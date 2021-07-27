Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 23, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 24-27) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 22 (7%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 293 (93%) have seen a fall.

Redcar & Cleveland continues to have the highest rate, with 1,321 new cases in the seven days to July 23 – the equivalent of 963.2 per 100,000 people.

This is down from 1,532.6 in the seven days to July 16.

Middlesbrough has the second highest rate, down from 1,353.4 to 940.6, with 1,326 new cases.

Stockton-on-Tees has the third highest rate, down from 1,171.0 to 830.0, with 1,638 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Corby (up from 343.4 to 411.3)Torridge (244.6 to 301.8)Fenland (208.1 to 262.2)Wellingborough (296.1 to 338.7)West Suffolk (204.4 to 240.7)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 27 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 23; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 23; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 16; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 16.

Redcar and Cleveland, 963.2, (1321), 1532.6, (2102)Middlesbrough, 940.6, (1326), 1353.4, (1908)Stockton-on-Tees, 830.0, (1638), 1171.0, (2311)North East Lincolnshire, 723.9, (1155), 1050.4, (1676)Hartlepool, 708.9, (664), 1134.9, (1063)South Tyneside, 698.8, (1055), 1192.9, (1801)Copeland, 696.7, (475), 1029.6, (702)Blackpool, 686.3, (957), 799.6, (1115)Doncaster, 667.5, (2082), 866.7, (2703)Darlington, 661.0, (706), 964.4, (1030)Sunderland, 646.0, (1794), 1119.2, (3108)South Gloucestershire, 630.7, (1798), 807.1, (2301)Plymouth, 613.9, (1609), 871.8, (2285)Bassetlaw, 594.2, (698), 849.7, (998)Bristol, 579.7, (2686), 845.7, (3919)Solihull, 568.9, (1231), 900.3, (1948)Wakefield, 558.4, (1945), 741.0, (2581)Oldham, 549.5, (1303), 790.4, (1874)Hull, 547.8, (1423), 652.1, (1694)Gateshead, 542.4, (1096), 962.1, (1944)Barnsley, 542.0, (1338), 813.4, (2008)Wyre, 538.8, (604), 744.0, (834)Salford, 537.8, (1392), 673.0, (1742)Newark and Sherwood, 534.2, (654), 690.2, (845)County Durham, 533.1, (2826), 840.0, (4453)Newcastle upon Tyne, 531.7, (1610), 891.6, (2700)Wigan, 529.4, (1740), 790.2, (2597)South Ribble, 528.0, (585), 539.8, (598)Fylde, 526.1, (425), 740.3, (598)Torbay, 519.6, (708), 674.4, (919)Allerdale, 514.5, (503), 809.1, (791)North Tyneside, 512.2, (1065), 789.3, (1641)Craven, 511.0, (292), 652.8, (373)Tameside, 510.8, (1157), 659.6, (1494)Gedling, 508.1, (599), 738.8, (871)Three Rivers, 507.9, (474), 544.3, (508)Rochdale, 499.1, (1110), 720.3, (1602)Rushcliffe, 498.4, (594), 705.6, (841)Wandsworth, 498.4, (1643), 637.0, (2100)Bradford, 493.2, (2662), 605.6, (3269)Great Yarmouth, 489.2, (486), 670.5, (666)Hambleton, 484.7, (444), 663.8, (608)East Riding of Yorkshire, 483.6, (1650), 631.4, (2154)Burnley, 483.6, (430), 603.9, (537)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 481.4, (1903), 499.1, (1973)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 481.2, (625), 719.9, (935)Southampton, 480.0, (1212), 506.1, (1278)Preston, 479.3, (686), 507.2, (726)Rotherham, 478.9, (1271), 552.4, (1466)Broxbourne, 474.9, (462), 499.6, (486)Leeds, 473.9, (3759), 650.7, (5161)North East Derbyshire, 471.1, (478), 635.7, (645)Nottingham, 466.5, (1553), 581.6, (1936)Chorley, 