1, (157), 76.1, (265)Peterborough, 44.0, (89), 78.6, (159)Mansfield, 43.9, (48), 75.0, (82)South Holland, 41.0, (39), 73.7, (70)Sandwell, 40.5, (133), 46.0, (151)Hounslow, 40.1, (109), 40.9, (111)Hillingdon, 40.1, (123), 45.9, (141)Bassetlaw, 39.2, (46), 35.8, (42)Newcastle upon Tyne, 38.6, (117), 38.6, (117)Rugby, 38.6, (42), 39.5, (43)Craven, 38.5, (22), 35.0, (20)Stoke-on-Trent, 37.4, (96), 51.1, (131)East Riding of Yorkshire, 36.3, (124), 41.3, (141)Daventry, 36.1, (31), 36.1, (31)Kensington and Chelsea, 35.9, (56), 30.1, (47)Brent, 35.5, (117), 31.8, (105)Cherwell, 35.2, (53), 19.9, (30)Rochdale, 35.1, (78), 58.0, (129)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 34.8, (45), 19.3, (25)Kettering, 34.4, (35), 51.1, (52)Newham, 34.0, (120), 40.8, (144)Burnley, 33.7, (30), 25.9, (23)Southampton, 32.9, (83), 51.9, (131)Hammersmith and Fulham, 32.4, (60), 27.0, (50)Walsall, 32.2, (92), 41.3, (118)Chorley, 32.1, (38), 44.8, (53)Tameside, 31.8, (72), 34.4, (78)North East Derbyshire, 31.5, (32), 47.3, (48)Reading, 30.9, (50), 32.1, (52)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 30.8, (40), 44.7, (58)Preston, 30.7, (44), 42.6, (61)Redbridge, 30.1, (92), 36.7, (112)Three Rivers, 30.0, (28), 27.9, (26)Darlington, 30.0, (32), 31.8, (34)Ipswich, 29.9, (41), 48.9, (67)Westminster, 29.8, (78), 29.5, (77)Wycombe, 29.8, (52), 33.8, (59)Swindon, 29.7, (66), 25.7, (57)Charnwood, 29.6, (55), 38.7, (72)Barking and Dagenham, 29.6, (63), 31.0, (66)Guildford, 29.5, (44), 20.1, (30)Bury, 29.3, (56), 30.9, (59)Calderdale, 29.3, (62), 30.3, (64)Melton, 29.3, (15), 74.2, (38)South Kesteven, 28.8, (41), 48.4, (69)Wigan, 28.6, (94), 43.8, (144)Salford, 28.2, (73), 40.2, (104)Watford, 28.0, (27), 37.3, (36)North Warwickshire, 27.6, (18), 42.9, (28)Blaby, 27.6, (28), 42.4, (43)Ealing, 27.5, (94), 35.7, (122)Harrow, 27.5, (69), 40.2, (101)Trafford, 27.4, (65), 32.9, (78)Hyndburn, 27.1, (22), 38.3, (31)Wandsworth, 27.0, (89), 26.7, (88)Middlesbrough, 27.0, (38), 39.7, (56)Tower Hamlets, 26.8, (87), 27.7, (90)Barnet, 26.8, (106), 31.6, (125)Chesterfield, 26.7, (28), 24.8, (26)Harborough, 26.7, (25), 14.9, (14)Staffordshire Moorlands, 26.4, (26), 20.3, (20)Birmingham, 26.3, (300), 31.0, (354)Merton, 26.1, (54), 26.1, (54)Nottingham, 26.1, (87), 36.6, (122)West Lindsey, 26.1, (25), 19.9, (19)High Peak, 25.9, (24), 39.9, (37)Coventry, 25.8, (96), 29.1, (108)Woking, 25.8, (26), 32.7, (33)South Bucks, 25.7, (18), 40.0, (28)Telford and Wrekin, 25.6, (46), 22.8, (41)Stockport, 25.6, (75), 36.1, (106)Wolverhampton, 25.4, (67), 29.2, (77)Blackburn