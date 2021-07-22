Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 18, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 19-22) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 310 (98%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and five (2%) have seen a fall.

Redcar & Cleveland continues to have the highest rate, with 2,122 new cases in the seven days to July 18 – the equivalent of 1,547.2 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 924.5 in the seven days to July 11.

Middlesbrough has the second highest rate, up from 966.8 to 1,393.8, with 1,965 new cases.

Stockton-on-Tees has the third highest rate, up from 713.0 to 1,220.7, with 2,409 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:Copeland (up from 507.5 to 1,151.3)Redcar & Cleveland (924.5 to 1,547.2)Stockton-on-Tees (713.0 to 1,220.7)Great Yarmouth (282.9 to 761.1)Castle Point (303.2 to 767.9)

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 22 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 18; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 18; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 11; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 11.

Redcar and Cleveland, 1547.2, (2122), 924.5, (1268)Middlesbrough, 1393.8, (1965), 966.8, (1363)Stockton-on-Tees, 1220.7, (2409), 713.0, (1407)Copeland, 1151.3, (785), 507.5, (346)Hartlepool, 1131.7, (1060), 991.9, (929)South Tyneside, 1113.4, (1681), 1379.7, (2083)Sunderland, 1086.8, (3018), 965.1, (2680)North East Lincolnshire, 1034.1, (1650), 940.1, (1500)Darlington, 959.7, (1025), 679.8, (726)Plymouth, 934.4, (2449), 505.2, (1324)Gateshead, 905.2, (1829), 932.4, (1884)Doncaster, 902.2, (2814), 626.5, (1954)Bassetlaw, 895.6, (1052), 435.0, (511)Solihull, 895.2, (1937), 560.6, (1213)South Gloucestershire, 892.0, (2543), 479.1, (1366)Bristol, 888.0, (4115), 559.6, (2593)Allerdale, 862.3, (843), 598.4, (585)Blackpool, 855.5, (1193), 628.9, (877)Wigan, 825.8, (2714), 559.2, (1838)Newcastle upon Tyne, 824.3, (2496), 882.4, (2672)County Durham, 820.4, (4349), 760.6, (4032)Oldham, 812.7, (1927), 645.3, (1530)North Warwickshire, 812.1, (530), 691.0, (451)Barnsley, 795.2, (1963), 728.7, (1799)Castle Point, 767.9, (694), 303.2, (274)Carlisle, 764.6, (831), 526.3, (572)Wyre, 764.6, (857), 570.1, (639)Great Yarmouth, 761.1, (756), 282.9, (281)Fylde, 756.4, (611), 482.8, (390)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 756.1, (982), 384.2, (499)Bath and North East Somerset, 749.2, (1448), 405.1, (783)Gedling, 747.3, (881), 529.3, (624)Chorley, 746.9, (883), 325.7, (385)North Tyneside, 744.5, (1548), 748.4, (1556)Wakefield, 738.1, (2571), 644.2, (2244)Newark and Sherwood, 714.7, (875), 413.3, (506)Hull, 714.5, (1856), 369.5, (960)Worcester, 705.4, (714), 526.6, (533)Torbay, 704.5, (960), 433.0, (590)Erewash, 699.5, (807), 495.8, (572)Craven, 698.3, (399), 308.0, (176)Tameside, 695.8, (1576), 473.7, (1073)Rushcliffe, 694.7, (828), 536.1, (639)Northumberland, 694.7, (2240), 615.3, (1984)Salford, 693.9, (1796), 560.2, (1450)Wandsworth, 689.2, (2272), 401.6, (1324)Chelmsford, 687.8, (1227), 418.2, (746)Rochdale, 682.5, (1518), 633.1, (1408)Hambleton, 681.3, (624), 486.9, (446)Richmondshire, 679.3, (365), 398.3, (214)Rossendale, 677.1, (484), 625.3, (447)Warrington, 675.2, (1418), 452.8, (951)Tamworth, 672.8, (516), 618.0, (474)Bromsgrove, 