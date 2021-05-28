Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to May 24, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (May 25-28) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

HEALTH Coronavirus Hospitals (PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 176 (56%) have seen a rise in rates, 125 (40%) have seen a fall and 14 are unchanged.

Bolton in Greater Manchester continues to have the highest rate, with 1,159 new cases in the seven days to May 24, the equivalent of 403.1 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 385.3 in the seven days to May 17.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire has the second highest rate, up from 186.4 to 355.4, with 532 new cases.

Rossendale in Lancashire has the third highest, up from 40.6 to 212.6, with 152 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:Rossendale (up from 40.6 to 212.6)Blackburn with Darwen (186.4 to 355.4)Bedford (141.4 to 195.0)Hyndburn (51.8 to 103.6)Reigate & Banstead (8.7 to 55.8)

HEALTH Coronavirus Cases (PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on May 28 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 24; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 24; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 17; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 17.

Bolton, 403.1, (1159), 385.3, (1108)Blackburn with Darwen, 355.4, (532), 186.4, (279)Rossendale, 212.6, (152), 40.6, (29)Bedford, 195.0, (338), 141.4, (245)Kirklees, 109.6, (482), 80.3, (353)Hyndburn, 103.6, (84), 51.8, (42)Burnley, 95.6, (85), 58.5, (52)Manchester, 78.5, (434), 42.7, (236)Bury, 72.8, (139), 46.1, (88)Preston, 69.9, (100), 44.7, (64)Pendle, 69.5, (64), 42.3, (39)Chorley, 66.0, (78), 47.4, (56)Leicester, 63.8, (226), 49.7, (176)Rochdale, 62.5, (139), 43.6, (97)Ribble Valley, 60.8, (37), 16.4, (10)Bradford, 59.7, (322), 42.2, (228)Wigan, 57.8, (190), 33.2, (109)Reigate and Banstead, 55.8, (83), 8.7, (13)Hillingdon, 54.7, (168), 35.2, (108)Salford, 54.5, (141), 24.7, (64)Hounslow, 52.7, (143), 50.8, (138)Trafford, 52.7, (125), 41.7, (99)Kingston upon Thames, 51.3, (91), 31.5, (56)Fylde, 49.5, (40), 8.7, (7)Watford, 48.7, (47), 29.0, (28)Oldham, 48.5, (115), 22.4, (53)Reading, 48.2, (78), 30.3, (49)Lambeth, 47.8, (156), 30.7, (100)Calderdale, 46.8, (99), 44.5, (94)Slough, 45.5, (68), 22.7, (34)South Ribble, 45.1, (50), 21.7, (24)Worcester, 44.5, (45), 37.5, (38)North Tyneside, 43.8, (91), 51.5, (107)Luton, 43.7, (93), 42.2, (90)Ealing, 43.6, (149), 33.4, (114)Wakefield, 42.8, (149), 31.0, (108)High Peak, 42.1, (39), 36.7, (34)Wellingborough, 41.4, (33), 27.6, (22)South Holland, 41.0, (39), 41.0, (39)Newcastle upon Tyne, 40.9, (124), 43.3, (131)Boston, 39.9, (28), 41.3, (29)Central Bedfordshire, 39.1, (113), 36.7, (106)Rushmoor, 38.1, (36), 22.2, (21)Croydon, 37.8, (146), 28.4, (110)Leeds, 36.6, (290), 39.6, (314)Wokingham, 34.5, (59), 14.6, (25)Sheffield, 33.0, (193), 36.4, (213)Doncaster, 