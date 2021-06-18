Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to June 14, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (June 15-18) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 258 (82%) have seen a rise in rates, 53 (17%) have seen a fall and four are unchanged.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire continues to have the highest rate, with 804 new cases in the seven days to June 14 – the equivalent of 537.1 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 667.4 in the seven days to June 7.

Hyndburn in Lancashire has the second highest rate, up from 368.9 to 455.3, with 369 new cases.

Ribble Valley, also in Lancashire, has the third highest, up from 386.0 to 418.8, with 255 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:North Tyneside (up from 78.4 to 190.9)Liverpool (68.9 to 159.6)County Durham (39.6 to 128.8)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly (12.2 to 99.5)Hyndburn (368.9 to 455.3)

HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on June 18 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 14; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 14; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 7; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 7.

Blackburn with Darwen, 537.1, (804), 667.4, (999)Hyndburn, 455.3, (369), 368.9, (299)Ribble Valley, 418.8, (255), 386.0, (235)Burnley, 392.5, (349), 341.9, (304)Salford, 336.9, (872), 295.2, (764)Manchester, 333.4, (1843), 270.1, (1493)Rossendale, 330.2, (236), 369.3, (264)Pendle, 320.3, (295), 249.7, (230)Bury, 313.6, (599), 228.8, (437)Preston, 307.4, (440), 242.4, (347)South Ribble, 289.7, (321), 327.7, (363)Bolton, 273.7, (787), 314.4, (904)Wigan, 261.4, (859), 201.7, (663)Chorley, 241.1, (285), 208.9, (247)Blackpool, 238.8, (333), 158.5, (221)Rochdale, 221.2, (492), 185.7, (413)Trafford, 218.7, (519), 178.6, (424)Stockport, 205.2, (602), 234.5, (688)North Tyneside, 190.9, (397), 78.4, (163)Oldham, 181.4, (430), 137.5, (326)Tameside, 178.8, (405), 133.3, (302)Leeds, 178.7, (1417), 100.1, (794)Newcastle upon Tyne, 168.4, (510), 85.9, (260)Warrington, 165.7, (348), 97.1, (204)Liverpool, 159.6, (795), 68.9, (343)Fylde, 153.5, (124), 106.5, (86)Sefton, 151.2, (418), 69.5, (192)Bedford, 134.5, (233), 162.2, (281)Calderdale, 132.9, (281), 94.1, (199)Bradford, 132.1, (713), 119.3, (644)Northumberland, 129.6, (418), 64.5, (208)West Lancashire, 129.5, (148), 54.2, (62)County Durham, 128.8, (683), 39.6, (210)Cheshire West and Chester, 125.3, (430), 114.0, (391)Reading, 122.4, (198), 86.5, (140)Lambeth, 122.4, (399), 102.8, (335)Bristol, 122.4, (567), 56.3, (261)Wandsworth, 119.2, (393), 93.7, (309)Leicester, 118.3, (419), 121.4, (430)North East Lincolnshire, 116.6, (186), 55.8, (89)Hammersmith and Fulham, 116.1, (215), 75.6, (140)Rushcliffe, 114.9, (137), 52.0, (62)Cheshire East, 114.3, (439), 131.2, (504)Eden, 110.8, (59), 41.3, (22)Tower Hamlets, 110.5, (359), 77.0, (250)Kirklees, 108.7, (478), 114.6, (504)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 108.6, (141), 67.0, (87)Birmingham, 108.2, (1235), 