668.8, (668), 433.5, (433)North East Derbyshire, 666.3, (676), 335.1, (340)North West Leicestershire, 666.0, (690), 528.9, (548)Brentwood, 663.5, (511), 433.6, (334)East Riding of Yorkshire, 659.5, (2250), 396.3, (1352)North Somerset, 658.4, (1416), 343.6, (739)Scarborough, 655.6, (713), 349.4, (380)Burnley, 647.8, (576), 462.2, (411)Leeds, 646.0, (5124), 579.8, (4599)Lambeth, 645.9, (2106), 415.6, (1355)Coventry, 643.8, (2392), 390.6, (1451)Bradford, 640.3, (3456), 428.7, (2314)Broxtowe, 632.3, (721), 513.9, (586)Amber Valley, 627.4, (804), 401.9, (515)South Ribble, 618.3, (685), 317.7, (352)Stoke-on-Trent, 616.3, (1580), 468.5, (1201)Rochford, 615.8, (538), 370.8, (324)Dartford, 614.5, (692), 276.2, (311)Bracknell Forest, 612.8, (751), 306.0, (375)Nottingham, 609.5, (2029), 457.2, (1522)Basingstoke and Deane, 608.8, (1075), 313.2, (553)Bury, 606.8, (1159), 417.3, (797)St Albans, 605.6, (899), 373.2, (554)Stockport, 604.6, (1774), 434.5, (1275)Adur, 603.4, (388), 346.8, (223)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 602.6, (780), 431.9, (559)Southend-on-Sea, 601.8, (1102), 281.8, (516)Crawley, 601.4, (676), 249.1, (280)Three Rivers, 600.1, (560), 350.4, (327)Sheffield, 593.0, (3468), 377.0, (2205)East Hertfordshire, 592.3, (887), 382.0, (572)Warwick, 590.6, (849), 408.3, (587)Lancaster, 589.6, (861), 451.3, (659)Chesterfield, 589.1, (618), 279.3, (293)Arun, 582.2, (936), 324.7, (522)Rotherham, 581.4, (1543), 375.3, (996)Manchester, 581.2, (3213), 502.3, (2777)Dudley, 580.5, (1867), 304.1, (978)Sandwell, 577.3, (1896), 388.5, (1276)Hammersmith and Fulham, 576.9, (1068), 442.4, (819)West Lancashire, 572.1, (654), 400.7, (458)Hertsmere, 571.9, (600), 289.7, (304)Epping Forest, 571.0, (752), 377.4, (497)Southampton, 569.1, (1437), 355.2, (897)Basildon, 566.8, (1061), 269.8, (505)Brighton and Hove, 566.5, (1648), 425.6, (1238)Birmingham, 565.0, (6451), 437.3, (4993)St Helens, 563.2, (1017), 495.1, (894)Central Bedfordshire, 563.0, (1625), 342.6, (989)Staffordshire Moorlands, 561.8, (553), 395.2, (389)Tendring, 558.1, (818), 219.0, (321)Lichfield, 557.5, (584), 350.3, (367)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 557.0, (2202), 269.6, (1066)Melton, 556.5, (285), 503.8, (258)Tonbridge and Malling, 554.7, (733), 252.7, (334)Sevenoaks, 552.4, (667), 301.4, (364)Broxbourne, 552.0, (537), 305.3, (297)Telford and Wrekin, 551.0, (991), 278.6, (501)Calderdale, 550.0, (1163), 400.1, (846)North Devon, 549.7, (534), 250.1, (243)Test Valley, 549.3, (693), 344.8, (435)Reigate and Banstead, 549.3, (817), 318.7, (474)Ashfield, 548.8, (702), 347.1, (444)Selby, 547.3, (496), 378.5, (343)Southwark, 545.7, (1740), 364.1, (1161)Trafford, 543.1, (1289), 527.9, (1253)Epsom and Ewell, 542.0, (437), 383.2, (309)Islington, 541.5, (1313), 340.7, (826)Bolsover, 541.2, (436), 270.6, (218)Preston, 540.0, (773), 376.6, (539)Knowsley, 539.6, (814), 517.7, (781)Rugby, 538.9, (587), 361.7, (394)Dacorum, 537.6, (832), 370.9, (574)Bromley, 535.6, (1780), 292.2, (971)High Peak, 533.1, (494), 532.0, (493)Harlow, 532.9, (464), 368.7, (321)Barrow-in-Furness, 532.4, (357), 369.9, (248)Harrogate, 531.6, (855), 405.4, (652)Blaby, 530.9, (539), 272.8, (277)Maidstone, 527.3, (906), 295.1, (507)Wirral, 525.3, (1702), 499.4, (1618)Richmond upon Thames, 521.2, (1032), 264.1, (523)Hinckley and Bosworth, 520.6, (589), 272.2, (308)Portsmouth, 520.2, (1118), 286.6, (616)Watford, 518.8, (501), 320.0, (309)Hackney and City of