466.1, (551), 686.9, (812)Lambeth, 465.6, (1518), 618.6, (2017)Worcester, 463.3, (469), 747.9, (757)Chelmsford, 462.5, (825), 650.3, (1160)Stockport, 461.4, (1354), 587.2, (1723)Bromsgrove, 459.5, (459), 636.8, (636)Warrington, 459.5, (965), 645.7, (1356)Ashfield, 458.9, (587), 519.1, (664)Broxtowe, 457.8, (522), 613.9, (700)Dartford, 455.6, (513), 547.9, (617)Castle Point, 454.8, (411), 715.9, (647)Crawley, 452.8, (509), 521.3, (586)Scarborough, 452.4, (492), 614.2, (668)Sheffield, 450.7, (2636), 574.5, (3360)North Warwickshire, 450.5, (294), 873.4, (570)Calderdale, 446.9, (945), 517.8, (1095)Chesterfield, 446.1, (468), 523.4, (549)Selby, 445.8, (404), 498.8, (452)Northumberland, 445.4, (1436), 728.5, (2349)Arun, 444.8, (715), 540.6, (869)Tonbridge and Malling, 443.4, (586), 510.0, (674)Mansfield, 442.8, (484), 452.8, (495)Southend-on-Sea, 442.3, (810), 553.2, (1013)Dudley, 442.2, (1422), 544.5, (1751)Portsmouth, 441.6, (949), 470.4, (1011)Coventry, 441.2, (1639), 632.0, (2348)Rochford, 440.7, (385), 571.1, (499)Basildon, 440.2, (824), 506.9, (949)Bath and North East Somerset, 439.3, (849), 717.6, (1387)Harlow, 438.7, (382), 489.3, (426)St. Helens, 436.9, (789), 550.4, (994)Watford, 435.9, (421), 472.2, (456)Southwark, 435.0, (1387), 511.9, (1632)Sandwell, 434.8, (1428), 546.2, (1794)Redditch, 434.0, (370), 449.2, (383)Hammersmith and Fulham, 433.7, (803), 563.3, (1043)Tamworth, 431.6, (331), 741.9, (569)North Devon, 431.3, (419), 522.9, (508)Bexley, 431.0, (1070), 442.6, (1099)Maidstone, 428.9, (737), 461.5, (793)Epping Forest, 428.3, (564), 547.5, (721)Barrow-in-Furness, 428.0, (287), 538.4, (361)Central Bedfordshire, 427.9, (1235), 509.6, (1471)Hertsmere, 426.0, (447), 509.0, (534)Brentwood, 425.9, (328), 597.2, (460)Telford and Wrekin, 425.3, (765), 511.0, (919)Manchester, 425.2, (2351), 580.6, (3210)Birmingham, 423.4, (4835), 568.2, (6488)Staffordshire Moorlands, 422.6, (416), 557.7, (549)Cannock Chase, 419.8, (423), 427.7, (431)North West Leicestershire, 418.9, (434), 655.3, (679)Sevenoaks, 418.2, (505), 509.3, (615)St Albans, 417.6, (620), 587.4, (872)West Lancashire, 416.4, (476), 546.8, (625)Trafford, 415.8, (987), 548.5, (1302)Knowsley, 415.6, (627), 552.8, (834)Rugby, 414.0, (451), 509.5, (555)Warwick, 413.2, (594), 565.6, (813)Erewash, 411.7, (475), 681.3, (786)Corby, 411.3, (297), 343.4, (248)Lancaster, 410.9, (600), 546.4, (798)Bury, 410.5, (784), 584.8, (1117)Carlisle, 409.5, (445), 741.6, (806)Kettering, 408.7, (416), 385.2, (392)North Somerset, 407.8, (877), 619.9, (1333)Bromley, 407.4, (1354), 491.4, (1633)Amber Valley, 407.3, (522), 599.3, (768)Richmondshire, 405.7, (218), 642.1, (345)Islington, 405.4, (983), 498.6, (1209)South Staffordshire, 403.8, (454), 434.0, (488)South Northamptonshire, 401.1, (379), 443.4, (419)Maldon, 400.5, (260), 414.3, (269)Bolsover, 399.7, (322), 480.4, (387)Brighton and Hove, 399.5, (1162), 545.2, (1586)East Hertfordshire, 399.3, (598), 570.3, (854)Colchester, 399.1, (777), 499.7, (973)Liverpool, 398.0, (1982), 507.0, (2525)Stoke-on-Trent, 397.9, (1020), 622.9, (1597)Test Valley, 397.1, (501), 533.4, (673)Hackney and City of London, 395.4, (1150), 484.8, (1410)Blaby, 394.0, (400), 517.1, (525)Wolverhampton, 393.4, (1036), 461.0, (1214)Lichfield, 391.4, (410), 533.6, (559)Chiltern, 390.9, (375), 476.4, (457)East Northamptonshire, 390.4, (369), 429.5, (406)Barnet, 390.0, (1544), 414.8, (1642)Dacorum, 389.6, (603), 524.0, (811)Tendring, 