Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to June 27, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (June 28-July 1) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 306 (97%) have seen a rise in rates, eight (3%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

Hyndburn in Lancashire continues to have the highest rate, with 493 new cases in the seven days to June 27 – the equivalent of 608.3 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 444.2 in the seven days to June 20.

Newcastle upon Tyne has the second highest rate, up from 306.1 to 519.8, with 1,574 new cases.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire has the third highest rate, down slightly from 515.0 to 503.7, with 754 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:Tamworth (up from 80.8 to 445.9)Oxford (74.8 to 340.4)South Tyneside (149.7 to 376.9)Gateshead (167.3 to 391.5)Newcastle upon Tyne (306.1 to 519.8)

HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 1 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 27; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 27; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 20; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 20.

Hyndburn, 608.3, (493), 444.2, (360)Newcastle upon Tyne, 519.8, (1574), 306.1, (927)Blackburn with Darwen, 503.7, (754), 515.0, (771)Rossendale, 485.4, (347), 355.3, (254)Salford, 479.5, (1241), 335.7, (869)Manchester, 476.1, (2632), 384.0, (2123)Burnley, 473.5, (421), 389.1, (346)North Tyneside, 468.9, (975), 266.9, (555)Tamworth, 445.9, (342), 80.8, (62)Wigan, 442.1, (1453), 318.3, (1046)County Durham, 428.6, (2272), 218.5, (1158)Gateshead, 391.5, (791), 167.3, (338)Pendle, 385.4, (355), 295.3, (272)Ribble Valley, 382.7, (233), 392.5, (239)Liverpool, 381.7, (1901), 246.6, (1228)South Tyneside, 376.9, (569), 149.7, (226)Warwick, 369.4, (531), 157.2, (226)Knowsley, 369.2, (557), 203.5, (307)North East Lincolnshire, 368.5, (588), 168.0, (268)Bury, 367.6, (702), 339.8, (649)Oldham, 366.1, (868), 238.3, (565)South Ribble, 365.6, (405), 289.7, (321)Sunderland, 363.3, (1009), 163.1, (453)Leeds, 354.4, (2811), 238.9, (1895)Rochdale, 353.8, (787), 254.9, (567)Preston, 350.0, (501), 308.1, (441)Trafford, 345.5, (820), 265.0, (629)Oxford, 340.4, (519), 74.8, (114)Chorley, 329.1, (389), 332.4, (393)York, 326.2, (687), 145.3, (306)Tameside, 324.1, (734), 234.0, (530)Sefton, 323.8, (895), 198.6, (549)Lancaster, 306.8, (448), 133.5, (195)Blackpool, 304.8, (425), 290.4, (405)Wakefield, 298.3, (1039), 118.0, (411)Warrington, 290.5, (610), 201.9, (424)Darlington, 290.3, (310), 181.6, (194)Calderdale, 283.3, (599), 177.3, (375)Barnsley, 283.1, (699), 89.5, (221)Nottingham, 282.1, (939), 147.8, (492)Bolton, 278.6, (801), 247.3, (711)Gloucester, 274.9, (355), 149.5, (193)Tewkesbury, 273.6, (260), 170.5, (162)Carlisle, 273.3, (297), 94.8, (103)Bristol, 267.2, (1238), 176.1, (816)Cheltenham, 265.7, (309), 178.8, (208)Wirral, 259.6, (841), 165.4, (536)Wyre, 257.8, (289), 176.6, (198)Stockport, 255.6, (750), 204.5, (600)Cambridge, 247.6, (309), 105.8, (132)Solihull, 247.3, (535), 114.2, (247)St. Helens, 243.7, (440), 160.0, (289)Cheshire West and Chester, 242.5, (832), 170.2, (584)Northumberland, 241.9, (780), 132.4, (427)Exeter, 