London, 518.5, (1508), 353.8, (1029)Hyndburn, 518.2, (420), 600.9, (487)Sutton, 517.1, (1067), 290.3, (599)Wyre Forest, 515.3, (522), 304.1, (308)Mansfield, 515.0, (563), 245.2, (268)Colchester, 514.6, (1002), 339.5, (661)Uttlesford, 511.6, (467), 359.3, (328)Welwyn Hatfield, 511.2, (629), 279.6, (344)Bexley, 511.1, (1269), 252.5, (627)Cheshire West and Chester, 511.0, (1753), 357.9, (1228)Bolton, 510.5, (1468), 335.2, (964)Chiltern, 508.7, (488), 281.5, (270)Cannock Chase, 506.1, (510), 216.4, (218)Liverpool, 504.8, (2514), 489.9, (2440)South Bucks, 504.0, (353), 315.5, (221)Gloucester, 503.4, (650), 334.6, (432)South Northamptonshire, 499.5, (472), 281.5, (266)East Northamptonshire, 499.3, (472), 207.3, (196)South Staffordshire, 497.2, (559), 220.6, (248)Charnwood, 495.0, (920), 377.2, (701)Cheshire East, 494.3, (1899), 319.1, (1226)Redditch, 492.6, (420), 260.4, (222)Swindon, 492.4, (1094), 259.7, (577)Eastleigh, 491.8, (657), 396.8, (530)South Lakeland, 491.0, (516), 313.1, (329)Gosport, 490.3, (416), 214.5, (182)Spelthorne, 489.8, (489), 240.4, (240)York, 489.0, (1030), 417.3, (879)Lewisham, 488.5, (1494), 338.1, (1034)Derbyshire Dales, 488.1, (353), 301.4, (218)Mid Sussex, 487.3, (736), 339.0, (512)Swale, 487.1, (731), 222.5, (334)Walsall, 486.9, (1390), 320.9, (916)Sefton, 485.9, (1343), 480.8, (1329)Tandridge, 485.7, (428), 272.3, (240)Wolverhampton, 485.3, (1278), 301.9, (795)Tower Hamlets, 479.5, (1557), 349.5, (1135)Stafford, 475.7, (653), 311.8, (428)Wycombe, 475.3, (830), 291.5, (509)Milton Keynes, 472.4, (1273), 294.3, (793)Pendle, 472.3, (435), 420.1, (387)Forest of Dean, 470.1, (408), 282.3, (245)Hart, 469.7, (456), 191.6, (186)Kirklees, 467.3, (2055), 363.6, (1599)Braintree, 467.2, (713), 268.7, (410)Babergh, 466.1, (429), 177.1, (163)South Somerset, 464.5, (782), 199.6, (336)Harborough, 463.7, (435), 263.3, (247)Barnet, 462.8, (1832), 254.6, (1008)East Staffordshire, 462.6, (554), 348.2, (417)East Devon, 461.4, (675), 248.1, (363)Halton, 459.0, (594), 368.6, (477)West Oxfordshire, 458.2, (507), 310.9, (344)Mendip, 457.7, (529), 200.7, (232)Maldon, 457.4, (297), 289.6, (188)Boston, 457.4, (321), 285.0, (200)Hillingdon, 456.2, (1400), 280.2, (860)South Derbyshire, 455.0, (488), 383.2, (411)Kettering, 452.0, (460), 145.4, (148)Malvern Hills, 447.3, (352), 228.7, (180)Bedford, 446.6, (774), 264.3, (458)Rushmoor, 444.0, (420), 200.8, (190)Stevenage, 444.0, (390), 241.3, (212)Worthing, 443.2, (490), 258.7, (286)Blackburn with Darwen, 439.6, (658), 355.4, (532)Merton, 438.2, (905), 249.3, (515)Ribble Valley, 435.2, (265), 389.2, (237)Stroud, 434.3, (521), 182.6, (219)North Hertfordshire, 434.2, (580), 277.8, (371)Gravesham, 433.9, (464), 328.2, (351)Havering, 433.4, (1125), 240.8, (625)Elmbridge, 432.0, (591), 280.7, (384)Lincoln, 431.0, (428), 361.5, (359)Camden, 430.3, (1162), 309.6, (836)Wiltshire, 429.2, (2146), 214.8, (1074)Exeter, 428.4, (563), 277.0, (364)Derby, 428.3, (1102), 237.5, (611)Croydon, 426.9, (1651), 270.5, (1046)Chichester, 426.0, (516), 293.1, (355)Eastbourne, 422.2, (438), 225.6, (234)Runnymede, 421.6, (377), 291.9, (261)Oxford, 419.1, (639), 385.0, (587)Woking, 418.7, (422), 226.2, (228)Harrow, 418.1, (1050), 222.6, (559)Greenwich, 417.8, (1203), 262.9, (757)Daventry, 416.5, (358), 210.6, (181)Medway, 416.1, (1159), 209.3, (583)Mole Valley, 416.1, (363), 276.2, (241)Windsor and Maidenhead, 416.1, (630), 219.3, (332)Thurrock, 414.7, (723), 184.7, (322)Surrey