Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to May 23, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (May 24-27) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 168 (53%) have seen a rise in rates, 132 (42%) have seen a fall and 15 are unchanged.

HEALTH Coronavirus VaccineDoses (PA Graphics)

Bolton in Greater Manchester continues to have the highest rate, with 1,245 new cases in the seven days to May 23 – the equivalent of 433.0 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 343.2 in the seven days to May 16.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire has the second highest rate, up from 159.7 to 333.3, with 499 new cases.

Bedford has the third highest, up from 123.5 to 208.3, with 361 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:Blackburn with Darwen (up from 159.7 to 333.3)Rossendale (35.0 to 166.5)Bolton (343.2 to 433.0)Bedford (123.5 to 208.3)Hyndburn (45.7 to 91.3)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on May 27 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 23; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 23; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 16; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 16.

Bolton, 433.0, (1245), 343.2, (987)Blackburn with Darwen, 333.3, (499), 159.7, (239)Bedford, 208.3, (361), 123.5, (214)Rossendale, 166.5, (119), 35.0, (25)Kirklees, 112.1, (493), 73.9, (325)Hyndburn, 91.3, (74), 45.7, (37)Burnley, 90.0, (80), 61.9, (55)Manchester, 70.2, (388), 44.5, (246)Bury, 66.0, (126), 43.5, (83)Leicester, 63.0, (223), 50.8, (180)Bradford, 58.9, (318), 38.3, (207)Preston, 58.7, (84), 44.7, (64)Chorley, 56.7, (67), 48.2, (57)Worcester, 56.3, (57), 26.7, (27)Rochdale, 55.8, (124), 39.6, (88)Hillingdon, 55.4, (170), 32.6, (100)Pendle, 55.4, (51), 38.0, (35)Trafford, 55.2, (131), 35.8, (85)Hounslow, 54.9, (149), 51.2, (139)North Tyneside, 53.9, (112), 42.3, (88)Calderdale, 49.2, (104), 39.3, (83)Wigan, 49.0, (161), 34.4, (113)Kingston upon Thames, 46.2, (82), 30.4, (54)Lambeth, 46.0, (150), 25.5, (83)Ealing, 45.1, (154), 31.0, (106)Reading, 44.5, (72), 26.0, (42)Reigate and Banstead, 43.7, (65), 7.4, (11)Salford, 43.7, (113), 25.1, (65)Newcastle upon Tyne, 43.6, (132), 40.0, (121)Watford, 43.5, (42), 30.0, (29)Ribble Valley, 42.7, (26), 16.4, (10)Luton, 41.8, (89), 41.8, (89)Oldham, 41.3, (98), 18.6, (44)Wakefield, 40.5, (141), 28.4, (99)High Peak, 39.9, (37), 38.8, (36)Central Bedfordshire, 39.8, (115), 33.6, (97)Rushmoor, 39.1, (37), 24.3, (23)Boston, 38.5, (27), 47.0, (33)Leeds, 38.2, (303), 41.4, (328)Slough, 38.1, (57), 25.4, (38)Wellingborough, 37.6, (30), 28.9, (23)Croydon, 37.0, (143), 27.9, (108)South Holland, 36.8, (35), 45.3, (43)Canterbury, 35.7, (59), 21.2, (35)South Ribble, 35.2, (39), 19.0, (21)Sheffield, 33.9, (198), 40.9, (239)Doncaster, 33.0, (103), 33.3, (104)Wokingham, 32.7, (56), 11.1, (19)Selby, 29.8, (27), 50.8, (46)Fylde, 28.5, (23), 11.1, (9)Portsmouth, 28.4, (61), 23.3, (50)Gedling, 28.0, (33), 