75.6, (863)Cheltenham, 104.0, (121), 61.0, (71)Knowsley, 103.4, (156), 50.4, (76)Craven, 103.3, (59), 36.8, (21)Wirral, 103.1, (334), 58.9, (191)Luton, 102.3, (218), 108.4, (231)Halton, 102.0, (132), 47.9, (62)Wyre, 101.7, (114), 76.7, (86)Southwark, 101.6, (324), 83.4, (266)Islington, 100.2, (243), 61.9, (150)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 99.5, (569), 12.2, (70)Brighton and Hove, 99.4, (289), 36.8, (107)Kensington and Chelsea, 98.6, (154), 78.1, (122)Camden, 97.0, (262), 63.3, (171)Merton, 95.9, (198), 63.4, (131)Westminster, 95.3, (249), 77.7, (203)Southampton, 93.9, (237), 14.7, (37)High Peak, 91.7, (85), 69.1, (64)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 91.2, (118), 25.5, (33)Ealing, 91.0, (311), 62.9, (215)Gloucester, 89.1, (115), 79.0, (102)South Tyneside, 88.1, (133), 63.6, (96)Barrow-in-Furness, 88.0, (59), 20.9, (14)Nottingham, 87.7, (292), 63.1, (210)Tewkesbury, 87.4, (83), 58.9, (56)Surrey Heath, 87.3, (78), 51.5, (46)Hounslow, 85.4, (232), 52.7, (143)Bath and North East Somerset, 83.3, (161), 23.8, (46)Gateshead, 81.2, (164), 61.4, (124)Brent, 79.8, (263), 58.8, (194)Solihull, 79.0, (171), 46.2, (100)Wakefield, 79.0, (275), 79.2, (276)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 78.9, (312), 29.3, (116)York, 78.8, (166), 39.4, (83)Hackney and City of London, 78.4, (228), 69.8, (203)Woking, 78.4, (79), 72.4, (73)Harborough, 77.8, (73), 36.2, (34)Kingston upon Thames, 76.1, (135), 61.4, (109)Waltham Forest, 75.8, (210), 58.1, (161)Lancaster, 74.6, (109), 68.5, (100)South Bucks, 74.2, (52), 50.0, (35)Sunderland, 74.2, (206), 49.3, (137)Stoke-on-Trent, 73.3, (188), 29.6, (76)South Gloucestershire, 73.0, (208), 33.0, (94)Charnwood, 72.1, (134), 77.5, (144)St Helens, 72.0, (130), 49.8, (90)Selby, 71.7, (65), 72.8, (66)Haringey, 71.5, (192), 61.8, (166)Watford, 71.4, (69), 53.8, (52)South Lakeland, 71.4, (75), 15.2, (16)Lewisham, 71.3, (218), 50.4, (154)Blaby, 70.9, (72), 65.0, (66)Slough, 70.9, (106), 85.6, (128)Barnsley, 70.5, (174), 59.5, (147)Hartlepool, 70.5, (66), 16.0, (15)Bracknell Forest, 70.2, (86), 102.0, (125)Oadby and Wigston, 70.2, (40), 68.4, (39)Staffordshire Moorlands, 69.1, (68), 111.7, (110)Wokingham, 69.0, (118), 96.4, (165)Hinckley and Bosworth, 68.1, (77), 45.1, (51)Exeter, 67.0, (88), 25.1, (33)Broxtowe, 66.6, (76), 26.3, (30)Central Bedfordshire, 66.5, (192), 66.5, (192)Northampton, 65.4, (147), 43.6, (98)Richmond upon Thames, 65.1, (129), 43.9, (87)Telford and Wrekin, 64.5, (116), 49.5, (89)Rushmoor, 64.5, (61), 48.6, (46)Elmbridge, 64.3, (88), 64.3, (88)Oxford, 64.3, (98), 66.9, (102)Harrogate, 64.0, (103), 41.0, (66)Darlington, 63.7, (68), 11.2, (12)Gedling, 63.6, (75), 39.9, (47)Croydon, 63.6, (246), 67.5, (261)Reigate and Banstead, 63.2, (94), 100.8, (150)Runnymede, 62.6, (56), 30.2, (27)Three Rivers, 62.1, (58), 57.9, (54)Bromsgrove, 62.1, (62), 30.0, (30)Chichester, 61.9, (75), 16.5, (20)Epsom and Ewell, 60.8, (49), 65.7, (53)Milton Keynes, 60.5, (163), 59.4, (160)Test Valley, 60.2, (76), 29.3, (37)North Somerset, 60.0, (129), 25.1, (54)East Hertfordshire, 59.4, (89), 38.7, (58)Greenwich, 58.0, (167), 49.7, (143)Gravesham, 57.0, (61), 