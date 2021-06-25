Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to June 21, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (June 22-25) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 275 (87%) have seen a rise in rates, 36 (11%) have seen a fall and four are unchanged.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire continues to have the highest rate, with 743 new cases in the seven days to June 21 – the equivalent of 496.3 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 536.4 in the seven days to June 14.

Hyndburn in Lancashire has the second highest rate, up from 452.8 to 478.8, with 388 new cases.

Burnley, also in Lancashire, has the third highest rate, up slightly from 391.4 to 400.4, with 356 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Newcastle upon Tyne (up from 169.4 to 324.6)Warwick (39.0 to 193.4)Darlington (63.7 to 207.9)Knowsley (104.1 to 245.3)Liverpool (159.4 to 275.9)

HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on June 25 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 21; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 21; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 14; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 14.

Blackburn with Darwen, 496.3, (743), 536.4, (803)Hyndburn, 478.8, (388), 452.8, (367)Burnley, 400.4, (356), 391.4, (348)Manchester, 399.2, (2207), 335.2, (1853)Ribble Valley, 399.1, (243), 418.8, (255)Rossendale, 381.9, (273), 331.6, (237)Salford, 352.0, (911), 337.3, (873)Chorley, 351.1, (415), 241.9, (286)Pendle, 336.5, (310), 321.3, (296)Bury, 333.5, (637), 313.6, (599)Wigan, 332.3, (1092), 261.4, (859)Newcastle upon Tyne, 324.6, (983), 169.4, (513)Preston, 313.0, (448), 308.8, (442)South Ribble, 296.1, (328), 291.5, (323)Blackpool, 295.5, (412), 238.1, (332)North Tyneside, 292.9, (609), 191.4, (398)Liverpool, 275.9, (1374), 159.4, (794)Trafford, 270.5, (642), 218.7, (519)Rochdale, 262.6, (584), 221.7, (493)Oldham, 259.4, (615), 181.8, (431)Tameside, 254.8, (577), 179.3, (406)Leeds, 250.1, (1984), 179.2, (1421)Bolton, 249.3, (717), 274.0, (788)Knowsley, 245.3, (370), 104.1, (157)County Durham, 233.9, (1240), 129.4, (686)Stockport, 209.9, (616), 204.8, (601)Warrington, 208.6, (438), 166.2, (349)Darlington, 207.9, (222), 63.7, (68)Sefton, 207.7, (574), 151.2, (418)Cheltenham, 197.8, (230), 104.0, (121)Warwick, 193.4, (278), 39.0, (56)Gateshead, 189.6, (383), 80.7, (163)North East Lincolnshire, 188.0, (300), 116.6, (186)Tewkesbury, 187.3, (178), 87.4, (83)Wyre, 186.5, (209), 101.7, (114)Cheshire West and Chester, 185.1, (635), 125.6, (431)Sunderland, 185.1, (514), 73.8, (205)Calderdale, 184.0, (389), 133.4, (282)Bristol, 183.2, (849), 122.4, (567)St. Helens, 178.9, (323), 71.4, (129)Rushcliffe, 172.8, (206), 115.8, (138)Wirral, 171.3, (555), 102.8, (333)York, 170.0, (358), 79.3, (167)South Tyneside, 168.9, (255), 88.1, (133)Harborough, 166.3, (156), 77.8, (73)Nottingham, 164.6, (548), 88.6, (295)Selby, 163.3, (148), 71.7, (65)Bradford, 160.8, (868), 131.7, (711)Gloucester, 159.5, (206), 89.1, (115)Barrow-in-Furness, 156.6, (105), 88.0, (59)Lambeth, 153.1, (499), 