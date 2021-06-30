Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to June 26, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (June 27-30) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 302 (96%) have seen a rise in rates, 11 (3%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

Hyndburn in Lancashire continues to have the highest rate, with 474 new cases in the seven days to June 26 – the equivalent of 584.9 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 464.0 in the seven days to June 19.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire has the second highest rate, down slightly from 519.1 to 503.0, with 753 new cases.

Rossendale, also in Lancashire, has the third highest rate, up from 333.0 to 489.6, with 350 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:Tamworth (up from 70.4 to 382.0)Warwick (140.5 to 349.2)Newcastle upon Tyne (288.6 to 480.8)Gateshead (154.9 to 345.5)North Tyneside (251.1 to 441.0)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on June 30 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 26; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 26; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 19; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 19.

Hyndburn, 584.9, (474), 464.0, (376)Blackburn with Darwen, 503.0, (753), 519.1, (777)Rossendale, 489.6, (350), 333.0, (238)Newcastle upon Tyne, 480.8, (1456), 288.6, (874)Manchester, 464.1, (2566), 378.2, (2091)Salford, 460.5, (1192), 334.6, (866)Burnley, 455.5, (405), 389.1, (346)North Tyneside, 441.0, (917), 251.1, (522)Wigan, 431.1, (1417), 304.6, (1001)County Durham, 392.9, (2083), 206.8, (1096)Tamworth, 382.0, (293), 70.4, (54)Ribble Valley, 371.2, (226), 408.9, (249)Liverpool, 366.4, (1825), 232.1, (1156)Bury, 360.8, (689), 345.0, (659)Knowsley, 359.3, (542), 176.3, (266)South Ribble, 355.6, (394), 286.1, (317)Pendle, 352.8, (325), 323.5, (298)Warwick, 349.2, (502), 140.5, (202)Gateshead, 345.5, (698), 154.9, (313)Oldham, 343.3, (814), 229.9, (545)Preston, 341.6, (489), 299.7, (429)Rochdale, 337.2, (750), 245.0, (545)North East Lincolnshire, 335.9, (536), 161.7, (258)South Tyneside, 333.2, (503), 144.4, (218)Leeds, 330.7, (2623), 228.8, (1815)Trafford, 323.6, (768), 259.5, (616)Sunderland, 322.6, (896), 148.0, (411)Chorley, 317.2, (375), 350.2, (414)Tameside, 316.1, (716), 224.3, (508)Sefton, 301.7, (834), 189.9, (525)Blackpool, 298.3, (416), 299.0, (417)York, 294.8, (621), 127.2, (268)Wakefield, 277.6, (967), 103.4, (360)Warrington, 275.7, (579), 197.1, (414)Bolton, 273.7, (787), 252.1, (725)Tewkesbury, 267.3, (254), 153.7, (146)Calderdale, 265.3, (561), 174.5, (369)Lancaster, 263.6, (385), 126.0, (184)Carlisle, 262.2, (285), 72.7, (79)Cheltenham, 262.2, (305), 161.6, (188)Darlington, 261.2, (279), 163.9, (175)Nottingham, 258.6, (861), 136.4, (454)Oxford, 255.8, (390), 76.1, (116)Gloucester, 255.6, (330), 146.4, (189)Bristol, 250.6, (1161), 171.1, (793)Stockport, 248.1, (728), 199.7, (586)Barnsley, 245.5, (606), 81.0, (200)Wirral, 242.0, (784), 151.5, (491)Wyre, 240.9, (270), 177.5, (199)Cheshire West and Chester, 230.3, (790), 163.5, (561)St. Helens, 227.0, (410), 147.9, (267)Exeter, 226.8, (298), 