Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to May 3, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (May 4-7) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 87 (28%) have seen a rise in rates, 214 (68%) have seen a fall and 14 are unchanged.

Hyndburn in Lancashire continues to have the highest rate, with 90 new cases in the seven days to May 3 – the equivalent of 111.1 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 82.7 in the seven days to April 26.

Bolton in Greater Manchester has the second highest rate, up from 50.1 to 89.0, with 256 new cases.

Erewash in Derbyshire has the third highest, up from 10.4 to 87.5, with 101 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:Erewash (up from 10.4 to 87.5)Bolton (50.1 to 89.0)Hyndburn (82.7 to 111.1)South Holland (32.6 to 53.7)Sedgemoor (17.0 to 37.3)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on May 7 on the Government's coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 3; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 3; rate of new cases in the seven days to April 26; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to April 26.

Hyndburn, 111.1, (90), 82.7, (67)Bolton, 89.0, (256), 50.1, (144)Erewash, 87.5, (101), 10.4, (12)Barnsley, 59.5, (147), 55.1, (136)Blackburn with Darwen, 56.1, (84), 43.4, (65)Doncaster, 55.5, (173), 65.4, (204)Selby, 55.2, (50), 114.8, (104)Wakefield, 54.8, (191), 60.6, (211)North Lincolnshire, 54.6, (94), 82.4, (142)South Holland, 53.7, (51), 32.6, (31)Kirklees, 53.4, (235), 68.0, (299)Bradford, 48.9, (264), 53.7, (290)Sheffield, 46.0, (269), 41.9, (245)Leeds, 44.4, (352), 42.4, (336)Slough, 43.5, (65), 48.1, (72)Trafford, 43.4, (103), 40.9, (97)Bedford, 42.7, (74), 31.2, (54)Peterborough, 41.5, (84), 48.0, (97)Wellingborough, 38.9, (31), 42.7, (34)Hull, 38.5, (100), 28.5, (74)Luton, 38.5, (82), 58.2, (124)Newcastle upon Tyne, 38.3, (116), 28.7, (87)Calderdale, 37.4, (79), 26.5, (56)Sedgemoor, 37.3, (46), 17.0, (21)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 36.2, (47), 40.0, (52)Ealing, 34.8, (119), 36.0, (123)Rotherham, 34.7, (92), 43.3, (115)Boston, 34.2, (24), 41.3, (29)Manchester, 34.0, (188), 37.3, (206)Rugby, 34.0, (37), 45.0, (49)Rochdale, 33.7, (75), 32.8, (73)Stoke-on-Trent, 33.5, (86), 40.2, (103)Oxford, 33.5, (51), 27.5, (42)Corby, 33.2, (24), 47.1, (34)Salford, 33.2, (86), 39.4, (102)Leicester, 33.0, (117), 54.2, (192)Mansfield, 32.0, (35), 39.3, (43)Harrow, 30.7, (77), 40.2, (101)Chorley, 30.5, (36), 33.0, (39)Darlington, 30.0, (32), 23.4, (25)Hounslow, 29.5, (80), 35.0, (95)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 29.1, (44), 39.6, (60)Watford, 29.0, (28), 21.7, (21)Lancaster, 28.1, (41), 22.6, (33)Harborough, 27.7, (26), 22.4, (21)Middlesbrough, 27.7, (39), 23.4, (33)Rutland, 27.6, (11), 20.0, (8)South Northamptonshire, 27.5, (26), 14.8, (14)Herefordshire, 27.5, (53), 32.2, (62)Swindon, 27.5, (61), 31.1, (69)Oldham, 27.4, (65), 35.8, (85)West Berkshire, 27.1, (43), 14.5, (23)South Kesteven, 26.7, (38), 16.1, (23)Preston, 