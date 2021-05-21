Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to May 17, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (May 18-21) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 97 (31%) have seen a rise in rates, 202 (64%) have seen a fall and 16 are unchanged.

Bolton in Greater Manchester continues to have the highest rate, with 1,106 new cases in the seven days to May 17 – the equivalent of 384.6 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 225.0 in the seven days to May 10.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire has the second highest rate, up from 108.2 to 187.0, with 280 new cases.

Bedford has the third highest, up from 102.7 to 142.0, with 246 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:Bolton (up from 225.0 to 384.6)Blackburn with Darwen (108.2 to 187.0)Bedford (102.7 to 142.0)Bury (18.8 to 46.1)North Tyneside (25.0 to 51.5)

HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on May 21 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 17; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 17; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 10; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 10.

Bolton, 384.6, (1106), 225.0, (647)Blackburn with Darwen, 187.0, (280), 108.2, (162)Bedford, 142.0, (246), 102.7, (178)Kirklees, 80.0, (352), 60.7, (267)Burnley, 58.5, (52), 45.0, (40)Hyndburn, 51.8, (42), 39.5, (32)North Tyneside, 51.5, (107), 25.0, (52)Hounslow, 50.8, (138), 53.4, (145)Leicester, 49.7, (176), 47.1, (167)Selby, 47.5, (43), 68.4, (62)Chorley, 47.4, (56), 33.0, (39)Bury, 46.1, (88), 18.8, (36)Preston, 44.7, (64), 37.0, (53)Calderdale, 44.5, (94), 36.4, (77)Rochdale, 43.6, (97), 46.3, (103)Newcastle upon Tyne, 43.3, (131), 44.6, (135)Pendle, 42.3, (39), 36.9, (34)Luton, 42.2, (90), 29.1, (62)Bradford, 42.2, (228), 42.6, (230)Manchester, 41.8, (231), 45.2, (250)Trafford, 41.7, (99), 27.8, (66)Boston, 41.3, (29), 38.5, (27)South Holland, 41.0, (39), 40.0, (38)Rossendale, 40.6, (29), 21.0, (15)Leeds, 39.5, (313), 50.3, (399)Worcester, 37.5, (38), 16.8, (17)Erewash, 37.3, (43), 156.0, (180)Central Bedfordshire, 36.7, (106), 17.3, (50)High Peak, 36.7, (34), 39.9, (37)Sheffield, 36.4, (213), 48.7, (285)Hillingdon, 35.2, (108), 40.4, (124)Doncaster, 34.9, (109), 40.1, (125)West Berkshire, 34.1, (54), 22.7, (36)Ealing, 33.1, (113), 41.0, (140)Wigan, 32.9, (108), 30.7, (101)Middlesbrough, 31.9, (45), 51.8, (73)Broxtowe, 31.6, (36), 22.8, (26)Kingston upon Thames, 31.5, (56), 22.0, (39)Wakefield, 31.0, (108), 43.6, (152)Reading, 30.9, (50), 18.5, (30)Barnsley, 30.8, (76), 49.0, (121)Lambeth, 30.1, (98), 15.9, (52)Canterbury, 29.0, (48), 7.9, (13)Watford, 29.0, (28), 46.6, (45)Harrow, 28.7, (72), 26.3, (66)Croydon, 28.4, (110), 24.6, (95)North Lincolnshire, 28.4, (49), 47.0, (81)Hart, 27.8, (27), 25.8, (25)Newark and Sherwood, 27.8, (34), 31.0, (38)Corby, 27.7, (20), 49.8, (36)Wellingborough, 27.6, (22), 