Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 17, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 18-21) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 310 (98%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and five (2%) have seen a fall.

Redcar & Cleveland continues to have the highest rate, with 2,163 new cases in the seven days to July 17 – the equivalent of 1,577.1 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 831.2 in the seven days to July 10.

Middlesbrough has the second highest rate, up from 905.8 to 1,394.5, with 1,966 new cases.

Stockton-on-Tees has the third highest rate, up from 677.0 to 1,198.4, with 2,365 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:Redcar & Cleveland (up from 831.2 to 1,577.1)Copeland (489.9 to 1,088.2)Stockton-on-Tees (677.0 to 1,198.4)Middlesbrough (905.8 to 1,394.5)Great Yarmouth (251.7 to 734.9)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 21 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 17; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 17; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 10; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 10.

Redcar and Cleveland, 1577.1, (2163), 831.2, (1140)Middlesbrough, 1394.5, (1966), 905.8, (1277)Stockton-on-Tees, 1198.4, (2365), 677.0, (1336)South Tyneside, 1159.8, (1751), 1401.5, (2116)Hartlepool, 1146.7, (1074), 950.2, (890)Sunderland, 1110.2, (3083), 956.4, (2656)Copeland, 1088.2, (742), 489.9, (334)North East Lincolnshire, 1018.4, (1625), 936.9, (1495)Darlington, 976.6, (1043), 650.7, (695)Gateshead, 939.3, (1898), 925.5, (1870)Plymouth, 895.8, (2348), 462.0, (1211)Bassetlaw, 885.4, (1040), 403.5, (474)Solihull, 884.6, (1914), 526.9, (1140)Doncaster, 871.5, (2718), 607.6, (1895)Bristol, 868.0, (4022), 557.0, (2581)South Gloucestershire, 857.3, (2444), 451.4, (1287)Newcastle upon Tyne, 848.0, (2568), 877.7, (2658)North Warwickshire, 845.8, (552), 657.3, (429)Blackpool, 836.2, (1166), 605.3, (844)Allerdale, 833.7, (815), 562.6, (550)County Durham, 826.3, (4380), 766.3, (4062)Wigan, 810.3, (2663), 550.1, (1808)Oldham, 789.9, (1873), 645.7, (1531)Barnsley, 782.6, (1932), 739.7, (1826)Fylde, 771.2, (623), 448.1, (362)Carlisle, 764.6, (831), 508.8, (553)North Tyneside, 763.8, (1588), 738.8, (1536)Wyre, 758.3, (850), 544.2, (610)Castle Point, 751.3, (679), 273.3, (247)Gedling, 749.0, (883), 512.3, (604)Great Yarmouth, 734.9, (730), 251.7, (250)Wakefield, 733.8, (2556), 643.1, (2240)Bath and North East Somerset, 733.6, (1418), 386.5, (747)Worcester, 725.1, (734), 477.2, (483)Chorley, 717.3, (848), 323.1, (382)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 714.5, (928), 385.0, (500)Craven, 714.0, (408), 252.0, (144)Tamworth, 713.2, (547), 642.8, (493)Rushcliffe, 712.3, (849), 509.3, (607)Northumberland, 710.5, (2291), 588.0, (1896)Newark and Sherwood, 704.1, (862), 388.8, (476)Rochdale, 703.2, (1564), 606.1, (1348)Salford, 687.3, (1779), 543.6, (1407)Erewash, 683.9, (789), 481.9, (556)Torbay, 681.0, (928), 411.7, (561)Warrington, 680.4, (1429), 421.4, (885)Tameside, 678.6, (1537), 483.0, (1094)Hull, 677.1, (1759), 352.2, (915)Rossendale, 672.9, (481), 647.7, (463)Richmondshire, 670.0, (360), 374.1, (201)Hambleton, 668.2, (612), 454.2, (416)Chelmsford, 663.2, (1183), 418.2, (746)North West Leicestershire, 662.1, (686), 513.5, (532)Wandsworth, 656.1, (2163), 394.9, (1302)North East Derbyshire, 653.4, (663), 