240.5, (316), 121.0, (159)Brighton and Hove, 238.6, (694), 126.9, (369)Rushcliffe, 237.4, (283), 159.4, (190)Hartlepool, 236.0, (221), 66.2, (62)Fylde, 232.7, (188), 153.5, (124)West Lancashire, 223.1, (255), 129.5, (148)Lambeth, 222.7, (726), 139.2, (454)Hammersmith and Fulham, 222.5, (412), 134.0, (248)Birmingham, 219.2, (2503), 138.6, (1582)Bradford, 214.5, (1158), 148.8, (803)Redcar and Cleveland, 212.9, (292), 65.6, (90)Reading, 212.6, (344), 139.1, (225)Epsom and Ewell, 208.4, (168), 115.3, (93)Islington, 207.5, (503), 117.5, (285)Richmondshire, 202.9, (109), 132.1, (71)Wandsworth, 201.7, (665), 124.7, (411)Southwark, 201.7, (643), 123.6, (394)North Warwickshire, 200.7, (131), 59.8, (39)Craven, 190.8, (109), 133.0, (76)Kensington and Chelsea, 189.6, (296), 98.6, (154)Halton, 186.2, (241), 164.6, (213)Oadby and Wigston, 185.9, (106), 96.5, (55)Hackney and City of London, 184.6, (537), 102.8, (299)Canterbury, 184.4, (305), 60.5, (100)Kirklees, 184.0, (809), 120.7, (531)Mole Valley, 182.2, (159), 87.1, (76)Tower Hamlets, 181.7, (590), 133.6, (434)Stoke-on-Trent, 181.0, (464), 104.9, (269)Barrow-in-Furness, 180.5, (121), 135.7, (91)Camden, 179.2, (484), 107.8, (291)Gedling, 176.4, (208), 98.4, (116)Harrogate, 175.3, (282), 97.0, (156)East Hertfordshire, 173.6, (260), 102.2, (153)South Gloucestershire, 173.3, (494), 100.3, (286)North Hertfordshire, 171.4, (229), 66.6, (89)Middlesbrough, 170.9, (241), 78.0, (110)Sheffield, 170.5, (997), 79.2, (463)Coventry, 169.6, (630), 83.4, (310)Selby, 167.7, (152), 155.6, (141)Cheshire East, 165.0, (634), 149.7, (575)Boston, 163.9, (115), 72.7, (51)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 163.5, (935), 154.6, (884)Telford and Wrekin, 162.9, (293), 92.9, (167)Westminster, 162.6, (425), 98.7, (258)Scarborough, 161.8, (176), 26.7, (29)Broxtowe, 160.5, (183), 88.6, (101)Richmond upon Thames, 159.1, (315), 90.9, (180)Brentwood, 158.4, (122), 46.7, (36)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 156.6, (619), 121.4, (480)South Lakeland, 156.1, (164), 100.9, (106)Waltham Forest, 156.0, (432), 79.1, (219)High Peak, 155.4, (144), 104.7, (97)Stockton-on-Tees, 155.1, (306), 70.9, (140)Rugby, 154.2, (168), 74.4, (81)Doncaster, 152.6, (476), 87.5, (273)Harborough, 152.4, (143), 163.1, (153)Ealing, 150.4, (514), 86.6, (296)Luton, 150.2, (320), 90.1, (192)Wycombe, 149.4, (261), 69.3, (121)Portsmouth, 149.4, (321), 111.2, (239)Sandwell, 149.2, (490), 68.8, (226)Haringey, 148.9, (400), 71.8, (193)Dacorum, 148.6, (230), 47.8, (74)Lichfield, 148.0, (155), 60.1, (63)Blaby, 147.7, (150), 121.2, (123)Bath and North East Somerset, 147.5, (285), 108.1, (209)Bromsgrove, 145.2, (145), 75.1, (75)St Albans, 143.5, (213), 75.4, (112)Southampton, 143.4, (362), 114.1, (288)Derby, 143.0, (368), 61.0, (157)Lewisham, 142.6, (436), 77.2, (236)Melton, 142.6, (73), 68.3, (35)Leicester, 142.3, (504), 123.9, (439)Charnwood, 141.0, (262), 85.6, (159)Eden, 140.8, (75), 114.5, (61)Colchester, 140.2, (273), 78.6, (153)North Somerset, 140.0, (301), 81.8, (176)Crawley, 137.0, (154), 73.8, (83)Stratford-on-Avon, 134.5, (175), 61.5, (80)Staffordshire Moorlands, 134.1, (132), 73.1, (72)Barnet, 132.1, (523), 73.3, (290)South Derbyshire, 131.5, (141), 33.6, (36)Stafford, 131.1, (180), 