32.4, (101), 35.3, (110)Portsmouth, 32.1, (69), 25.6, (55)Canterbury, 30.2, (50), 28.4, (47)Charnwood, 30.1, (56), 10.2, (19)Birmingham, 29.6, (338), 16.6, (189)Greenwich, 28.5, (82), 25.7, (74)Stockport, 27.9, (82), 25.2, (74)Middlesbrough, 27.7, (39), 31.9, (45)Brent, 27.6, (91), 20.9, (69)Gloucester, 27.1, (35), 7.0, (9)Lancaster, 26.7, (39), 16.4, (24)Blaby, 26.6, (27), 13.8, (14)Selby, 26.5, (24), 47.5, (43)South Hams, 26.4, (23), 20.7, (18)Stevenage, 26.2, (23), 6.8, (6)Newark and Sherwood, 26.1, (32), 27.8, (34)Barnsley, 25.9, (64), 30.8, (76)North Lincolnshire, 25.0, (43), 28.4, (49)Breckland, 24.3, (34), 7.9, (11)Tameside, 24.3, (55), 22.5, (51)Peterborough, 24.2, (49), 25.2, (51)North West Leicestershire, 24.1, (25), 14.5, (15)West Berkshire, 24.0, (38), 34.1, (54)Walsall, 23.8, (68), 14.0, (40)Bromley, 23.8, (79), 18.7, (62)Gedling, 23.7, (28), 26.3, (31)Broxtowe, 23.7, (27), 30.7, (35)Melton, 23.4, (12), 17.6, (9)Milton Keynes, 23.4, (63), 21.5, (58)Hammersmith and Fulham, 23.2, (43), 21.6, (40)South Kesteven, 23.2, (33), 11.2, (16)Rotherham, 23.0, (61), 22.2, (59)Kensington and Chelsea, 22.4, (35), 16.0, (25)Epsom and Ewell, 22.3, (18), 16.1, (13)Corby, 22.2, (16), 29.1, (21)Blackpool, 21.5, (30), 22.2, (31)Harrow, 21.5, (54), 29.1, (73)East Riding of Yorkshire, 21.4, (73), 20.8, (71)Nottingham, 21.3, (71), 21.6, (72)Dartford, 21.3, (24), 8.0, (9)Gateshead, 21.3, (43), 14.8, (30)East Northamptonshire, 21.2, (20), 16.9, (16)Westminster, 21.0, (55), 15.3, (40)Oadby and Wigston, 21.0, (12), 14.0, (8)Erewash, 20.8, (24), 37.3, (43)Kettering, 20.6, (21), 20.6, (21)Dudley, 20.5, (66), 20.2, (65)St Albans, 20.2, (30), 12.1, (18)Spelthorne, 20.0, (20), 14.0, (14)Hertsmere, 20.0, (21), 19.1, (20)Newham, 19.8, (70), 13.6, (48)Wandsworth, 19.7, (65), 14.6, (48)Sandwell, 19.2, (63), 19.2, (63)Lincoln, 19.1, (19), 25.2, (25)Stoke-on-Trent, 19.1, (49), 22.2, (57)Bexley, 18.9, (47), 13.7, (34)Hull, 18.9, (49), 14.2, (37)Norwich, 18.5, (26), 12.8, (18)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 18.5, (24), 12.3, (16)Three Rivers, 18.2, (17), 23.6, (22)Bristol, 17.9, (83), 15.5, (72)Malvern Hills, 17.8, (14), 14.0, (11)Wycombe, 17.8, (31), 6.9, (12)Redbridge, 17.7, (54), 12.4, (38)Aylesbury Vale, 17.5, (35), 14.5, (29)Redcar and Cleveland, 17.5, (24), 10.9, (15)Haringey, 17.5, (47), 19.0, (51)Cheshire East, 17.4, (67), 20.6, (79)Merton, 16.9, (35), 10.2, (21)West Lindsey, 16.7, (16), 6.3, (6)Chiltern, 16.7, (16), 6.3, (6)Swindon, 16.7, (37), 17.1, (38)Southampton, 16.6, (42), 19.4, (49)Waltham Forest, 16.6, (46), 12.3, (34)Broxbourne, 16.4, (16), 13.4, (13)Ashfield, 16.4, (21), 24.2, (31)Mid Suffolk, 16.4, (17), 26.0, (27)East Lindsey, 16.2, (23), 19.8, (28)Sunderland, 16.2, (45), 7.6, (21)Bassetlaw, 16.2, (19), 24.7, (29)Rushcliffe, 15.9, (19), 18.5, (22)South Tyneside, 15.9, (24), 15.2, (23)Woking, 15.9, (16), 16.9, (17)Oxford, 15.7, (24), 8.5, (13)Northampton, 15.6, (35), 10.7, (24)Welwyn Hatfield, 15.4, (19), 9.8, (12)North Warwickshire, 15.3, (10), 10.7, (7)York, 15.2, (32), 