Heath, 414.3, (370), 164.6, (147)Stratford-on-Avon, 414.3, (539), 238.3, (310)North Lincolnshire, 412.7, (711), 310.5, (535)Kensington and Chelsea, 410.6, (641), 318.3, (497)Haringey, 409.1, (1099), 304.9, (819)New Forest, 404.3, (728), 208.8, (376)Leicester, 404.0, (1431), 269.3, (954)Oadby and Wigston, 403.4, (230), 257.8, (147)Waltham Forest, 402.9, (1116), 273.3, (757)Horsham, 402.7, (579), 247.6, (356)Ealing, 400.8, (1370), 268.0, (916)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 400.5, (2290), 217.4, (1243)Corby, 400.2, (289), 171.7, (124)West Berkshire, 400.1, (634), 167.9, (266)Vale of White Horse, 399.2, (543), 216.9, (295)Teignbridge, 398.0, (534), 346.6, (465)East Lindsey, 397.2, (563), 317.5, (450)Wychavon, 395.6, (512), 249.5, (323)Wokingham, 394.5, (675), 202.8, (347)Reading, 393.7, (637), 239.2, (387)Mid Devon, 393.6, (324), 269.7, (222)Shropshire, 393.3, (1271), 204.6, (661)Kingston upon Thames, 392.7, (697), 233.8, (415)Fareham, 391.5, (455), 209.1, (243)Folkestone and Hythe, 391.2, (442), 231.9, (262)Waverley, 389.5, (492), 209.8, (265)South Oxfordshire, 389.3, (553), 248.5, (353)Northampton, 387.8, (871), 159.4, (358)Cherwell, 380.7, (573), 197.3, (297)South Hams, 380.4, (331), 294.2, (256)Luton, 378.8, (807), 303.7, (647)Brent, 373.3, (1231), 248.7, (820)Huntingdonshire, 368.1, (655), 234.3, (417)Tunbridge Wells, 366.4, (435), 230.8, (274)Aylesbury Vale, 365.0, (728), 197.5, (394)Havant, 362.9, (458), 240.8, (304)Wealden, 361.0, (583), 206.2, (333)Norwich, 360.7, (507), 229.8, (323)Cambridge, 359.0, (448), 246.0, (307)Lewes, 357.3, (369), 330.2, (341)Westminster, 356.7, (932), 261.0, (682)South Kesteven, 353.9, (504), 199.4, (284)West Lindsey, 353.3, (338), 292.7, (280)Broadland, 353.3, (462), 188.1, (246)Sedgemoor, 353.1, (435), 155.1, (191)Cheltenham, 352.5, (410), 285.5, (332)Winchester, 350.0, (437), 292.3, (365)East Hampshire, 349.9, (428), 218.3, (267)Hastings, 348.6, (323), 306.5, (284)Ashford, 347.6, (452), 186.9, (243)East Cambridgeshire, 347.3, (312), 226.0, (203)South Cambridgeshire, 347.0, (552), 210.6, (335)Hounslow, 343.2, (932), 230.2, (625)Rutland, 340.6, (136), 167.8, (67)Rother, 335.1, (322), 179.0, (172)Cotswold, 335.0, (301), 233.7, (210)Guildford, 330.2, (492), 227.5, (339)Peterborough, 325.3, (658), 164.1, (332)Barking and Dagenham, 325.0, (692), 226.4, (482)Tewkesbury, 324.1, (308), 250.5, (238)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 323.0, (489), 131.5, (199)Newham, 318.0, (1123), 204.5, (722)Wellingborough, 308.6, (246), 175.6, (140)Enfield, 304.7, (1017), 170.5, (569)Slough, 304.3, (455), 148.5, (222)Ryedale, 303.4, (168), 182.4, (101)Ipswich, 303.1, (415), 163.6, (224)Eden, 300.5, (160), 251.6, (134)South Holland, 297.8, (283), 117.9, (112)South Norfolk, 291.0, (410), 146.9, (207)Redbridge, 290.3, (886), 235.9, (720)Dorset, 288.8, (1093), 155.9, (590)Herefordshire, 285.3, (550), 124.0, (239)Torridge, 275.4, (188), 112.8, (77)North Kesteven, 262.6, (307), 240.3, (281)Isle of Wight, 261.0, (370), 108.6, (154)West Suffolk, 255.8, (458), 96.6, (173)Fenland, 254.3, (259), 118.8, (121)Dover, 254.0, (300), 160.8, (190)East Suffolk, 252.5, (630), 116.7, (291)West Devon, 249.1, (139), 130.8, (73)Mid Suffolk, 248.3, (258), 108.8, (113)Canterbury, 229.8, (380), 206.8, (342)North Norfolk, 222.2, (233), 63.0, (66)Somerset West and Taunton, 191.5, (297), 150.2, (233)Thanet, 167.0, (237), 88.1, (125)Breckland, 160.8, (225), 89.3, (125)