Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to April 25, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (April 26-29) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 149 (47%) have seen a rise in rates, 154 (49%) have seen a fall and 12 are unchanged.

Selby in North Yorkshire continues to have the highest rate, with 97 new cases in the seven days to April 25 – the equivalent of 107.0 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 56.3 in the seven days to April 18.

North Lincolnshire has the second highest rate, up from 52.2 to 72.6, with 125 new cases.

Kirklees has the third highest, up from 59.1 to 70.7, with 311 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:Selby (up from 56.3 to 107.0)Hyndburn (28.4 to 70.3)North Lincolnshire (52.2 to 72.6)Chiltern (6.3 to 26.1)Waverley (12.7 to 30.1)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on April 29 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to April 25; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to April 25; rate of new cases in the seven days to April 18; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to April 18.

Selby, 107.0, (97), 56.3, (51)North Lincolnshire, 72.6, (125), 52.2, (90)Kirklees, 70.7, (311), 59.1, (260)Hyndburn, 70.3, (57), 28.4, (23)Barnsley, 60.8, (150), 55.1, (136)Doncaster, 60.6, (189), 75.7, (236)Wakefield, 58.6, (204), 48.2, (168)Luton, 56.8, (121), 69.0, (147)Bradford, 55.8, (301), 58.0, (313)Leicester, 54.8, (194), 63.5, (225)Cambridge, 54.5, (68), 48.1, (60)Rotherham, 49.0, (130), 51.2, (136)Slough, 47.5, (71), 63.5, (95)Peterborough, 47.5, (96), 48.0, (97)Bolton, 47.3, (136), 54.3, (156)Corby, 47.1, (34), 42.9, (31)Rugby, 46.8, (51), 40.4, (44)Mansfield, 45.7, (50), 43.9, (48)Fenland, 44.2, (45), 54.0, (55)Stoke-on-Trent, 43.7, (112), 36.7, (94)Bassetlaw, 42.6, (50), 38.3, (45)Sheffield, 42.2, (247), 48.4, (283)Craven, 42.0, (24), 33.3, (19)Leeds, 41.4, (328), 46.0, (365)Boston, 41.3, (29), 62.7, (44)Wellingborough, 40.1, (32), 48.9, (39)Trafford, 39.6, (94), 25.3, (60)Manchester, 38.9, (215), 50.1, (277)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 38.5, (50), 36.2, (47)Oldham, 38.4, (91), 49.8, (118)Harrow, 37.4, (94), 28.7, (72)Kettering, 37.3, (38), 35.4, (36)Salford, 36.7, (95), 29.7, (77)Chorley, 36.4, (43), 30.5, (36)Hounslow, 36.1, (98), 40.1, (109)Brent, 35.8, (118), 34.9, (115)Blackburn with Darwen, 35.4, (53), 28.1, (42)Hartlepool, 35.2, (33), 43.8, (41)Westminster, 35.2, (92), 27.6, (72)Hillingdon, 34.9, (107), 39.4, (121)Ealing, 34.5, (118), 31.6, (108)Northampton, 33.8, (76), 48.5, (109)Swindon, 32.9, (73), 27.0, (60)Preston, 32.8, (47), 34.9, (50)South Holland, 32.6, (31), 43.1, (41)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 32.4, (49), 27.7, (42)Dacorum, 32.3, (50), 18.1, (28)East Riding of Yorkshire, 31.1, (106), 34.3, (117)Sandwell, 31.1, (102), 39.9, (131)Pendle, 30.4, (28), 19.5, (18)Windsor and Maidenhead, 30.4, (46), 23.1, (35)Tower Hamlets, 30.2, (98), 24.6, (80)Kensington and Chelsea, 30.1, (47), 33.3, (52)Waverley, 