with Darwen, 25.4, (38), 62.8, (94)Dudley, 25.2, (81), 26.7, (86)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 25.1, (38), 25.8, (39)Oxford, 24.9, (38), 37.4, (57)Tamworth, 24.8, (19), 35.2, (27)Hinckley and Bosworth, 24.7, (28), 37.1, (42)Sedgemoor, 24.4, (30), 17.0, (21)Aylesbury Vale, 24.1, (48), 30.1, (60)Crawley, 24.0, (27), 19.6, (22)Scarborough, 23.9, (26), 21.1, (23)Windsor and Maidenhead, 23.8, (36), 25.8, (39)North Somerset, 23.7, (51), 14.9, (32)Derby, 23.7, (61), 22.5, (58)Newark and Sherwood, 23.7, (29), 24.5, (30)Bristol, 23.3, (108), 21.8, (101)Eastleigh, 23.2, (31), 15.0, (20)Warrington, 22.9, (48), 32.4, (68)Tendring, 22.5, (33), 13.0, (19)Rossendale, 22.4, (16), 15.4, (11)Bolsover, 22.3, (18), 13.7, (11)Stockton-on-Tees, 22.3, (44), 33.4, (66)North West Leicestershire, 22.2, (23), 32.8, (34)Lambeth, 22.1, (72), 15.0, (49)Bracknell Forest, 22.0, (27), 29.4, (36)South Lakeland, 21.9, (23), 14.3, (15)Test Valley, 21.4, (27), 30.9, (39)South Cambridgeshire, 21.4, (34), 21.4, (34)Dacorum, 21.3, (33), 14.9, (23)Enfield, 21.3, (71), 16.8, (56)Solihull, 21.3, (46), 24.0, (52)Gedling, 21.2, (25), 28.8, (34)Oadby and Wigston, 21.0, (12), 42.1, (24)Sefton, 20.6, (57), 21.7, (60)Vale of White Horse, 20.6, (28), 24.3, (33)Harrogate, 20.5, (33), 20.5, (33)Stevenage, 20.5, (18), 33.0, (29)Knowsley, 19.9, (30), 19.2, (29)South Tyneside, 19.9, (30), 11.3, (17)Worcester, 19.8, (20), 21.7, (22)Huntingdonshire, 19.7, (35), 20.8, (37)Tunbridge Wells, 19.4, (23), 8.4, (10)North Tyneside, 19.2, (40), 35.1, (73)East Staffordshire, 19.2, (23), 31.7, (38)Kingston upon Thames, 19.2, (34), 31.0, (55)South Northamptonshire, 19.0, (18), 23.3, (22)Havant, 19.0, (24), 24.6, (31)Milton Keynes, 18.9, (51), 41.9, (113)East Suffolk, 18.8, (47), 14.4, (36)Waltham Forest, 18.8, (52), 23.1, (64)South Derbyshire, 18.6, (20), 18.6, (20)Epsom and Ewell, 18.6, (15), 13.6, (11)Gloucester, 18.6, (24), 16.3, (21)Cheshire East, 18.5, (71), 15.9, (61)Pendle, 18.5, (17), 26.1, (24)Mid Suffolk, 18.3, (19), 17.3, (18)Elmbridge, 18.3, (25), 8.0, (11)Waverley, 18.2, (23), 6.3, (8)Southwark, 18.2, (58), 11.3, (36)Richmond upon Thames, 18.2, (36), 23.7, (47)Great Yarmouth, 18.1, (18), 11.1, (11)Wokingham, 18.1, (31), 19.3, (33)County Durham, 17.9, (95), 20.4, (108)Bedford, 17.9, (31), 28.3, (49)Copeland, 17.6, (12), 23.5, (16)York, 17.6, (37), 12.3, (26)South Gloucestershire, 17.5, (50), 20.3, (58)Canterbury, 17.5, (29), 39.3, (65)Hart, 17.5, (17), 15.5, (15)Epping Forest, 17.5, (23), 7.6, (10)East Hertfordshire, 17.4, (26), 16.0, (24)North