22.1, (26)Barnsley, 27.5, (68), 27.5, (68)Greenwich, 27.4, (79), 28.1, (81)West Berkshire, 27.1, (43), 33.4, (53)Middlesbrough, 27.0, (38), 34.8, (49)Peterborough, 26.2, (53), 25.7, (52)North West Leicestershire, 26.1, (27), 8.7, (9)Birmingham, 25.6, (292), 15.4, (176)Gloucester, 25.6, (33), 7.0, (9)East Northamptonshire, 25.4, (24), 15.9, (15)North Lincolnshire, 25.0, (43), 38.9, (67)Brent, 24.9, (82), 24.3, (80)Stockport, 24.5, (72), 27.6, (81)Breckland, 24.3, (34), 10.7, (15)South Hams, 24.1, (21), 18.4, (16)Bromley, 24.1, (80), 15.3, (51)Milton Keynes, 23.8, (64), 21.2, (57)Kensington and Chelsea, 23.7, (37), 16.0, (25)Newark and Sherwood, 23.7, (29), 31.0, (38)Kettering, 23.6, (24), 21.6, (22)Tameside, 23.4, (53), 23.0, (52)Hertsmere, 22.9, (24), 15.2, (16)Broxtowe, 22.8, (26), 32.4, (37)Rotherham, 22.6, (60), 26.4, (70)South Kesteven, 22.5, (32), 13.3, (19)East Riding of Yorkshire, 22.3, (76), 23.4, (80)Walsall, 22.1, (63), 11.9, (34)Nottingham, 21.6, (72), 24.6, (82)Malvern Hills, 21.6, (17), 11.4, (9)Lancaster, 21.2, (31), 24.7, (36)Harrow, 21.1, (53), 28.3, (71)Hammersmith and Fulham, 21.1, (39), 22.7, (42)Erewash, 20.8, (24), 40.7, (47)Gateshead, 20.8, (42), 12.9, (26)Stevenage, 20.5, (18), 6.8, (6)Three Rivers, 20.4, (19), 21.4, (20)Stoke-on-Trent, 20.3, (52), 21.1, (54)Dudley, 19.9, (64), 22.7, (73)Westminster, 19.9, (52), 18.4, (48)Redbridge, 19.7, (60), 14.1, (43)Newham, 19.5, (69), 13.0, (46)Bristol, 19.4, (90), 14.0, (65)Corby, 19.4, (14), 34.6, (25)Charnwood, 19.4, (36), 10.8, (20)Blackpool, 19.4, (27), 31.6, (44)Rushcliffe, 19.3, (23), 17.6, (21)Lincoln, 19.1, (19), 25.2, (25)Sandwell, 18.9, (62), 18.9, (62)St Albans, 18.9, (28), 14.1, (21)Ashfield, 18.8, (24), 23.5, (30)Spelthorne, 18.0, (18), 13.0, (13)Wandsworth, 17.9, (59), 17.0, (56)Southampton, 17.8, (45), 21.4, (54)Norwich, 17.8, (25), 14.9, (21)Dartford, 17.8, (20), 7.1, (8)Melton, 17.6, (9), 23.4, (12)Oadby and Wigston, 17.5, (10), 17.5, (10)South Bucks, 17.1, (12), 17.1, (12)Welwyn Hatfield, 17.1, (21), 8.9, (11)Bassetlaw, 17.0, (20), 26.4, (31)North Warwickshire, 16.9, (11), 12.3, (8)Blaby, 16.7, (17), 13.8, (14)Swindon, 16.7, (37), 16.7, (37)Sunderland, 16.6, (46), 9.0, (25)South Tyneside, 16.6, (25), 11.3, (17)Bexley, 16.5, (41), 13.3, (33)Enfield, 16.5, (55), 15.3, (51)Broxbourne, 16.4, (16), 13.4, (13)Mid Suffolk, 16.4, (17), 26.0, (27)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 16.2, (21), 15.4, (20)Hull, 16.2, (42), 17.7, (46)Sefton, 15.9, (44), 27.9, (77)Haringey, 15.6, (42), 20.1, (54)Cheshire East, 15.6, (60), 20.8, (80)Waltham Forest, 15.5, (43), 13.4, (37)East Lindsey, 15.5, (22), 21.2, (30)Redditch, 15.2, (13), 9.4, (8)Richmond upon Thames, 15.2, (30), 10.6, (21)Aylesbury Vale, 15.0, (30), 14.0, (28)Epsom and Ewell, 14.9, (12), 21.1, (17)Dacorum, 14.9, (23), 10.3, (16)Rugby, 14.7, (16), 23.9, (26)Sutton, 14.5, (30), 14.1, (29)Hart, 14.4, (14), 31.9, (31)York, 14.2, (30), 12.8, (27)East Staffordshire, 14.2, (17), 10.0, (12)Gosport, 14.1, (12), 9.4, (8)Hackney