122.1, (398)Halton, 153.0, (198), 102.8, (133)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 152.0, (869), 100.4, (574)Richmondshire, 150.8, (81), 42.8, (23)Hammersmith and Fulham, 150.7, (279), 116.7, (216)Cheshire East, 150.5, (578), 114.5, (440)Lancaster, 143.8, (210), 74.6, (109)Wakefield, 143.3, (499), 78.7, (274)Birmingham, 143.0, (1633), 107.8, (1231)Northumberland, 138.9, (448), 129.6, (418)Fylde, 137.4, (111), 152.3, (123)Tower Hamlets, 136.1, (442), 110.9, (360)Reading, 133.5, (216), 122.4, (198)Wandsworth, 133.5, (440), 119.8, (395)Craven, 133.0, (76), 103.3, (59)Blaby, 133.0, (135), 70.9, (72)Cambridge, 131.4, (164), 32.9, (41)Southwark, 128.9, (411), 101.0, (322)Brighton and Hove, 128.2, (373), 99.7, (290)Kirklees, 126.9, (558), 108.7, (478)Exeter, 126.3, (166), 67.0, (88)Islington, 125.0, (303), 99.0, (240)Carlisle, 124.2, (135), 33.1, (36)Solihull, 123.9, (268), 79.5, (172)West Lancashire, 121.6, (139), 129.5, (148)Epsom and Ewell, 121.5, (98), 60.8, (49)Leicester, 121.1, (429), 118.9, (421)Portsmouth, 119.6, (257), 42.8, (92)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 119.4, (472), 78.7, (311)Bath and North East Somerset, 119.0, (230), 82.8, (160)Stoke-on-Trent, 116.6, (299), 73.7, (189)Southampton, 116.0, (293), 93.9, (237)Eden, 114.5, (61), 108.9, (58)Camden, 112.6, (304), 97.4, (263)South Lakeland, 112.3, (118), 71.4, (75)East Hertfordshire, 110.9, (166), 60.1, (90)South Gloucestershire, 110.5, (315), 72.6, (207)Tamworth, 109.5, (84), 26.1, (20)Hackney and City of London, 108.7, (316), 78.7, (229)Mole Valley, 106.6, (93), 50.4, (44)Welwyn Hatfield, 106.5, (131), 53.6, (66)Torridge, 105.5, (72), 30.8, (21)Westminster, 105.2, (275), 95.7, (250)Oadby and Wigston, 105.2, (60), 68.4, (39)Richmond upon Thames, 104.5, (207), 64.6, (128)Barnsley, 104.5, (258), 70.5, (174)Broxtowe, 103.5, (118), 66.6, (76)Harrogate, 103.2, (166), 63.4, (102)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 102.0, (132), 91.2, (118)High Peak, 100.4, (93), 91.7, (85)Gedling, 100.1, (118), 63.6, (75)Mid Devon, 99.6, (82), 25.5, (21)Kensington and Chelsea, 98.6, (154), 100.6, (157)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 98.6, (128), 109.3, (142)Luton, 97.2, (207), 102.3, (218)Telford and Wrekin, 96.7, (174), 65.6, (118)Coventry, 96.4, (358), 54.6, (203)Bedford, 94.6, (164), 134.5, (233)St Albans, 94.3, (140), 37.7, (56)Bromsgrove, 94.1, (94), 62.1, (62)Colchester, 94.0, (183), 56.5, (110)Doncaster, 92.3, (288), 52.9, (165)Merton, 92.0, (190), 95.9, (198)Charnwood, 91.5, (170), 72.6, (135)Waltham Forest, 91.3, (253), 76.2, (211)Rugby, 90.0, (98), 38.6, (42)Maidstone, 89.0, (153), 46.0, (79)Boston, 86.9, (61), 44.2, (31)Sheffield, 86.0, (503), 47.2, (276)North Somerset, 85.6, (184), 60.9, (131)Sandwell, 83.7, (275), 47.5, (156)Ealing, 83.7, (286), 91.3, (312)Hounslow, 83.6, (227), 84.7, (230)Bracknell Forest, 83.2, (102), 70.2, (86)Three Rivers, 82.5, (77), 62.1, (58)Wokingham, 82.4, (141), 68.4, (117)Brent, 81.9, (270), 80.1, (264)North Hertfordshire, 81.6, (109), 38.9, (52)Lewisham, 81.4, (249), 71.6, (219)Cotswold, 81.2, (73), 43.4, (39)Barnet, 80.3, (318), 48.5, (192)Crawley, 80.1, (90), 47.1, (53)Lincoln, 79.6, (79), 29.2, (29)Copeland, 