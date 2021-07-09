Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 5, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 6-9) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 302 (96%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 13 (4%) have seen a fall.

South Tyneside continues to have the highest rate, with 1,651 new cases in the seven days to July 5, the equivalent of 1,093.6 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 432.5 in the seven days to June 28.

It is also the first time any local area of England has recorded a rate higher than 1,000 per 100,000 people since January 18, when Knowsley in Merseyside recorded a rate of 1,012.8.

North East Lincolnshire currently has the second highest rate, up from 419.9 to 822.9, with 1,313 new cases.

Sunderland has the third highest rate, up from 419.5 to 800.1, with 2,222 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:South Tyneside (up from 432.5 to 1,093.6)North East Lincolnshire (419.9 to 822.9)Hartlepool (266.9 to 659.8)Sunderland (419.5 to 800.1)Gateshead (452.8 to 786.9)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 9 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 5; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 5; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 28; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 28.

South Tyneside, 1093.6, (1651), 432.5, (653)North East Lincolnshire, 822.9, (1313), 419.9, (670)Sunderland, 800.1, (2222), 419.5, (1165)Tamworth, 794.0, (609), 551.5, (423)Gateshead, 786.9, (1590), 452.8, (915)Newcastle upon Tyne, 782.3, (2369), 575.9, (1744)County Durham, 676.9, (3588), 478.4, (2536)North Tyneside, 676.7, (1407), 485.8, (1010)Hartlepool, 659.8, (618), 266.9, (250)Rossendale, 646.3, (462), 521.8, (373)Hyndburn, 610.8, (495), 613.3, (497)Barnsley, 594.7, (1468), 326.1, (805)Oldham, 593.0, (1406), 425.5, (1009)Oxford, 564.1, (860), 431.6, (658)Wigan, 534.9, (1758), 471.9, (1551)Burnley, 529.7, (471), 482.5, (429)Manchester, 529.6, (2928), 497.6, (2751)Liverpool, 519.4, (2587), 403.8, (2011)Darlington, 517.8, (553), 324.0, (346)Middlesbrough, 517.1, (729), 214.2, (302)Rochdale, 511.7, (1138), 409.2, (910)Redcar and Cleveland, 508.2, (697), 268.3, (368)Salford, 506.1, (1310), 480.2, (1243)Trafford, 503.9, (1196), 366.1, (869)Leeds, 501.8, (3980), 378.2, (3000)Lancaster, 494.4, (722), 352.6, (515)Wakefield, 492.4, (1715), 334.8, (1166)Sefton, 476.5, (1317), 357.4, (988)Bristol, 473.9, (2196), 301.1, (1395)Wirral, 473.4, (1534), 303.1, (982)Stockton-on-Tees, 464.7, (917), 193.1, (381)North Warwickshire, 459.7, (300), 240.6, (157)Knowsley, 458.7, (692), 381.1, (575)St Helens, 453.0, (818), 286.8, (518)West Lancashire, 445.3, (509), 245.8, (281)Solihull, 443.2, (959), 283.8, (614)Tameside, 438.9, (994), 352.3, (798)High Peak, 438.1, (406), 204.0, (189)Blackpool, 435.3, (607), 323.4, (451)Carlisle, 430.6, (468), 287.1, (312)Rushcliffe, 429.6, (512), 258.4, (308)Northumberland, 428.6, (1382), 271.1, (874)Brighton and Hove, 423.5, (1232), 287.7, (837)Warwick, 420.2, (604), 396.5, (570)Nottingham, 414.8, (1381), 317.5, (1057)Ribble Valley, 412.2, (251), 366.2, (223)Doncaster, 403.0, (1257), 184.0, (574)York, 395.5, (833), 362.3, (763)Gedling, 388.5, (458), 232.4, (274)Bury, 381.2, (728), 389.0, (743)Blackburn with Darwen, 380.8, (570), 