46.4, (37)Portsmouth, 26.1, (56), 8.4, (18)Peterborough, 25.7, (52), 34.1, (69)Greenwich, 25.7, (74), 21.5, (62)Gedling, 25.4, (30), 29.7, (35)Stockport, 25.2, (74), 34.4, (101)Lincoln, 25.2, (25), 34.2, (34)Salford, 25.1, (65), 30.5, (79)Bassetlaw, 24.7, (29), 18.7, (22)Sefton, 24.6, (68), 54.6, (151)Ashfield, 24.2, (31), 14.9, (19)Mid Suffolk, 24.1, (25), 12.5, (13)Rugby, 23.9, (26), 34.9, (38)Three Rivers, 23.6, (22), 22.5, (21)Slough, 22.7, (34), 26.7, (40)Rotherham, 22.6, (60), 40.3, (107)Tameside, 22.5, (51), 33.6, (76)Stoke-on-Trent, 22.2, (57), 22.6, (58)Blackpool, 22.2, (31), 33.0, (46)Rushmoor, 22.2, (21), 32.8, (31)Oldham, 21.9, (52), 25.7, (61)Nottingham, 21.9, (73), 38.4, (128)Milton Keynes, 21.5, (58), 22.3, (60)West Suffolk, 21.2, (38), 29.0, (52)Hammersmith and Fulham, 21.1, (39), 15.7, (29)East Riding of Yorkshire, 20.8, (71), 23.4, (80)South Ribble, 20.8, (23), 20.8, (23)Herefordshire, 20.7, (40), 22.3, (43)South Hams, 20.7, (18), 19.5, (17)Brent, 20.6, (68), 29.7, (98)Cheshire East, 20.6, (79), 14.6, (56)Dudley, 20.5, (66), 22.1, (71)Mansfield, 20.1, (22), 27.4, (30)Lewisham, 19.6, (60), 12.8, (39)Southampton, 19.4, (49), 33.7, (85)Coventry, 19.4, (72), 23.7, (88)Sandwell, 19.2, (63), 22.2, (73)Stroud, 19.2, (23), 13.3, (16)Hertsmere, 19.1, (20), 19.1, (20)East Lindsey, 19.1, (27), 22.6, (32)South Northamptonshire, 19.0, (18), 42.3, (40)Haringey, 19.0, (51), 14.9, (40)Stockton-on-Tees, 18.7, (37), 26.9, (53)Kettering, 18.7, (19), 31.4, (32)Bromley, 18.7, (62), 13.2, (44)South Bucks, 18.6, (13), 15.7, (11)Rushcliffe, 18.5, (22), 16.8, (20)Lancaster, 17.8, (26), 37.7, (55)St. Helens, 17.7, (32), 15.0, (27)Melton, 17.6, (9), 52.7, (27)Rutland, 17.5, (7), 17.5, (7)Brighton and Hove, 17.2, (50), 16.2, (47)Swindon, 17.1, (38), 15.8, (35)East Northamptonshire, 16.9, (16), 26.4, (25)Woking, 16.9, (17), 7.9, (8)Birmingham, 16.6, (189), 18.0, (205)Ribble Valley, 16.4, (10), 16.4, (10)Epsom and Ewell, 16.1, (13), 11.2, (9)Harborough, 16.0, (15), 48.0, (45)Oadby and Wigston, 15.8, (9), 15.8, (9)Bristol, 15.8, (73), 12.1, (56)Westminster, 15.7, (41), 25.6, (67)Solihull, 15.3, (33), 12.0, (26)Malvern Hills, 15.2, (12), 5.1, (4)South Tyneside, 15.2, (23), 14.6, (22)Cambridge, 15.2, (19), 16.0, (20)Wokingham, 15.2, (26), 14.6, (25)Wyre, 15.2, (17), 20.5, (23)Hull, 15.0, (39), 27.7, (72)Bath and North East Somerset, 15.0, (29), 11.9, (23)Enfield, 15.0, (50), 14.4, (48)Gateshead, 14.8, (30), 11.9, (24)Kensington and Chelsea, 14.7, (23), 24.3, (38)Huntingdonshire, 14.6, (26), 11.8, (21)Wandsworth, 14.6, (48), 17.3, (57)Aylesbury Vale, 14.5, (29), 12.5, (25)Sutton, 14.5, (30), 11.1, (23)North West Leicestershire, 14.5, (15), 5.8, (6)North East Lincolnshire, 14.4, (23), 13.2, (21)Tonbridge and Malling, 14.4, (19), 6.1, (8)Hinckley and Bosworth, 14.1, (16), 20.3, (23)Spelthorne, 14.0, (14), 16.0, (16)Walsall, 14.0, (40), 17.5, (50)Swale, 14.0, (21), 11.3, (17)Cannock Chase, 13.9, (14), 6.0, (6)Newham, 13.9, (49), 9.9, (35)Blaby, 13.8, (14), 16.7, (17)Bexley, 13.7, (34), 12.1, (30)West