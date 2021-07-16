Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 12, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 13-16) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 290 (92%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 25 (8%) have seen a fall.

South Tyneside continues to have the highest rate, with 1,978 new cases in the seven days to July 12 – the equivalent of 1,310.1 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 1,098.2 in the seven days to July 5.

Redcar & Cleveland has the second highest rate, up from 508.9 to 1,017.9, with 1,396 new cases.

Hartlepool has the third highest rate, up from 656.6 to 1,015.3, with 951 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:Redcar & Cleveland (508.9 to 1,017.9)Middlesbrough (518.5 to 1,014.3)Allerdale (223.0 to 614.8)Hartlepool (656.6 to 1,015.3)Melton (207.0 to 539.0)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 16 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 12; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 12; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 5; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 5.

South Tyneside, 1310.1, (1978), 1098.2, (1658)Redcar and Cleveland, 1017.9, (1396), 508.9, (698)Hartlepool, 1015.3, (951), 656.6, (615)Middlesbrough, 1014.3, (1430), 518.5, (731)Sunderland, 986.7, (2740), 800.8, (2224)North East Lincolnshire, 955.7, (1525), 823.5, (1314)Gateshead, 951.7, (1923), 787.9, (1592)Newcastle upon Tyne, 862.6, (2612), 782.0, (2368)Stockton-on-Tees, 784.4, (1548), 462.6, (913)County Durham, 766.7, (4064), 677.8, (3593)Darlington, 765.9, (818), 515.9, (551)North Tyneside, 750.8, (1561), 676.2, (1406)Barnsley, 725.5, (1791), 596.3, (1472)North Warwickshire, 706.4, (461), 458.1, (299)Oldham, 658.3, (1561), 593.4, (1407)Rochdale, 655.1, (1457), 512.1, (1139)Wakefield, 654.3, (2279), 493.2, (1718)Northumberland, 652.8, (2105), 430.5, (1388)Doncaster, 642.5, (2004), 406.2, (1267)Tamworth, 641.5, (492), 796.7, (611)Rossendale, 635.1, (454), 646.3, (462)Blackpool, 633.2, (883), 436.0, (608)Allerdale, 614.8, (601), 223.0, (218)Solihull, 593.9, (1285), 446.4, (966)Bristol, 591.5, (2741), 486.2, (2253)Worcester, 589.8, (597), 317.1, (321)Leeds, 588.9, (4671), 501.8, (3980)Wigan, 579.0, (1903), 536.4, (1763)Wyre, 567.4, (636), 378.3, (424)Plymouth, 564.7, (1480), 242.3, (635)Rushcliffe, 557.1, (664), 427.1, (509)Gedling, 556.4, (656), 393.6, (464)Fylde, 555.8, (449), 355.3, (287)Salford, 554.4, (1435), 507.7, (1314)Hyndburn, 554.0, (449), 610.8, (495)North West Leicestershire, 551.1, (571), 350.3, (363)High Peak, 543.9, (504), 440.3, (408)Copeland, 542.7, (370), 269.9, (184)Melton, 539.0, (276), 207.0, (106)Broxtowe, 538.4, (614), 353.4, (403)Carlisle, 536.4, (583), 430.6, (468)Erewash, 531.3, (613), 310.3, (358)Knowsley, 525.0, (792), 462.7, (698)Trafford, 516.9, (1227), 503.0, (1194)Wirral, 510.8, (1655), 473.7, (1535)Hambleton, 506.6, (464), 285.0, (261)Stoke-on-Trent, 506.3, (1298), 353.0, (905)Manchester, 502.1, (2776), 530.9, (2935)South Gloucestershire, 501.6, (1430), 317.1, (904)Tameside, 499.8, (1132), 439.7, (996)St Helens, 491.7, (888), 452.4, (817)Liverpool, 490.7, (2444), 522.6, (2603)Bassetlaw, 490.4, (576), 243.5, (286)Sefton, 488.4, (1350), 477.9, (1321)Nottingham, 480.9, (1601), 418.1, (1392)Warrington, 