26.5, (38), 46.8, (67)Kettering, 26.5, (27), 39.3, (40)West Suffolk, 26.3, (47), 25.1, (45)Southampton, 25.7, (65), 27.3, (69)Sefton, 25.7, (71), 21.0, (58)Kensington and Chelsea, 25.6, (40), 28.2, (44)Hillingdon, 25.4, (78), 31.6, (97)Reading, 25.3, (41), 22.3, (36)Charnwood, 25.3, (47), 16.1, (30)East Riding of Yorkshire, 25.2, (86), 31.1, (106)Bury, 24.1, (46), 24.1, (46)Nottingham, 24.0, (80), 28.5, (95)Walsall, 23.8, (68), 22.8, (65)Stockton-on-Tees, 23.3, (46), 24.8, (49)Northampton, 23.2, (52), 31.2, (70)Wigan, 23.1, (76), 22.2, (73)Brent, 22.7, (75), 34.6, (114)Hastings, 22.7, (21), 11.9, (11)Sandwell, 22.5, (74), 29.8, (98)Burnley, 22.5, (20), 24.7, (22)Stockport, 22.2, (65), 22.8, (67)Daventry, 22.1, (19), 19.8, (17)County Durham, 22.1, (117), 30.6, (162)Coventry, 22.1, (82), 23.4, (87)Hammersmith and Fulham, 21.6, (40), 24.3, (45)Fenland, 21.6, (22), 40.3, (41)Westminster, 21.4, (56), 32.5, (85)Wyre, 21.4, (24), 9.8, (11)Windsor and Maidenhead, 21.1, (32), 28.4, (43)West Lindsey, 20.9, (20), 23.0, (22)Warwick, 20.9, (30), 11.1, (16)Cambridge, 20.8, (26), 51.3, (64)South Ribble, 20.8, (23), 18.1, (20)Sevenoaks, 20.7, (25), 12.4, (15)East Lindsey, 20.5, (29), 19.1, (27)Bassetlaw, 20.4, (24), 41.7, (49)Dover, 20.3, (24), 16.1, (19)Telford and Wrekin, 20.0, (36), 26.7, (48)North Warwickshire, 19.9, (13), 10.7, (7)Central Bedfordshire, 19.7, (57), 20.8, (60)Blaby, 19.7, (20), 27.6, (28)North Kesteven, 19.7, (23), 25.7, (30)Harlow, 19.5, (17), 19.5, (17)Oadby and Wigston, 19.3, (11), 24.6, (14)Norwich, 19.2, (27), 15.7, (22)Richmond upon Thames, 19.2, (38), 22.2, (44)Lincoln, 19.1, (19), 24.2, (24)Aylesbury Vale, 19.1, (38), 23.6, (47)Spelthorne, 19.0, (19), 16.0, (16)Merton, 18.9, (39), 21.8, (45)Redditch, 18.8, (16), 16.4, (14)South Staffordshire, 18.7, (21), 14.2, (16)Adur, 18.7, (12), 17.1, (11)Warrington, 18.6, (39), 24.3, (51)Tameside, 18.5, (42), 34.0, (77)High Peak, 18.3, (17), 12.9, (12)Derby, 18.3, (47), 18.3, (47)Ipswich, 18.3, (25), 26.3, (36)Shropshire, 18.3, (59), 18.6, (60)Tandridge, 18.2, (16), 17.0, (15)Reigate and Banstead, 18.2, (27), 8.1, (12)East Northamptonshire, 18.0, (17), 24.3, (23)Chelmsford, 17.9, (32), 12.9, (23)Plymouth, 17.9, (47), 16.4, (43)Dudley, 17.7, (57), 18.3, (59)Cheshire East, 17.7, (68), 17.7, (68)Hinckley and Bosworth, 17.7, (20), 16.8, (19)East Suffolk, 17.6, (44), 28.1, (70)Elmbridge, 17.5, (24), 21.9, (30)Craven, 17.5, (10), 36.8, (21)Waverley, 17.4, (22), 30.9, (39)Bolsover, 17.4, (14), 17.4, (14)Pendle, 17.4, (16), 32.6, (30)Greenwich, 17.4, (50), 18.8, (54)Redbridge, 17.4, (53), 28.5, (87)South Hams, 17.2, (15), 16.1, (14)Breckland, 17.1, (24), 11.4, (16)Three Rivers, 17.1, (16), 24.6, (23)Hartlepool, 17.1, (16), 33.1, (31)Stevenage, 17.1, (15), 22.8, (20)Croydon, 17.1, (66), 16.5, (64)South Norfolk, 17.0, (24), 17.7, (25)Gravesham, 16.8, (18), 30.9, (33)Arun, 16.8, (27), 17.4, (28)East Staffordshire, 16.7, (20), 21.7, (26)Broxtowe, 16.7, (19), 9.6, (11)Solihull, 16.6, (36), 13.4, (29)Southwark, 16.6, (53), 18.2, (58)Chichester, 