Oxfordshire, 13.6, (15), 6.3, (7)Broxbourne, 13.4, (13), 6.2, (6)Northumberland, 13.3, (43), 16.1, (52)York, 13.3, (28), 15.2, (32)Cherwell, 13.3, (20), 14.6, (22)Redditch, 12.9, (11), 10.6, (9)Norwich, 12.8, (18), 17.1, (24)Eastleigh, 12.7, (17), 17.2, (23)Waltham Forest, 12.6, (35), 14.8, (41)Redbridge, 12.4, (38), 17.4, (53)Adur, 12.4, (8), 17.1, (11)Harrogate, 12.4, (20), 15.5, (25)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 12.3, (16), 22.3, (29)Southwark, 12.2, (39), 11.3, (36)Sedgemoor, 12.2, (15), 25.2, (31)St Albans, 12.1, (18), 14.1, (21)Uttlesford, 12.1, (11), 27.4, (25)Barnet, 11.9, (47), 16.9, (67)Wolverhampton, 11.8, (31), 20.1, (53)Elmbridge, 11.7, (16), 11.0, (15)Stafford, 11.7, (16), 13.1, (18)Daventry, 11.6, (10), 16.3, (14)Richmond upon Thames, 11.6, (23), 15.7, (31)Halton, 11.6, (15), 14.7, (19)Crawley, 11.6, (13), 23.1, (26)County Durham, 11.5, (61), 14.0, (74)South Lakeland, 11.4, (12), 9.5, (10)West Lancashire, 11.4, (13), 11.4, (13)South Kesteven, 11.2, (16), 16.1, (23)Gravesham, 11.2, (12), 9.4, (10)Northampton, 11.1, (25), 28.9, (65)Havant, 11.1, (14), 18.2, (23)Waverley, 11.1, (14), 6.3, (8)Derbyshire Dales, 11.1, (8), 4.1, (3)Scarborough, 11.0, (12), 11.0, (12)Dacorum, 11.0, (17), 14.9, (23)Redcar and Cleveland, 10.9, (15), 16.8, (23)Southend-on-Sea, 10.9, (20), 9.8, (18)Tower Hamlets, 10.8, (35), 23.1, (75)North Warwickshire, 10.7, (7), 16.9, (11)Arun, 10.6, (17), 16.8, (27)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 10.6, (16), 30.4, (46)Windsor and Maidenhead, 10.6, (16), 16.5, (25)Telford and Wrekin, 10.6, (19), 11.1, (20)Lichfield, 10.5, (11), 9.5, (10)Islington, 10.3, (25), 17.3, (42)North Devon, 10.3, (10), 6.2, (6)Charnwood, 10.2, (19), 11.3, (21)Merton, 10.2, (21), 16.5, (34)Staffordshire Moorlands, 10.2, (10), 14.2, (14)Basildon, 10.1, (19), 10.1, (19)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 10.0, (13), 8.5, (11)South Norfolk, 9.9, (14), 16.3, (23)Plymouth, 9.9, (26), 23.7, (62)Epping Forest, 9.9, (13), 7.6, (10)Welwyn Hatfield, 9.8, (12), 13.0, (16)Lewes, 9.7, (10), 8.7, (9)Hackney and City of London, 9.6, (28), 14.8, (43)Hartlepool, 9.6, (9), 14.9, (14)Warrington, 9.5, (20), 11.9, (25)Test Valley, 9.5, (12), 7.1, (9)Barking and Dagenham, 9.4, (20), 21.6, (46)Eden, 9.4, (5), 5.6, (3)Rother, 9.4, (9), 5.2, (5)East Staffordshire, 9.2, (11), 15.9, (19)Camden, 8.9, (24), 16.7, (45)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 8.9, (35), 10.4, (41)Copeland, 8.8, (6), 11.7, (8)South Gloucestershire, 8.8, (25), 14.0, (40)Craven, 8.8, (5), 14.0, (8)Reigate and Banstead, 8.7, (13), 8.7, (13)Guildford, 8.7, (13), 9.4, (14)Fylde, 8.7, (7), 18.6, (15)Fareham, 8.6, (10), 7.7, (9)Breckland, 8.6, (12), 19.3, (27)Oxford, 8.5, (13), 16.4, (25)Mid Devon, 8.5, (7), 4.9, (4)Thanet, 8.5, (12), 29.6, (42)South Derbyshire, 8.4, (9), 19.6, (21)Chichester, 8.3, (10), 14.0, (17)Derby, 8.2, (21), 17.9, (46)Havering, 8.1, (21), 13.9, (36)Great Yarmouth, 8.1, (8), 25.2, (25)Ipswich, 8.0, (11), 10.2, (14)South Staffordshire, 