475.7, (999), 357.6, (751)Burnley, 472.3, (420), 528.6, (470)Newark and Sherwood, 472.1, (578), 242.6, (297)Stockport, 458.0, (1344), 369.1, (1083)Torbay, 457.9, (624), 287.7, (392)Chelmsford, 454.6, (811), 265.2, (473)Bradford, 454.1, (2451), 314.2, (1696)Birmingham, 453.8, (5181), 336.3, (3840)Amber Valley, 448.7, (575), 222.4, (285)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 446.5, (578), 299.8, (388)York, 446.3, (940), 396.0, (834)Bury, 446.1, (852), 380.6, (727)Bromsgrove, 445.5, (445), 267.3, (267)East Riding of Yorkshire, 441.7, (1507), 231.3, (789)Richmondshire, 439.2, (236), 279.2, (150)Bath and North East Somerset, 436.2, (843), 290.2, (561)Hammersmith and Fulham, 435.9, (807), 352.7, (653)Lancaster, 434.8, (635), 493.7, (721)Warwick, 432.7, (622), 420.2, (604)Brighton and Hove, 426.3, (1240), 445.5, (1296)Lambeth, 426.0, (1389), 347.2, (1132)Wandsworth, 425.6, (1403), 336.1, (1108)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 421.1, (547), 311.8, (405)Harrogate, 417.2, (671), 359.4, (578)East Hertfordshire, 416.7, (624), 247.1, (370)Sandwell, 415.0, (1363), 298.7, (981)Epsom and Ewell, 414.3, (334), 356.0, (287)Hull, 414.2, (1076), 208.3, (541)Coventry, 414.0, (1538), 291.0, (1081)Calderdale, 413.8, (875), 328.2, (694)Staffordshire Moorlands, 411.4, (405), 320.0, (315)Pendle, 410.4, (378), 370.2, (341)West Lancashire, 408.6, (467), 446.2, (510)Rotherham, 408.0, (1083), 251.3, (667)Epping Forest, 407.8, (537), 288.6, (380)Ribble Valley, 407.3, (248), 412.2, (251)Eastleigh, 406.5, (543), 252.3, (337)Brentwood, 403.8, (311), 351.9, (271)South Derbyshire, 402.8, (432), 248.0, (266)Preston, 398.9, (571), 333.3, (477)St Albans, 396.8, (589), 326.0, (484)Barrow-in-Furness, 396.7, (266), 243.1, (163)Sheffield, 395.7, (2314), 309.3, (1809)Ashfield, 394.8, (505), 211.1, (270)North Somerset, 393.9, (847), 284.6, (612)Harlow, 391.7, (341), 295.2, (257)Rochford, 391.4, (342), 217.5, (190)Scarborough, 389.9, (424), 209.6, (228)Test Valley, 389.2, (491), 189.4, (239)Lichfield, 385.7, (404), 318.8, (334)Southwark, 384.8, (1227), 308.9, (985)Cheshire West and Chester, 382.7, (1313), 299.6, (1028)Dacorum, 380.6, (589), 290.1, (449)Charnwood, 379.3, (705), 350.3, (651)Oxford, 378.5, (577), 562.8, (858)Craven, 372.8, (213), 236.3, (135)Lincoln, 372.6, (370), 304.1, (302)Southampton, 371.9, (939), 275.6, (696)Chorley, 369.7, (437), 371.4, (439)Teignbridge, 368.2, (494), 222.1, (298)Kirklees, 365.4, (1607), 286.7, (1261)Rugby, 365.4, (398), 277.2, (302)Uttlesford, 364.8, (333), 241.0, (220)East Staffordshire, 363.2, (435), 293.9, (352)Halton, 363.2, (470), 330.0, (427)Lewisham, 362.0, (1107), 266.2, (814)North East Derbyshire, 361.7, (367), 205.0, (208)Three Rivers, 360.0, (336), 237.9, (222)Basingstoke and Deane, 357.3, (631), 205.0, (362)Hackney and City of London, 356.9, (1038), 290.2, (844)Selby, 355.3, (322), 339.9, (308)Arun, 355.2, (571), 218.3, (351)Mid Sussex, 352.3, (532), 271.5, (410)South Bucks, 349.8, (245), 229.9, (161)Cheshire East, 349.6, (1343), 251.2, (965)Colchester, 348.7, (679), 254.7, (496)Blackburn with Darwen, 348.7, (522), 382.1, (572)Stafford, 347.5, (477), 247.7, (340)Bolton, 347.4, (999), 317.2, (912)Reigate and Banstead, 346.9, (516), 217.8, (324)South Lakeland, 346.4, (364), 258.8, (272)Castle Point, 346.3, (313), 156.0, (141)Central Bedfordshire, 346.1, (999), 284.8, (822)Islington, 344.0, (834), 309.3, (750)Gravesham, 