312.4, (317)North Somerset, 651.5, (1401), 326.9, (703)Leeds, 650.6, (5160), 574.3, (4555)East Riding of Yorkshire, 646.9, (2207), 376.6, (1285)Bromsgrove, 644.8, (644), 398.5, (398)Broxtowe, 639.3, (729), 499.9, (570)Scarborough, 638.1, (694), 327.3, (356)Coventry, 636.0, (2363), 370.1, (1375)Lambeth, 633.1, (2064), 400.0, (1304)Bradford, 628.2, (3391), 411.7, (2222)Brentwood, 623.2, (480), 433.6, (334)Stoke-on-Trent, 613.6, (1573), 457.9, (1174)Bracknell Forest, 612.8, (751), 284.0, (348)Amber Valley, 612.6, (785), 369.9, (474)Burnley, 609.5, (542), 478.0, (425)Stockport, 607.3, (1782), 422.3, (1239)Basingstoke and Deane, 603.1, (1065), 282.0, (498)St Albans, 597.5, (887), 355.0, (527)Dartford, 595.9, (671), 254.9, (287)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 594.1, (769), 407.1, (527)Nottingham, 592.1, (1971), 452.7, (1507)Bury, 591.1, (1129), 403.7, (771)East Hertfordshire, 588.3, (881), 364.6, (546)Southend-on-Sea, 586.5, (1074), 265.4, (486)Three Rivers, 586.1, (547), 334.3, (312)Rochford, 586.0, (512), 358.3, (313)South Ribble, 584.9, (648), 308.7, (342)Manchester, 583.5, (3226), 499.6, (2762)Sheffield, 579.6, (3390), 367.3, (2148)Epsom and Ewell, 579.2, (467), 360.9, (291)Warwick, 577.4, (830), 409.7, (589)Adur, 572.3, (368), 346.8, (223)West Lancashire, 568.6, (650), 405.9, (464)Lancaster, 568.3, (830), 458.1, (669)Rotherham, 567.0, (1505), 360.2, (956)Hammersmith and Fulham, 565.0, (1046), 435.9, (807)Chesterfield, 564.3, (592), 265.0, (278)Birmingham, 562.3, (6420), 420.9, (4806)Epping Forest, 559.7, (737), 375.1, (494)Sandwell, 556.9, (1829), 384.5, (1263)Arun, 556.1, (894), 297.3, (478)Brighton and Hove, 555.9, (1617), 428.3, (1246)Staffordshire Moorlands, 555.7, (547), 372.8, (367)Dudley, 554.7, (1784), 287.3, (924)High Peak, 553.6, (513), 525.5, (487)Hertsmere, 550.9, (578), 287.8, (302)St Helens, 549.9, (993), 500.6, (904)Crawley, 548.9, (617), 241.1, (271)Dacorum, 547.9, (848), 346.3, (536)Trafford, 547.3, (1299), 538.4, (1278)Melton, 546.8, (280), 468.7, (240)Central Bedfordshire, 542.5, (1566), 347.5, (1003)Reigate and Banstead, 541.2, (805), 302.5, (450)Knowsley, 540.9, (816), 508.4, (767)Basildon, 540.6, (1012), 252.1, (472)Tendring, 539.7, (791), 213.6, (313)Sevenoaks, 539.1, (651), 289.0, (349)Tonbridge and Malling, 536.5, (709), 238.4, (315)Lichfield, 532.7, (558), 345.6, (362)Calderdale, 532.5, (1126), 385.4, (815)Rugby, 532.4, (580), 341.5, (372)Blaby, 531.9, (540), 257.1, (261)Southwark, 531.3, (1694), 366.3, (1168)Selby, 529.7, (480), 367.5, (333)Broxbourne, 529.4, (515), 298.1, (290)Telford and Wrekin, 527.7, (949), 283.0, (509)Ashfield, 525.3, (672), 328.3, (420)Barrow-in-Furness, 525.0, (352), 338.6, (227)Islington, 522.5, (1267), 340.7, (826)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 522.1, (2064), 248.9, (984)Wirral, 521.3, (1689), 517.3, (1676)Test Valley, 520.8, (657), 311.5, (393)Harlow, 519.1, (452), 362.9, (316)Preston, 517.7, (741), 363.3, (520)Bolsover, 517.6, (417), 260.7, (210)Hinckley and Bosworth, 516.2, (584), 258.1, (292)Hyndburn, 515.8, (418), 635.5, (515)Hackney and City of London, 515.1, (1498), 351.4, (1022)Cheshire West and Chester, 515.1, (1767), 351.5, (1206)Harrogate, 514.2, (827), 415.3, (668)Sutton, 512.2, (1057), 277.7, (573)North Devon, 511.6, (497), 225.4, (219)Richmond upon Thames, 509.5, (1009), 256.0, (507)Liverpool, 509.4, (2537), 493.3, (2457)Southampton, 509.3, (1286), 