Hertfordshire, 17.2, (23), 14.2, (19)Lichfield, 17.2, (18), 12.4, (13)West Oxfordshire, 17.2, (19), 15.4, (17)South Ribble, 17.1, (19), 37.9, (42)Haringey, 17.1, (46), 13.0, (35)Welwyn Hatfield, 17.1, (21), 18.7, (23)Greenwich, 17.0, (49), 16.0, (46)Central Bedfordshire, 17.0, (49), 27.0, (78)Sunderland, 16.9, (47), 30.2, (84)North East Lincolnshire, 16.9, (27), 46.4, (74)Bexley, 16.9, (42), 17.7, (44)Thanet, 16.9, (24), 14.1, (20)Eden, 16.9, (9), 3.8, (2)Brentwood, 16.9, (13), 24.7, (19)Hackney and City of London, 16.8, (49), 27.9, (81)Runnymede, 16.8, (15), 17.9, (16)Redcar and Cleveland, 16.8, (23), 23.3, (32)West Suffolk, 16.8, (30), 10.6, (19)Northumberland, 16.7, (54), 25.4, (82)Horsham, 16.7, (24), 13.2, (19)New Forest, 16.7, (30), 10.6, (19)Herefordshire, 16.6, (32), 13.5, (26)Mid Sussex, 16.6, (25), 13.9, (21)Gosport, 16.5, (14), 8.3, (7)Sutton, 16.5, (34), 13.6, (28)Erewash, 16.5, (19), 21.7, (25)Lancaster, 16.4, (24), 25.3, (37)Breckland, 16.4, (23), 16.4, (23)Babergh, 16.3, (15), 5.4, (5)Camden, 16.3, (44), 18.5, (50)Portsmouth, 16.3, (35), 20.9, (45)North Norfolk, 16.2, (17), 5.7, (6)Hertsmere, 16.2, (17), 19.1, (20)Mole Valley, 16.0, (14), 13.8, (12)Dartford, 16.0, (18), 29.3, (33)East Northamptonshire, 15.9, (15), 33.9, (32)Liverpool, 15.9, (79), 16.9, (84)Basingstoke and Deane, 15.9, (28), 15.9, (28)Gateshead, 15.8, (32), 21.8, (44)East Lindsey, 15.5, (22), 20.5, (29)Brighton and Hove, 15.5, (45), 14.8, (43)Redditch, 15.2, (13), 22.3, (19)West Berkshire, 15.1, (24), 14.5, (23)Lincoln, 15.1, (15), 13.1, (13)Lewisham, 15.0, (46), 11.4, (35)Rutland, 15.0, (6), 32.6, (13)Havering, 15.0, (39), 15.4, (40)Bromsgrove, 15.0, (15), 7.0, (7)Barrow-in-Furness, 14.9, (10), 25.4, (17)Sevenoaks, 14.9, (18), 14.9, (18)Chichester, 14.9, (18), 14.9, (18)Reigate and Banstead, 14.8, (22), 10.8, (16)Croydon, 14.7, (57), 17.6, (68)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 14.7, (58), 12.6, (50)Wiltshire, 14.6, (73), 15.0, (75)Surrey Heath, 14.6, (13), 10.1, (9)Shropshire, 14.5, (47), 8.4, (27)Lewes, 14.5, (15), 6.8, (7)Castle Point, 14.4, (13), 21.0, (19)Blackpool, 14.3, (20), 13.6, (19)Allerdale, 14.3, (14), 16.4, (16)South Somerset, 14.3, (24), 13.1, (22)South Staffordshire, 14.2, (16), 11.6, (13)Gravesham, 14.0, (15), 16.8, (18)Spelthorne, 14.0, (14), 17.0, (17)Maidstone, 14.0, (24), 11.1, (19)St. Helens, 13.8, (25), 23.3, (42)Dorset, 13.7, (52), 14.8, (56)Cheshire West and Chester, 13.7, (47), 19.5, (67)Exeter, 13.7, (18), 11.4, (15)Arun, 13.7, (22), 29.2, (47)Medway, 13.6, (38), 16.2, (45)Eastbourne, 13.5, (14), 