389.6, (571), 487.2, (714)Rossendale, 388.9, (278), 685.5, (490)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 387.0, (501), 588.7, (762)Basingstoke and Deane, 385.7, (681), 582.2, (1028)Medway, 385.6, (1074), 360.1, (1003)Bolton, 385.0, (1107), 481.3, (1384)Harrogate, 384.9, (619), 498.7, (802)Gloucester, 384.1, (496), 477.8, (617)Swindon, 383.9, (853), 456.8, (1015)Wycombe, 382.5, (668), 438.6, (766)Northampton, 381.6, (857), 347.3, (780)Welwyn Hatfield, 380.4, (468), 473.0, (582)Charnwood, 379.3, (705), 455.7, (847)Pendle, 378.9, (349), 441.9, (407)Bracknell Forest, 377.8, (463), 578.5, (709)Eastleigh, 377.3, (504), 505.3, (675)Hyndburn, 376.3, (305), 514.5, (417)Walsall, 376.2, (1074), 453.3, (1294)Cheshire East, 375.6, (1443), 478.7, (1839)Kirklees, 375.2, (1650), 440.2, (1936)Hart, 375.0, (364), 406.9, (395)Adur, 374.8, (241), 549.0, (353)Sefton, 374.4, (1035), 489.5, (1353)Camden, 373.3, (1008), 385.9, (1042)Harborough, 371.0, (348), 405.1, (380)Halton, 369.4, (478), 438.1, (567)Uttlesford, 369.2, (337), 487.5, (445)Exeter, 369.1, (485), 400.3, (526)Haringey, 367.8, (988), 379.3, (1019)Ealing, 367.5, (1256), 375.4, (1283)Wyre Forest, 367.3, (372), 476.8, (483)Waltham Forest, 367.2, (1017), 363.6, (1007)Tower Hamlets, 365.5, (1187), 452.0, (1468)Leicester, 365.0, (1293), 366.2, (1297)South Bucks, 364.1, (255), 479.7, (336)Derbyshire Dales, 363.6, (263), 482.5, (349)Bedford, 363.5, (630), 416.6, (722)Wirral, 363.3, (1177), 528.4, (1712)Lewisham, 362.6, (1109), 475.1, (1453)Havering, 362.5, (941), 396.5, (1029)Sutton, 362.0, (747), 493.3, (1018)Harrow, 361.1, (907), 375.1, (942)Gravesham, 361.0, (386), 431.1, (461)Stroud, 360.9, (433), 362.6, (435)Boston, 360.5, (253), 438.9, (308)Melton, 359.3, (184), 552.6, (283)Croydon, 359.2, (1389), 403.9, (1562)Brent, 359.0, (1184), 350.2, (1155)Richmond upon Thames, 358.0, (709), 489.9, (970)Greenwich, 356.7, (1027), 397.6, (1145)Reigate and Banstead, 356.3, (530), 535.8, (797)Chichester, 355.8, (431), 424.3, (514)Thurrock, 353.9, (617), 370.5, (646)Hillingdon, 352.9, (1083), 434.1, (1332)Stevenage, 352.9, (310), 432.6, (380)South Lakeland, 352.1, (370), 472.9, (497)Ribble Valley, 351.5, (214), 451.6, (275)Gosport, 351.3, (298), 455.0, (386)Cheshire West and Chester, 348.9, (1197), 500.2, (1716)Teignbridge, 348.8, (468), 386.8, (519)Spelthorne, 347.5, (347), 437.7, (437)North Hertfordshire, 346.6, (463), 435.0, (581)Wokingham, 344.8, (590), 350.6, (600)Stafford, 344.6, (473), 453.1, (622)East Devon, 343.2, (502), 429.3, (628)Merton, 342.8, (708), 411.5, (850)East Staffordshire, 342.4, (410), 455.1, (545)Swale, 341.1, (512), 437.8, (657)Epsom and Ewell, 341.1, (275), 573.0, (462)Kensington and Chelsea, 340.7, (532), 377.3, (589)Hinckley and Bosworth, 340.3, (385), 489.7, (554)Wellingborough, 338.7, (270), 296.1, (236)Westminster, 338.7, (885), 337.5, (882)North Lincolnshire, 337.8, (582), 418.5, (721)Oxford, 337.1, (514), 380.4, (580)Norwich, 333.6, (469), 338.6, (476)Oadby and Wigston, 331.5, (189), 378.8, (216)Milton Keynes, 331.0, (892), 461.7, (1244)Mendip, 330.5, (382), 419.6, (485)Windsor and Maidenhead, 330.2, (500), 356.6, (540)Hounslow, 329.6, (895), 312.3, (848)Blackburn with Darwen, 329.3, (493), 420.2, (629)Lincoln, 329.3, (327), 446.1, (443)Worthing, 328.3, (363), 393.4, (435)Braintree, 327.6, (500), 450.2, (687)Tunbridge Wells, 326.0, (387), 333.5, (396)Tandridge, 324.5, (286), 459.6, (405)Wiltshire, 324.4, (1622), 