111.9, (147)Fylde, 225.3, (182), 157.2, (127)Solihull, 217.2, (470), 110.0, (238)Northumberland, 216.8, (699), 127.8, (412)Cambridge, 213.9, (267), 91.3, (114)Lambeth, 212.6, (693), 138.0, (450)Brighton and Hove, 211.8, (616), 120.7, (351)Rushcliffe, 211.4, (252), 158.6, (189)Birmingham, 206.8, (2361), 133.3, (1522)Hammersmith and Fulham, 206.3, (382), 131.8, (244)Hartlepool, 203.9, (191), 67.3, (63)Bradford, 200.3, (1081), 147.8, (798)Richmondshire, 199.1, (107), 117.3, (63)Epsom and Ewell, 198.4, (160), 105.4, (85)West Lancashire, 197.7, (226), 129.5, (148)Barrow-in-Furness, 192.4, (129), 111.9, (75)Islington, 191.8, (465), 111.8, (271)Halton, 188.5, (244), 149.9, (194)Southwark, 188.5, (601), 121.1, (386)Wandsworth, 186.5, (615), 123.2, (406)Reading, 181.7, (294), 140.9, (228)Tower Hamlets, 178.0, (578), 126.9, (412)Mole Valley, 177.7, (155), 77.9, (68)Redcar and Cleveland, 177.2, (243), 63.4, (87)North Warwickshire, 176.2, (115), 55.2, (36)Kensington and Chelsea, 172.9, (270), 102.5, (160)Hackney and City of London, 172.6, (502), 97.6, (284)Oadby and Wigston, 170.1, (97), 96.5, (55)Craven, 169.8, (97), 126.0, (72)South Gloucestershire, 168.7, (481), 95.4, (272)Gedling, 166.2, (196), 86.5, (102)Kirklees, 164.9, (725), 119.1, (524)Stoke-on-Trent, 163.4, (419), 101.8, (261)Selby, 163.3, (148), 141.2, (128)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 161.2, (922), 149.9, (857)Camden, 161.1, (435), 108.1, (292)East Hertfordshire, 159.6, (239), 97.5, (146)Cheshire East, 158.8, (610), 142.1, (546)Harrogate, 156.1, (251), 92.6, (149)North Hertfordshire, 155.7, (208), 62.1, (83)Coventry, 155.0, (576), 76.4, (284)Sheffield, 153.4, (897), 73.5, (430)High Peak, 152.2, (141), 104.7, (97)Westminster, 151.5, (396), 98.7, (258)Middlesbrough, 151.1, (213), 69.5, (98)Richmond upon Thames, 151.0, (299), 86.4, (171)Broxtowe, 148.2, (169), 83.3, (95)Waltham Forest, 147.7, (409), 74.4, (206)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 147.5, (583), 120.2, (475)Portsmouth, 147.0, (316), 101.0, (217)Harborough, 146.0, (137), 161.0, (151)Canterbury, 145.7, (241), 55.0, (91)Blaby, 144.8, (147), 118.2, (120)Doncaster, 143.6, (448), 78.9, (246)Telford and Wrekin, 143.4, (258), 86.2, (155)Luton, 140.8, (300), 92.0, (196)South Lakeland, 139.9, (147), 103.7, (109)Bath and North East Somerset, 139.2, (269), 108.6, (210)Ealing, 138.7, (474), 91.0, (311)Scarborough, 137.9, (150), 27.6, (30)Leicester, 137.8, (488), 122.8, (435)Rugby, 136.8, (149), 64.3, (70)Brentwood, 136.3, (105), 42.8, (33)Haringey, 136.2, (366), 70.4, (189)Colchester, 136.1, (265), 73.4, (143)Eden, 135.2, (72), 116.4, (62)Bromsgrove, 134.2, (134), 70.1, (70)Derby, 134.1, (345), 54.0, (139)Sandwell, 133.0, (437), 64.5, (212)St Albans, 132.7, (197), 67.4, (100)Welwyn Hatfield, 131.7, (162), 93.5, (115)Lewisham, 131.4, (402), 75.2, (230)Wycombe, 130.6, (228), 67.6, (118)Boston, 129.7, (91), 79.8, (56)Crawley, 129.0, (145), 67.6, (76)Stockton-on-Tees, 127.2, (251), 66.9, (132)North Somerset, 126.0, (271), 81.8, (176)Staffordshire Moorlands, 126.0, (124), 68.1, (67)Dacorum, 125.4, (194), 43.9, (68)Melton, 123.0, (63), 70.3, (36)Stratford-on-Avon, 122.2, (159), 56.9, (74)Lichfield, 122.2, (128), 61.1, (64)Charnwood, 122.1, (227), 76.4, (142)Southampton, 122.0, (308), 