356.0, (899)Bromley, 508.8, (1691), 282.8, (940)York, 506.1, (1066), 410.2, (864)Uttlesford, 506.1, (462), 341.8, (312)Bolton, 501.5, (1442), 327.6, (942)Colchester, 500.8, (975), 335.9, (654)Chiltern, 500.4, (480), 279.4, (268)Watford, 500.1, (483), 307.5, (297)Welwyn Hatfield, 499.8, (615), 265.8, (327)Gloucester, 499.5, (645), 334.6, (432)South Lakeland, 496.7, (522), 287.4, (302)Eastleigh, 494.1, (660), 370.6, (495)South Bucks, 494.0, (346), 312.7, (219)Wyre Forest, 493.6, (500), 294.2, (298)Mid Sussex, 493.3, (745), 329.1, (497)Lewisham, 489.8, (1498), 329.3, (1007)Forest of Dean, 487.4, (423), 236.2, (205)Cheshire East, 487.3, (1872), 305.3, (1173)Portsmouth, 486.7, (1046), 262.4, (564)Sefton, 484.1, (1338), 489.1, (1352)Bexley, 482.1, (1197), 247.7, (615)Maidstone, 481.9, (828), 298.6, (513)South Northamptonshire, 479.4, (453), 290.0, (274)Tandridge, 478.8, (422), 250.8, (221)Derbyshire Dales, 478.4, (346), 276.5, (200)Mansfield, 477.5, (522), 246.1, (269)Swindon, 470.8, (1046), 249.8, (555)South Staffordshire, 468.7, (527), 217.0, (244)Charnwood, 467.6, (869), 384.7, (715)East Staffordshire, 466.8, (559), 336.5, (403)Wolverhampton, 464.8, (1224), 292.0, (769)Spelthorne, 464.7, (464), 236.4, (236)Walsall, 464.5, (1326), 311.8, (890)Braintree, 463.3, (707), 243.1, (371)Milton Keynes, 462.8, (1247), 267.9, (722)Redditch, 462.1, (394), 253.3, (216)Tower Hamlets, 461.9, (1500), 345.5, (1122)Swale, 461.1, (692), 215.2, (323)Wycombe, 459.8, (803), 280.0, (489)Cannock Chase, 459.5, (463), 212.4, (214)Pendle, 458.1, (422), 399.5, (368)South Derbyshire, 457.8, (491), 373.9, (401)Gosport, 456.2, (387), 191.0, (162)East Northamptonshire, 456.0, (431), 196.8, (186)Stafford, 454.5, (624), 308.9, (424)Malvern Hills, 453.6, (357), 207.1, (163)Kirklees, 450.0, (1979), 362.0, (1592)West Oxfordshire, 448.3, (496), 312.7, (346)East Devon, 447.1, (654), 222.9, (326)Halton, 446.6, (578), 374.8, (485)Hillingdon, 446.1, (1369), 268.8, (825)Bedford, 445.5, (772), 249.9, (433)Babergh, 445.5, (410), 156.5, (144)Ribble Valley, 445.1, (271), 405.7, (247)Harborough, 443.5, (416), 253.7, (238)South Somerset, 443.1, (746), 184.7, (311)North Hertfordshire, 441.0, (589), 254.5, (340)Boston, 437.5, (307), 276.5, (194)Mendip, 436.9, (505), 183.4, (212)Elmbridge, 435.7, (596), 252.2, (345)Rushmoor, 435.5, (412), 191.3, (181)Barnet, 435.2, (1723), 249.8, (989)Lincoln, 435.0, (432), 357.5, (355)Hart, 431.6, (419), 189.5, (184)Stevenage, 431.4, (379), 234.5, (206)Gravesham, 431.1, (461), 293.6, (314)Derby, 430.6, (1108), 224.3, (577)Merton, 428.5, (885), 244.5, (505)Blackburn with Darwen, 426.2, (638), 357.4, (535)Kettering, 424.5, (432), 130.7, (133)Maldon, 423.6, (275), 271.1, (176)Croydon, 420.0, (1624), 258.3, (999)Worthing, 418.7, (463), 251.4, (278)Havering, 417.6, (1084), 227.7, (591)Horsham, 413.1, (594), 230.9, (332)Camden, 411.4, (1111), 299.2, (808)Exeter, 410.2, (539), 261.0, (343)Greenwich, 408.1, (1175), 255.3, (735)Wiltshire, 406.6, (2033), 203.8, (1019)Chichester, 405.4, (491), 277.4, (336)North Lincolnshire, 404.5, (697), 311.7, (537)Stroud, 404.3, (485), 188.4, (226)Eastbourne, 403.9, (419), 211.1, (219)Folkestone and Hythe, 403.6, (456), 204.4, (231)Mole Valley, 403.5, (352), 259.0, (226)Runnymede, 401.5, (359), 285.2, (255)Woking, 399.8, (403), 221.2, (223)Wychavon, 399.4, (517), 228.7, (296)Haringey, 399.4, (1073), 294.4, (791)Harrow, 399.3, (1003), 207.8, (522)Surrey Heath, 