41.1, (44)Middlesbrough, 56.7, (80), 31.2, (44)Hillingdon, 56.7, (174), 63.5, (195)Basingstoke and Deane, 56.1, (99), 27.7, (49)Colchester, 56.0, (109), 20.5, (40)Newham, 55.8, (197), 41.9, (148)Coventry, 54.9, (204), 38.2, (142)Welwyn Hatfield, 54.5, (67), 38.2, (47)Hertsmere, 54.3, (57), 22.9, (24)Sutton, 54.3, (112), 44.1, (91)Cannock Chase, 53.6, (54), 18.9, (19)Hart, 53.6, (52), 47.4, (46)Bromley, 53.3, (177), 49.3, (164)Doncaster, 53.2, (166), 38.8, (121)Wycombe, 52.1, (91), 55.0, (96)Lichfield, 50.6, (53), 22.0, (23)Mid Sussex, 50.3, (76), 54.3, (82)Mole Valley, 49.3, (43), 39.0, (34)Swindon, 48.6, (108), 23.4, (52)Erewash, 48.5, (56), 22.5, (26)Barnet, 48.5, (192), 33.1, (131)Ashfield, 48.5, (62), 21.9, (28)Sandwell, 47.5, (156), 43.5, (143)Sheffield, 47.4, (277), 34.4, (201)Forest of Dean, 47.2, (41), 27.7, (24)Crawley, 47.1, (53), 32.9, (37)Maidstone, 47.1, (81), 19.2, (33)Stockton-on-Tees, 47.1, (93), 23.3, (46)Guildford, 47.0, (70), 34.9, (52)Sevenoaks, 46.4, (56), 36.4, (44)Dartford, 46.2, (52), 48.8, (55)Enfield, 45.8, (153), 29.4, (98)Boston, 45.6, (32), 21.4, (15)West Berkshire, 45.4, (72), 25.9, (41)Tonbridge and Malling, 45.4, (60), 18.9, (25)Spelthorne, 45.1, (45), 85.1, (85)Melton, 44.9, (23), 35.2, (18)Tandridge, 44.3, (39), 38.6, (34)Copeland, 44.0, (30), 23.5, (16)Redbridge, 43.9, (134), 34.7, (106)Cotswold, 43.4, (39), 24.5, (22)South Northamptonshire, 43.4, (41), 54.0, (51)Stroud, 43.3, (52), 25.8, (31)Epping Forest, 43.3, (57), 23.5, (31)Daventry, 43.0, (37), 48.9, (42)South Oxfordshire, 42.9, (61), 66.2, (94)Portsmouth, 42.8, (92), 27.0, (58)Richmondshire, 42.8, (23), 26.1, (14)South Staffordshire, 42.7, (48), 25.8, (29)Harrow, 42.6, (107), 32.3, (81)Dudley, 42.6, (137), 33.9, (109)Redcar and Cleveland, 42.3, (58), 17.5, (24)Stratford-on-Avon, 42.3, (55), 22.3, (29)Wolverhampton, 41.8, (110), 40.6, (107)Southend-on-Sea, 41.5, (76), 32.2, (59)Harlow, 41.3, (36), 12.6, (11)Medway, 41.3, (115), 41.3, (115)Aylesbury Vale, 41.1, (82), 48.6, (97)Warwick, 41.0, (59), 22.3, (32)West Lindsey, 40.8, (39), 23.0, (22)Waverley, 40.4, (51), 9.5, (12)Rotherham, 40.3, (107), 26.4, (70)Walsall, 40.3, (115), 56.4, (161)Bexley, 40.3, (100), 27.4, (68)Chiltern, 39.6, (38), 37.5, (36)North West Leicestershire, 39.6, (41), 20.3, (21)Windsor and Maidenhead, 39.0, (59), 23.1, (35)North Hertfordshire, 38.9, (52), 30.7, (41)West Oxfordshire, 38.9, (43), 42.5, (47)South Kesteven, 38.6, (55), 17.6, (25)Rugby, 38.6, (42), 45.9, (50)Cherwell, 38.5, (58), 39.2, (59)South Cambridgeshire, 38.3, (61), 19.5, (31)Fenland, 38.3, (39), 20.6, (21)Ryedale, 37.9, (21), 12.6, (7)Allerdale, 37.8, (37), 26.6, (26)Wiltshire, 37.4, (187), 22.0, (110)Plymouth, 37.4, (98), 25.2, (66)Havering, 37.4, (97), 27.7, (72)Uttlesford, 37.2, (34), 20.8, (19)St Albans, 37.0, (55), 29.0, (43)East Northamptonshire, 37.0, (35), 33.9, (32)Vale of White Horse, 36.8, (50), 49.3, (67)Dacorum, 36.2, (56), 36.2, (56)Thurrock, 36.1, (63), 20.6, (36)Gosport, 35.4, (30), 18.9, (16)East Lindsey, 35.3, (50), 21.9, (31)East Riding of Yorkshire, 35.2, (120), 24.9, (85)Newark and Sherwood, 35.1, (43), 35.9, (44)Derbyshire Dales, 34.6, (25), 31.8, (23)East Hampshire, 34.3, (42), 