and City of London, 14.1, (41), 8.9, (26)Craven, 14.0, (8), 7.0, (4)West Lancashire, 14.0, (16), 11.4, (13)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 13.9, (21), 15.9, (24)Tower Hamlets, 13.9, (45), 12.9, (42)Northampton, 13.8, (31), 13.8, (31)West Lindsey, 13.6, (13), 7.3, (7)Merton, 13.6, (28), 14.0, (29)Wolverhampton, 13.3, (35), 13.3, (35)Wycombe, 13.2, (23), 9.7, (17)North East Lincolnshire, 13.2, (21), 15.7, (25)Uttlesford, 13.1, (12), 9.9, (9)Wychavon, 13.1, (17), 7.0, (9)Lewisham, 13.1, (40), 19.6, (60)Ashford, 13.1, (17), 6.2, (8)Stratford-on-Avon, 13.1, (17), 7.7, (10)Woking, 12.9, (13), 15.9, (16)West Suffolk, 12.8, (23), 24.6, (44)North Kesteven, 12.8, (15), 6.0, (7)Maidstone, 12.8, (22), 5.8, (10)Brighton and Hove, 12.7, (37), 17.9, (52)Stockton-on-Tees, 12.7, (25), 16.2, (32)Windsor and Maidenhead, 12.5, (19), 9.9, (15)Tandridge, 12.5, (11), 6.8, (6)Solihull, 12.5, (27), 13.4, (29)Coventry, 12.4, (46), 19.4, (72)Broadland, 12.2, (16), 10.7, (14)Medway, 12.2, (34), 6.8, (19)Exeter, 12.2, (16), 5.3, (7)Herefordshire, 11.9, (23), 21.8, (42)West Oxfordshire, 11.7, (13), 12.7, (14)Redcar and Cleveland, 11.7, (16), 11.7, (16)Daventry, 11.6, (10), 12.8, (11)Sevenoaks, 11.6, (14), 5.8, (7)South Gloucestershire, 11.6, (33), 8.1, (23)Crawley, 11.6, (13), 8.9, (10)South Staffordshire, 11.6, (13), 5.3, (6)Chiltern, 11.5, (11), 11.5, (11)Lichfield, 11.5, (12), 9.5, (10)South Lakeland, 11.4, (12), 8.6, (9)North Devon, 11.3, (11), 9.3, (9)Darlington, 11.2, (12), 3.7, (4)Oxford, 11.2, (17), 9.8, (15)Cotswold, 11.1, (10), 8.9, (8)St Helens, 11.1, (20), 16.6, (30)Mansfield, 11.0, (12), 25.6, (28)Southwark, 11.0, (35), 10.7, (34)Barking and Dagenham, 10.8, (23), 10.3, (22)Havering, 10.8, (28), 10.0, (26)Islington, 10.7, (26), 9.9, (24)Harborough, 10.7, (10), 21.3, (20)East Hampshire, 10.6, (13), 4.9, (6)Barnet, 10.6, (42), 13.9, (55)South Northamptonshire, 10.6, (10), 24.3, (23)Derby, 10.5, (27), 9.3, (24)Barrow-in-Furness, 10.4, (7), 7.5, (5)Southend-on-Sea, 10.4, (19), 9.8, (18)Copeland, 10.3, (7), 8.8, (6)County Durham, 10.2, (54), 11.3, (60)Rutland, 10.0, (4), 22.5, (9)Telford and Wrekin, 10.0, (18), 13.9, (25)Thanet, 9.9, (14), 8.5, (12)Sedgemoor, 9.7, (12), 13.8, (17)Hinckley and Bosworth, 9.7, (11), 13.3, (15)Teignbridge, 9.7, (13), 6.7, (9)Derbyshire Dales, 9.7, (7), 8.3, (6)Plymouth, 9.5, (25), 11.8, (31)Chesterfield, 9.5, (10), 7.6, (8)Chelmsford, 9.5, (17), 6.7, (12)Warrington, 9.5, (20), 9.0, (19)Ipswich, 9.5, (13), 9.5, (13)East Hertfordshire, 9.3, (14), 4.7, (7)Swale, 9.3, (14), 12.7, (19)Harrogate, 9.3, (15), 17.4, (28)Bath and North East Somerset, 9.3, (18), 14.0, (27)Cherwell, 9.3, (14), 14.6, (22)Knowsley, 9.3, (14), 7.3, (11)Harlow, 9.2, (8), 4.6, (4)Thurrock, 9.2, (16), 6.9, (12)Stroud, 9.2, (11), 17.5, (21)Wyre, 8.9, (10), 18.7, (21)Waverley, 8.7, (11), 10.3, (13)Camden, 8.5, (23), 7.0, (19)Mid Devon, 8.5, (7), 9.7, (8)North Somerset, 8.4, (18), 6.0, (13)Epping Forest, 8.4, (11), 12.1, (16)North Hertfordshire, 