Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 9, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 10-13) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

HEALTH Coronavirus Deaths (PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 291 (92%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 22 (7%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

South Tyneside continues to have the highest rate, with 2,091 new cases in the seven days to July 9 – the equivalent of 1,385.0 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 767.7 in the seven days to July 2.

Sunderland has the second highest rate, up from 643.5 to 949.9, with 2,638 new cases.

Hartlepool has the third highest rate, up from 464.4 to 940.6, with 881 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:South Tyneside (up from 767.7 to 1,385.0)Hartlepool (464.4 to 940.6)Middlesbrough (384.5 to 838.4)Allerdale (155.5 to 514.5)Redcar & Cleveland (409.0 to 762.7)

HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 13 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 9; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 9; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 2; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 2.

South Tyneside, 1385.0, (2091), 767.7, (1159)Sunderland, 949.9, (2638), 643.5, (1787)Hartlepool, 940.6, (881), 464.4, (435)North East Lincolnshire, 936.9, (1495), 675.6, (1078)Gateshead, 902.2, (1823), 676.1, (1366)Newcastle upon Tyne, 853.6, (2585), 727.8, (2204)Middlesbrough, 838.4, (1182), 384.5, (542)Redcar and Cleveland, 762.7, (1046), 409.0, (561)County Durham, 750.2, (3977), 599.5, (3178)North Tyneside, 731.1, (1520), 601.2, (1250)Barnsley, 721.0, (1780), 483.3, (1193)Tamworth, 657.1, (504), 779.7, (598)Rossendale, 656.1, (469), 633.7, (453)Stockton-on-Tees, 642.5, (1268), 340.5, (672)Oldham, 631.8, (1498), 565.1, (1340)Hyndburn, 629.3, (510), 594.7, (482)Wakefield, 628.5, (2189), 418.0, (1456)Darlington, 628.3, (671), 487.8, (521)North Warwickshire, 625.2, (408), 366.2, (239)Rochdale, 585.0, (1301), 498.2, (1108)Blackpool, 583.7, (814), 381.5, (532)Doncaster, 582.6, (1817), 293.7, (916)Northumberland, 564.5, (1820), 372.8, (1202)Leeds, 563.8, (4472), 457.5, (3629)Bristol, 555.5, (2574), 421.0, (1951)Wigan, 540.4, (1776), 525.2, (1726)Trafford, 538.9, (1279), 460.9, (1094)Salford, 537.4, (1391), 506.5, (1311)Wirral, 520.4, (1686), 430.2, (1394)High Peak, 519.1, (481), 343.2, (318)Allerdale, 514.5, (503), 155.5, (152)Carlisle, 513.4, (558), 357.0, (388)Wyre, 509.4, (571), 337.2, (378)North West Leicestershire, 507.7, (526), 226.8, (235)Rushcliffe, 500.9, (597), 357.4, (426)St Helens, 499.5, (902), 409.2, (739)Liverpool, 496.3, (2472), 502.0, (2500)Manchester, 495.6, (2740), 545.0, (3013)Knowsley, 490.5, (740), 457.4, (690)Solihull, 489.4, (1059), 402.5, (871)Broxtowe, 485.8, (554), 271.9, (310)Sefton, 484.4, (1339), 451.1, (1247)Gedling, 483.5, (570), 315.5, (372)Burnley, 480.2, (427), 535.3, (476)Tameside, 477.7, (1082), 421.6, (955)Copeland, 470.8, (321), 167.2, (114)Lancaster, 456.7, (667), 467.7, (683)Erewash, 449.0, (518), 251.4, (290)Stoke-on-Trent, 448.2, (1149), 278.5, (714)Oxford, 447.3, (682), 637.6, (972)Nottingham, 447.3, (1489), 410.9, (1368)Melton, 443.3, (227), 162.1, (83)Fylde, 441.9, (357), 333.0, (269)Worcester, 441.6, (447), 238.1, (241)South Gloucestershire, 438.1, (1249), 258.2, (736)Hambleton, 