521.1, (780)Wyre, 372.0, (417), 279.2, (313)Chorley, 371.4, (439), 359.5, (425)Pendle, 370.2, (341), 383.2, (353)Stockport, 368.8, (1082), 277.4, (814)Harrogate, 358.8, (577), 202.1, (325)Warrington, 357.6, (751), 326.6, (686)Fylde, 356.5, (288), 283.5, (229)Cambridge, 355.0, (443), 272.4, (340)Brentwood, 354.4, (273), 187.0, (144)Broxtowe, 353.4, (403), 177.1, (202)Epsom and Ewell, 351.0, (283), 224.5, (181)Charnwood, 349.7, (650), 170.0, (316)North West Leicestershire, 348.4, (361), 135.1, (140)Stoke-on-Trent, 347.1, (890), 199.7, (512)Lambeth, 343.5, (1120), 232.5, (758)Selby, 338.8, (307), 184.3, (167)Gloucester, 334.6, (432), 307.4, (397)Preston, 333.3, (477), 359.8, (515)Halton, 330.7, (428), 211.0, (273)Wandsworth, 330.6, (1090), 223.6, (737)Hammersmith and Fulham, 330.6, (612), 238.2, (441)Birmingham, 330.1, (3769), 239.6, (2736)Calderdale, 328.2, (694), 315.9, (668)Hastings, 328.1, (304), 171.6, (159)St Albans, 324.0, (481), 149.5, (222)Staffordshire Moorlands, 320.0, (315), 157.5, (155)Worcester, 316.1, (320), 133.4, (135)Lichfield, 315.0, (330), 182.3, (191)Tower Hamlets, 314.7, (1022), 194.6, (632)Bradford, 314.2, (1696), 231.0, (1247)Bolton, 313.7, (902), 286.6, (824)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 310.3, (403), 126.3, (164)Erewash, 307.7, (355), 160.4, (185)South Gloucestershire, 307.6, (877), 197.1, (562)Islington, 307.3, (745), 227.2, (551)South Ribble, 306.9, (340), 368.3, (408)Sheffield, 306.4, (1792), 192.5, (1126)Southwark, 304.2, (970), 224.9, (717)Lincoln, 303.1, (301), 129.9, (129)Cheshire West and Chester, 299.4, (1027), 250.7, (860)East Staffordshire, 294.8, (353), 164.5, (197)Sandwell, 294.1, (966), 160.5, (527)Harlow, 292.9, (255), 129.8, (113)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 292.8, (379), 140.6, (182)Dacorum, 290.1, (449), 175.1, (271)Epping Forest, 289.3, (381), 116.9, (154)Coventry, 288.8, (1073), 185.7, (690)Hackney and City of London, 288.1, (838), 199.4, (580)Kirklees, 286.3, (1259), 203.1, (893)Central Bedfordshire, 286.2, (826), 148.6, (429)Hambleton, 283.9, (260), 146.3, (134)Kensington and Chelsea, 283.1, (442), 217.1, (339)Bath and North East Somerset, 283.0, (547), 155.2, (300)Richmondshire, 279.2, (150), 223.3, (120)Rugby, 279.1, (304), 161.6, (176)Telford and Wrekin, 277.4, (499), 181.8, (327)North Somerset, 276.7, (595), 152.5, (328)Torbay, 276.7, (377), 118.2, (161)Southampton, 274.8, (694), 158.8, (401)Adur, 273.7, (176), 152.4, (98)Copeland, 269.9, (184), 123.2, (84)Mid Sussex, 269.5, (407), 136.4, (206)Stratford-on-Avon, 265.2, (345), 159.1, (207)Chelmsford, 264.6, (472), 119.4, (213)Tewkesbury, 263.1, (250), 279.9, (266)Lewisham, 262.9, (804), 166.8, (510)Bromsgrove, 260.3, (260), 143.2, (143)South Lakeland, 259.8, (273), 177.0, (186)Exeter, 259.5, (341), 263.3, (346)Chiltern, 258.5, (248), 140.7, (135)South Northamptonshire, 255.1, (241), 91.0, (86)Colchester, 253.2, (493), 152.0, (296)Rotherham, 252.8, (671), 136.0, (361)Eastleigh, 252.3, (337), 119.0, (159)Cheshire East, 250.2, (961), 184.3, (708)Luton, 247.8, (528), 157.7, (336)Stafford, 246.2, (338), 150.8, (207)East Hertfordshire, 245.7, (368), 187.6, (281)Daventry, 245.5, (211), 110.5, (95)South Derbyshire, 245.2, (263), 147.3, (158)Milton Keynes, 244.9, (660), 141.0, (380)North Lincolnshire, 243.8, (420), 81.8, (141)Camden, 243.7, (658), 194.1, (524)Aylesbury Vale, 243.7, (486), 134.4, (268)Newark and Sherwood, 