16.5, (20), 19.8, (24)Tower Hamlets, 16.3, (53), 29.6, (96)Portsmouth, 16.3, (35), 11.6, (25)Ryedale, 16.3, (9), 18.1, (10)Hertsmere, 16.2, (17), 12.4, (13)Dacorum, 16.2, (25), 30.4, (47)Guildford, 16.1, (24), 18.8, (28)Haringey, 16.0, (43), 15.3, (41)North Tyneside, 15.9, (33), 20.2, (42)South Derbyshire, 15.8, (17), 19.6, (21)Huntingdonshire, 15.7, (28), 19.7, (35)Wolverhampton, 15.6, (41), 23.9, (63)Harrogate, 15.5, (25), 14.9, (24)Vale of White Horse, 15.4, (21), 22.1, (30)Mid Suffolk, 15.4, (16), 18.3, (19)Bromley, 15.3, (51), 12.6, (42)Bexley, 15.3, (38), 14.9, (37)Birmingham, 15.2, (174), 22.4, (256)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 14.9, (59), 14.9, (59)Richmondshire, 14.9, (8), 22.3, (12)Wycombe, 14.9, (26), 25.8, (45)Islington, 14.8, (36), 14.0, (34)Worcester, 14.8, (15), 16.8, (17)North East Derbyshire, 14.8, (15), 28.6, (29)Lambeth, 14.7, (48), 12.9, (42)Bracknell Forest, 14.7, (18), 16.3, (20)Cherwell, 14.6, (22), 15.3, (23)Mid Devon, 14.6, (12), 21.9, (18)Barking and Dagenham, 14.6, (31), 22.5, (48)Maidstone, 14.5, (25), 11.6, (20)East Cambridgeshire, 14.5, (13), 18.9, (17)Hart, 14.4, (14), 20.6, (20)Gedling, 14.4, (17), 11.0, (13)Tamworth, 14.3, (11), 22.2, (17)Havant, 14.3, (18), 14.3, (18)Wandsworth, 14.3, (47), 28.5, (94)Barnet, 14.1, (56), 20.0, (79)Gosport, 14.1, (12), 13.0, (11)Hackney and City of London, 14.1, (41), 19.9, (58)Swale, 14.0, (21), 12.7, (19)Rossendale, 14.0, (10), 21.0, (15)Halton, 13.9, (18), 20.9, (27)Newark and Sherwood, 13.9, (17), 21.2, (26)North East Lincolnshire, 13.8, (22), 19.4, (31)Blackpool, 13.6, (19), 15.1, (21)Sutton, 13.6, (28), 21.8, (45)North West Leicestershire, 13.5, (14), 20.3, (21)Test Valley, 13.5, (17), 26.9, (34)Sunderland, 13.3, (37), 16.6, (46)York, 13.3, (28), 25.6, (54)Medway, 13.3, (37), 10.8, (30)Staffordshire Moorlands, 13.2, (13), 23.4, (23)Wiltshire, 13.2, (66), 17.6, (88)Ribble Valley, 13.1, (8), 13.1, (8)Hambleton, 13.1, (12), 14.2, (13)Lewisham, 13.1, (40), 15.0, (46)Stratford-on-Avon, 13.1, (17), 12.3, (16)Newham, 13.0, (46), 28.6, (101)Waltham Forest, 13.0, (36), 17.0, (47)Kingston upon Thames, 13.0, (23), 22.0, (39)Exeter, 12.9, (17), 13.7, (18)Eastleigh, 12.7, (17), 13.5, (18)Northumberland, 12.7, (41), 17.1, (55)Canterbury, 12.7, (21), 16.9, (28)Rushmoor, 12.7, (12), 9.5, (9)South Oxfordshire, 12.7, (18), 11.3, (16)Worthing, 12.7, (14), 9.9, (11)Enfield, 12.6, (42), 14.4, (48)North Somerset, 12.6, (27), 15.3, (33)Stroud, 12.5, (15), 13.3, (16)Crawley, 12.5, (14), 14.2, (16)Dartford, 12.4, (14), 16.9, (19)Fylde, 12.4, (10), 7.4, (6)Surrey Heath, 12.3, (11), 7.8, (7)East Hampshire, 12.3, (15), 16.4, (20)Welwyn Hatfield, 12.2, (15), 17.9, (22)Great Yarmouth, 12.1, (12), 20.1, (20)Bromsgrove, 12.0, (12), 11.0, (11)South Tyneside, 11.9, (18), 22.5, (34)Basingstoke and Deane, 11.9, (21), 15.9, (28)Gateshead, 11.9, (24), 15.8, (32)Melton, 11.7, (6), 9.8, (5)Gloucester, 11.6, (15), 13.2, (17)Forest of Dean, 11.5, (10), 5.8, (5)St Albans, 11.5, (17), 8.8, (13)South Bucks, 11.4, (8), 22.8, (16)Epping