434.5, (398), 217.3, (199)Plymouth, 424.6, (1113), 174.7, (458)Warrington, 418.1, (878), 350.9, (737)West Lancashire, 417.3, (477), 396.3, (453)York, 415.4, (875), 406.4, (856)Brentwood, 411.6, (317), 271.4, (209)Brighton and Hove, 411.2, (1196), 419.8, (1221)Stockport, 407.3, (1195), 349.3, (1025)Harrogate, 406.6, (654), 305.9, (492)Birmingham, 401.0, (4579), 299.0, (3414)Chelmsford, 399.1, (712), 188.9, (337)Warwick, 397.9, (572), 443.8, (638)Charnwood, 397.1, (738), 287.3, (534)Hammersmith and Fulham, 396.5, (734), 316.0, (585)Bury, 395.8, (756), 407.4, (778)Bromsgrove, 394.5, (394), 205.2, (205)Bradford, 392.9, (2121), 290.1, (1566)Lambeth, 390.8, (1274), 309.5, (1009)Ribble Valley, 389.2, (237), 384.3, (234)Torbay, 386.7, (527), 217.2, (296)Pendle, 386.5, (356), 400.6, (369)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 385.5, (499), 241.0, (312)Bassetlaw, 378.9, (445), 177.9, (209)Epping Forest, 378.2, (498), 201.2, (265)Staffordshire Moorlands, 374.9, (369), 254.0, (250)Harlow, 374.4, (326), 220.5, (192)Wandsworth, 373.7, (1232), 298.8, (985)Calderdale, 372.2, (787), 332.9, (704)Sandwell, 372.1, (1222), 239.6, (787)Blackburn with Darwen, 370.1, (554), 449.6, (673)Selby, 368.6, (334), 273.7, (248)Bath and North East Somerset, 363.2, (702), 232.8, (450)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 361.9, (470), 230.2, (299)Halton, 360.1, (466), 284.4, (368)Newark and Sherwood, 357.8, (438), 188.7, (231)Richmondshire, 357.3, (192), 264.3, (142)St Albans, 355.0, (527), 255.3, (379)East Riding of Yorkshire, 355.0, (1211), 193.2, (659)Coventry, 354.8, (1318), 249.5, (927)Sheffield, 353.9, (2070), 269.6, (1577)East Hertfordshire, 353.9, (530), 211.0, (316)South Derbyshire, 353.3, (379), 192.1, (206)Kirklees, 352.9, (1552), 252.6, (1111)Amber Valley, 352.7, (452), 152.2, (195)Southwark, 351.9, (1122), 284.8, (908)Eastleigh, 349.6, (467), 190.9, (255)Lichfield, 349.4, (366), 287.3, (301)Hackney and City of London, 349.3, (1016), 241.4, (702)Gloucester, 348.5, (450), 340.0, (439)Preston, 347.9, (498), 361.2, (517)Teignbridge, 344.4, (462), 131.2, (176)Rotherham, 342.9, (910), 205.7, (546)Southampton, 342.5, (865), 234.8, (593)Central Bedfordshire, 341.9, (987), 229.7, (663)Lincoln, 340.4, (338), 234.6, (233)Rochford, 339.9, (297), 156.8, (137)Islington, 339.8, (824), 281.3, (682)Cheshire West and Chester, 339.0, (1163), 284.5, (976)Dacorum, 337.9, (523), 262.3, (406)Rugby, 336.0, (366), 242.3, (264)Hull, 334.5, (869), 151.7, (394)Tower Hamlets, 334.4, (1086), 265.1, (861)Epsom and Ewell, 333.6, (269), 316.3, (255)East Staffordshire, 331.5, (397), 264.7, (317)North Somerset, 330.6, (711), 232.5, (500)Three Rivers, 330.0, (308), 169.3, (158)Lewes, 327.3, (338), 161.7, (167)Lewisham, 323.0, (988), 238.0, (728)Bolton, 322.4, (927), 311.6, (896)Uttlesford, 322.1, (294), 213.6, (195)Adur, 321.9, (207), 208.4, (134)Colchester, 318.4, (620), 201.8, (393)Hastings, 313.0, (290), 287.1, (266)Mid Sussex, 309.2, (467), 198.0, (299)Chorley, 308.8, (365), 411.1, (486)Barrow-in-Furness, 307.2, (206), 249.1, (167)South Northamptonshire, 305.9, (289), 164.0, (155)Ashfield, 305.7, (391), 178.2, (228)Watford, 304.4, (294), 164.6, (159)South Ribble, 303.3, (336), 343.0, (380)West Oxfordshire, 302.8, (335), 141.0, (156)South Bucks, 302.7, (212), 178.5, (125)East Lindsey, 299.2, (424), 155.9, (221)Kensington and Chelsea, 297.8, (465), 267.7, (418)North