13.8, (29)North East Lincolnshire, 15.0, (24), 13.8, (22)West Lancashire, 14.9, (17), 11.4, (13)Enfield, 14.7, (49), 15.3, (51)Sutton, 14.5, (30), 14.1, (29)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 14.5, (22), 9.9, (15)Exeter, 14.5, (19), 4.6, (6)Hackney and City of London, 14.4, (42), 9.3, (27)Tower Hamlets, 14.2, (46), 11.1, (36)Gosport, 14.1, (12), 7.1, (6)Sevenoaks, 14.1, (17), 6.6, (8)Wolverhampton, 14.0, (37), 11.8, (31)Medway, 14.0, (39), 7.5, (21)Windsor and Maidenhead, 13.9, (21), 10.6, (16)Broadland, 13.8, (18), 7.6, (10)Richmond upon Thames, 13.6, (27), 11.6, (23)Dacorum, 13.6, (21), 11.0, (17)Surrey Heath, 13.4, (12), 3.4, (3)Hart, 13.4, (13), 27.8, (27)Sefton, 13.4, (37), 24.6, (68)East Staffordshire, 13.4, (16), 9.2, (11)Copeland, 13.2, (9), 8.8, (6)Uttlesford, 13.1, (12), 12.1, (11)Harrogate, 13.1, (21), 12.4, (20)Mansfield, 12.8, (14), 21.0, (23)Telford and Wrekin, 12.8, (23), 10.6, (19)Havering, 12.7, (33), 7.7, (20)South Oxfordshire, 12.7, (18), 3.5, (5)Southwark, 12.5, (40), 12.2, (39)Herefordshire, 12.4, (24), 20.7, (40)Wychavon, 12.4, (16), 7.0, (9)Stratford-on-Avon, 12.3, (16), 7.7, (10)Craven, 12.3, (7), 8.8, (5)Maidstone, 12.2, (21), 7.6, (13)Coventry, 12.1, (45), 19.4, (72)North Kesteven, 12.0, (14), 6.8, (8)Barrow-in-Furness, 11.9, (8), 7.5, (5)Redditch, 11.7, (10), 12.9, (11)Daventry, 11.6, (10), 11.6, (10)Crawley, 11.6, (13), 9.8, (11)Solihull, 11.6, (25), 15.3, (33)Mole Valley, 11.5, (10), 4.6, (4)Lichfield, 11.5, (12), 10.5, (11)Lewisham, 11.4, (35), 19.6, (60)South Bucks, 11.4, (8), 18.6, (13)Tandridge, 11.3, (10), 7.9, (7)North Devon, 11.3, (11), 10.3, (10)Barking and Dagenham, 11.3, (24), 9.4, (20)Knowsley, 11.3, (17), 6.6, (10)Darlington, 11.2, (12), 5.6, (6)Stockton-on-Tees, 11.1, (22), 18.2, (36)Cotswold, 11.1, (10), 7.8, (7)St. Helens, 11.1, (20), 17.7, (32)Scarborough, 11.0, (12), 11.0, (12)Rugby, 11.0, (12), 23.9, (26)Dover, 11.0, (13), 1.7, (2)Brighton and Hove, 11.0, (32), 17.2, (50)South Gloucestershire, 10.9, (31), 8.8, (25)County Durham, 10.8, (57), 11.5, (61)Harborough, 10.7, (10), 16.0, (15)Folkestone and Hythe, 10.6, (12), 4.4, (5)West Suffolk, 10.6, (19), 20.7, (37)Bracknell Forest, 10.6, (13), 6.5, (8)Thanet, 10.6, (15), 8.5, (12)Southend-on-Sea, 10.4, (19), 10.4, (19)Islington, 10.3, (25), 10.3, (25)Havant, 10.3, (13), 11.1, (14)Ipswich, 10.2, (14), 8.0, (11)Derby, 10.1, (26), 8.6, (22)Barnet, 10.1, (40), 11.9, (47)Rutland, 10.0, (4), 17.5, (7)Ashford, 10.0, (13), 5.4, (7)Cherwell, 10.0, (15), 14.0, (21)West Oxfordshire, 9.9, (11), 13.6, (15)Isle of Wight, 9.9, (14), 6.3, (9)East Hampshire, 9.8, (12), 6.5, (8)South Staffordshire, 9.8, (11), 8.0, (9)North Hertfordshire, 9.7, (13), 7.5, (10)Hinckley and Bosworth, 9.7, (11), 13.3, (15)Teignbridge, 9.7, (13), 6.0, (8)Vale of White Horse, 9.6, (13), 5.9, (8)South Northamptonshire, 9.5, (9), 19.0, (18)East Hertfordshire, 9.3, (14), 5.3, (8)Thurrock, 9.2, (16), 6.3, (11)Epping Forest, 9.1, (12), 9.9, (13)Liverpool, 9.0, (45), 7.6, (38)Chelmsford, 9.0, (16), 5.0, (9)Sedgemoor, 8.9, (11), 12.2, (15)Wyre, 