Forest, 11.4, (15), 9.9, (13)North Devon, 11.3, (11), 16.5, (16)North Hertfordshire, 11.2, (15), 17.2, (23)Cotswold, 11.1, (10), 14.5, (13)Camden, 11.1, (30), 21.1, (57)Scarborough, 11.0, (12), 23.0, (25)Uttlesford, 11.0, (10), 12.1, (11)Redcar and Cleveland, 10.9, (15), 16.0, (22)Stafford, 10.9, (15), 16.8, (23)Southend-on-Sea, 10.9, (20), 9.8, (18)Rushcliffe, 10.9, (13), 14.3, (17)West Oxfordshire, 10.8, (12), 9.0, (10)Milton Keynes, 10.8, (29), 23.8, (64)East Hertfordshire, 10.7, (16), 12.7, (19)Tonbridge and Malling, 10.6, (14), 16.6, (22)South Gloucestershire, 10.5, (30), 17.9, (51)Wokingham, 10.5, (18), 26.9, (46)Cheshire West and Chester, 10.5, (36), 10.5, (36)Chesterfield, 10.5, (11), 11.4, (12)Braintree, 10.5, (16), 9.2, (14)Teignbridge, 10.4, (14), 8.2, (11)Chiltern, 10.4, (10), 28.1, (27)Thurrock, 10.3, (18), 16.1, (28)Broxbourne, 10.3, (10), 10.3, (10)Malvern Hills, 10.2, (8), 14.0, (11)Tunbridge Wells, 10.1, (12), 18.5, (22)South Cambridgeshire, 10.1, (16), 21.4, (34)Mid Sussex, 9.9, (15), 12.6, (19)Woking, 9.9, (10), 14.9, (15)Wirral, 9.9, (32), 12.7, (41)Bath and North East Somerset, 9.8, (19), 14.0, (27)Colchester, 9.8, (19), 10.3, (20)Bristol, 9.7, (45), 20.3, (94)Somerset West and Taunton, 9.7, (15), 11.6, (18)Brighton and Hove, 9.6, (28), 18.2, (53)West Lancashire, 9.6, (11), 17.5, (20)Basildon, 9.6, (18), 13.4, (25)Winchester, 9.6, (12), 14.4, (18)South Somerset, 9.5, (16), 11.3, (19)Ashfield, 9.4, (12), 12.5, (16)Rother, 9.4, (9), 9.4, (9)Knowsley, 9.3, (14), 13.9, (21)Thanet, 9.2, (13), 23.3, (33)Dorset, 9.0, (34), 10.0, (38)Havering, 8.9, (23), 15.8, (41)St. Helens, 8.9, (16), 15.0, (27)Torridge, 8.8, (6), 8.8, (6)Babergh, 8.7, (8), 7.6, (7)Cheltenham, 8.6, (10), 7.7, (9)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 8.5, (11), 14.7, (19)Isle of Wight, 8.5, (12), 12.0, (17)Broadland, 8.4, (11), 15.3, (20)Wealden, 8.1, (13), 16.7, (27)Mole Valley, 8.0, (7), 11.5, (10)Wyre Forest, 7.9, (8), 19.7, (20)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 7.9, (45), 9.4, (54)Brentwood, 7.8, (6), 11.7, (9)New Forest, 7.8, (14), 14.4, (26)Eastbourne, 7.7, (8), 7.7, (8)Ashford, 7.7, (10), 18.5, (24)Lichfield, 7.6, (8), 12.4, (13)South Lakeland, 7.6, (8), 16.2, (17)East Devon, 7.5, (11), 11.6, (17)Tendring, 7.5, (11), 15.0, (22)Tewkesbury, 7.4, (7), 12.6, (12)Carlisle, 7.4, (8), 8.3, (9)Torbay, 7.3, (10), 8.1, (11)Folkestone and Hythe, 7.1, (8), 6.2, (7)Liverpool, 7.0, (35), 14.5, (72)Cannock Chase, 6.9, (7), 15.9, (16)Rochford, 6.9, (6), 9.2, (8)Lewes, 6.8, (7), 9.7, (10)Horsham, 6.3, (9), 16.7, (24)Amber Valley, 6.2, (8), 9.4, (12)Epsom and Ewell, 6.2, (5), 27.3, (22)Barrow-in-Furness, 6.0, (4), 10.4, (7)Runnymede, 5.6, (5), 22.4, (20)Derbyshire Dales, 5.5, (4), 16.6, (12)Mendip, 5.2, (6), 17.3, (20)Fareham, 5.2, (6), 19.8, (23)Wychavon, 3.9, (5), 10.0, (13)North Norfolk, 3.8, (4), 21.9, (23)Eden, 3.8, (2), 7.5, (4)West Devon, 3.6, (2), 12.5, (7)Maldon, 3.1, (2), 3.1, (2)Copeland, 2.9, (2), 10.3, (7)Castle Point, 2.2, (2), 13.3, (12)Allerdale, 1.0, (1), 4.1, (4)