79.2, (54), 44.0, (30)Wycombe, 79.0, (138), 52.1, (91)Middlesbrough, 78.7, (111), 56.0, (79)Croydon, 78.6, (304), 63.6, (246)Melton, 78.1, (40), 44.9, (23)Oxford, 78.1, (119), 64.9, (99)Slough, 76.9, (115), 70.9, (106)Hartlepool, 76.9, (72), 70.5, (66)Newham, 76.7, (271), 56.6, (200)Stroud, 76.7, (92), 43.3, (52)Plymouth, 76.7, (201), 37.0, (97)Kingston upon Thames, 76.6, (136), 76.6, (136)Adur, 76.2, (49), 24.9, (16)Staffordshire Moorlands, 76.2, (75), 69.1, (68)Hillingdon, 75.9, (233), 57.0, (175)Redcar and Cleveland, 75.8, (104), 42.3, (58)Watford, 75.6, (73), 70.4, (68)Test Valley, 75.3, (95), 60.2, (76)North Warwickshire, 75.1, (49), 30.6, (20)Broxbourne, 75.0, (73), 30.8, (30)Redbridge, 75.0, (229), 43.9, (134)Stockton-on-Tees, 74.5, (147), 47.1, (93)Greenwich, 74.0, (213), 59.0, (170)Sedgemoor, 73.9, (91), 22.7, (28)Haringey, 73.0, (196), 70.7, (190)Derby, 72.7, (187), 19.8, (51)Hertsmere, 71.5, (75), 54.3, (57)Canterbury, 71.3, (118), 26.6, (44)Milton Keynes, 71.3, (192), 60.9, (164)South Oxfordshire, 71.1, (101), 42.9, (61)Chiltern, 70.9, (68), 39.6, (38)Amber Valley, 70.2, (90), 19.5, (25)Mid Sussex, 70.2, (106), 50.3, (76)Rotherham, 68.9, (183), 40.7, (108)South Bucks, 68.5, (48), 72.8, (51)Runnymede, 68.2, (61), 62.6, (56)Stratford-on-Avon, 67.6, (88), 41.5, (54)Chichester, 66.9, (81), 61.9, (75)Windsor and Maidenhead, 66.7, (101), 38.3, (58)Allerdale, 66.5, (65), 37.8, (37)Wolverhampton, 66.4, (175), 41.8, (110)Ashfield, 66.4, (85), 48.5, (62)Bolsover, 65.8, (53), 28.5, (23)North West Leicestershire, 65.6, (68), 39.6, (41)Sutton, 65.4, (135), 54.8, (113)Rutland, 65.1, (26), 25.0, (10)Hinckley and Bosworth, 64.5, (73), 68.9, (78)Rushmoor, 64.5, (61), 65.5, (62)Spelthorne, 64.1, (64), 45.1, (45)Bromley, 64.1, (213), 53.0, (176)Hart, 63.9, (62), 54.6, (53)Harrow, 63.7, (160), 42.2, (106)North East Derbyshire, 63.1, (64), 28.6, (29)Bassetlaw, 63.0, (74), 23.8, (28)Chesterfield, 62.9, (66), 24.8, (26)West Berkshire, 62.5, (99), 44.8, (71)South Northamptonshire, 62.4, (59), 43.4, (41)West Oxfordshire, 62.4, (69), 38.9, (43)Erewash, 61.5, (71), 47.7, (55)Dartford, 61.3, (69), 45.3, (51)Aylesbury Vale, 61.2, (122), 41.1, (82)South Staffordshire, 60.5, (68), 42.7, (48)Bexley, 60.4, (150), 41.5, (103)Guildford, 60.4, (90), 46.3, (69)Wiltshire, 60.4, (302), 38.0, (190)Waverley, 60.2, (76), 40.4, (51)Harlow, 59.7, (52), 42.5, (37)Dudley, 59.7, (192), 42.6, (137)Somerset West and Taunton, 59.3, (92), 25.1, (39)Reigate and Banstead, 59.2, (88), 63.2, (94)Swindon, 59.0, (131), 47.3, (105)Cherwell, 58.5, (88), 38.5, (58)Malvern Hills, 58.5, (46), 16.5, (13)Lichfield, 58.2, (61), 50.6, (53)East Northamptonshire, 58.2, (55), 36.0, (34)Dacorum, 58.2, (90), 36.2, (56)Dorset, 57.6, (218), 32.5, (123)Brentwood, 57.1, (44), 32.5, (25)Havering, 56.6, (147), 37.8, (98)Worthing, 56.1, (62), 33.5, (37)Tonbridge and Malling, 56.0, (74), 45.4, (60)Basingstoke and Deane, 54.9, (97), 56.1, (99)Central Bedfordshire, 54.7, (158), 67.2, (194)South Cambridgeshire, 54.7, (87), 38.3, (61)Eastleigh, 54.6, (73), 26.2, (35)Forest of Dean, 54.2, (47), 46.1, (40)Woking, 53.6, (54), 78.4, (79)Newark and Sherwood, 53.1, (65), 35.1, (43)Tunbridge Wells, 53.1, (63), 28.6, (34)Elmbridge, 52.6, (72), 