342.3, (366), 195.4, (209)Dudley, 341.1, (1097), 210.5, (677)Forest of Dean, 341.0, (296), 130.2, (113)Tower Hamlets, 338.7, (1100), 314.4, (1021)Lewes, 334.1, (345), 232.4, (240)Adur, 332.8, (214), 293.9, (189)Walsall, 332.8, (950), 228.7, (653)South Ribble, 330.4, (366), 306.9, (340)North Lincolnshire, 329.1, (567), 244.9, (422)Derbyshire Dales, 327.7, (237), 192.2, (139)Bracknell Forest, 327.2, (401), 187.7, (230)Watford, 327.2, (316), 233.0, (225)Boston, 326.3, (229), 195.2, (137)Sevenoaks, 326.3, (394), 188.8, (228)Broxbourne, 324.8, (316), 207.7, (202)Gloucester, 323.7, (418), 353.9, (457)West Oxfordshire, 321.8, (356), 223.2, (247)East Lindsey, 321.7, (456), 223.7, (317)Wolverhampton, 320.5, (844), 233.1, (614)Wyre Forest, 319.9, (324), 205.3, (208)Sutton, 319.8, (660), 224.9, (464)Great Yarmouth, 318.1, (316), 105.7, (105)Milton Keynes, 318.0, (857), 245.7, (662)Luton, 317.8, (677), 247.4, (527)Kensington and Chelsea, 317.7, (496), 295.3, (461)Blaby, 315.2, (320), 219.6, (223)Portsmouth, 314.1, (675), 206.1, (443)Chichester, 312.1, (378), 184.9, (224)Mid Devon, 311.0, (256), 130.0, (107)Southend-on-Sea, 310.2, (568), 202.0, (370)Bromley, 309.0, (1027), 172.4, (573)Hertsmere, 308.8, (324), 196.3, (206)Camden, 307.0, (829), 252.2, (681)Wycombe, 305.8, (534), 236.5, (413)Mansfield, 305.5, (334), 183.0, (200)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 305.3, (1207), 224.6, (888)Haringey, 303.4, (815), 237.9, (639)Cheltenham, 302.6, (352), 248.5, (289)Maidstone, 302.6, (520), 225.2, (387)Hillingdon, 302.4, (928), 220.9, (678)Basildon, 302.4, (566), 191.2, (358)Runnymede, 301.9, (270), 203.5, (182)Richmond upon Thames, 301.5, (597), 214.1, (424)Redditch, 301.4, (257), 202.9, (173)North Hertfordshire, 300.2, (401), 193.9, (259)Dartford, 300.2, (338), 174.1, (196)South Hams, 300.0, (261), 189.6, (165)Winchester, 299.5, (374), 203.4, (254)Tandridge, 297.3, (262), 170.2, (150)Exeter, 296.8, (390), 261.8, (344)West Lindsey, 294.8, (282), 217.4, (208)Hinckley and Bosworth, 294.3, (333), 190.0, (215)Welwyn Hatfield, 293.4, (361), 190.2, (234)Croydon, 292.2, (1130), 200.9, (777)Telford and Wrekin, 291.9, (525), 279.1, (502)Hastings, 291.4, (270), 345.3, (320)Mole Valley, 291.1, (254), 166.2, (145)North Devon, 290.3, (282), 108.1, (105)Crawley, 290.0, (326), 224.2, (252)Chesterfield, 289.8, (304), 231.6, (243)Braintree, 283.1, (432), 207.7, (317)Wychavon, 282.8, (366), 133.7, (173)South Northamptonshire, 282.6, (267), 258.2, (244)Swindon, 281.7, (626), 178.2, (396)Tonbridge and Malling, 281.5, (372), 175.6, (232)Chiltern, 281.5, (270), 261.7, (251)Elmbridge, 281.4, (385), 209.8, (287)Worthing, 280.4, (310), 166.4, (184)Maldon, 278.8, (181), 174.0, (113)Waltham Forest, 278.4, (771), 214.8, (595)Bolsover, 278.0, (224), 173.8, (140)Ealing, 277.9, (950), 224.7, (768)Malvern Hills, 275.7, (217), 167.7, (132)East Devon, 274.8, (402), 151.1, (221)Derby, 272.8, (702), 206.8, (532)Bedford, 272.4, (472), 234.3, (406)Harborough, 271.8, (255), 189.8, (178)Merton, 271.6, (561), 214.0, (442)Leicester, 271.0, (960), 219.1, (776)Greenwich, 270.2, (778), 227.1, (654)Oadby and Wigston, 268.4, (153), 228.0, (130)Barnet, 267.0, (1057), 203.6, (806)Spelthorne, 265.4, (265), 196.3, (196)Eden, 264.8, (141), 219.7, (117)Havering, 264.7, (687), 171.8, (446)Westminster, 264.0, (690), 229.2, (599)Bexley, 263.0, (653), 203.8, (506)Brent, 261.7, (863), 195.3, (644)Horsham, 258.0, (371), 