117.6, (297)South Derbyshire, 121.2, (130), 28.0, (30)Maidstone, 120.5, (207), 73.3, (126)North East Derbyshire, 120.2, (122), 42.4, (43)Merton, 120.1, (248), 94.4, (195)Barnet, 119.5, (473), 68.7, (272)Torridge, 118.7, (81), 89.4, (61)Mid Sussex, 117.9, (178), 72.8, (110)Rutland, 117.7, (47), 65.1, (26)Chesterfield, 117.3, (123), 50.5, (53)Lincoln, 115.8, (115), 57.4, (57)South Oxfordshire, 115.4, (164), 69.7, (99)Copeland, 114.4, (78), 61.6, (42)Stafford, 114.4, (157), 37.9, (52)Greenwich, 114.3, (329), 65.6, (189)Wokingham, 114.0, (195), 77.1, (132)Kingston upon Thames, 113.2, (201), 74.9, (133)Sutton, 112.4, (232), 62.0, (128)Hillingdon, 111.8, (343), 67.1, (206)Uttlesford, 111.7, (102), 29.6, (27)Bracknell Forest, 111.0, (136), 76.7, (94)Wolverhampton, 110.5, (291), 55.4, (146)Elmbridge, 110.4, (151), 54.8, (75)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 109.7, (142), 109.7, (142)Erewash, 109.2, (126), 53.7, (62)Bedford, 109.1, (189), 112.5, (195)Cotswold, 109.1, (98), 74.6, (67)Adur, 108.9, (70), 70.0, (45)Hertsmere, 108.7, (114), 69.6, (73)Bolsover, 108.0, (87), 55.9, (45)Redbridge, 107.5, (328), 58.0, (177)Tonbridge and Malling, 107.5, (142), 49.9, (66)Dudley, 107.3, (345), 48.5, (156)Newham, 106.5, (376), 72.8, (257)Windsor and Maidenhead, 106.3, (161), 62.7, (95)North West Leicestershire, 106.2, (110), 59.8, (62)Hastings, 105.8, (98), 33.5, (31)Mid Devon, 105.7, (87), 74.1, (61)Hounslow, 105.3, (286), 81.4, (221)Shropshire, 104.9, (339), 39.3, (127)Rotherham, 104.4, (277), 59.2, (157)Chiltern, 103.2, (99), 62.5, (60)Ashfield, 103.2, (132), 53.2, (68)Malvern Hills, 102.9, (81), 34.3, (27)Test Valley, 102.3, (129), 72.1, (91)Cherwell, 101.7, (153), 49.8, (75)Bassetlaw, 101.3, (119), 49.4, (58)Brent, 101.3, (334), 79.1, (261)South Cambridgeshire, 101.2, (161), 45.3, (72)East Staffordshire, 101.0, (121), 48.4, (58)Harrow, 100.7, (253), 54.1, (136)Central Bedfordshire, 100.5, (290), 56.1, (162)Hambleton, 100.4, (92), 43.7, (40)Broxbourne, 99.7, (97), 68.9, (67)Three Rivers, 99.7, (93), 84.7, (79)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 99.3, (129), 112.4, (146)Waverley, 98.9, (125), 57.0, (72)Runnymede, 98.4, (88), 64.9, (58)Allerdale, 98.2, (96), 60.4, (59)Winchester, 96.9, (121), 36.0, (45)Stevenage, 96.8, (85), 29.6, (26)East Riding of Yorkshire, 96.7, (330), 40.4, (138)Croydon, 96.5, (373), 72.7, (281)Aylesbury Vale, 95.8, (191), 56.7, (113)Milton Keynes, 95.7, (258), 68.3, (184)Harlow, 95.3, (83), 51.7, (45)Worcester, 94.8, (96), 39.5, (40)Amber Valley, 94.4, (121), 51.5, (66)Rushmoor, 93.0, (88), 60.3, (57)Gravesham, 92.6, (99), 54.2, (58)Slough, 92.3, (138), 72.9, (109)Reigate and Banstead, 92.1, (137), 53.8, (80)Wiltshire, 92.0, (460), 53.8, (269)Torbay, 91.7, (125), 29.4, (40)South Bucks, 91.4, (64), 67.1, (47)Sedgemoor, 90.9, (112), 55.2, (68)Chichester, 90.8, (110), 68.5, (83)Guildford, 90.6, (135), 58.4, (87)Eastleigh, 89.8, (120), 44.9, (60)Bexley, 88.6, (220), 51.6, (128)East Devon, 88.2, (129), 32.8, (48)Plymouth, 87.8, (230), 67.9, (178)Barking and Dagenham, 87.4, (186), 45.1, (96)Walsall, 87.2, (249), 47.6, (136)South Staffordshire, 87.2, (98), 59.6, (67)Havering, 86.3, (224), 50.1, (130)Stroud, 85.0, (102), 72.5, (87)East Northamptonshire, 83.6, (79), 59.2, (56)Epping