Lincolnshire, 297.8, (513), 159.6, (275)Walsall, 297.7, (850), 178.6, (510)Scarborough, 295.2, (321), 199.5, (217)North East Derbyshire, 294.7, (299), 154.7, (157)Cheshire East, 293.4, (1127), 240.0, (922)Arun, 291.1, (468), 145.6, (234)Camden, 288.9, (780), 232.9, (629)Luton, 288.2, (614), 213.6, (455)Test Valley, 285.4, (360), 153.0, (193)Haringey, 285.1, (766), 215.9, (580)Hertsmere, 285.0, (299), 162.0, (170)Cambridge, 284.5, (355), 362.2, (452)South Lakeland, 283.6, (298), 257.9, (271)Maidstone, 282.8, (486), 181.0, (311)Chesterfield, 280.3, (294), 184.0, (193)Wolverhampton, 279.8, (737), 206.6, (544)Runnymede, 279.6, (250), 124.1, (111)Telford and Wrekin, 279.1, (502), 246.3, (443)Dudley, 275.8, (887), 188.1, (605)Broxbourne, 275.5, (268), 162.4, (158)Stafford, 275.3, (378), 225.8, (310)Gravesham, 274.9, (294), 181.4, (194)West Lindsey, 273.9, (262), 159.9, (153)Cheltenham, 272.6, (317), 264.0, (307)Boston, 272.2, (191), 206.6, (145)Basingstoke and Deane, 271.3, (479), 184.1, (325)Wyre Forest, 270.5, (274), 163.9, (166)Chiltern, 269.0, (258), 217.9, (209)Winchester, 268.3, (335), 153.8, (192)Bracknell Forest, 267.6, (328), 155.9, (191)Tewkesbury, 267.3, (254), 269.4, (256)Wycombe, 266.8, (466), 230.2, (402)Exeter, 266.4, (350), 264.1, (347)Sutton, 265.1, (547), 200.6, (414)Waltham Forest, 262.5, (727), 197.8, (548)Hillingdon, 262.3, (805), 165.5, (508)Reigate and Banstead, 262.2, (390), 170.1, (253)Sevenoaks, 261.7, (316), 168.1, (203)Milton Keynes, 261.3, (704), 228.2, (615)Bolsover, 260.7, (210), 130.3, (105)Bromley, 259.1, (861), 137.8, (458)Maldon, 258.8, (168), 112.4, (73)Croydon, 253.9, (982), 175.1, (677)Portsmouth, 253.6, (545), 199.2, (428)Welwyn Hatfield, 253.6, (312), 175.5, (216)Castle Point, 253.4, (229), 102.9, (93)Southend-on-Sea, 251.7, (461), 144.2, (264)Oadby and Wigston, 250.8, (143), 201.7, (115)South Hams, 250.6, (218), 170.1, (148)Greenwich, 250.1, (720), 199.7, (575)Bedford, 249.3, (432), 185.8, (322)Braintree, 247.7, (378), 158.6, (242)Chichester, 247.7, (300), 146.1, (177)Basildon, 246.3, (461), 151.7, (284)Derbyshire Dales, 246.1, (178), 189.4, (137)Bexley, 245.7, (610), 158.7, (394)Leicester, 244.8, (867), 194.5, (689)Westminster, 244.5, (639), 213.9, (559)Eden, 244.1, (130), 200.9, (107)Stratford-on-Avon, 243.7, (317), 230.6, (300)Mansfield, 243.3, (266), 142.7, (156)Craven, 243.3, (139), 276.5, (158)Elmbridge, 242.7, (332), 189.3, (259)Ealing, 242.2, (828), 203.3, (695)Mole Valley, 241.8, (211), 146.7, (128)Great Yarmouth, 241.6, (240), 61.4, (61)Swindon, 239.0, (531), 134.6, (299)North Hertfordshire, 238.8, (319), 190.9, (255)Hinckley and Bosworth, 237.8, (269), 158.2, (179)Dartford, 237.1, (267), 139.4, (157)Worthing, 237.0, (262), 102.2, (113)Reading, 236.1, (382), 267.6, (433)Redditch, 234.6, (200), 159.5, (136)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 234.5, (927), 234.5, (927)South Oxfordshire, 234.4, (333), 210.5, (299)Tandridge, 232.6, (205), 150.9, (133)Blaby, 231.5, (235), 195.0, (198)Barnet, 231.4, (916), 185.2, (733)Redbridge, 230.7, (704), 174.3, (532)North Kesteven, 230.1, (269), 118.0, (138)Richmond upon Thames, 229.3, (454), 199.5, (395)Harborough, 229.2, (215), 186.6, (175)Merton, 228.0, (471), 183.0, (378)Brent, 227.1, (749), 152.8, (504)Tonbridge and Malling, 226.3, (299), 146.0, (193)Cotswold, 223.7, (201), 153.6, (138)Crawley, 223.3, (251), 202.8, (228)Spelthorne, 222.3, (222), 