204.5, (294)Reading, 257.1, (416), 240.4, (389)Tendring, 255.2, (374), 154.9, (227)Cannock Chase, 255.1, (257), 187.6, (189)Stevenage, 255.0, (224), 192.4, (169)South Oxfordshire, 253.4, (360), 228.8, (325)Swale, 253.2, (380), 149.3, (224)Stratford-on-Avon, 252.9, (329), 264.4, (344)Havant, 252.7, (319), 148.2, (187)Eastbourne, 247.7, (257), 102.2, (106)Gosport, 247.5, (210), 87.2, (74)Harrow, 246.5, (619), 164.4, (413)East Northamptonshire, 245.4, (232), 125.9, (119)South Staffordshire, 244.6, (275), 166.3, (187)Woking, 243.1, (245), 162.7, (164)Huntingdonshire, 241.6, (430), 152.3, (271)East Cambridgeshire, 241.5, (217), 103.5, (93)East Hampshire, 241.2, (295), 147.2, (180)Kingston upon Thames, 238.9, (424), 178.6, (317)Hounslow, 237.2, (644), 173.8, (472)Cambridge, 236.4, (295), 352.6, (440)Mendip, 236.2, (273), 110.7, (128)Norwich, 236.2, (332), 121.6, (171)Wiltshire, 236.0, (1180), 169.4, (847)New Forest, 234.9, (423), 143.3, (258)Shropshire, 234.9, (759), 165.6, (535)Fareham, 234.9, (273), 144.5, (168)Tewkesbury, 234.7, (223), 283.1, (269)Rushmoor, 234.7, (222), 189.2, (179)Redbridge, 234.3, (715), 203.1, (620)Cotswold, 233.7, (210), 183.6, (165)North Kesteven, 232.6, (272), 177.1, (207)Windsor and Maidenhead, 231.8, (351), 169.7, (257)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 231.2, (1322), 174.2, (996)Folkestone and Hythe, 228.3, (258), 126.6, (143)South Somerset, 227.5, (383), 95.6, (161)Barking and Dagenham, 226.9, (483), 160.6, (342)Tunbridge Wells, 225.7, (268), 214.8, (255)Waverley, 225.6, (285), 166.2, (210)South Cambridgeshire, 223.8, (356), 172.2, (274)Vale of White Horse, 222.8, (303), 202.9, (276)Guildford, 222.2, (331), 167.1, (249)Medway, 221.9, (618), 134.3, (374)Hart, 217.4, (211), 156.6, (152)Babergh, 217.3, (200), 114.1, (105)Newham, 216.9, (766), 184.1, (650)Thurrock, 215.7, (376), 143.4, (250)Aylesbury Vale, 215.1, (429), 244.2, (487)Daventry, 214.1, (184), 242.0, (208)Broadland, 212.6, (278), 93.3, (122)Wokingham, 211.5, (362), 123.9, (212)South Kesteven, 210.6, (300), 142.5, (203)Cherwell, 210.0, (316), 212.6, (320)Wealden, 208.7, (337), 143.1, (231)Canterbury, 203.2, (336), 222.5, (368)Ryedale, 200.4, (111), 169.7, (94)West Berkshire, 199.4, (316), 128.7, (204)Ashford, 196.1, (255), 115.4, (150)Stroud, 188.4, (226), 210.9, (253)Corby, 185.5, (134), 114.9, (83)Wellingborough, 184.4, (147), 230.8, (184)Northampton, 183.0, (411), 110.4, (248)Peterborough, 180.5, (365), 155.7, (315)Rother, 178.0, (171), 170.7, (164)Rutland, 177.8, (71), 190.3, (76)Enfield, 177.1, (591), 133.3, (445)Surrey Heath, 176.9, (158), 160.1, (143)Ipswich, 175.3, (240), 100.8, (138)Sedgemoor, 172.9, (213), 100.7, (124)Dorset, 168.8, (639), 108.8, (412)Dover, 167.6, (198), 97.3, (115)South Norfolk, 166.1, (234), 81.6, (115)Somerset West and Taunton, 164.4, (255), 92.8, (144)Kettering, 162.1, (165), 81.6, (83)Slough, 161.8, (242), 139.8, (209)Torridge, 142.1, (97), 77.6, (53)South Holland, 142.1, (135), 52.6, (50)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 140.0, (212), 75.3, (114)Herefordshire, 139.0, (268), 101.7, (196)West Devon, 138.0, (77), 104.0, (58)East Suffolk, 132.7, (331), 50.9, (127)Fenland, 118.8, (121), 80.5, (82)Isle of Wight, 117.8, (167), 58.5, (83)Mid Suffolk, 111.7, (116), 68.3, (71)West Suffolk, 98.9, (177), 94.4, (169)Breckland, 95.0, (133), 60.7, (85)Thanet, 93.0, (132), 66.2, (94)North Norfolk, 73.4, (77), 42.9, (45)