27.8, (34)Barking and Dagenham, 34.3, (73), 27.7, (59)Brentwood, 33.8, (26), 23.4, (18)Worthing, 33.5, (37), 28.9, (32)Carlisle, 33.1, (36), 14.7, (16)Broxbourne, 32.9, (32), 21.6, (21)Cambridge, 32.9, (41), 25.6, (32)Dorset, 32.8, (124), 15.9, (60)Wellingborough, 32.6, (26), 33.9, (27)Herefordshire, 31.6, (61), 33.7, (65)Hull, 31.6, (82), 33.9, (88)Peterborough, 31.1, (63), 24.7, (50)Arun, 31.1, (50), 15.6, (25)Torridge, 30.8, (21), 4.4, (3)North Warwickshire, 30.6, (20), 33.7, (22)Hambleton, 30.6, (28), 34.9, (32)Teignbridge, 30.6, (41), 10.4, (14)Tunbridge Wells, 29.5, (35), 21.9, (26)Lincoln, 29.2, (29), 16.1, (16)Stafford, 29.1, (40), 13.1, (18)South Derbyshire, 28.9, (31), 24.2, (26)New Forest, 28.9, (52), 12.8, (23)North East Derbyshire, 28.6, (29), 27.6, (28)Bolsover, 28.5, (23), 7.4, (6)Adur, 28.0, (18), 14.0, (9)Shropshire, 27.9, (90), 17.3, (56)Havant, 27.7, (35), 14.3, (18)Worcester, 27.7, (28), 17.8, (18)Stevenage, 27.3, (24), 20.5, (18)Winchester, 27.2, (34), 19.2, (24)Babergh, 27.2, (25), 6.5, (6)Huntingdonshire, 27.0, (48), 22.5, (40)North Devon, 26.8, (26), 10.3, (10)Canterbury, 26.6, (44), 45.3, (75)Eastleigh, 26.2, (35), 18.0, (24)Tamworth, 26.1, (20), 40.4, (31)Mansfield, 25.6, (28), 7.3, (8)Mid Devon, 25.5, (21), 18.2, (15)Castle Point, 25.4, (23), 19.9, (18)Lewes, 25.2, (26), 14.5, (15)Somerset West and Taunton, 25.1, (39), 10.3, (16)Rutland, 25.0, (10), 10.0, (4)Horsham, 25.0, (36), 35.5, (51)Corby, 24.9, (18), 27.7, (20)Hastings, 24.8, (23), 7.6, (7)Chesterfield, 24.8, (26), 10.5, (11)Maldon, 24.6, (16), 40.0, (26)Ashford, 24.6, (32), 16.1, (21)East Staffordshire, 24.2, (29), 18.4, (22)Wychavon, 24.0, (31), 5.4, (7)North Kesteven, 23.9, (28), 17.1, (20)Bassetlaw, 23.8, (28), 18.7, (22)Braintree, 23.6, (36), 15.1, (23)Kettering, 23.6, (24), 13.8, (14)West Devon, 23.3, (13), 10.8, (6)Chelmsford, 23.0, (41), 18.5, (33)Sedgemoor, 22.7, (28), 20.3, (25)Broadland, 22.2, (29), 16.1, (21)Dover, 22.0, (26), 17.8, (21)South Hams, 21.8, (19), 11.5, (10)Rochford, 21.7, (19), 14.9, (13)Wealden, 21.7, (35), 9.9, (16)South Somerset, 21.4, (36), 7.1, (12)Tendring, 21.2, (31), 13.0, (19)East Cambridgeshire, 21.1, (19), 15.6, (14)Norwich, 20.6, (29), 14.9, (21)Scarborough, 20.2, (22), 12.9, (14)Swale, 20.0, (30), 8.7, (13)Redditch, 19.9, (17), 54.0, (46)South Norfolk, 19.9, (28), 14.9, (21)Derby, 19.8, (51), 16.7, (43)Rother, 19.8, (19), 9.4, (9)Mid Suffolk, 19.3, (20), 13.5, (14)Amber Valley, 18.7, (24), 10.1, (13)Breckland, 18.6, (26), 19.3, (27)East Devon, 18.5, (27), 8.2, (12)West Suffolk, 18.4, (33), 11.7, (21)Torbay, 18.3, (25), 8.8, (12)Basildon, 18.2, (34), 11.8, (22)South Holland, 17.9, (17), 30.5, (29)North Lincolnshire, 17.4, (30), 26.1, (45)Isle of Wight, 16.9, (24), 7.1, (10)Malvern Hills, 16.5, (13), 6.4, (5)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 16.5, (25), 11.2, (17)Thanet, 16.2, (23), 9.9, (14)Mendip, 15.6, (18), 4.3, (5)Eastbourne, 15.4, (16), 7.7, (8)Folkestone and Hythe, 15.0, (17), 20.4, (23)East Suffolk, 14.0, (35), 12.0, (30)Fareham, 13.8, (16), 12.0, (14)Wyre Forest, 12.8, (13), 24.7, (25)Ipswich, 10.2, (14), 7.3, (10)North Norfolk, 8.6, (9), 9.5, (10)Great Yarmouth, 8.1, (8), 7.0, (7)