168.3, (168)Daventry, 221.1, (190), 195.5, (168)Havering, 219.6, (570), 149.5, (388)Aylesbury Vale, 219.6, (438), 217.1, (433)Horsham, 218.4, (314), 170.4, (245)Cannock Chase, 218.3, (220), 143.9, (145)Windsor and Maidenhead, 217.3, (329), 142.6, (216)Norwich, 216.3, (304), 102.4, (144)South Cambridgeshire, 216.2, (344), 145.8, (232)Forest of Dean, 214.3, (186), 97.9, (85)Barking and Dagenham, 213.7, (455), 129.2, (275)Kingston upon Thames, 213.5, (379), 145.3, (258)East Devon, 213.3, (312), 115.5, (169)Swale, 213.2, (320), 103.9, (156)Stevenage, 212.9, (187), 161.6, (142)Wychavon, 212.5, (275), 108.9, (141)Canterbury, 212.2, (351), 272.7, (451)Cherwell, 212.0, (319), 181.4, (273)Huntingdonshire, 211.8, (377), 116.9, (208)Hounslow, 211.4, (574), 148.8, (404)Tunbridge Wells, 208.9, (248), 187.0, (222)Tendring, 206.7, (303), 110.5, (162)South Staffordshire, 206.3, (232), 136.1, (153)Derby, 205.6, (529), 205.2, (528)Malvern Hills, 204.6, (161), 157.6, (124)Woking, 204.4, (206), 131.0, (132)Mid Devon, 204.1, (168), 120.3, (99)Guildford, 203.4, (303), 161.1, (240)Vale of White Horse, 202.9, (276), 156.6, (213)Newham, 201.6, (712), 170.8, (603)Stroud, 200.1, (240), 200.1, (240)Wiltshire, 196.6, (983), 158.8, (794)Wealden, 195.7, (316), 101.6, (164)Medway, 192.8, (537), 106.6, (297)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 192.4, (1100), 179.6, (1027)Folkestone and Hythe, 190.3, (215), 79.6, (90)Harrow, 189.5, (476), 148.1, (372)Rushmoor, 189.2, (179), 154.3, (146)Havant, 187.0, (236), 122.8, (155)New Forest, 186.6, (336), 117.7, (212)Hart, 186.5, (181), 146.3, (142)Shropshire, 185.7, (600), 157.8, (510)East Hampshire, 184.8, (226), 116.9, (143)East Northamptonshire, 184.1, (174), 109.0, (103)South Kesteven, 184.0, (262), 106.0, (151)Waverley, 183.6, (232), 153.6, (194)Eastbourne, 183.1, (190), 67.5, (70)East Cambridgeshire, 181.4, (163), 73.5, (66)Fareham, 180.7, (210), 126.5, (147)North Devon, 179.1, (174), 88.5, (86)Wokingham, 178.2, (305), 121.6, (208)Rutland, 177.8, (71), 197.9, (79)Thurrock, 177.2, (309), 105.0, (183)Mendip, 172.2, (199), 78.7, (91)Rother, 170.7, (164), 138.4, (133)South Somerset, 165.1, (278), 73.7, (124)Corby, 164.8, (119), 109.4, (79)Wellingborough, 164.4, (131), 212.0, (169)Gosport, 162.7, (138), 99.0, (84)Enfield, 159.7, (533), 109.3, (365)Ashford, 159.2, (207), 94.6, (123)Ipswich, 157.0, (215), 53.3, (73)Surrey Heath, 155.6, (139), 134.4, (120)Peterborough, 155.2, (314), 134.0, (271)Broadland, 155.2, (203), 57.3, (75)Ryedale, 153.5, (85), 164.3, (91)West Berkshire, 145.8, (231), 111.1, (176)Dorset, 144.8, (548), 100.7, (381)Babergh, 144.5, (133), 96.7, (89)Slough, 140.4, (210), 124.4, (186)Northampton, 138.9, (312), 93.1, (209)Dover, 138.0, (163), 91.4, (108)South Norfolk, 134.9, (190), 63.9, (90)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 130.8, (198), 45.6, (69)Sedgemoor, 129.9, (160), 98.2, (121)Somerset West and Taunton, 126.4, (196), 85.7, (133)West Devon, 125.5, (70), 78.9, (44)Kettering, 112.0, (114), 70.7, (72)Herefordshire 109.4, (211), 88.2, (170)Isle of Wight, 101.6, (144), 38.8, (55)Fenland, 101.1, (103), 70.7, (72)West Suffolk, 101.1, (181), 77.6, (139)Mid Suffolk, 101.1, (105), 54.9, (57)East Suffolk, 96.2, (240), 41.3, (103)South Holland, 93.7, (89), 55.8, (53)Torridge, 92.3, (63), 71.8, (49)Thanet, 88.8, (126), 54.3, (77)Breckland, 81.4, (114), 46.4, (65)North Norfolk, 51.5, (54), 36.2, (38)