30.1, (38), 12.7, (16)Tameside, 30.0, (68), 34.0, (77)Rochdale, 29.7, (66), 39.6, (88)North East Derbyshire, 29.6, (30), 28.6, (29)Blaby, 29.5, (30), 27.6, (28)Wandsworth, 29.4, (97), 26.1, (86)Newcastle upon Tyne, 28.4, (86), 38.3, (116)Southampton, 28.1, (71), 34.1, (86)Hull, 28.1, (73), 50.4, (131)Gravesham, 28.1, (30), 12.2, (13)Nottingham, 27.9, (93), 28.2, (94)Ipswich, 27.8, (38), 29.9, (41)Harborough, 26.7, (25), 25.6, (24)Darlington, 26.2, (28), 24.3, (26)Chiltern, 26.1, (25), 6.3, (6)East Suffolk, 26.1, (65), 19.2, (48)Newham, 26.1, (92), 35.4, (125)County Durham, 26.0, (138), 20.4, (108)Stockton-on-Tees, 25.8, (51), 20.8, (41)Stockport, 25.6, (75), 22.2, (65)Calderdale, 25.5, (54), 31.2, (66)Bedford, 25.4, (44), 19.0, (33)Redbridge, 25.2, (77), 34.4, (105)West Suffolk, 25.1, (45), 17.3, (31)Wokingham, 25.1, (43), 16.9, (29)Rutland, 25.0, (10), 17.5, (7)Hammersmith and Fulham, 24.8, (46), 32.4, (60)Reading, 24.7, (40), 26.0, (42)Three Rivers, 24.6, (23), 27.9, (26)Test Valley, 24.6, (31), 19.8, (25)Middlesbrough, 24.1, (34), 28.4, (40)Aylesbury Vale, 24.1, (48), 24.6, (49)Wycombe, 24.0, (42), 28.6, (50)Scarborough, 23.9, (26), 24.8, (27)South Cambridgeshire, 23.9, (38), 19.5, (31)Herefordshire, 23.9, (46), 15.6, (30)Birmingham, 23.8, (272), 25.9, (296)Watford, 23.8, (23), 29.0, (28)Burnley, 23.6, (21), 31.5, (28)Bolsover, 23.6, (19), 22.3, (18)Epsom and Ewell, 23.6, (19), 18.6, (15)Wolverhampton, 23.5, (62), 26.6, (70)East Northamptonshire, 23.3, (22), 20.1, (19)York, 23.3, (49), 15.2, (32)Thanet, 23.3, (33), 14.1, (20)Coventry, 23.1, (86), 25.3, (94)North Kesteven, 23.1, (27), 10.3, (12)Hinckley and Bosworth, 23.0, (26), 15.0, (17)Oxford, 23.0, (35), 28.9, (44)Newark and Sherwood, 22.9, (28), 19.6, (24)South Bucks, 22.8, (16), 34.3, (24)Telford and Wrekin, 22.8, (41), 25.0, (45)Walsall, 22.8, (65), 32.6, (93)Merton, 22.8, (47), 25.2, (52)Wyre Forest, 22.7, (23), 8.9, (9)Hart, 22.7, (22), 17.5, (17)Elmbridge, 22.7, (31), 15.4, (21)East Staffordshire, 22.5, (27), 14.2, (17)Bury, 22.5, (43), 27.8, (53)Richmondshire, 22.3, (12), 16.8, (9)Barnet, 22.2, (88), 29.1, (115)Kingston upon Thames, 22.0, (39), 16.9, (30)West Lindsey, 22.0, (21), 24.0, (23)Milton Keynes, 21.9, (59), 24.5, (66)Tandridge, 21.6, (19), 5.7, (5)Sutton, 21.3, (44), 17.0, (35)South Tyneside, 21.2, (32), 19.2, (29)North Tyneside, 21.2, (44), 18.8, (39)Camden, 21.1, (57), 15.2, (41)Sedgemoor, 21.1, (26), 21.1, (26)Wigan, 21.0, (69), 30.4, (100)Gloucester, 20.9, (27), 13.9, (18)Guildford, 20.8, (31), 29.5, (44)Barking and Dagenham, 20.7, (44), 31.0, (66)Mid Devon, 20.7, (17), 17.0, (14)Hackney and City of London, 20.6, (60), 17.2, (50)Sefton, 20.6, (57), 19.2, (53)South Derbyshire, 20.5, (22), 15.8, (17)Stevenage, 20.5, (18), 30.7, (27)South Gloucestershire, 20.3, (58), 16.1, (46)Staffordshire Moorlands, 20.3, (20), 25.4, (25)Bristol, 20.3, (94), 23.1, (107)North East Lincolnshire, 20.1, (32), 25.7, (41)Warrington, 20.0, (42), 21.4, (45)Redditch, 19.9, (17), 12.9, (11)Derby, 19.8, (51), 22.2, (57)East Lindsey, 19.8, (28), 