64.3, (88)Surrey Heath, 52.6, (47), 87.3, (78)Walsall, 52.5, (150), 39.9, (114)Fareham, 52.5, (61), 13.8, (16)East Riding of Yorkshire, 51.3, (175), 35.2, (120)Derbyshire Dales, 51.2, (37), 34.6, (25)East Staffordshire, 50.9, (61), 24.2, (29)Enfield, 50.6, (169), 45.5, (152)Lewes, 50.4, (52), 25.2, (26)Barking and Dagenham, 50.3, (107), 34.3, (73)Shropshire, 50.1, (162), 28.2, (91)Winchester, 49.7, (62), 26.4, (33)Epping Forest, 49.4, (65), 43.3, (57)Gravesham, 48.6, (52), 57.0, (61)Sevenoaks, 48.0, (58), 46.4, (56)South Derbyshire, 47.5, (51), 28.0, (30)Medway, 47.0, (131), 41.6, (116)Arun, 46.7, (75), 30.5, (49)Cannock Chase, 46.6, (47), 52.6, (53)Vale of White Horse, 45.6, (62), 36.8, (50)Chelmsford, 45.4, (81), 23.0, (41)Ashford, 45.4, (59), 25.4, (33)Fenland, 45.2, (46), 38.3, (39)Stafford, 45.2, (62), 29.1, (40)Horsham, 43.8, (63), 25.0, (36)Hambleton, 43.7, (40), 30.6, (28)Stevenage, 43.3, (38), 25.0, (22)Peterborough, 42.5, (86), 30.7, (62)Wyre Forest, 42.5, (43), 12.8, (13)Rochford, 42.3, (37), 21.7, (19)Ryedale, 41.5, (23), 37.9, (21)Southend-on-Sea, 41.5, (76), 41.0, (75)Worcester, 41.5, (42), 26.7, (27)Braintree, 41.3, (63), 23.6, (36)Hastings, 41.0, (38), 24.8, (23)Mendip, 40.7, (47), 15.6, (18)Redditch, 39.9, (34), 19.9, (17)East Devon, 39.6, (58), 18.5, (27)Thurrock, 39.6, (69), 35.6, (62)South Kesteven, 39.3, (56), 38.6, (55)Herefordshire, 38.9, (75), 32.7, (63)North Lincolnshire, 38.9, (67), 18.0, (31)Mansfield, 38.4, (42), 25.6, (28)New Forest, 38.3, (69), 28.9, (52)Havant, 38.0, (48), 27.7, (35)Uttlesford, 37.2, (34), 37.2, (34)North Devon, 37.1, (36), 24.7, (24)Northampton, 37.0, (83), 65.4, (147)West Lindsey, 36.6, (35), 40.8, (39)East Lindsey, 36.0, (51), 36.0, (51)Hull, 35.4, (92), 31.6, (82)Huntingdonshire, 35.4, (63), 27.0, (48)East Hampshire, 35.2, (43), 34.3, (42)Scarborough, 34.9, (38), 21.1, (23)Daventry, 34.9, (30), 43.0, (37)Wychavon, 34.8, (45), 24.0, (31)South Holland, 34.7, (33), 18.9, (18)North Kesteven, 34.2, (40), 23.9, (28)Norwich, 34.1, (48), 20.6, (29)Torbay, 33.0, (45), 18.3, (25)Wellingborough, 32.6, (26), 35.1, (28)Maldon, 32.3, (21), 24.6, (16)Teignbridge, 32.1, (43), 30.6, (41)Wealden, 31.0, (50), 21.7, (35)Corby, 30.5, (22), 24.9, (18)Babergh, 29.3, (27), 28.2, (26)Eastbourne, 28.9, (30), 16.4, (17)Dover, 28.8, (34), 22.0, (26)Castle Point, 28.8, (26), 24.3, (22)South Hams, 27.6, (24), 21.8, (19)Tandridge, 27.2, (24), 43.1, (38)Gosport, 27.1, (23), 35.4, (30)East Cambridgeshire, 26.7, (24), 21.1, (19)Thanet, 26.1, (37), 15.5, (22)Rother, 26.0, (25), 18.7, (18)Basildon, 25.1, (47), 18.2, (34)South Norfolk, 24.1, (34), 19.2, (27)Folkestone and Hythe, 23.9, (27), 15.0, (17)West Suffolk, 22.9, (41), 18.4, (33)Ipswich, 21.9, (30), 11.0, (15)South Somerset, 21.4, (36), 21.4, (36)Swale, 21.3, (32), 20.0, (30)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 20.5, (31), 16.5, (25)Tendring, 20.5, (30), 19.8, (29)West Devon, 19.7, (11), 23.3, (13)North Norfolk, 19.1, (20), 8.6, (9)Kettering, 17.7, (18), 24.6, (25)Mid Suffolk, 17.3, (18), 19.3, (20)Breckland, 15.0, (21), 18.6, (26)Broadland, 13.0, (17), 22.2, (29)Isle of Wight, 12.7, (18), 17.6, (25)East Suffolk, 12.4, (31), 14.0, (35)Great Yarmouth, 10.1, (10), 8.1, (8)