Forest, 83.5, (110), 53.2, (70)Dartford, 83.5, (94), 63.1, (71)Ryedale, 83.1, (46), 50.6, (28)Horsham, 82.8, (119), 36.9, (53)Tunbridge Wells, 82.5, (98), 46.3, (55)Somerset West and Taunton, 82.5, (128), 50.9, (79)Sevenoaks, 81.2, (98), 51.3, (62)Spelthorne, 81.1, (81), 60.1, (60)Basingstoke and Deane, 81.0, (143), 57.2, (101)Fareham, 80.9, (94), 39.6, (46)Chelmsford, 80.2, (143), 39.2, (70)North Kesteven, 78.7, (92), 29.1, (34)Worthing, 78.7, (87), 51.6, (57)Hinckley and Bosworth, 78.7, (89), 68.9, (78)Lewes, 77.5, (80), 34.9, (36)Cannock Chase, 77.4, (78), 51.6, (52)Hart, 77.3, (75), 48.4, (47)Havant, 76.8, (97), 29.3, (37)Enfield, 76.1, (254), 47.9, (160)Watford, 75.6, (73), 73.5, (71)Mansfield, 75.0, (82), 32.9, (36)Woking, 74.4, (75), 64.5, (65)East Lindsey, 73.4, (104), 33.9, (48)Basildon, 73.2, (137), 13.9, (26)South Northamptonshire, 72.0, (68), 60.3, (57)Southend-on-Sea, 71.5, (131), 39.9, (73)Daventry, 71.0, (61), 37.2, (32)Arun, 70.3, (113), 43.5, (70)Newark and Sherwood, 70.2, (86), 45.7, (56)West Berkshire, 69.4, (110), 66.3, (105)West Lindsey, 69.0, (66), 35.5, (34)Dorset, 69.0, (261), 52.3, (198)Hull, 67.8, (176), 29.6, (77)Peterborough, 67.7, (137), 36.1, (73)Bromley, 67.4, (224), 64.1, (213)Wychavon, 67.2, (87), 27.0, (35)North Lincolnshire, 66.2, (114), 31.3, (54)Tandridge, 65.8, (58), 34.0, (30)New Forest, 65.5, (118), 36.6, (66)East Hampshire, 65.4, (80), 35.2, (43)Derbyshire Dales, 65.0, (47), 47.0, (34)Medway, 65.0, (181), 42.7, (119)Braintree, 64.9, (99), 32.8, (50)Wealden, 64.4, (104), 27.2, (44)Surrey Heath, 63.8, (57), 57.1, (51)Norwich, 63.3, (89), 26.3, (37)Teignbridge, 62.6, (84), 33.5, (45)Vale of White Horse, 62.5, (85), 46.3, (63)Gosport, 62.5, (53), 30.6, (26)Swindon, 62.1, (138), 63.5, (141)Forest of Dean, 61.1, (53), 55.3, (48)West Oxfordshire, 60.6, (67), 64.2, (71)South Hams, 59.8, (52), 29.9, (26)Redditch, 58.6, (50), 29.3, (25)Rochford, 57.2, (50), 41.2, (36)Maldon, 57.0, (37), 27.7, (18)Babergh, 55.4, (51), 27.2, (25)Wyre Forest, 54.3, (55), 33.6, (34)South Holland, 53.7, (51), 27.4, (26)Northampton, 53.0, (119), 45.4, (102)Wellingborough, 52.7, (42), 35.1, (28)North Devon, 51.5, (50), 38.1, (37)South Kesteven, 51.3, (73), 42.1, (60)Huntingdonshire, 51.1, (91), 34.3, (61)Rother, 51.0, (49), 17.7, (17)Dover, 50.8, (60), 22.0, (26)Mendip, 48.4, (56), 42.4, (49)Ashford, 47.7, (62), 38.5, (50)Thurrock, 46.5, (81), 41.3, (72)South Somerset, 46.3, (78), 22.0, (37)Mid Suffolk, 44.3, (46), 19.3, (20)Herefordshire, 43.6, (84), 41.5, (80)East Cambridgeshire, 43.4, (39), 27.8, (25)Castle Point, 40.9, (37), 29.9, (27)Folkestone and Hythe, 40.7, (46), 19.5, (22)West Suffolk, 38.5, (69), 24.6, (44)Eastbourne, 37.6, (39), 23.1, (24)Thanet, 36.6, (52), 24.7, (35)Tendring, 36.2, (53), 20.5, (30)Fenland, 35.3, (36), 50.1, (51)South Norfolk, 34.8, (49), 23.4, (33)Swale, 30.6, (46), 21.3, (32)West Devon, 30.5, (17), 19.7, (11)Kettering, 30.5, (31), 20.6, (21)Corby, 27.7, (20), 33.2, (24)Broadland, 25.2, (33), 13.8, (18)Ipswich, 24.8, (34), 17.5, (24)Breckland, 24.3, (34), 17.9, (25)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 21.8, (33), 21.1, (32)East Suffolk, 20.0, (50), 14.8, (37)Great Yarmouth, 19.1, (19), 6.0, (6)Isle of Wight, 18.3, (26), 13.4, (19)North Norfolk, 16.2, (17), 16.2, (17)