8.9, (10), 15.2, (17)Bolsover, 8.7, (7), 3.7, (3)Chesterfield, 8.6, (9), 6.7, (7)South Lakeland, 8.6, (9), 11.4, (12)Mid Devon, 8.5, (7), 8.5, (7)Halton, 8.5, (11), 11.6, (15)Plymouth, 8.4, (22), 9.5, (25)North Somerset, 8.4, (18), 5.1, (11)Derbyshire Dales, 8.3, (6), 11.1, (8)Stafford, 8.0, (11), 11.7, (16)Swale, 8.0, (12), 14.0, (21)Basingstoke and Deane, 7.9, (14), 5.1, (9)Waverley, 7.9, (10), 11.1, (14)North East Derbyshire, 7.9, (8), 7.9, (8)Tamworth, 7.8, (6), 7.8, (6)Bath and North East Somerset, 7.8, (15), 15.5, (30)Warrington, 7.6, (16), 9.5, (20)Hastings, 7.6, (7), 1.1, (1)Basildon, 7.5, (14), 10.1, (19)Wirral, 7.4, (24), 5.9, (19)Guildford, 7.4, (11), 8.7, (13)Carlisle, 7.4, (8), 3.7, (4)Elmbridge, 7.3, (10), 11.7, (16)Allerdale, 7.2, (7), 5.1, (5)Forest of Dean, 6.9, (6), 5.8, (5)Wyre Forest, 6.9, (7), 5.9, (6)Fareham, 6.9, (8), 8.6, (10)Tunbridge Wells, 6.7, (8), 7.6, (9)Runnymede, 6.7, (6), 1.1, (1)North Norfolk, 6.7, (7), 3.8, (4)Stroud, 6.7, (8), 20.0, (24)Castle Point, 6.6, (6), 6.6, (6)Torbay, 6.6, (9), 6.6, (9)Cambridge, 6.4, (8), 16.0, (20)Hartlepool, 6.4, (6), 9.6, (9)Wiltshire, 6.4, (32), 7.8, (39)Horsham, 6.3, (9), 5.6, (8)Northumberland, 6.2, (20), 13.3, (43)Maldon, 6.2, (4), 7.7, (5)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 6.1, (24), 8.9, (35)Camden, 5.9, (16), 8.9, (24)Torridge, 5.9, (4), 2.9, (2)Eastbourne, 5.8, (6), 1.0, (1)Chichester, 5.8, (7), 7.4, (9)Harlow, 5.7, (5), 6.9, (6)South Derbyshire, 5.6, (6), 8.4, (9)Richmondshire, 5.6, (3), 7.4, (4)Cheshire West and Chester, 5.5, (19), 7.0, (24)Hambleton, 5.5, (5), 6.6, (6)Eastleigh, 5.2, (7), 12.7, (17)Brentwood, 5.2, (4), 5.2, (4)Mendip, 5.2, (6), 4.3, (5)Staffordshire Moorlands, 5.1, (5), 10.2, (10)Huntingdonshire, 5.1, (9), 14.6, (26)Great Yarmouth, 5.0, (5), 7.0, (7)South Cambridgeshire, 5.0, (8), 7.5, (12)Bromsgrove, 5.0, (5), 6.0, (6)New Forest, 5.0, (9), 6.7, (12)Cannock Chase, 5.0, (5), 13.9, (14)Fenland, 4.9, (5), 7.9, (8)Lewes, 4.8, (5), 9.7, (10)Winchester, 4.8, (6), 5.6, (7)East Devon, 4.8, (7), 5.5, (8)Adur, 4.7, (3), 12.4, (8)Shropshire, 4.6, (15), 7.1, (23)Rochford, 4.6, (4), 4.6, (4)Tonbridge and Malling, 4.5, (6), 14.4, (19)Somerset West and Taunton, 4.5, (7), 7.1, (11)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 4.4, (25), 5.2, (30)Arun, 4.4, (7), 10.6, (17)Babergh, 4.3, (4), 6.5, (6)Wealden, 4.3, (7), 3.7, (6)Cheltenham, 4.3, (5), 6.0, (7)Tewkesbury, 4.2, (4), 1.1, (1)Warwick, 4.2, (6), 5.6, (8)Rother, 4.2, (4), 9.4, (9)Tendring, 4.1, (6), 6.1, (9)Mid Sussex, 4.0, (6), 2.6, (4)Dorset, 4.0, (15), 4.5, (17)Gravesham, 3.7, (4), 11.2, (12)Worthing, 3.6, (4), 7.2, (8)Colchester, 3.6, (7), 6.7, (13)West Devon, 3.6, (2), 5.4, (3)South Somerset, 3.6, (6), 2.4, (4)South Norfolk, 3.5, (5), 9.9, (14)East Cambridgeshire, 3.3, (3), 4.5, (4)Braintree, 3.3, (5), 6.6, (10)Test Valley, 3.2, (4), 10.3, (13)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 3.1, (4), 10.0, (13)East Suffolk, 2.8, (7), 6.0, (15)Amber Valley, 2.3, (3), 3.9, (5)Eden, 0.0, (0), 9.4, (5)Ryedale, 0.0, (0), 1.8, (1)