8.0, (9), 7.1, (8)Dartford, 8.0, (9), 16.0, (18)Tandridge, 7.9, (7), 11.3, (10)North East Derbyshire, 7.9, (8), 22.7, (23)Fenland, 7.9, (8), 20.6, (21)Tamworth, 7.8, (6), 9.1, (7)Cotswold, 7.8, (7), 7.8, (7)Maldon, 7.7, (5), 6.2, (4)Stratford-on-Avon, 7.7, (10), 10.0, (13)Broadland, 7.6, (10), 8.4, (11)Liverpool, 7.6, (38), 13.7, (68)Babergh, 7.6, (7), 10.9, (10)Wiltshire, 7.6, (38), 14.0, (70)Tunbridge Wells, 7.6, (9), 8.4, (10)Maidstone, 7.6, (13), 8.1, (14)Sunderland, 7.6, (21), 13.0, (36)South Cambridgeshire, 7.5, (12), 8.8, (14)Medway, 7.5, (21), 9.3, (26)North Hertfordshire, 7.5, (10), 7.5, (10)Barrow-in-Furness, 7.5, (5), 10.4, (7)Richmondshire, 7.4, (4), 18.6, (10)Shropshire, 7.4, (24), 13.6, (44)Worthing, 7.2, (8), 7.2, (8)Somerset West and Taunton, 7.1, (11), 8.4, (13)Gosport, 7.1, (6), 14.1, (12)Cheshire West and Chester, 7.0, (24), 10.8, (37)Gloucester, 7.0, (9), 3.9, (5)Wychavon, 7.0, (9), 7.0, (9)Harlow, 6.9, (6), 16.1, (14)Wycombe, 6.9, (12), 12.0, (21)North Kesteven, 6.8, (8), 16.3, (19)Stevenage, 6.8, (6), 15.9, (14)Colchester, 6.7, (13), 18.0, (35)Chesterfield, 6.7, (7), 14.3, (15)New Forest, 6.7, (12), 7.2, (13)Castle Point, 6.6, (6), 3.3, (3)Knowsley, 6.6, (10), 14.6, (22)Sevenoaks, 6.6, (8), 5.0, (6)Torbay, 6.6, (9), 12.5, (17)Braintree, 6.6, (10), 8.5, (13)Hambleton, 6.6, (6), 10.9, (10)East Hampshire, 6.5, (8), 11.4, (14)Bracknell Forest, 6.5, (8), 15.5, (19)Isle of Wight, 6.3, (9), 8.5, (12)Thurrock, 6.3, (11), 11.5, (20)West Lindsey, 6.3, (6), 15.7, (15)Chiltern, 6.3, (6), 16.7, (16)Tendring, 6.1, (9), 15.7, (23)Cheltenham, 6.0, (7), 10.3, (12)East Suffolk, 6.0, (15), 10.8, (27)Bromsgrove, 6.0, (6), 5.0, (5)Teignbridge, 6.0, (8), 8.2, (11)Wyre Forest, 5.9, (6), 9.9, (10)Vale of White Horse, 5.9, (8), 11.8, (16)Wirral, 5.9, (19), 9.6, (31)Forest of Dean, 5.8, (5), 4.6, (4)Basingstoke and Deane, 5.7, (10), 4.0, (7)Darlington, 5.6, (6), 17.8, (19)Warwick, 5.6, (8), 9.0, (13)Horsham, 5.6, (8), 7.0, (10)East Devon, 5.5, (8), 8.2, (12)Ashford, 5.4, (7), 13.8, (18)West Devon, 5.4, (3), 14.3, (8)East Hertfordshire, 5.3, (8), 6.7, (10)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 5.2, (30), 5.6, (32)Brentwood, 5.2, (4), 5.2, (4)North Somerset, 5.1, (11), 13.5, (29)Allerdale, 5.1, (5), 2.0, (2)Chelmsford, 5.0, (9), 14.6, (26)Winchester, 4.8, (6), 4.8, (6)Mole Valley, 4.6, (4), 8.0, (7)Rochford, 4.6, (4), 8.0, (7)Exeter, 4.6, (6), 5.3, (7)Dorset, 4.5, (17), 7.1, (27)East Cambridgeshire, 4.5, (4), 12.2, (11)Folkestone and Hythe, 4.4, (5), 9.7, (11)Mendip, 4.3, (5), 12.1, (14)Amber Valley, 3.9, (5), 4.7, (6)North Norfolk, 3.8, (4), 13.4, (14)Bolsover, 3.7, (3), 5.0, (4)Wealden, 3.7, (6), 6.2, (10)Carlisle, 3.7, (4), 4.6, (5)South Oxfordshire, 3.5, (5), 13.4, (19)Surrey Heath, 3.4, (3), 12.3, (11)Torridge, 2.9, (2), 5.9, (4)Mid Sussex, 2.6, (4), 6.0, (9)South Somerset, 2.4, (4), 6.5, (11)Ryedale, 1.8, (1), 3.6, (2)Dover, 1.7, (2), 10.2, (12)Runnymede, 1.1, (1), 8.9, (8)Hastings, 1.1, (1), 4.3, (4)Tewkesbury, 1.1, (1), 7.4, (7)Eastbourne, 1.0, (1), 1.0, (1)