241.8, (296), 104.6, (128)Bassetlaw, 241.8, (284), 115.8, (136)Barrow-in-Furness, 241.6, (162), 198.4, (133)Plymouth, 241.5, (633), 102.6, (269)Uttlesford, 241.0, (220), 150.1, (137)Cheltenham, 239.0, (278), 265.7, (309)Three Rivers, 237.9, (222), 123.2, (115)Wycombe, 237.6, (415), 170.1, (297)Reading, 236.7, (383), 234.9, (380)Craven, 236.3, (135), 224.0, (128)Haringey, 234.9, (631), 177.9, (478)Watford, 233.0, (225), 98.4, (95)Bedford, 232.6, (403), 132.7, (230)Wellingborough, 232.1, (185), 91.6, (73)East Riding of Yorkshire, 230.4, (786), 126.0, (430)South Oxfordshire, 228.8, (325), 143.6, (204)Oadby and Wigston, 228.0, (130), 199.9, (114)Wolverhampton, 227.1, (598), 145.1, (382)Walsall, 227.0, (648), 113.1, (323)Maidstone, 225.2, (387), 140.3, (241)Greenwich, 225.0, (648), 144.5, (416)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 224.4, (887), 186.2, (736)South Bucks, 224.1, (157), 112.8, (79)West Oxfordshire, 224.1, (248), 74.1, (82)Canterbury, 223.1, (369), 218.3, (361)Allerdale, 223.0, (218), 115.6, (113)Westminster, 222.3, (581), 176.4, (461)East Lindsey, 222.3, (315), 99.5, (141)Chesterfield, 222.1, (233), 141.1, (148)Teignbridge, 221.4, (297), 75.3, (101)Sutton, 220.5, (455), 145.4, (300)Amber Valley, 220.1, (282), 107.7, (138)Eden, 219.7, (117), 159.6, (85)Crawley, 218.8, (246), 143.2, (161)Leicester, 218.2, (773), 155.3, (550)Blaby, 217.7, (221), 150.7, (153)West Lindsey, 217.4, (208), 93.0, (89)Arun, 217.1, (349), 84.0, (135)Lewes, 216.9, (224), 95.9, (99)Hillingdon, 215.7, (662), 123.5, (379)Ealing, 215.0, (735), 170.0, (581)Waltham Forest, 214.1, (593), 161.4, (447)Rochford, 214.0, (187), 98.4, (86)Reigate and Banstead, 213.8, (318), 115.6, (172)Ashfield, 213.4, (273), 126.6, (162)Tunbridge Wells, 213.1, (253), 112.9, (134)Cherwell, 211.3, (318), 128.2, (193)Scarborough, 210.6, (229), 190.3, (207)Richmond upon Thames, 210.1, (416), 164.1, (325)Hull, 209.0, (543), 90.1, (234)Derby, 208.3, (536), 164.8, (424)North East Derbyshire, 208.0, (211), 125.2, (127)Braintree, 207.7, (317), 87.8, (134)Broxbourne, 207.7, (202), 121.3, (118)Elmbridge, 207.6, (284), 152.8, (209)Stroud, 207.6, (249), 135.0, (162)Dudley, 207.1, (666), 141.2, (454)Portsmouth, 206.1, (443), 163.8, (352)Merton, 205.8, (425), 129.3, (267)Basingstoke and Deane, 205.6, (363), 119.5, (211)Melton, 205.0, (105), 136.7, (70)Redbridge, 204.4, (624), 128.8, (393)Bexley, 204.2, (507), 105.9, (263)Southend-on-Sea, 202.6, (371), 89.0, (163)Wyre Forest, 202.4, (205), 81.9, (83)Vale of White Horse, 202.2, (275), 84.6, (115)Winchester, 201.8, (252), 105.7, (132)Horsham, 199.6, (287), 105.0, (151)Redditch, 198.2, (169), 78.6, (67)Hertsmere, 197.3, (207), 134.4, (141)Runnymede, 196.8, (176), 98.4, (88)Boston, 196.7, (138), 175.3, (123)Stevenage, 194.7, (171), 120.7, (106)Barnet, 193.8, (767), 145.5, (576)Derbyshire Dales, 193.6, (140), 109.2, (79)Rutland, 192.9, (77), 145.3, (58)Gravesham, 192.6, (206), 134.7, (144)North Hertfordshire, 192.4, (257), 181.9, (243)Basildon, 191.8, (359), 104.2, (195)Spelthorne, 190.3, (190), 110.2, (110)Welwyn Hatfield, 190.2, (234), 137.4, (169)Croydon, 190.1, (735), 116.4, (450)Sevenoaks, 188.8, (228), 120.9, (146)Test Valley, 188.6, (238), 114.9, (145)Harborough, 187.6, (176), 143.9, (135)Hinckley and Bosworth, 186.5, (211), 102.5, (116)South Hams, 185.0, (161), 83.9, (73)Bracknell Forest, 184.4, (226), 129.7, (159)Brent, 184.4, (608), 106.7, (352)Cannock Chase, 