8.2, (11), 7.5, (10)Stafford, 8.0, (11), 12.4, (17)Folkestone and Hythe, 8.0, (9), 4.4, (5)Basingstoke and Deane, 7.9, (14), 5.7, (10)Havant, 7.9, (10), 12.7, (16)North East Derbyshire, 7.9, (8), 12.8, (13)Surrey Heath, 7.8, (7), 5.6, (5)Castle Point, 7.7, (7), 5.5, (5)Halton, 7.7, (10), 13.9, (18)Tunbridge Wells, 7.6, (9), 6.7, (8)Liverpool, 7.4, (37), 9.0, (45)Carlisle, 7.4, (8), 3.7, (4)Scarborough, 7.4, (8), 12.9, (14)Bracknell Forest, 7.3, (9), 9.0, (11)Torridge, 7.3, (5), 2.9, (2)Elmbridge, 7.3, (10), 12.4, (17)Cambridge, 7.2, (9), 16.0, (20)South Norfolk, 7.1, (10), 7.8, (11)South Oxfordshire, 7.0, (10), 6.3, (9)Horsham, 7.0, (10), 4.9, (7)Forest of Dean, 6.9, (6), 6.9, (6)Fareham, 6.9, (8), 6.9, (8)Mole Valley, 6.9, (6), 4.6, (4)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 6.8, (27), 9.1, (36)Tonbridge and Malling, 6.8, (9), 11.4, (15)Lewes, 6.8, (7), 8.7, (9)Dover, 6.8, (8), 3.4, (4)North Norfolk, 6.7, (7), 4.8, (5)Vale of White Horse, 6.6, (9), 8.1, (11)Tamworth, 6.5, (5), 10.4, (8)Babergh, 6.5, (6), 5.4, (5)Northumberland, 6.5, (21), 14.3, (46)Hastings, 6.5, (6), 3.2, (3)Hartlepool, 6.4, (6), 12.8, (12)Isle of Wight, 6.3, (9), 7.8, (11)Bolsover, 6.2, (5), 5.0, (4)Wiltshire, 6.2, (31), 9.8, (49)Wirral, 6.2, (20), 5.9, (19)Maldon, 6.2, (4), 7.7, (5)New Forest, 6.1, (11), 5.6, (10)Staffordshire Moorlands, 6.1, (6), 9.1, (9)Guildford, 6.0, (9), 9.4, (14)Great Yarmouth, 6.0, (6), 8.1, (8)Bromsgrove, 6.0, (6), 7.0, (7)Cannock Chase, 6.0, (6), 10.9, (11)Wyre Forest, 5.9, (6), 7.9, (8)Fenland, 5.9, (6), 7.9, (8)Shropshire, 5.9, (19), 6.2, (20)Torbay, 5.9, (8), 8.1, (11)Somerset West and Taunton, 5.8, (9), 6.4, (10)Eastbourne, 5.8, (6), 0.0, (0)Rochford, 5.7, (5), 6.9, (6)South Derbyshire, 5.6, (6), 11.2, (12)Runnymede, 5.6, (5), 2.2, (2)Richmondshire, 5.6, (3), 9.3, (5)Warwick, 5.6, (8), 6.3, (9)Hambleton, 5.5, (5), 8.7, (8)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 5.4, (31), 4.7, (27)West Devon, 5.4, (3), 3.6, (2)Basildon, 5.3, (10), 12.8, (24)Eastleigh, 5.2, (7), 17.2, (23)Brentwood, 5.2, (4), 2.6, (2)Allerdale, 5.1, (5), 5.1, (5)South Cambridgeshire, 5.0, (8), 9.4, (15)Dorset, 5.0, (19), 4.2, (16)Chichester, 5.0, (6), 8.3, (10)Winchester, 4.8, (6), 3.2, (4)Adur, 4.7, (3), 17.1, (11)Cheshire West and Chester, 4.7, (16), 7.3, (25)Braintree, 4.6, (7), 5.9, (9)East Cambridgeshire, 4.5, (4), 4.5, (4)Arun, 4.4, (7), 13.1, (21)Wealden, 4.3, (7), 2.5, (4)Mendip, 4.3, (5), 5.2, (6)Rother, 4.2, (4), 8.3, (8)Colchester, 4.1, (8), 8.2, (16)Tendring, 4.1, (6), 6.8, (10)Test Valley, 4.0, (5), 10.3, (13)East Devon, 3.4, (5), 6.2, (9)Huntingdonshire, 3.4, (6), 16.9, (30)Tewkesbury, 3.2, (3), 2.1, (2)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 3.1, (4), 11.6, (15)Gravesham, 2.8, (3), 11.2, (12)Mid Sussex, 2.6, (4), 3.3, (5)Cheltenham, 2.6, (3), 5.2, (6)Amber Valley, 2.3, (3), 3.1, (4)East Suffolk, 2.0, (5), 6.0, (15)South Somerset, 1.2, (2), 3.0, (5)Worthing, 0.9, (1), 9.0, (10)Eden, 0.0, (0), 9.4, (5)Ryedale, 0.0, (0), 1.8, (1)