395.8, (1979)Havant, 322.5, (407), 377.9, (477)Winchester, 319.6, (399), 336.4, (420)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 319.3, (1826), 368.3, (2106)Reading, 319.0, (516), 367.2, (594)Derby, 318.3, (819), 421.3, (1084)Luton, 316.8, (675), 364.7, (777)Mid Sussex, 313.9, (474), 478.1, (722)Elmbridge, 312.9, (428), 412.3, (564)Kingston upon Thames, 312.7, (555), 349.8, (621)High Peak, 311.9, (289), 569.8, (528)Cherwell, 311.6, (469), 322.3, (485)South Hams, 311.5, (271), 371.2, (323)South Somerset, 310.1, (522), 430.7, (725)Cambridge, 309.3, (386), 337.3, (421)Mole Valley, 308.3, (269), 398.9, (348)Woking, 306.6, (309), 394.9, (398)East Lindsey, 306.2, (434), 390.9, (554)Babergh, 303.1, (279), 416.1, (383)Peterborough, 302.1, (611), 288.2, (583)Torridge, 301.8, (206), 244.6, (167)York, 301.0, (634), 504.7, (1063)South Derbyshire, 299.3, (321), 470.8, (505)Huntingdonshire, 298.9, (532), 342.2, (609)West Berkshire, 297.9, (472), 350.3, (555)Daventry, 295.5, (254), 394.4, (339)Wychavon, 295.1, (382), 392.5, (508)Enfield, 293.9, (981), 273.2, (912)Hastings, 293.5, (272), 335.6, (311)Runnymede, 293.0, (262), 394.7, (353)Cheltenham, 291.5, (339), 340.5, (396)Forest of Dean, 290.4, (252), 497.7, (432)West Oxfordshire, 290.1, (321), 423.0, (468)Fareham, 289.9, (337), 371.7, (432)New Forest, 289.3, (521), 372.0, (670)Aylesbury Vale, 286.3, (571), 318.4, (635)Rutland, 285.5, (114), 290.5, (116)Eastbourne, 285.3, (296), 389.4, (404)Guildford, 284.6, (424), 304.7, (454)Folkestone and Hythe, 281.4, (318), 388.5, (439)Stratford-on-Avon, 279.8, (364), 391.2, (509)Newham, 279.5, (987), 290.3, (1025)Barking and Dagenham, 276.2, (588), 298.3, (635)Malvern Hills, 275.7, (217), 433.3, (341)Vale of White Horse, 273.5, (372), 379.4, (516)Surrey Heath, 273.2, (244), 376.2, (336)Shropshire, 272.3, (880), 369.8, (1195)South Norfolk, 269.7, (380), 244.2, (344)Ashford, 268.4, (349), 333.8, (434)Broadland, 268.4, (351), 319.6, (418)Waverley, 268.3, (339), 360.2, (455)Redbridge, 266.4, (813), 279.1, (852)South Cambridgeshire, 265.3, (422), 309.3, (492)Wealden, 263.8, (426), 321.4, (519)West Lindsey, 263.4, (252), 349.1, (334)Mid Devon, 262.4, (216), 400.9, (330)Dorset, 262.3, (993), 248.3, (940)Fenland, 262.2, (267), 208.1, (212)South Oxfordshire, 259.1, (368), 364.6, (518)Sedgemoor, 257.4, (317), 312.6, (385)Slough, 255.5, (382), 275.5, (412)Ipswich, 254.9, (349), 268.1, (367)Ryedale, 254.6, (141), 292.5, (162)East Hampshire, 254.3, (311), 348.3, (426)North Kesteven, 253.2, (296), 256.6, (300)Rushmoor, 247.4, (234), 425.0, (402)South Kesteven, 245.0, (349), 331.4, (472)Horsham, 244.8, (352), 397.1, (571)Cotswold, 243.7, (219), 317.2, (285)West Suffolk, 240.7, (431), 204.4, (366)Mid Suffolk, 239.7, (249), 205.0, (213)Lewes, 238.2, (246), 353.4, (365)Tewkesbury, 233.6, (222), 297.8, (283)Dover, 231.9, (274), 234.5, (277)Isle of Wight, 229.9, (326), 238.4, (338)Rother, 229.0, (220), 322.6, (310)South Holland, 227.3, (216), 274.7, (261)Herefordshire, 223.5, (431), 273.9, (528)Canterbury, 220.7, (365), 218.9, (362)West Devon, 220.4, (123), 216.9, (121)North Norfolk, 215.6, (226), 184.1, (193)East Suffolk, 210.1, (524), 225.7, (563)Eden, 199.0, (106), 319.2, (170)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 197.5, (299), 282.7, (428)East Cambridgeshire, 194.8, (175), 359.5, (323)Thanet, 171.2, (243), 138.8, (197)Somerset West and Taunton, 170.2, (264), 204.4, (317)Breckland, 161.5, (226), 136.5, (191)