9.6, (10)Rushcliffe, 13.4, (16), 6.7, (8)South Oxfordshire, 13.4, (19), 19.7, (28)East Cambridgeshire, 13.4, (12), 21.1, (19)Ashfield, 13.3, (17), 25.0, (32)Islington, 13.2, (32), 19.8, (48)Uttlesford, 13.1, (12), 6.6, (6)Ashford, 13.1, (17), 10.8, (14)Broadland, 13.0, (17), 5.4, (7)Chelmsford, 12.9, (23), 12.9, (23)Rushmoor, 12.7, (12), 19.0, (18)Ryedale, 12.6, (7), 28.9, (16)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 12.6, (72), 7.7, (44)Stroud, 12.5, (15), 5.0, (6)Adur, 12.4, (8), 12.4, (8)Colchester, 12.3, (24), 14.9, (29)Broxtowe, 12.3, (14), 18.4, (21)East Hampshire, 12.3, (15), 9.8, (12)Southend-on-Sea, 12.0, (22), 21.3, (39)Teignbridge, 11.9, (16), 11.9, (16)Cannock Chase, 11.9, (12), 6.9, (7)Torridge, 11.7, (8), 5.9, (4)Halton, 11.6, (15), 17.8, (23)Harlow, 11.5, (10), 19.5, (17)Chiltern, 11.5, (11), 16.7, (16)St Albans, 11.5, (17), 21.6, (32)West Lancashire, 11.4, (13), 21.0, (24)Swale, 11.3, (17), 18.7, (28)Richmondshire, 11.2, (6), 22.3, (12)Cotswold, 11.1, (10), 6.7, (6)North Kesteven, 11.1, (13), 13.7, (16)Wirral, 11.1, (36), 12.0, (39)Derbyshire Dales, 11.1, (8), 5.5, (4)Mid Devon, 10.9, (9), 24.3, (20)Thurrock, 10.9, (19), 20.6, (36)Stratford-on-Avon, 10.8, (14), 14.6, (19)Wyre, 10.7, (12), 13.4, (15)Plymouth, 10.7, (28), 11.1, (29)Tonbridge and Malling, 10.6, (14), 6.8, (9)Isle of Wight, 10.6, (15), 15.5, (22)Bromley, 10.5, (35), 9.6, (32)Braintree, 10.5, (16), 11.1, (17)Warwick, 10.4, (15), 14.6, (21)Winchester, 10.4, (13), 15.2, (19)Bath and North East Somerset, 10.3, (20), 8.3, (16)Rochford, 10.3, (9), 19.5, (17)Malvern Hills, 10.2, (8), 10.2, (8)Basildon, 10.1, (19), 17.1, (32)Amber Valley, 10.1, (13), 8.6, (11)Worthing, 9.9, (11), 19.9, (22)South Norfolk, 9.9, (14), 17.7, (25)Wealden, 9.9, (16), 9.9, (16)Ribble Valley, 9.9, (6), 16.4, (10)Somerset West and Taunton, 9.7, (15), 10.3, (16)Mendip, 9.5, (11), 20.8, (24)Stafford, 9.5, (13), 13.1, (18)Fareham, 9.5, (11), 12.9, (15)North Devon, 9.3, (9), 3.1, (3)Broxbourne, 9.3, (9), 22.6, (22)West Devon, 9.0, (5), 9.0, (5)Wyre Forest, 8.9, (9), 13.8, (14)Hastings, 8.6, (8), 5.4, (5)Cheltenham, 8.6, (10), 17.2, (20)Norwich, 8.5, (12), 14.2, (20)Wychavon, 8.5, (11), 9.3, (12)Dover, 8.5, (10), 5.1, (6)Tewkesbury, 8.4, (8), 9.5, (9)East Devon, 8.2, (12), 4.8, (7)South Hams, 8.0, (7), 5.7, (5)Tandridge, 7.9, (7), 5.7, (5)Fylde, 7.4, (6), 24.8, (20)Forest of Dean, 6.9, (6), 5.8, (5)Torbay, 6.6, (9), 12.5, (17)Hambleton, 6.6, (6), 8.7, (8)Carlisle, 6.4, (7), 11.0, (12)Rother, 6.2, (6), 0.0, (0)Folkestone and Hythe, 5.3, (6), 7.1, (8)Maldon, 4.6, (3), 10.8, (7)