19.8, (28)Tamworth, 19.6, (15), 31.3, (24)North Hertfordshire, 19.5, (26), 16.5, (22)Derbyshire Dales, 19.4, (14), 9.7, (7)North West Leicestershire, 19.3, (20), 21.2, (22)Mid Suffolk, 19.3, (20), 21.2, (22)Ashford, 19.2, (25), 13.8, (18)Lincoln, 19.1, (19), 18.1, (18)Mendip, 19.0, (22), 11.2, (13)Runnymede, 19.0, (17), 16.8, (15)South Ribble, 19.0, (21), 18.1, (20)Charnwood, 18.8, (35), 32.8, (61)Welwyn Hatfield, 18.7, (23), 15.4, (19)Croydon, 18.6, (72), 12.4, (48)Enfield, 18.6, (62), 18.3, (61)Lancaster, 18.5, (27), 18.5, (27)Havant, 18.2, (23), 18.2, (23)Brighton and Hove, 18.2, (53), 13.8, (40)Southwark, 18.2, (58), 17.3, (55)Rossendale, 18.2, (13), 21.0, (15)Richmond upon Thames, 18.2, (36), 19.7, (39)Canterbury, 18.1, (30), 20.6, (34)North Norfolk, 18.1, (19), 17.2, (18)Great Yarmouth, 18.1, (18), 22.1, (22)Fareham, 18.1, (21), 7.7, (9)Central Bedfordshire, 18.0, (52), 19.4, (56)Sunderland, 18.0, (50), 16.2, (45)Cheshire East, 18.0, (69), 17.4, (67)Gateshead, 17.8, (36), 14.4, (29)East Cambridgeshire, 17.8, (16), 13.4, (12)Cotswold, 17.8, (16), 8.9, (8)Tunbridge Wells, 17.7, (21), 22.7, (27)Gosport, 17.7, (15), 9.4, (8)North Somerset, 17.7, (38), 21.9, (47)Vale of White Horse, 17.6, (24), 22.1, (30)Oadby and Wigston, 17.5, (10), 22.8, (13)Greenwich, 17.4, (50), 17.4, (50)Waltham Forest, 17.3, (48), 20.6, (57)Harlow, 17.2, (15), 11.5, (10)Ashfield, 17.2, (22), 14.1, (18)Bracknell Forest, 17.1, (21), 22.8, (28)Spelthorne, 17.0, (17), 14.0, (14)Bexley, 16.9, (42), 15.7, (39)Dudley, 16.8, (54), 29.2, (94)Wealden, 16.7, (27), 10.5, (17)Havering, 16.6, (43), 16.2, (42)Chichester, 16.5, (20), 17.3, (21)Huntingdonshire, 16.3, (29), 23.0, (41)Arun, 16.2, (26), 16.8, (27)Broadland, 16.1, (21), 11.5, (15)Stafford, 16.0, (22), 9.5, (13)Plymouth, 16.0, (42), 11.1, (29)Horsham, 16.0, (23), 16.0, (23)Dartford, 16.0, (18), 16.0, (18)Cherwell, 15.9, (24), 33.9, (51)Worcester, 15.8, (16), 24.7, (25)Breckland, 15.7, (22), 11.4, (16)Lambeth, 15.6, (51), 20.2, (66)Adur, 15.6, (10), 9.3, (6)East Hampshire, 15.5, (19), 11.4, (14)Shropshire, 15.5, (50), 14.5, (47)Halton, 15.5, (20), 13.9, (18)Wiltshire, 15.4, (77), 15.6, (78)Dover, 15.2, (18), 7.6, (9)Tonbridge and Malling, 15.1, (20), 12.9, (17)South Staffordshire, 15.1, (17), 12.5, (14)Thurrock, 14.9, (26), 10.9, (19)Woking, 14.9, (15), 24.8, (25)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 14.7, (19), 33.2, (43)Redcar and Cleveland, 14.6, (20), 17.5, (24)West Berkshire, 14.5, (23), 12.0, (19)Bromley, 14.4, (48), 8.1, (27)St Helens, 14.4, (26), 15.0, (27)Lewisham, 14.4, (44), 13.1, (40)Tendring, 14.3, (21), 21.2, (31)Solihull, 14.3, (31), 18.9, (41)Brentwood, 14.3, (11), 18.2, (14)South Lakeland, 14.3, (15), 26.6, (28)Rushcliffe, 14.3, (17), 12.6, (15)Uttlesford, 14.2, (13), 12.1, (11)Norwich, 14.2, (20), 5.7, (8)Basingstoke and Deane, 14.2, (25), 15.9, (28)West Lancashire, 14.0, (16), 14.9, (17)Malvern Hills, 14.0, (11), 10.2, (8)Daventry, 14.0, (12), 41.9, (36)Medway, 13.6, (38), 12.6, (35)Portsmouth, 13.5, (29), 