396.4, (354), 153.4, (137)Mid Devon, 396.1, (326), 226.0, (186)Thurrock, 395.8, (690), 179.0, (312)Waltham Forest, 395.0, (1094), 266.4, (738)Stratford-on-Avon, 392.8, (511), 246.0, (320)Daventry, 392.1, (337), 222.2, (191)East Lindsey, 390.9, (554), 314.7, (446)Windsor and Maidenhead, 390.3, (591), 219.3, (332)Teignbridge, 389.1, (522), 354.8, (476)Ealing, 388.8, (1329), 260.7, (891)Oadby and Wigston, 387.6, (221), 257.8, (147)Shropshire, 387.5, (1252), 190.9, (617)Oxford, 387.0, (590), 418.5, (638)Vale of White Horse, 386.7, (526), 207.3, (282)Fareham, 386.3, (449), 196.2, (228)Medway, 386.3, (1076), 206.1, (574)Kensington and Chelsea, 384.9, (601), 313.8, (490)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 382.6, (2188), 201.8, (1154)Luton, 381.1, (812), 295.7, (630)Leicester, 379.1, (1343), 259.7, (920)Kingston upon Thames, 376.3, (668), 228.7, (406)New Forest, 374.8, (675), 191.0, (344)Corby, 373.9, (270), 170.3, (123)Wokingham, 373.4, (639), 185.3, (317)South Oxfordshire, 372.4, (529), 240.0, (341)West Berkshire, 372.4, (590), 153.4, (243)Reading, 370.9, (600), 238.6, (386)Havant, 365.2, (461), 210.7, (266)Waverley, 363.3, (459), 209.8, (265)South Hams, 363.2, (316), 278.1, (242)Brent, 363.0, (1197), 242.6, (800)Tunbridge Wells, 359.7, (427), 220.7, (262)Northampton, 359.3, (807), 154.5, (347)Lewes, 354.4, (366), 329.2, (340)Huntingdonshire, 350.6, (624), 220.8, (393)Ashford, 349.1, (454), 174.6, (227)Norwich, 347.9, (489), 225.5, (317)West Lindsey, 347.0, (332), 293.7, (281)Westminster, 345.6, (903), 252.2, (659)Cambridge, 344.6, (430), 266.0, (332)Wealden, 344.3, (556), 204.4, (330)East Cambridgeshire, 343.9, (309), 203.7, (183)Aylesbury Vale, 341.9, (682), 208.6, (416)East Hampshire, 341.8, (418), 206.9, (253)South Kesteven, 341.2, (486), 201.5, (287)Broadland, 338.7, (443), 169.0, (221)Hastings, 337.8, (313), 308.7, (286)Cherwell, 337.5, (508), 199.3, (300)Cheltenham, 335.3, (390), 284.6, (331)Cotswold, 335.0, (301), 225.9, (203)Sedgemoor, 333.7, (411), 138.8, (171)Rother, 328.9, (316), 188.4, (181)Guildford, 328.2, (489), 213.4, (318)Hounslow, 322.6, (876), 224.3, (609)South Cambridgeshire, 320.0, (509), 206.2, (328)Barking and Dagenham, 317.0, (675), 216.5, (461)Rutland, 315.6, (126), 175.3, (70)Eden, 313.6, (167), 246.0, (131)Peterborough, 311.0, (629), 152.8, (309)Winchester, 307.5, (384), 292.3, (365)Tewkesbury, 307.3, (292), 256.8, (244)Newham, 306.7, (1083), 205.9, (727)Ryedale, 303.4, (168), 169.7, (94)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 300.6, (455), 130.8, (198)Wellingborough, 299.8, (239), 168.1, (134)Slough, 290.2, (434), 136.4, (204)Enfield, 289.1, (965), 160.3, (535)South Holland, 285.2, (271), 108.4, (103)Ipswich, 281.2, (385), 167.3, (229)Redbridge, 280.8, (857), 234.6, (716)Herefordshire, 272.8, (526), 116.7, (225)South Norfolk, 266.9, (376), 136.3, (192)Dorset, 261.0, (988), 154.6, (585)North Kesteven, 248.9, (291), 242.1, (283)Torridge, 247.6, (169), 106.9, (73)Dover, 244.6, (289), 156.6, (185)East Suffolk, 242.1, (604), 104.6, (261)Isle of Wight, 235.6, (334), 109.3, (155)Mid Suffolk, 233.9, (243), 105.9, (110)Fenland, 230.7, (235), 109.0, (111)Canterbury, 227.9, (377), 204.4, (338)West Suffolk, 226.8, (406), 102.8, (184)West Devon, 225.8, (126), 129.0, (72)North Norfolk, 199.4, (209), 57.2, (60)Somerset West and Taunton, 198.6, (308), 142.5, (221)Thanet, 158.5, (225), 88.8, (126)Breckland, 143.6, (201), 87.2, (122)