35.7, (49)Welwyn Hatfield, 130.8, (161), 105.7, (130)Rutland, 130.2, (52), 65.1, (26)Sutton, 129.4, (267), 64.5, (133)Greenwich, 129.2, (372), 65.6, (189)Adur, 129.1, (83), 73.1, (47)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 129.0, (167), 98.9, (128)Elmbridge, 128.7, (176), 55.6, (76)Maidstone, 127.5, (219), 77.4, (133)Erewash, 127.4, (147), 62.4, (72)Hastings, 126.3, (117), 36.7, (34)North East Derbyshire, 126.2, (128), 45.3, (46)Merton, 125.9, (260), 94.9, (196)Dudley, 125.0, (402), 48.8, (157)Mid Sussex, 124.5, (188), 72.8, (110)South Oxfordshire, 123.9, (176), 69.7, (99)Lincoln, 123.9, (123), 65.5, (65)Uttlesford, 123.8, (113), 26.3, (24)Kingston upon Thames, 123.4, (219), 70.4, (125)Wokingham, 123.3, (211), 80.1, (137)Chesterfield, 123.0, (129), 58.2, (61)Central Bedfordshire, 121.6, (351), 54.7, (158)Bracknell Forest, 121.6, (149), 75.1, (92)Hambleton, 121.2, (111), 43.7, (40)Rotherham, 120.9, (321), 62.9, (167)Newham, 118.9, (420), 74.2, (262)Wolverhampton, 118.9, (313), 57.7, (152)Copeland, 118.8, (81), 67.5, (46)North West Leicestershire, 118.7, (123), 61.8, (64)East Staffordshire, 118.6, (142), 46.8, (56)Windsor and Maidenhead, 118.2, (179), 67.4, (102)Bedford, 117.7, (204), 99.8, (173)Hillingdon, 117.3, (360), 69.4, (213)Tonbridge and Malling, 116.5, (154), 51.5, (68)Redbridge, 116.0, (354), 66.8, (204)Bolsover, 115.4, (93), 58.3, (47)Shropshire, 115.1, (372), 44.3, (143)Ashfield, 114.9, (147), 52.4, (67)Hounslow, 114.5, (311), 80.7, (219)Aylesbury Vale, 114.3, (228), 56.2, (112)Hertsmere, 113.4, (119), 72.4, (76)Stevenage, 112.7, (99), 30.7, (27)Cotswold, 111.3, (100), 80.1, (72)South Cambridgeshire, 111.3, (177), 50.9, (81)Milton Keynes, 110.6, (298), 70.9, (191)Worcester, 109.7, (111), 39.5, (40)Test Valley, 109.4, (138), 69.0, (87)Chiltern, 108.4, (104), 69.8, (67)Cherwell, 108.3, (163), 53.2, (80)Bassetlaw, 108.1, (127), 52.8, (62)Malvern Hills, 108.0, (85), 44.5, (35)Broxbourne, 107.9, (105), 70.9, (69)Rushmoor, 107.8, (102), 57.1, (54)Brent, 107.3, (354), 81.9, (270)Wiltshire, 107.2, (536), 54.6, (273)Three Rivers, 107.2, (100), 84.7, (79)Croydon, 107.1, (414), 76.0, (294)Guildford, 106.7, (159), 63.1, (94)East Riding of Yorkshire, 105.8, (361), 47.2, (161)Harrow, 105.5, (265), 58.5, (147)Amber Valley, 105.3, (135), 56.2, (72)Waverley, 105.3, (133), 57.8, (73)Stroud, 105.0, (126), 75.0, (90)Reigate and Banstead, 104.9, (156), 55.8, (83)Winchester, 104.1, (130), 39.2, (49)Gravesham, 103.8, (111), 55.2, (59)Torbay, 103.5, (141), 28.6, (39)Harlow, 103.4, (90), 50.5, (44)Allerdale, 102.3, (100), 67.5, (66)Torridge, 101.1, (69), 105.5, (72)Eastleigh, 100.3, (134), 47.2, (63)Sevenoaks, 100.2, (121), 53.0, (64)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 100.1, (130), 111.6, (145)Walsall, 97.7, (279), 49.0, (140)Epping Forest, 97.2, (128), 51.6, (68)Havering, 97.1, (252), 52.0, (135)Hart, 96.8, (94), 52.5, (51)Mid Devon, 96.0, (79), 89.9, (74)Dartford, 95.9, (108), 65.7, (74)Ryedale, 95.7, (53), 45.1, (25)Slough, 95.6, (143), 72.2, (108)Newark and Sherwood, 95.6, (117), 46.6, (57)Tunbridge Wells, 95.2, (113), 49.7, (59)Runnymede, 95.1, (85), 70.5, (63)Chelmsford, 94.7, (169), 40.9, (73)Spelthorne, 94.1, (94), 60.1, (60)Basingstoke and Deane, 94.0, (166), 56.1, (99)South