14.4, (31)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 13.4, (53), 15.2, (60)Lichfield, 13.4, (14), 14.3, (15)Crawley, 13.3, (15), 22.2, (25)Hertsmere, 13.3, (14), 15.2, (16)South Kesteven, 13.3, (19), 33.7, (48)New Forest, 13.3, (24), 16.7, (30)Wirral, 13.3, (43), 10.5, (34)Knowsley, 13.3, (20), 18.6, (28)Copeland, 13.2, (9), 17.6, (12)Eden, 13.1, (7), 11.3, (6)Ribble Valley, 13.1, (8), 8.2, (5)Stratford-on-Avon, 13.1, (17), 10.8, (14)Haringey, 13.0, (35), 19.4, (52)Northumberland, 13.0, (42), 17.7, (57)High Peak, 12.9, (12), 29.1, (27)Exeter, 12.9, (17), 11.4, (15)Cannock Chase, 12.9, (13), 9.9, (10)Somerset West and Taunton, 12.9, (20), 8.4, (13)Colchester, 12.8, (25), 12.8, (25)Basildon, 12.8, (24), 11.2, (21)South Norfolk, 12.8, (18), 10.6, (15)Isle of Wight, 12.7, (18), 7.8, (11)Worthing, 12.7, (14), 10.9, (12)Ryedale, 12.6, (7), 14.4, (8)Tewkesbury, 12.6, (12), 6.3, (6)Mole Valley, 12.6, (11), 12.6, (11)Lewes, 12.6, (13), 11.6, (12)Mid Sussex, 12.6, (19), 14.6, (22)Southend-on-Sea, 12.6, (23), 10.4, (19)Stroud, 12.5, (15), 14.2, (17)Amber Valley, 12.5, (16), 6.2, (8)Islington, 12.4, (30), 15.3, (37)Chelmsford, 12.3, (22), 14.6, (26)Liverpool, 12.2, (61), 17.7, (88)Blackpool, 12.2, (17), 15.1, (21)East Hertfordshire, 12.0, (18), 18.7, (28)Bromsgrove, 12.0, (12), 12.0, (12)Winchester, 12.0, (15), 11.2, (14)Bath and North East Somerset, 11.9, (23), 10.9, (21)South Somerset, 11.9, (20), 15.4, (26)Warwick, 11.8, (17), 11.1, (16)Harrogate, 11.8, (19), 24.2, (39)Melton, 11.7, (6), 35.2, (18)South Northamptonshire, 11.6, (11), 22.2, (21)Reigate and Banstead, 11.4, (17), 11.4, (17)Epping Forest, 11.4, (15), 14.4, (19)Swale, 11.3, (17), 12.0, (18)North Devon, 11.3, (11), 10.3, (10)Erewash, 11.3, (13), 16.5, (19)South Oxfordshire, 11.3, (16), 14.8, (21)Cheshire West and Chester, 11.1, (38), 12.2, (42)Castle Point, 11.1, (10), 14.4, (13)Maidstone, 11.1, (19), 16.3, (28)Hambleton, 10.9, (10), 7.6, (7)Wychavon, 10.8, (14), 7.0, (9)Wyre, 10.7, (12), 12.5, (14)Rushmoor, 10.6, (10), 13.7, (13)Chesterfield, 10.5, (11), 27.6, (29)Eastleigh, 10.5, (14), 27.7, (37)Rochford, 10.3, (9), 8.0, (7)Gedling, 10.2, (12), 20.4, (24)Braintree, 9.8, (15), 8.5, (13)Dorset, 9.8, (37), 13.7, (52)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 9.6, (55), 11.9, (68)East Devon, 9.6, (14), 7.5, (11)St Albans, 9.4, (14), 11.5, (17)Rother, 9.4, (9), 4.2, (4)Allerdale, 9.2, (9), 11.3, (11)South Hams, 9.2, (8), 6.9, (6)North Warwickshire, 9.2, (6), 29.1, (19)Barrow-in-Furness, 8.9, (6), 17.9, (12)Torridge, 8.8, (6), 11.7, (8)Fylde, 8.7, (7), 9.9, (8)Hastings, 8.6, (8), 9.7, (9)Cheltenham, 8.6, (10), 13.8, (16)Carlisle, 8.3, (9), 6.4, (7)West Oxfordshire, 8.1, (9), 19.9, (22)Torbay, 8.1, (11), 6.6, (9)Babergh, 7.6, (7), 17.4, (16)Teignbridge, 7.5, (10), 12.7, (17)Sevenoaks, 7.5, (9), 17.4, (21)Broxbourne, 7.2, (7), 9.3, (9)West Devon, 7.2, (4), 9.0, (5)Folkestone and Hythe, 7.1, (8), 6.2, (7)Broxtowe, 7.0, (8), 12.3, (14)Eastbourne, 6.7, (7), 11.6, (12)Surrey Heath, 6.7, (6), 13.4, (12)Forest of Dean, 5.8, (5), 5.8, (5)Maldon, 1.5, (1), 4.6, (3)