183.6, (185), 97.3, (98)Chichester, 183.3, (222), 108.1, (131)Mansfield, 183.0, (200), 87.8, (96)Newham, 181.5, (641), 131.1, (463)Cotswold, 178.1, (160), 126.9, (114)Swindon, 177.8, (395), 78.3, (174)Tonbridge and Malling, 175.6, (232), 120.3, (159)Rushmoor, 175.5, (166), 109.9, (104)North Kesteven, 175.3, (205), 88.1, (103)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 174.0, (995), 173.0, (989)Bolsover, 173.8, (140), 122.9, (99)Dartford, 173.2, (195), 109.2, (123)South Cambridgeshire, 172.2, (274), 115.0, (183)Maldon, 171.0, (111), 83.2, (54)Kingston upon Thames, 170.7, (303), 125.1, (222)Havering, 169.9, (441), 106.3, (276)Ryedale, 169.7, (94), 115.6, (64)Rother, 169.7, (163), 73.9, (71)Malvern Hills, 169.0, (133), 119.4, (94)Wiltshire, 168.4, (842), 123.8, (619)Hounslow, 167.9, (456), 123.7, (336)Bromley, 166.4, (553), 92.1, (306)Shropshire, 166.2, (537), 129.7, (419)South Staffordshire, 165.4, (186), 98.7, (111)Mole Valley, 163.9, (143), 176.5, (154)Tandridge, 163.4, (144), 101.0, (89)Guildford, 162.4, (242), 132.2, (197)Waverley, 161.5, (204), 112.4, (142)Barking and Dagenham, 160.2, (341), 101.0, (215)Surrey Heath, 160.1, (143), 86.2, (77)Harrow, 158.5, (398), 115.5, (290)Worthing, 158.3, (175), 84.1, (93)Tendring, 156.2, (229), 55.3, (81)Peterborough, 156.2, (316), 88.5, (179)Castle Point, 156.0, (141), 64.2, (58)Windsor and Maidenhead, 155.9, (236), 136.0, (206)Woking, 155.8, (157), 92.3, (93)Huntingdonshire, 154.5, (275), 66.9, (119)Hart, 152.5, (148), 97.9, (95)East Devon, 149.7, (219), 103.9, (152)Swale, 149.3, (224), 56.6, (85)Havant, 147.4, (186), 95.1, (120)East Hampshire, 147.2, (180), 79.3, (97)Fareham, 143.7, (167), 92.1, (107)New Forest, 143.3, (258), 83.8, (151)Thurrock, 142.8, (249), 60.2, (105)South Kesteven, 142.5, (203), 68.1, (97)Wealden, 142.4, (230), 81.7, (132)Slough, 137.8, (206), 101.6, (152)Medway, 133.9, (373), 82.9, (231)Wychavon, 132.1, (171), 85.8, (111)Enfield, 131.8, (440), 91.1, (304)Mid Devon, 131.2, (108), 98.4, (81)West Berkshire, 128.7, (204), 78.9, (125)Folkestone and Hythe, 126.6, (143), 52.2, (59)East Northamptonshire, 125.9, (119), 96.3, (91)Wokingham, 124.5, (213), 129.1, (221)Forest of Dean, 124.4, (108), 65.7, (57)Norwich, 122.4, (172), 80.4, (113)Ashford, 115.4, (150), 59.2, (77)Corby, 114.9, (83), 62.3, (45)Babergh, 114.1, (105), 63.0, (58)Northampton, 110.9, (249), 65.0, (146)Dorset, 108.3, (410), 79.0, (299)Mendip, 108.1, (125), 58.8, (68)Great Yarmouth, 106.7, (106), 29.2, (29)North Devon, 104.0, (101), 65.9, (64)East Cambridgeshire, 103.5, (93), 47.9, (43)West Devon, 102.2, (57), 37.6, (21)Ipswich, 100.1, (137), 21.2, (29)Sedgemoor, 98.2, (121), 97.4, (120)Herefordshire, 98.0, (189), 53.9, (104)Eastbourne, 97.4, (101), 47.2, (49)Dover, 97.3, (115), 70.3, (83)South Somerset, 94.4, (159), 58.8, (99)West Suffolk, 93.8, (168), 53.1, (95)Broadland, 93.3, (122), 30.6, (40)Somerset West and Taunton, 92.8, (144), 83.2, (129)Gosport, 87.2, (74), 76.6, (65)Kettering, 82.5, (84), 48.1, (49)South Norfolk, 81.6, (115), 43.3, (61)Fenland, 79.5, (81), 42.2, (43)Torridge, 76.2, (52), 95.2, (65)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 75.3, (114), 29.1, (44)Mid Suffolk, 66.4, (69), 51.0, (53)Thanet, 65.5, (93), 40.9, (58)Breckland, 60.0, (84), 28.6, (40)Isle of Wight, 57.8, (82), 22.6, (32)South Holland, 52.6, (50), 62.1, (59)East Suffolk, 50.9, (127), 29.3, (73)North Norfolk, 42.9, (45), 18.1, (19)