Bucks, 92.8, (65), 68.5, (48)East Devon, 92.3, (135), 36.2, (53)Chichester, 91.6, (111), 72.6, (88)Plymouth, 91.2, (239), 72.9, (191)Barking and Dagenham, 91.1, (194), 48.8, (104)South Staffordshire, 90.7, (102), 62.3, (70)Bexley, 89.4, (222), 59.2, (147)Watford, 89.0, (86), 74.6, (72)East Northamptonshire, 88.9, (84), 60.3, (57)Worthing, 88.6, (98), 48.8, (54)Hinckley and Bosworth, 88.4, (100), 66.3, (75)Basildon, 88.1, (165), 20.3, (38)Fareham, 86.0, (100), 49.0, (57)Derbyshire Dales, 85.7, (62), 49.8, (36)Horsham, 84.8, (122), 41.0, (59)East Lindsey, 84.7, (120), 36.7, (52)Somerset West and Taunton, 84.5, (131), 52.2, (81)Woking, 84.3, (85), 59.5, (60)Southend-on-Sea, 84.1, (154), 38.2, (70)Havant, 84.0, (106), 31.7, (40)Sedgemoor, 83.6, (103), 67.4, (83)Lewes, 83.3, (86), 41.6, (43)North Kesteven, 83.0, (97), 30.8, (36)South Northamptonshire, 82.5, (78), 59.3, (56)Mansfield, 82.3, (90), 35.7, (39)Enfield, 82.1, (274), 50.6, (169)Tandridge, 81.7, (72), 29.5, (26)Cannock Chase, 81.4, (82), 50.6, (51)Daventry, 79.1, (68), 38.4, (33)Gosport, 79.0, (67), 27.1, (23)New Forest, 78.9, (142), 35.5, (64)Braintree, 78.0, (119), 36.0, (55)Hull, 77.8, (202), 30.8, (80)Bromley, 75.8, (252), 64.1, (213)Wychavon, 75.7, (98), 29.4, (38)West Lindsey, 75.3, (72), 37.6, (36)Peterborough, 74.7, (151), 41.0, (83)West Berkshire, 73.8, (117), 64.4, (102)Medway, 73.6, (205), 44.5, (124)Vale of White Horse, 73.5, (100), 46.3, (63)Dorset, 73.4, (278), 53.4, (202)Wealden, 73.1, (118), 29.7, (48)Surrey Heath, 72.8, (65), 54.9, (49)Arun, 72.2, (116), 48.5, (78)Swindon, 71.6, (159), 60.3, (134)North Lincolnshire, 70.8, (122), 32.5, (56)Norwich, 70.4, (99), 28.5, (40)Rochford, 69.8, (61), 42.3, (37)East Hampshire, 68.7, (84), 36.0, (44)Maldon, 67.8, (44), 30.8, (20)South Hams, 66.7, (58), 29.9, (26)Teignbridge, 66.3, (89), 27.6, (37)West Oxfordshire, 66.0, (73), 63.3, (70)Rother, 64.5, (62), 18.7, (18)Forest of Dean, 63.4, (55), 54.2, (47)Wellingborough, 62.7, (50), 31.4, (25)Redditch, 62.2, (53), 31.7, (27)South Holland, 61.0, (58), 29.5, (28)Dover, 58.4, (69), 24.5, (29)North Devon, 57.6, (56), 40.1, (39)Babergh, 57.6, (53), 30.4, (28)Wyre Forest, 56.3, (57), 41.5, (42)Mendip, 56.2, (65), 43.3, (50)South Kesteven, 56.2, (80), 40.0, (57)Northampton, 55.7, (125), 45.9, (103)Huntingdonshire, 54.5, (97), 36.0, (64)Castle Point, 52.0, (47), 29.9, (27)Thurrock, 51.0, (89), 41.3, (72)Herefordshire, 49.8, (96), 37.3, (72)Folkestone and Hythe, 49.6, (56), 18.6, (21)South Somerset, 48.7, (82), 20.8, (35)Ashford, 46.9, (61), 42.3, (55)Mid Suffolk, 45.2, (47), 18.3, (19)Tendring, 45.0, (66), 20.5, (30)Eastbourne, 42.4, (44), 27.0, (28)East Cambridgeshire, 42.3, (38), 33.4, (30)Kettering, 42.2, (43), 17.7, (18)West Suffolk, 41.9, (75), 22.9, (41)Corby, 41.5, (30), 33.2, (24)Swale, 40.6, (61), 23.3, (35)South Norfolk, 36.9, (52), 23.4, (33)Thanet, 36.6, (52), 24.7, (35)Fenland, 34.4, (35), 50.1, (51)West Devon, 32.3, (18), 14.3, (8)Breckland, 27.1, (38), 17.1, (24)Broadland, 25.2, (33), 14.5, (19)Great Yarmouth, 25.2, (25), 6.0, (6)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 24.4, (37), 19.8, (30)East Suffolk, 23.7, (59), 13.6, (34)Ipswich, 21.2, (29), 22.6, (31)Isle of Wight, 19.8, (28), 13.4, (19)North Norfolk, 16.2, (17), 16.2, (17)